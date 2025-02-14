Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ Announced: Zooming into the Videography World

On February 13, 2025, Nikon announced their newest Z Mount lens: the Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ. The “PZ” in the name stands for “Power Zoom” – one of many ways in which this lens is meant for videographers or hybrid shooters. At $2600, this is a very specialized lens, but it also represents an exciting new step for Nikon in the realm of videography. Here’s what you need to know.

Specifications

Full Name: Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 28-135mm zoom (4.8x zoom)

Angle of View (Full Frame): 75° to 18°

Maximum Aperture: f/4

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 95mm

Lens Elements: 18

Lens Groups: 13

Special Elements: 4 aspherical, 3 ED, 1 aspherical ED

Image Stabilization: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Internal Zoom: Yes

Control Rings: Zoom, focus, custom

Function Button: Yes (duplicated on side and top)

Switches: Zoom lever and A/M switch

Focus Motor: STM

Minimum Focus Distance: 34 cm (13 inches) at 28mm; 57 cm (22 inches) at 135mm

Maximum Magnification: 0.25× (1:4)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 178 x 105 mm (7.0 x 4.1 inches)

Weight: 1120 g (2.47 lbs)

MSRP: $2599.95

In addition to these physical specifications, the Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ has a number of handling-related features that are tailored to videography. The focus and zoom rings are knurled for compatibility with follow-focus accessories. The lens is tailored for use with the High-Res Zoom feature found on the Nikon Z8 and Z9, allowing you to zoom from 28mm into (the cropped equivalent of) 270mm while maintaining 4K quality. Nikon designed the 28-135mm f/4 PZ to zoom internally and maintain a similar distribution of weight at different focal lengths, which makes it a natural fit for video gimbals.

As for the power zoom capability itself, it allows for some useful features not found on other Nikon lenses. First, the zoom lever on the side of the lens allows you to zoom very smoothly (at any of 11 pre-selected speeds). Beyond that, Nikon says that with camera firmware updates, it will be possible to customize the zoom ring angle and the direction of rotation. And it will also be possible to control the zoom operation remotely from a computer or phone using NX Tether, NX Field, or SnapBridge.

Impressions

The Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens is a new step for Nikon, and a big one – especially coupled with their acquisition of RED last year. It signifies that Nikon sees high-end video as one of their future business avenues, and they also see the Z Mount as being capable of joining the existing PL and EF mount lenses that currently dominate that space.

That’s especially clear given that this lens was paired with the announcement of the RED Komodo-X and V-Raptor X, the first cameras from RED with a Nikon Z mount. The 28-135mm f/4 PZ, then, makes sense either as a hybrid still/video lens (paired with something like the Nikon Z8 or Z9), or as part of a dedicated, higher-end cine setup from RED.

For videography, the biggest potential downside that I see is that the 28-135mm f/4 PZ is not completely parfocal – in other words, the focus point of this lens will change somewhat as it is zoomed. Nikon does mention that “shifts in focus position and the center of gravity that occur with zooming have been minimized,” but stops short of claiming the lens is actually parfocal. If you want to maintain the focus point while zooming, you may need to compensate with continuous autofocus or pull focus manually.

I look forward to testing how close to parfocal the Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ really is, and whether continuous autofocus is able to keep up with large changes in focal length quickly on this lens.

Finally, if you’re purely a stills photographer, I don’t think this is likely the lens for you. It’s designed with video features in mind, both where handling and optics are concerned, and the result is a fairly large and expensive lens. Although the optical construction includes many of Nikon’s best technologies, much of that is in service of a lens that zooms internally and doesn’t have significant focus breathing. Whether or not it outperforms something like the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S in a lab environment is an open question, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the answer is no. Of course, I look forward to testing it and finding out!

