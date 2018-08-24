Nikon 500mm f/5.6E PF Lens Announcement

In all the whirlwind Nikon mirrorless announcements yesterday, what normally would have been a top-tier headline – Nikon’s announcement of a new 500mm f/5.6E PF lens with a phase-fresnel element, selling for $3600 – almost became a footnote! That’s a shame, because this lens brings a lot to the table. For Nikon DSLR users, especially sports and wildlife photographers who want a lightweight option with as much reach as possible, it could be the lens you’ve been waiting for.

You can pre-order the lens here at B&H for $3600, expected to ship September 13

Although Nikon had already released a development announcement for this lens, the most interesting thing we learned with the official unveiling is the size and weight of the 500mm f/5.6. At 237 mm (9.33 inches) and 1460 grams (3.22 pounds) not including the tripod collar, this lens is essentially the same size as the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL! That is quite an achievement for a 500mm f/5.6 lens, especially one with an MTF chart as good as this:

Normally, I would point you to our article on how to read an MTF chart, but it wouldn’t help much in this case – the chart for the 500mm f/5.6 is practically perfect. This is going to be one sharp lens, no different from Nikon’s current line of top-class supertelephotos.

Nikon already has a 500mm prime lens, but it’s an f/4 version that weighs 3.09 kilos/6.81 pounds and costs $10,300. By comparison, the new lens is very portable, as you can see in the comparison below:

This new lens manages to attain its comparatively small size and light weight for two reasons. First, it is an f/5.6 rather than f/4, which certainly helps. Second, it uses a Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element, a specialized element that allows Nikon to replace multiple standard lens elements with one that is smaller and thinner. The result is a 500mm lens that, by all indications, will be easier to handhold than any other 500mm lens Nikon has ever released. (Even the Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6 weighs an additional 840 grams/1.85 pounds.)

Along with the PF element, this lens also has a fluorine coat on the front lens surface, which helps repel water beads on the surface, as well as making it easier to keep the lens clean. The 500mm f/5.6 PF also has an electromagnetic diaphragm, which we have only started to see in Nikon’s new lens releases recently (mainly supertelephotos, but also the 28mm f/1.4E). The 500mm f/5.6 has a 1:5.5 reproduction ratio as well, which is very close focus.

The 500mm f/5.6E PF has 19 elements in 11 groups, including three ED lens elements along with the PF element and fluorine coat. Here is a lens diagram provided by Nikon:

Along with the announcement, Nikon has also released some sample photos from the new lens to showcase its autofocus, sharpness, flare, and other performance capabilities. Take a look:

Nikon simultaneously announced that they are releasing the DF-M1, a dot sight accessory for telephoto photography to help keep track of a fast-moving subject. The DF-M1 will retail separately for $174.95. When it arrives, we hope to test it at Photography Life to see whether or not it truly helps track quick subjects!

