Nikon 24mm f/1.4G Announcement

Along with the Nikon 16-35mm f/4G VR lens, Nikon has also announced the new super-fast AF-S Nikkor 24mm f/1.4G ED prime lens. It is a replacement for one of the sharpest Nikon lenses ever produced – the discontinued Nikon 28mm f/1.4 lens. This new lens sets a new standard on contrast and sharpness, because it beats the older 28mm f/1.4 lens in all aspects.

NOTE: A full review of this lens can be found in my Nikon 24mm f/1.4G Review article.

Main Features

A fast, wide-angle lens with a fixed focal length of 24mm at the maximum aperture of f/1.4 Fast lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.4 that allows users to capture images with beautiful blur characteristics ED glass and aspherical lens elements are utilized for a new optical design that achieves high resolution and good balance in terms of aberration for pleasing blur characteristics The adoption of Nano Crystal Coat effectively reduces ghost and flare Quiet focusing with built-in Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Two focus modes selectable – M/A and M

Specifications

Focal length: 24mm Maximum aperture: f/1.4 Minimum aperture: f/16 Lens construction: 12 elements in 10 groups (with two ED glass and two aspherical lens elements, and Nano Crystal Coat) Angle of view: 84° (61° with Nikon DX format) Closest focusing distance: 0.25 m/0.82 ft. Maximum reproduction ratio: 0.18x No. of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded) Filter/attachment size: 77mm Diameter x length (extension from the camera’s lens-mount flange): Approximately 83 x 88.5 mm Weight: Approximately 620 g/21.9 oz. Supplied accessories: 77mm Snap-on Front Lens Cap LC-77, Rear Lens Cap LF-1, Bayonet Hood HB-51, Flexible Lens Pouch CL-1118

Compared to Nikon 28mm f/1.4D

The side-by-side lens MTF data comparison suggests that this lens is sharper than the already insanely sharp Nikon 28mm f/1.4D! This is truly a remarkable lens when it comes to contrast, sharpness and image quality and Nikon will set a new standard in optical performance with this lens. Honestly speaking, I couldn’t believe that there would be so much difference between these lenses. Owners of the older Nikon 28mm f/1.4D will be hugely disappointed, because their lenses will significantly drop down in price and the demand for the older lens will almost completely disappear. Those days when the Nikon 28mm f/1.4D sold for over $4,000 will be a thing of the past…

Price and Availability

Obviously, a breakthrough lens like the Nikon 24mm f/1.4G is not going to be cheap – it will retail for $2199.95 and will be available in late March 2010.

B&H has the Nikon 24mm f/1.4G lens listed as “New item – No arrival date known”, but you can have them notify you when the lens is in stock.

I’m sure there will be a lot of negative reaction towards the pricing of this lens, just like it happened when the older 28mm f/1.4D was announced for $1,700 in 1994. But overtime, many photographers will eventually buy this lens and it will most likely increase in price, just like the older one did for four years, ever since it was discontinued in 2006.

The new Nikon 24mm f/1.4G is the new ultra wide-angle king for low-light photography, portraiture, landscape and architectural photography. Oh, and the bokeh on the new Nikon 24mm f/1.4G lens is supposed to be outstanding.

Check out some image samples from this lens right here.