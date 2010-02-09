Nikon 24mm f/1.4G Announcement

Along with the Nikon 16-35mm f/4G VR lens, Nikon has also announced the new super-fast AF-S Nikkor 24mm f/1.4G ED prime lens. It is a replacement for one of the sharpest Nikon lenses ever produced – the discontinued Nikon 28mm f/1.4 lens. This new lens sets a new standard on contrast and sharpness, because it beats the older 28mm f/1.4 lens in all aspects.
Main Features
- A fast, wide-angle lens with a fixed focal length of 24mm at the maximum aperture of f/1.4
- Fast lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.4 that allows users to capture images with beautiful blur characteristics
- ED glass and aspherical lens elements are utilized for a new optical design that achieves high resolution and good balance in terms of aberration for pleasing blur characteristics
- The adoption of Nano Crystal Coat effectively reduces ghost and flare
- Quiet focusing with built-in Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
- Two focus modes selectable – M/A and M
Specifications
- Focal length: 24mm
- Maximum aperture: f/1.4
- Minimum aperture: f/16
- Lens construction: 12 elements in 10 groups (with two ED glass and two aspherical lens elements, and Nano Crystal Coat)
- Angle of view: 84° (61° with Nikon DX format)
- Closest focusing distance: 0.25 m/0.82 ft.
- Maximum reproduction ratio: 0.18x
- No. of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded)
- Filter/attachment size: 77mm
- Diameter x length (extension from the camera’s lens-mount flange): Approximately 83 x 88.5 mm
- Weight: Approximately 620 g/21.9 oz.
- Supplied accessories: 77mm Snap-on Front Lens Cap LC-77, Rear Lens Cap LF-1, Bayonet Hood HB-51, Flexible Lens Pouch CL-1118
Compared to Nikon 28mm f/1.4D
The side-by-side lens MTF data comparison suggests that this lens is sharper than the already insanely sharp Nikon 28mm f/1.4D! This is truly a remarkable lens when it comes to contrast, sharpness and image quality and Nikon will set a new standard in optical performance with this lens. Honestly speaking, I couldn’t believe that there would be so much difference between these lenses. Owners of the older Nikon 28mm f/1.4D will be hugely disappointed, because their lenses will significantly drop down in price and the demand for the older lens will almost completely disappear. Those days when the Nikon 28mm f/1.4D sold for over $4,000 will be a thing of the past…
Price and Availability
Obviously, a breakthrough lens like the Nikon 24mm f/1.4G is not going to be cheap – it will retail for $2199.95 and will be available in late March 2010.
B&H has the Nikon 24mm f/1.4G lens listed as “New item – No arrival date known”, but you can have them notify you when the lens is in stock.
I’m sure there will be a lot of negative reaction towards the pricing of this lens, just like it happened when the older 28mm f/1.4D was announced for $1,700 in 1994. But overtime, many photographers will eventually buy this lens and it will most likely increase in price, just like the older one did for four years, ever since it was discontinued in 2006.
The new Nikon 24mm f/1.4G is the new ultra wide-angle king for low-light photography, portraiture, landscape and architectural photography. Oh, and the bokeh on the new Nikon 24mm f/1.4G lens is supposed to be outstanding.
Check out some image samples from this lens right here.
Hello
I like this Nikon 24mm lens as it has good features and specifications.The price is also worth it.I will definitely buy it for me.Thank you very much for providing such information.
Nasim,
You wrote “But overtime, many photographers will eventually buy this lens and it will most likely increase in price”. Did you really mean “decrease”?
Serge, no, I said it right – the lens will probably increase in price, just like the old 28mm f/1.4 did for many years.
just bought one and, based on short-time of usage on a D700 it looks as good as they say. there was a waiting list here in tokyo, but somehow I got one today!
Congratulations PAL! Yes, I have been shooting with the 24mm for the last several weeks and I have never seen this kind of sharpness on a lens wide open. I will be posting some more image samples this week…heading back to Denver from Puerto Rico now.
There have been some very negative comments about the autofocus
accuracy of this lens. How was you experience?
Maljo, no problems whatsoever. Shot over 1,500 images so far and have not noticed any focusing issues. See my post here:
photographylife.com/pics-…uerto-rico
For me, having taken about 300 photos with it so far, have never noticed any kind of autofocus issue. So far I am 100% positive on it.
Same here, love the lens!
The best wide angle lens n very fast,i must have this lens. :)
This is an awsome piece of glass but super expensive. I created a pros and cons lists to help me decide
I agree, you get what you pay for :)
I have this lens and it’s the main lens on my D800 (95%) of the time.
And yes, I do firmly believe this is the sharpest Nikon lens there is–with the high MP and resolution of the D800’s sensor and this lens, I capture details that I wouldn’t otherwise with most other cameras.
Highly recommended from me!