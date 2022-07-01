The Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 Isn’t PF, But It’s As Small As One

Alongside the Z30, Nikon also just formally announced the $3250 Z 400mm f/4.5 S, shipping in mid-July. This lens isn’t much of a surprise since it was already on the roadmap – plus it had plenty of hands-on previews from YouTubers last week – but it’s still an exciting sight.
The lens construction diagram looks like this:
It’s interesting that Nikon has added two Super ED glass elements and one SR element, which are both among Nikon’s newer lens innovations. Super ED glass minimizes chromatic aberrations even more than ED glass. SR glass (short-wavelength refractive glass) also is meant for correcting chromatic aberrations, and Nikon says it “allows for more flexible optical designs, which allows for compact, lighter lenses to be designed.”
What’s missing on the lens, in a bit of a surprise, is a Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element. A PF element is Nikon’s usual way to get a lightweight and compact supertelephoto. There’s one found on Nikon’s 300mm f/4 PF, 500mm f/5.6 PF, and 800mm f/6.3 PF lenses, all three of which are lighter than similar lenses on the market.
However, the lack of PF elements doesn’t change the fact that the 400mm f/4.5 is a relatively small, light lens. It slides in nicely with the PF lenses already in Nikon’s lineup. Here’s how it compares to those lenses in weight, length, and front filter thread size:
- 300mm f/4 PF: 755 grams (1.7 lbs), 148mm long (5.8 inches), 77mm filters
- Z 400mm f/4.5: 1245 grams (2.7 lbs), 235mm long (9.2 inches), 95mm filters
- 500mm f/5.6 PF: 1460 grams (3.2 lbs), 237mm long (9.3 inches), 95mm filters
- Z 800mm f/6.3 PF: 2385 grams (5.3), 385mm long (15.2 inches), no front filters (140mm front diameter)
As you can see, the 400mm f/4.5 could moonlight as a PF lens and no one could tell just by looking at the specs.
Something worth noting is the weight of the Nikon Z 1.4x teleconverter: 220 grams. This means that the 400mm f/4.5 is practically identical in weight to the 500mm f/5.6 PF if you use it with the teleconverter, at which point it becomes a 560mm f/6.3. You’d actually have a lighter package overall with the Z 400mm f/4.5 once you consider the FTZ adapter. Further, the Z 400mm f/4.5 is a bit lighter than the Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6, which weighs 1435 grams / 3.2 pounds.
What about the price of the 400mm f/4.5? It’s not a cheap lens at $3250, but it’s in line with prior releases from Nikon – actually a bit better than usual. Maybe this graph looks familiar, copied from my earlier article on the 800mm f/6.3’s unusually low price. The well-priced lens #21 is the 800mm f/6.3, which still holds the record as the best price/entrance pupil ratio of any Nikon telephoto prime:
Meanwhile, the 400mm f/4.5 slides in right here:
It’s not as unusually well-priced as the 800mm f/6.3, but it’s still a good value compared to Nikon’s usual trend. Hats off to Nikon for that. Still, prospective buyers should note that the $3250 MSRP is higher than that of the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S and Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S, which retail for $2600 and $2700 respectively. If you’re on the fence between these three lenses, maybe the price will sway your decision.
Beyond the lens’s size and weight, it has a rather pedestrian maximum magnification of 1:6.25 (AKA 0.16x), a 9-blade rounded aperture that should result in beautiful bokeh, and VR with 5.5 stops of stabilization (6 on the Nikon Z9 and any future cameras with Synchro VR support). You can read the full specifications on Nikon’s website.
I’m impressed with the 400mm f/4.5’s near-perfect MTF chart. Nikon certainly knows how to make sharp supertelephoto lenses.
The big question is whether this lens is right for you, or if you’d be better suited with one of the other long lenses available in Nikon’s lineup. There are at least four reasonable alternatives.
- Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S: It’s slower by 2/3 of a stop, which affects low-light performance (including low-light focusing) and depth of field correspondingly. The two lenses are similar in size and weight, so the question is down to whether you prefer a zoom or a prime.
- Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S: With a 2x teleconverter, you’ve got a 140-400mm f/5.6 lens. The Z 400mm f/4.5 (or Z 100-400mm) is a better way to reach 400mm to if you’re starting from scratch. But if you already have the 70-200mm f/2.8, should you add the 400mm f/4.5? I tend to say no; add the F-mount 500mm f/5.6 or Z 800mm f/6.3 instead for better differentiation.
- Nikon F 300mm f/4 PF: It’s not a 400mm lens, although with a 1.4x teleconverter, it can be. (It’s a 420mm f/5.6 at that point.) You’d be stuck with the chain of FTZ adapter + 1.4x teleconverter if you go that route on the Z system. But it’s the least expensive option of the bunch ($2000 not counting the teleconverter) and still has impressive performance.
- Nikon F 500mm f/5.6 PF: It’s not a 400mm lens, either, but in the other direction. If you’re set on a lightweight supertelephoto for the Z system, this remains an excellent option and costs about the same as the new 400mm f/4.5. The FTZ adapter is less bothersome at these focal lengths, so it simply comes down to focal length vs focal length, and aperture vs aperture. The 400mm f/4.5 is probably more versatile of the two, since it does become a 560mm f/6.3 with the 1.4x teleconverter.
Although these lenses are meant for similar purposes, the Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 doesn’t really step on the toes of the others. That’s because the f/4.5 aperture, which is 2/3 of a stop brighter than f/5.6, is important to some photographers. In low light environments, or in situations where you want maximum subject-background separation, 2/3 of a stop makes a noticeable difference.
If you’re deciding between these various lenses, I’d say the zooms make the most sense if you need maximum flexibility, but the 400mm f/4.5 would be my choice for longer-lens shooters. I’d also pair it with the Nikon Z 1.4x teleconverter to get 560mm f/6.3 capabilities.
That said, if you already have one of the four lenses above, I don’t think you should also buy the 400mm f/4.5. After all, you’re already capable of covering 400mm (or 500mm), so it’s probably not worth spending an additional $3250 just to do so at 2/3 stop wider aperture. Either keep your existing lens, or sell it and replace it with the 400mm f/4.5.
I expect the Z 400mm f/4.5 to sell well. It will most likely be out of stock for a while upon release, which is the new story with the Nikon Z system. (On a related note, I wonder how much higher the application rate is for NPS membership these days?) If you want to get on the waitlist, you can do so here at B&H.
Unlikely to be one for me.
There is no point in putting this on a Z5. I’d sooner have a 300/f4 on my D7500 (and the money in my bank).
It looks like it needs a minimum of a Z6II. For that, I’d need to trade in my D7500. But do I want to risk having to send the Z6 back to Nikon, as I have the Z5, so leaving myself without a camera? (The Z5 has been back once and might have to go again. And my D7500 was defective from the start so that had to be replaced. My confidence in Nikon’s quality control isn’t high.)
For this money, I’d sooner go for a 500mmPF.
Between this lens and the 500mm PF, my opinion – pending real-world tests- is pretty simple. The 400mm f/4.5 looks better if you’re mirrorless-only, and the 500mm f/5.6 PF looks better if you shoot both mirrorless and DSLR (or DSLR only). In your case, the 500mm or 300mm PF lenses seem like the way to go.
Dedicated mirrorless shooters are a different story. Since the 400mm f/4.5 can be used with the excellent Z 1.4x teleconverter to get a 540mm f/6.3, there’s little this lens seems to be missing compared to the 500mm f/5.6 PF. Especially since the 500mm lens must be used with the FTZ adapter.