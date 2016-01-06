Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR Preview

I am currently in Death Valley NP, shooting with a bunch of new gear including the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR, so I wanted to provide my early thoughts on this lens. Some of our readers sent me concerned emails, asking what I think about the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR, since apparently some others were quite unimpressed with this lens, even putting it into the category of “one of the worst lens releases of 2015”. I am not sure where these statements come from (sadly, my Internet connection here is really bad), but based on two samples of the Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8E VR that I currently have access to, the new updated version seems to be an absolute gem. Based on my limited time pixel-peeping some of the images I have captured so far, it seems like Nikon has optimized the new 24-70mm differently when compared to its predecessor.
Optically, it is certainly superior for landscapes than its predecessor. The previous generation 24-70mm f/2.8G is a wonderful lens overall, but it has an interesting optical design that makes the center frame extremely sharp, but the sharpness quickly degrades away from the center, particularly in the corners. Because of this “feature”, many of us that own the 24-70mm f/2.8G usually shoot it at f/8 and smaller, since wider apertures produce rather soft corners. And that’s kind of unfortunate, since the 24-70mm f/2.8G really shines at wider apertures like f/4 and f/5.6, where it produces the most amount of detail. It seems like Nikon reshuffled the optical design in a way that achieves much more even sharpness across the frame on the new 24-70mm f/2.8E VR. While it does not appear to be insanely sharp in the center, it is far better in the mid-frame and the corners. So it almost seems like Nikon “transferred” some of that sharpness away from the center towards the rest of the frame. In my opinion, that’s a very welcome change, since now you can shoot the lens at wider apertures and not worry about having fuzzy corner details.
If one is shooting a distant subject at infinity, this opens up some opportunities, since you could shoot at wider apertures and thus increase the shutter speed, which can be particularly useful when shooting in windy conditions. It also works great at closer distances, when subject isolation is needed. However, if one wants to get as much in focus as possible and needs a wide depth of field, stopping down would be required to the normal f/5.6-f/11 range – the lens at those apertures obviously does remarkably well, as the sample images in this article demonstrate.
But the biggest plus of the new 24-70mm f/2.8E VR design is image stabilization. Boy, having a stabilized 24-70mm is something I have been wanting for years! So far, most of what I have captured has been done hand-held and not having to constantly depend on a tripod is quite liberating, particularly when light changes fast and I need to move quickly. VR on the 24-70mm works really well – some of the best implementations I have seen to date. Interestingly, and I am not sure if that’s something by design, I completely forgot about turning VR off when I had the lens mounted on a tripod a few times (too used to the old 24-70mm I guess!) and the images came out sharp. Either the lens is somehow detecting tripod use, or perhaps it is still somehow compensating for slight movements? I will have to test more to see what’s going on, but that was a bit surprising to see…
The additional weight and size of the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR compared to its predecessor is not something that is very noticeable to be honest. Having shot with the 24-70mm f/2.8G for years, I really can’t say that the latest one is that much bigger to carry – both of them are pretty huge lenses to handle!
The obvious disadvantage is the larger 82mm filter, which for some folks might seem like a deal breaker. I bought a couple of 82mm B+W Kaesemann MRC polarizing filters from B&H when they were on sale and I’m actually glad that I did, because they are far thinner and better than the old thick ones I have been shooting with for years. No more vignetting problems to worry about – I guess it was time for a filter upgrade! Now that I have had these, I will be replacing my 77mm filters as well. 82mm filters are obviously pricier than 77mm filters, but not by much – the above-mentioned CPL is only $20 more expensive than its 77mm counterpart. The only bummer is filter holder…will have to get a new ring or a new setup to hold my 6×4 GND filters. So far I have been hand-holding those.
We also cannot ignore the $600 price difference between these lenses. At $2,400, the Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8E VR is a tough buy, particularly when there are so many great alternatives covering a similar range. Hopefully Nikon will bring the price down a bit to make it more attractive to buy. Hoping to get those $200-$300 cuts sooner than later.
Overall, the Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8E VR appears to be a superb lens based on shooting with it. Both lens samples turned out to be optically excellent and I don’t see much sample variation – these are made in Japan and they seem to have gone through extensive QA processes. When I get back to Denver in two weeks, I will perform my lab testing and see what results it yields when compared to other lenses. Might be a different story when shooting a test target at close distances.
P.S. The new Nikkor 24mm f/1.8G also looks amazing. More to come!
At least in part the bad rep for this lens is coming from DXOMark, where viewing sharpness>field map tab wide open it clearly performs bad compared to the old version and even Tamron 24-70 VC at all focal lengths.
I understand wanting perfect gear, but is DXO going a bit overboard with the lens tests? How much of this sharpness loss is actually noticeable in an image printed and hung on the wall?
If ultimate image quality is needed/wanted i feel like a convenience lens (Zoom lenses) aren’t the places to go for that. If i wanted the absolute best image quality Zeiss lenses would be mounted exclusively or even the Sigma Art Primes are amazing with the cost side being a lot better. I get it i want every pixel of my D810 to be lazer sharp as well but it won’t improve on my crappy technique as a photographer.
DxO going overboard or not, effects noticeable or not, that’s all for you to decide.
DxO is providing concrete numbers, presumably using the same testing methodology. They are comparing the new and old versions. The new version is clearly not significantly better, and in some cases even worse than the old, to justify it’s absurd increase in price.
Oh, forgot to mention… DxO’s numbers also corroborate Thom Hogan’s subjective conclusions.
That’s probably where the “one of the worst lens releases of 2015” reference comes from.
www.dslrbodies.com/newsv…nikon.html
KL, it would be interesting to see how many lens samples DxO tested to come up with those conclusions. From what I remember, MTF data on the new Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8E VR looked pretty good – I doubt Nikon would release a lens that is so bad compared to its predecessor. My impression is, the sharpness has been redistributed from the center to the mid-frame and the corners and the overall sharpness looks better as a result. However, some portrait folks might not be happy with the 24-70mm, since at f/2.8 it is no longer as sharp as it used to be in the center.
Thanks for doing this testing Nassim! As usual your real world shots are stunning demonstrating what this gear is capable of in the hands of a real pro. Your impressions are more consistent with the reviews I have seen from Lensrentals, CameraLab and BackcountryGallery. I usually trust DXOmark, but in this case, especially with their conclusion that even the corners are less sharp than the old lens, they seem to be the odd man out so I suspect that there was something wrong with their test or their sample. After waiting patiently for the VR I bought one myself and since this was my first 24-70 my interest is in the overall quality less important than the quality in relation to the old lens. I think much of the controversy centers around the question of whether or not to upgrade.
Roger Cicala of lensrentals came to the same conclusion that the corners are much sharper at the slight expense of center resolution. I agree with Nasim that this is a very welcome change – especially for landscape shooters!
Whats more lens rentals are as far as I’m aware the only people who do testing with an optical bench rather than test charts which obviously entail very close focusing distances. I’v seen several comments in terms of real world use that the new lens performs better at longer focusing distances relative to the old one which obviously isn’t going to be taken into account by chart style testing
If that’s the case I think it makes sense as the new lens seems more geared together either hand held landscape shooting with the VR or astro shooting with good sharpness across the frame wide open.
Thanks for the Review. Cannot wait for your fuller comparison review. When do you think that will be published. I would order for that to land before I make the leap. Just bought the new 70-200 2.8E for $2000 discounted fantastic upgrade to my Vr1.
Darrell,
Not sure how you’ve missed it:
photographylife.com/revie…m-f2-8e-vr
The review was published a while ago…
Vitalishe, thanks for letting me know. Not sure how many samples DxO tested and what their testing methodology is, but I personally have some dots on their data. There is only one person in the testing industry that I personally trust and that’s Roger Cicala from LensRentals. I have exchanged some emails with him regarding Imatest and lens testing and he definitely has it figured out. His data is a bit geeky to read, but quite accurate and trustworthy. He also rarely ever tests a single lens sample.
I am very disappointed with this lens. I just returned it back to Amazon. Let me start saying that I’ve never owned the previous version so I do not have any reference to compare both of them, so I was expecting this lens to perform much better than I thought. I cannot deny that this lens is superb between f/8 – f/22 … but, in the copy that I received, it is very soft @ 24 mm f/2.8, f/4 and even at f/5.6; @ 35mm f/2.8 and f/4 are very soft and fuzzy in the corners, something this lens is not supposed to do; on the contrary, the older version is softer in the corners and this new version was supposed to be sharper in that areas but it is not.
I cannot pay $2400 for a lens that I can only use between f/8 and f/22 for landscaping. What about for portraiture wide open @ f/2.8? I would not feel comfortable to use it because it is very soft and fuzzy, even in the center. If I want a lens for landscaping, it must be sharp @ its wider focal length and at least one stop down the max aperture but this is not the case in the copy I did receive. I did an extensive test mounting my camera on a tripod and still, @ 24mm, 35 and 50mm wide open and even close to f/5.6, was soft and much softer @ f/2.8 … very fuzzy by the way. This is simply unacceptable specially for a lens with a price that high.
Hi Nasim
Stabilized 24-70 mm f 2.8: I’ve been using the Tamron for more then two years now and love it. I’m not a Pro and thus I haven’t tried the Nikon 24-70 f2.8 G lens, but according to the reviews – Incl your – the Tamron compares well. I’m looking forward to read the full review of the new lens and hope, you will include comparisons both to the Nikon G and the Tamron lens.
Gert, I have used the Tamron 24-70mm in the past and it is a great lens for sure – definitely good value. I will include comparisons to both older 24-70mm f/2.8G and the Tamron when I review this one.
You just made your upcoming review a must read for me. ;)
Thanks a lot for your efforts.
I think the comparison with the old 2.8G and the Tamron is very valid and the disappointment in the 2.8E as a consequence also is.
If you even out sharpness over the frame then the overall sharpness shouldn’t be less than your old model if you made it bigger, heavier and added a big price bump.
If you then consider that it’s also still not outperforming the Tamron by a leap on at least 2 or more aspects, well…what did you perform then as Nikon as a company?
Not much I’m afraid.
I can’t really disagree then with the people who -somewhat exaggerated of course- call this the worst lens release by Nikon of 2015.
Nasim, if I’m correct you didn’t mention the increased price and kind of swept the other downsides under the carpet as being no big deals.
Of course each separate downside is by itself not enough to dismiss buying this lens, but it adds all up.
Or even a bit worse, if I may say, it feels like if you were trying to sell the lens to yourself by saying you did need those 82mm filters anyway “because they are thinner”. To me that feels like forcefully looking to change a downside into an advantage.
Or saying that you didn’t feel the weight change.
Let’s see what you say if all of your gear is 10% heavier ;)
It’s false reasoning by marginalization.
All in all from what one can read and if one considers this lens critically(!) then in my opinion the skepticism and disappointment is valid.
Nikon is pitching this lens, as well as it’s predecessor, as a PRO lens and is priced very high. When Tamron zoom equivalent out performs at a lower price point I seriously question Nikon’s strategy. Same seems to be happening in the primes segment, where Sigma ART lenses are a better bet.
I would expect this lens to be priced within $200 of the Tamron, to be worthy of consideration. Just my point of view…
Nikon always asks a price for its brand, which is fine as long as it’s justified because you ARE consistently outperforming competitors.
$200 is too much (“discount”) too ask for I’m afraid though.
Paul, Nikon will always have a higher price tag attached to its name, because it is Nikon. Just like a Ferrari is priced higher than a Nissan. A Nissan GTR could smoke the heck out of a $200K+ Ferrari in speed and its reasonably priced at half the cost. That does not mean that everyone will be buying a GTR. Tamron and Sigma lenses are surely great and I love them, but many folks will be buying Nikon no matter what, which is why Nikon can still charge a premium and get away with it.
And Tamron in no way outperforms the 24-70mm f/2.8E – I have evaluated its sharpness and I know what that lens can and cannot do.
Maybe that’s why Nikon sells $2.9 Billion and Canon sells $8.5 billion :-). Maybe their marketing strategy is not working so well after all.
I love my 24-70 f/2.8 but with all honesty I get the same results from my 24-120 f/4. And guess what, both together are the same as one new 24-70.
Motti, I think it is a bit unfair to look at an imaging camera’s sales and compare them to a much larger company that sells far more equipment like copiers…
You are right but Nikon has a whole lens division that makes glass for telescopes from home use to satellites. I don’t believe Canon has that.
I am a Nikon user and I get very frustrated by some of the decision they made regarding their equipment. Canon has its own “things” but overall I do believe satisfaction level with Canon is much higher.
I may be mistaken, would like to find out though.
Cheers Nasim
Motti, Don’t forget Nikon’s microscopy division. However, the net worth and/or net turnover of a company has nothing whatsoever to do with the quality of each of the products it manufactures or its level of customer service.
Having the “pleasure” of dealing with their “fixing” department, I disagree. I think that quality of service has a lot to do with the bottom line.
I had three lenses and a flash fixed by Nikon and all but one (a 28-70) were not done to my satisfaction. Lens does not work 8 months after fixing with the same problem that presumably had new parts in it, flash has 1 stop (!!) difference in light output when in full power after the tube was replaced and more.
By the way, the 28-70 had a squeaking noise and it turned out it’s a common thing related to the motor. I paid $660 to fix the lens with “new” parts and the noise came back a few months later. The lens worked but the sound was not a pleasure.
Nikon closed their service office in Montreal and recently I had to send a flash to a privately owned lab. I paid less than a quarter for the fixing and the flash so far works perfectly.
Camera cleaning cost $50 and other overpriced services that do not deliver must have a lot with the bottom line.
Motti, it’s awful that you’ve experienced these problems with Nikon products and its service centres. I’ve only had one problem with all of my Nikon gear over the decades, which was corrected by the service centre while I waited. However, I’ve had serious problems with cars from a famous [especially for reliability] Japanese manufacturer; and never ever ask me about the problems I’ve had with domestic fridge-freezers from four different well known companies!
I sincerely hope that you have better luck in the future than you’ve had in the past,
Pete
Hi Motti,
I’m also from Montreal and looking for a place to repair my old 24-70mm, can you let me know where is located that privately owned lab you’ve been dealing with to service your equipment?
Thanks a lot
I have both a 24-70 and 24-120. In poor light the 24-120 is clearly inferior if you want noise free sharp images, in my opinion. True, I have not found much difference in good light. I am almost a robot. Having a new D810, I was curious about the new VR version, and am still not convinced based upon all reviews to date in sum.
A good copy of the Tamron does beat the Nikon 24-70, although the Nikon catches up at longer focal lengths, the Tamron still beats it wide open at any FL. My findings are identical to Tony Northrup.
Or trying to sell the lens to the readers.
Many sites like this one are sponsored in a way by the Photo industry (although in general they will never tell you). I doubt whether this site is really independend.
I agree about your weight statemant, 10% is a lot and the price is just crazy and 82mm filters is a problem too (my 77mm filters are still up to date).
I think Nikon thinks photographers are the richest people on earth…
10% was just an example to illustrate how the argument of marginalization is an incorrect one.
I don’t know the exact weight difference between the old and new by heart. It doesn’t matter. It’s about the reasoning.
Trying to sell lenses to readers?
I don’t know.
As long as I can’t find a statement here that this site is being sponsored or that articles are being sponsored then I suppose that only personal preferences and personal opinions are at work here.
If that’s not the case then Nasim should make that clear and be transparent about that.
Martin, neither I, nor any of our team members here at PL will ever accept any sponsorship requests from a photo company. It is conflict of interest and our reputation is far more important than some short term $.
Say what Nasim?????? If Nikon will bribe me with a free D5, a free D500 and a full set of gold ring lenses I’ll say they are all the best I’ve ever handled. Nikon, are you listening?
But seriously, it doesn’t work this way. We spend a lot of time on our reviews trying to give not just bench test results, but real world results. For instance, the new Nikkor 200-500mm I’m testing isn’t as sharp as it’s Tamron and Sigma counterparts when focused at infinity. I have the shots to prove it. You won’t get this info from a bench test where the chart shot is in the same room as the camera at a fixed distance. So perhaps the 200-500 will smoke its competitors on bench tests but if you shoot landscapes at max focusing distance, you could well be disappointed. How it does for closer subjects? Well you’ll just have to wait for that answer as testing is still in progress :)
Verm
Before you post such comments, please provide proof of me or any of PL team members getting sponsored by any company. If you don’t have proof, your accusations are completely baseless and hurtful. They bring absolutely nothing to the discussion.
Nasim, In my opinion even if you were sponsored by any photo company it is up to the reader, potential buyer, to cross check the lens performance tested by others/eg:DXO/ and then, eventually, to challenge you on your findings as compared to other reviewers!!
I have NO problem with this issue at all and am always checking other reviewers if they found same ‘pros’ and ‘cons’ as yours! For example this guy: reported similar findings about new Nikon 24-70 VR lens as ….YOU!!! So? Should you be sponsored by photo company and your findings were aligned with other reviewers then there is NO PROBLEM for me to buy….or not….the lens/gear reviewed by you.
Voila!
Cheers,
Waldemar
Personally, I would trust Nasim’s experience over DXOMark’s test, which has been called into serious question in this instance.
Aaron
Oh yes, definitely!
DxO is too techy and untransparent, but one thing is for sure:
DxO might not be accurate in their findings, but they are precise for sure.
Precision means they find the same conclusion every time (this sharpness, this vignetting, this CA), but the measurement itself is not accurate (how true is the result).
So DxO is trustworthy in the sense that everything is well comparable as long as they keep their technique and analysis the same all the time.
That’s all technical and field experience/expertise is extremely important and I recognize and accept Nasim’s authority there, but like you may have understood though I think he’s shying away from the downsides by trying to bend them into advantages or by separating them out and one by one making them look less relevant. They are less relevant on an individual basis, but added up in the complete context of the product they should be considered downsides.
Martin, lens variation plays a huge role in evaluations. It is unclear how many lens samples DxO tested to come up with their conclusions. My suggestion would be to look at multiple sources of data – my personal recommendation is to look at what Roger Cicala says at LensRentals. He is really the only person out there that I personally trust, since he knows what he is doing and he always tests groups of lenses. DxO’s lens tests are very doubtful and their “megapixel” measurement to show lens sharpness is silly in my opinion. Giving one number to define the whole lens is a bit crazy in my opinion, since there is so much to it.
Again, it is my opinion and it is based on my field work in this case. Things might differ once I measure sharpness in a lab environment and I will report on those findings in my upcoming review. Price is definitely a downside and I have given my argument on the lens filter size – it is not a big deal for me, but could be a big deal for someone else.
The weight and size issue for me disappeared when I realized I was able to fit this lens mounted in my D600 in the lowepro photosport 200 that I always use. I didn’t expect that. It fits alongside another lens like the 14-24, 28-300 or even the 70-200. For a lightweight bag and holds all my hiking gear that is pretty sweet. I don’t have the old lens to compare but it is by no means a monster and much lighter than the 70-200.
Appreciate your kind words Aaron. Not sure how many lens samples DxO tested – perhaps they had a lemon or two. I have used the 24-70mm f/2.8G for years and the above preview is based on my field experience shooting with the new version. It would be stupid for Nikon to release something new that is far worse than its predecessor – that’s definitely not what I am seeing here…
Martin, please keep in mind that the 24-70mm is a very tough lens to design optically. To date, I have not seen one 24-70mm that is stellar at every focal length and aperture. Even Canon’s highly regarded 24-70mm f/2.8L II cannot hold up in sharpness, particularly when mounted on the super high resolution 5DS / R cameras. I tested two copies of that lens and it never got sharp, even at f/11 when shooting a distant subject at infinity. In contrast, the Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8G is sharp when stopped down to f/8 pretty evenly and the new 24-70mm f/2.8E VR is even better, with much more even sharpness distribution overall. With added VR, it is a modest step in improvement in my opinion. If you expected the 24-70mm to be a sharpness monster like some of the primes, I guess you would have to wait for a while for someone to make that happen… Again, 24-70mm is tough to design optically!
I did mention the price in a paragraph at the end, but thanks to my poor connection and my attempt to do it through my phone, it took a while for the cache to clear up and show the changes. $600 is obviously a pretty big price difference and a hard pill to swallow for many. However, keep in mind that it is Nikon and that means there is always a premium price tag attached to that name. If you are comparing a Nikkor to a third party lens, you will always find pretty big price discrepancies.
As for the weight difference, I personally don’t mind it, given that I get VR – that feature for me is worth the weight delta. But for others, it might be an issue and I understand. If you think it is too big and too heavy, there are other great options out there, including the 24-120mm f/4G VR…
Please keep in mind that this is my opinion – I am not forcing it upon anyone. Just stating personal observations based on what I see in the field.
As you said, 24-70 lens is difficult to design, why do they create 24-50 lens, which have 3 useful focal lenth and get optimum design of prime quality. more reach of 70mm is nothing for landscape, only most useful for portrait but portrait photo mostly taken by longer prime or tele (85,135,70-200).
Myself, I wish there is a lens of focal range 21-50mm , aperture f/2 or 2.8 but excelent wide open, more compact.
Sorry my mistake, the sentence of above post should read:
” Why do not they create 24-50mm lens…”
Tony, The Nikon-F mount has a flange distance of 46.5 mm which means that wide-angle lenses must use an inverted telephoto (aka retrofocus) configuration. The extra lens elements required to perform this task well are difficult enough to design for fixed focal length lenses, and extraordinarily complex to design, and to reliably manufacture, for zoom lenses. The optimal lens element configuration for, say, a 24 mm F-mount lens is the direct opposite of the optimal configuration for, say, a 70 mm F-mount lens.
It is a relatively trivial task to design and manufacture a 24-70 mm zoom that delivers outstanding performance at f/8. The task gets increasingly difficult and increasingly expensive as the aperture widens towards f/2.8. Throw in some other requirements — such as a non-rotating filter mount as the lens is focussed, constant aperture and focus distance while zooming, weather and dust sealing, image stabilization, limited bulk, and limited cost — and the task becomes impossible to achieve without sacrificing some of the many performance parameters. There are very strong scientific reasons why some of the zoom lenses used in cinematography cost tens, even hundreds, of thousands of dollars!
I think the answer to your question, why not produce a better optical quality 24-50 mm lens, is primarily because it would cater to such a limited market (compared to the current circa 24-70 mm range) that the price would have to skyrocket in order to repay the development and manufacturing costs. A huge difficulty with lens design and manufacturing is that most of the required components cannot be subsequently used in later designs — unlike many other industries, such as the automobile industry, which shares components not just between models, but also between global manufacturers.
To add to this statement I just did a family photo with the 24-70 and in the group shot I focused on the kid in the middle. I was a bot 10 feet at F/4 (I should gave been at f/7) and the two parents on her side were blurry even though they are almost at the same focal plane (their faces maybe 5 inches back from the kid).
Is it the focal plane? At 10 feet 5 inches should not make that much of a difference at f/4. but… Then in another photo my camera was on landscape mode and the parents are perfectly sharp.
The thing is that every lens has its own area of sharpness and that changes when moving camera from portrait to landscape. No lens is perfect :-)
“One of the worst lens releases of 2015” does not mean the lens is bad. It just means that the other releases brought more to the party compared to the predecessor (if there was one) than did the new 24-70. The new 24-70 is a bit disappointing in that regard. I have returned mine. It seems to me to be mostly about VR, and for what I shoot, I nearly always have mine on a pod anyway so the increased cost and weight was not justifiable. There are also third party lenses with VR that compete favorably with this lens at a significantly lower cost. If I did not have the original 24-70, would have I sent it back? Maybe, maybe not, there was nothing bad about it but there are good third party options. Was it one of the worst Nikon lens releases last year? I think so. Which of the following would you consider to be “worse”?
16-80mm f/2.8-4E DX
24mm f/1.8G
200-500mm f/5.6E
300mm f/4E
500mm f/4E
600mm f/4E
Each one of those brought significant improvements in terms of optical properties, weight, cost, or filled a gap in Nikon’s product offerings. I think several of these other releases just provided for high expectations about the optical properties of Nikon’s new offerings.
I haven’t read much yet about the 16-80 and the 200-500, but after reading about and now owning the 300E myself and reading on all the others I can only say that these “delivered”.
John, but we are talking about completely different lenses with different optical characteristics. Comparing the 600mm f/4E to a 24-70mm would be silly, don’t you think? The 24-70mm is a tough focal length to design optically – from my experience, there is no other 24-70mm lens on the market that can outresolve the new 24-70mm from corner to corner. Now does it mean that there are no good alternatives? Of course not! Tamron, Tokina and Sigma have some nice lenses that cover that range and they are far cheaper. But none of them are better optically. Nikon knows that, which is why there is that huge price premium.
Would it make sense for everyone to buy the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR? No, of course not. Most people would be better off shooting with cheaper alternatives. Even Nikon has a pretty nice 24-120mm f/4G VR that does quite well for most needs. But to those who want the best and do not mind the price, the size and the weight, the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR delivers – and that’s based on my field observation…
I never compared the 24-70 to the 600mm in any way except that they are both 2015 introductions. I was specifically addressing the concept of “one of the worst lens releases of 2015”. It would clearly be silly to compare them directly as far as optical characteristics.
The new 600mm is significantly sharper, lighter, and smaller than the previous model.
The new 500mm is significantly sharper, lighter, and smaller than the previous model.
The new 300mm is in a different class for size and weight as compared to the previous model without losing sharpness and adds VR.
The new 200-500 is very good optically for the price and fills a void in Nikon’s lineup.
The 24 1.8 is excellent optically as compared to the 1.4 version, and the price is much less.
The 16-80 fills a gap in the Nikon lineup as the first DX zoom to give you a 24mm equuivalent at 2.8.
The new 24-70 adds VR, is marginally better optically, is larger, weighs more, and requires upgrading filters. Within the group if the seven new introductions it is the clear loser. Which again, does not make it a bad lens. The other introductions were just better and gave us more things we did not have in each case.
John, thanks for clarifying, now I understand what you meant :)
My experience with the new 24-70 is that wide open it is poor, due to inconsistent fine tune adjustment required at the 30-24mm range. My testing shows that the required fine tune compensation is constant from 70mm to 30mm, but 30 to 24mm the required fine tune is nearly doubled!. This results in ‘soft’ images shot at 30 to 24mm. I sent it back to Nikon for evaluation and adjustment, adjustments were “supposedly” made, but the issue still exists. This issue has been documented in other evaluations posted.
Greetings. As a result of incidents like this, where AF Microadjustment is required to bring a lens/sensor system into tolerance in terms of sharpness, I am experimenting with mirrorless systems such as the Fujifilm X System. I have used only 3 Fujinon lenses to date (35 f/2, 16-55 f/2.8, and the 60 f/2.4 Macro), and am quite impressed at the level of sharpness “out-of-the-box”. I suppose it’s just one advantage of the Fujifilm mirrorless system, though admittedly it doesn’t have anywhere near the scope and breadth of lenses, flash, or other options as the vast Nikon System. Best regards for a productive and prosperous 2016!
Steve, that is true not just for Fuji mirrorless – all mirrorless cameras focus with contrast detection, or phase detection pixels built right on the sensor. They will never suffer from lens AF adjustment issues and that’s one of the biggest advantages of doing away with the mirror!
Max, that’s an interesting observation. I have been shooting with the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR mostly using live view for DoF, but when shooting using phase detect, I did not notice heavy discrepancies in the 24-30mm range. Will have to shoot more to see if I find similar issues. There might be focus shift issues to deal with, which I also need to test and see – will provide that info in the upcoming review.
Nasim, I will be very interested in what Your results will be. My tests were with Focal, Focus Tune (Micheal Tapes program), and visual shots with Focus Pyramid. I had the same results from all the tests, showing the need for more fine tune adjustment at the 24mm than 70 through 30mm. When doing the same tests with My Nikon 70-200mm F2.8 VRII, Nikon 16-35mm, and a Tamron 150-600mm the required auto fine tune was a constant through out the zoom range. Also of interest is that I performed the same tests on both of My Nikon D810 bodies resulting the same variation on the Nikon 24-70mm VR at the 24mm range. I have shot probably 1500 images with lens, and it very sharp, as good or better than the Nikon 24-70 I previously owned, as long as I stay away from wide open at 24mm. I am still discussing the issue with Nikon.
I get what you’re saying Nasim, with lots of the comments above, but I can’t help but feel that Nikon let themselves down with this launch.
Canon managed to significantly outdo their mark 1 24-70 (albeit without adding in OS) when they launched the mark 2, making it sharper all round but with a slight increase in barrel distortion (easier to correct than softness). Nikon should probably have made this sharper than the previous version in the centre wide open, then built in a slight sharpness increase throughout the frame. Most of the time I’m handholding a 24-70 I’ll be zoomed in for portrait or detail type shots, the rest of the time I’ll be stopped down taking wider angle shots or landscapes.
I realise that my needs are specific to me and Nikon don’t really need my custom over any other professional photographer out there, but they’re valid points that are probably shared by many ‘all round but mainly wedding’ photographers which this lens is no doubt aimed at.
Disclosure*
I own the Tamron VR version and it’s an absolutely outstanding piece of optical engineering. I’m still to find out how it stands up to hard continuous use, but having swapped from Canon to Nikon in October I couldn’t pass up the chance to try it out against the Nikon (non-VR) and I’m glad I did! it stands above my previous Canon 24-70mm f/2.8L II in terms of image quality, and absolutely blows away the mark 1. Maybe I got lucky-I’ve heard plenty of bad things about it as well, but my example is exemplary. ;)
Justin, have you had a chance to shoot with the Canon 24-70mm f/2.8L II? I shot with two copies on the Canon 5DS and 5DS R camera bodies and I was quite disappointed. Both copies could not handle corner sharpness at all, even when stopping down to f/11! The 24-70mm f/2.8 lens is a very complex lens to design optically, so compromises have to be made. To date, I have not seen a single 24-70mm that is stellar at every focal length and aperture. The Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8E VR is the best that I have seen so far…
Hi Nasim, yes, I shot with the 24-70 L Mk II for a year of weddings before making the switch to Nikon. It’s not a lens that I used THAT much to be honest, preferring primes, but it was very good at what it did and was head and shoulders above the Mark 1 version. I know that was was a certain degree of copy variation from personal experience though (even if there shouldn’t be at that level of cost!), with both of my friends lenses underperforming compared to mine. Corner sharpness was excellent on all three copies when stopped down though.
I must admit I’m not much of a pixel peeper though and the centre sharpness wide open is far more important to me due to my style of shooting weddings, but as a landscape lens, apart from the barrel distortion it performed brilliantly stopped down. (f/5.6-f/16).
But my comments about the Tamron 24-70 still stand, it seems to be great at all apertures and all focal lengths, and far better than the 24-70 Nikon that I tried out. Not tried the VR version though, so it remains to be seen if it’s that much better for me. :)
I’m sure Sigma will join the fray and do something stellar at some point. I’m a big fan of their ART lenses and hope they make a move on the 24-70 front sooner rather than later. Weather sealed, f/2.0 and OS would be the wish list, non-sealed, 2.8 and a decent OS will probably be the reality! :)
I purchased the VR back in Nov but decided to keep my non-VR instead. This is personal but the size and weight is indeed a problem for me as I intend to use it as my walk around lens. True the old version is also quite big but dealing with a even bigger lens is quite problematic.
I decided against the tamron because of similar price (I got the gray market version of the non-VR new for $1149) and the build quality.
BTW, Nasim, your sample shots are just so good. I love the composition and the lighting. Is it cold out there?
Mike, if weight and size are an issue, then the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR is definitely not for you. For me, the VR and the more even sharpness across the frame outweigh those two factors, which is why I will be buying one for myself. But if I were to look for a lightweight alternative, I would definitely look elsewhere – the Tamron 24-70mm is a great lens too.
Thank you for the feedback regarding the images. Furnace Creek is really nice – around 40 at night and 60 during the day. New Mexico and Arizona were much colder in comparison!
Thanks am a G owner and very much interested in the E lens for events wide open and stopped down to f/4. This is for low light Theatre and Concerts.
I should mention I’m looking for sharper corners as wide shots are used to capture all the actors or performers on stage.
Steve, the new 24-70mm f/2.8E VR definitely does not look as sharp as the predecessor in the center at f/2.8. The 24-70mm f/2.8G is very sharp in the center, but its sharpness quickly dissolves at mid-frame and almost completely collapses in the corners. With the new 24-70mm f/2.8E VR, Nikon changed up the optical formula to make it perform more even. As a result, the sharpness at f/2.8 is not as good, but pretty consistent across the frame. Stopped down to f/4, it really shines. If you shoot portraits and use a lens like the 24-70mm, you probably won’t like these changes, since center performance is always more important than the corners. However, if you shoot landscapes or architecture, the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR is optically superb. For your particular needs when shooting actors / performers, if you are looking for more even sharpness across the frame and you don’t mind occasionally stopping down the lens a bit, you will like the 24-70mm VR. But if you always shoot at f/2.8, you will probably be disappointed…
Thanks again Nasim! i will stay tuned to your further reports, as I do use f/2.8 a lot for Theatre/Concert on the G lens, stopping down to f/4 when SS permits it. I’m processing a big slug of images right now, I’ll do some further looking at the centre and sides and see if the G is sufficient as is. I should note it’s actually the “sides” shot in landscape, and at say 24mm to 35mm, that are important to me as opposed to the actual corners. I’ll often crop this into more of a 16:9 or panorama shaped final image. I do find my G very sharp across the image when using f/5.6 for the final cast photos, again not so much the corners but the sides are very important there too, usually in that case more in the 40mm range.
Hi Nasim
I am wondering to what degree in picture quality loss would be theses shots if they had been taken with the 24-120 F4 VR ? I know that you can buy two for the price of this new lens.
regards
Luc
Ardo, I personally own the 24-120mm f/4G VR and I find it to be a great lens as well. It is very solid in the center, but its corner performance definitely suffers in comparison, particularly when used on high resolution cameras like the D810. It is also not particularly sharp beyond 70mm. I would say that for most needs, the 24-120mm f/4G VR is the way to go. The new 24-70mm VR is for those who want to get the best of the best…
Nasim,
Thanks for the preview. I too am wondering about the 24-120mm f/4G VR. If what you said about the lens’ corner performance is true, then DxOMark’s measurement was wrong because if you compare the 2 lenses, the acutance of the 24-120mm f/4G VR is clearly higher on the corners for small apertures. It was not what I expected from what you called “the best of the best”.
overpriced lens. won’t make you a better photographer!
Of course not. No gear will make anyone a better photographer. The 24-70mm VR is not for everyone – that’s for sure!
I wonder how many of the critics of the 24-70mm VR have actually taken photographs with this lens. I seem to be the only one that agrees with you. I sold my non-VR lens and purchased the VR version. To call it the worst lens of 2015 is a joke. The individual that said that agrees it is a little better optically than the previous one and it has VR. Sure it is a little larger, heavier and expensive but VR makes up for that. I have used this lens and to be honest the extra weight and size don’t bother me in the least. If I was given the option of going back to the non-VR, I wouldn’t consider it.
I have had an issue adding the lens hood when a B+W UV filter is attached to the lens. I use this filter on all my lenses and have never had an issue. The hood will go on but it has to be forced on. I raised this issue with Nikon and their only advice was to purchase a Nikon filter. Having said that, I am very satisfied with this lens.
Amen! What people also forget quickly is that the Tamron 24-70 has a 82mm front filter. No mention of that. But on the Nikon it’s a big deal. Lol. I had the Tamron. And for a time rented the Nikon G version. The E is excellent. The AF is far far far faster that the Tamron. The VR is better. As far as weight….. if you can handle a 70-200 f/4 VR you can handle a 24-70 VR. It’s really not that big a deal. And the balance of the Nikon E version is slightly rearward biased so even when on a D750 it’s a very nice handling combo. Lots of armchair lens reviewers regurgitating what they hear on the Internet. The new E is excellent. And what I’ve discovered about price differences between OEM and third party is that the service Nikon provides after the fact far exceeds third party service. Tamron and Sigma are typically sold through distributors. Nikon is sold by subsidiary companies in your respective countries (Canada, where I am, for example). If Tamron (or Sigma) provided the level of service that Nikon does, their prices wouldn’t be so low. Tamron lens needs servicing for a Saturday wedding and you bring it on a Tuesday? Good luck getting it back before 3 weeks are out. Nikon? I’ll usually have it back by Friday.
Don’t get me wrong, Tamron was ok but it’s AF was slow in critical situations. It was slower by a greater degree than what DXo reports the optical differences to be. And I disagree with DXO on occasion too. (Don’t get me started on the 58 1.4).
The new 24-70 E is awesome. Try it for a few thousand shots before commenting.
Mike, thank you for your valuable feedback and your commentary – looks like your experience is mirrored with mine in regards to the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR. Optically, it is a stellar lens for sure.
Brien, that’s a good point. It seems like most of those who don’t like the 24-70mm VR never tried it in the first place. I am shooting with two of these and both of them are optically superb. To date, I have not seen a better 24-70mm lens and that list includes the Canon 24-70mm f/2.8L II…
Thanks for reporting about the filter issue. I am currently using the above-mentioned 82mm CPL from B+W and the hood mounts just fine. Not sure why a filter would cause the hood to mount differently – can you check if the filter is actually touching the hood?
Nasim, I use the XS-PRO DIGITAL UV B+W filter. Nikon staff in Toronto and I went back and forth both on the phone and via email to find a solution. At one point in the discussion, Nikon asked me to take a photo of the lens side on with the filter attached because they thought the problem was because the outside diameter of the filter was larger that the diameter of the lens. I emailed Nikon a photo that showed the diameter of the lens and filter were identical. Even though I pointed out that I use this same filter on all my lenses and had never had a problem to date they concluded the problem was a problem with the specs of the filter. Nikon concluded by saying they don’t design the specs of their lenses to meet the specs of the filter companies and recommended I purchase Nikon’s 82mm clear filter. I didn’t want to take a chance of damaging the lens so I purchased their filter. I noticed with the Nikon filter attached the outside diameter of the Nikon lens the filter is slightly smaller than the diameter of the lens. I’m left to wonder if there might be a problem with my lens hood but Nikon wasn’t even willing to consider that possibility.
Thom ought to be in a better mood now that the D500 is out. I’m looking forward to his review too. If it’s even as good as the prior version with the addition of VR and faster AF I’m happy as I am done waiting to get a midrange zoom. I intend to use it as much for landscapes as for portraits so the VR is welcome to have it all in one package.
Having shot with this lens over 3,000 times, I agree totally with Nasim’s review. This lens is fantastic, especially in low light situations. I have found it to be superior to the old lens which I shot for years.
Thanks Nasim for the hands on review.
Joe, thank you for your feedback – glad to know that there are others who have had a similar experience :)
Not so relevant but since you mentioned the 24mm f1.8g, I am wondering if I add this prime to my list. I shoot d750 mostly landscape, during travel and already have 16-35 f4 but sometime I feel the need for prime of either 24mm or 20-21mm for light weight, dof control and lowlight photo.
Should I go for 20mm f1.8g or 24mm f1.8g? Heard the 24mm 1.8g is excellent but the 20 f1.8g is wider for landscape works, although not optically as good.
Tony, I personally love the 24mm focal length – it is versatile and it is not “too wide”. Others like the 20mm more. I would start with the 24mm and if you feel you need to go wider, you can add the 20mm to your kit later on, or shoot with the 16-35mm f/4G VR (which I love btw!).
Nasim
I could not agree more. I’ve been using this lens since I received my preorder. I love this lens. I was using a very good copy of the Tamron 24-70 and this Nikon beats it hands down. Its overall much sharper, more accurate autofocus with many more “keepers”and a much quicker and more accurate VR. I just like the image much more. Expensive? Oh yea but well worth it
Todd, the Tamron is good value for the money, but it cannot compete with the 24-70mm VR optically. I have used both and the Nikkor is clearly better. VR is superb – one of the best implementations I have seen to date!
I think you miss the point on the filter size. You already owned the 77mm. You had to go buy the 82mm CPL. Thus the difference is more than the $20 you cite. The cost is actually the full price of the 83mm filter.
Craig, please keep in mind that the above preview is my opinion based on my experience. As stated above, I indeed already had 77mm filters and had to spend more $ to buy 82mm filters. However, once I got those, along with a 77mm to 82mm adapter, I realized that the new “nano” filters are much thinner and better than my 6+ year old CPLs. So for me, it was about time to get a replacement anyway. That’s what I stated in the review and I never denied the extra cost. For someone who is about to buy filters, the cost difference between 77mm and 82mm is not that huge – around $20. But if one has to buy new filters, then of course there is the added cost of acquiring new filters. But do keep in mind that other equivalent lenses, like the Canon 24-70mm f/2.8L II or the Tamron 24-70mm VC (which was mentioned several times by others in this article) also feature 82mm filters. So it is not like the 24-70mm VR is “uniquely bad” in this case.
It always seems odd to me that fast lenses ( ie 1.8, 2.4 etc ) have to be shot at f 5.6 , f 8.0, f 11.0 etc to make the the corners sharp, even when shooting a target at optical infinity. Why do I need a fast lens if I have to shoot at smaller apertures to get sharp corners?
I am sure this is a great lens. Have fun in Death Valley National Park. I hope to visit there someday.
Exactly what I have been thinking. I need a fast lens for a reason and usually the reason behind is to shoot wide open. Especially these fast lenses need to be sharp from the beginning or they are waste of money.
Don, you can certainly shoot at wide apertures with fast lenses if your subject is at infinity. Some lenses are stellar, even at very wide apertures. For the above shots, I needed wider DoF, which is why I used smaller apertures.
Hi Nazim,
Amazing to see how productive you have been the last couple of days, not only covering the new anouncements and various comparisons, but also this article about the 24-70 VR.
In order to get you REALLY over worked… how about completing your 300mm f/4E review in the short future?
Big complimants for your site, I learn everything to know and more and I completely trust your judgements!
Hans
Nassim, any chance of giving the Tokina 24-70mm f/2.8 a try?
It’s supposed to be uber sharp.
I have been using this lens for about a month now and like it very much. I never owned the non-VR lens so I can’t make a direct comparison. Instead, I made do with the 24-120 f/4 which is acceptable over most of the field/zoom range, but the 24-70 is clearly better. There is a lot of discussion of sharpness in the center versus over the entire field. This may be important for some types of photography. However, I shoot in-door events that include a lot of group portraits from which I make fairly large (11″x17″) prints where it’s important that everyone in the group is rendered at about the same level of sharpness. And, how sharp to you need an image to be? In the above example, at 100% on a good display, I can count hairs on every head across the frame from something like 20 feet. In addition to sharpness, the lens offers excellent focus speed and accuracy. I shopped for the Tamron and there was no comparison. After trying out the Nikon, the Tamron’s focusing was leisurely at best. BTW, the Nikon was also sharper in the center than the Tamron and way sharper off center (I can only describe the Tamron’s image quality as mush off-center). Finally, yes the lens is expensive, especially for a non-professional such as myself. However, the events I shoot can be once-in-a-lifetime occurrences (such as my son’s recital at a major venue) so I value the confidence that I can get the shot as much as any pro shooting a wedding.
I hate to rain on anyone’s parade but I purchased two Nikon 24-70 E VR lenses back in Oct. The first lens was tested on both of my Nikon D800e bodies [both recently factory tested and calibrated] and demonstrated focusing problems on each camera. Failed to focus in the center area or any area. I’m talking about a very soft image, all across the frame but particularly in the center. Either in AF or Manual modes. After sending it back to B & H I received a second copy. Same problems all over again.
Another problem with both of my samples was focus shift. This issue has also been reported on by others on the net. I really was looking forward to the upgrade from my Nikon 24-70G but, for the foreseeable future, I will keep continue to use that trusted lens. Yes, a bit soft in the corners but considering the uneven quality of units out there, as reported by many other folks, I see no reason to try again. VR not particularly useful to the way I shoot so that really isn’t a selling point for me.
Overall, a very disappointing episode that has shaken my faith in Nikon.
I sure love that the lens has VR but that price is a killer! I use other lenses that I love for that range, but none are stabilzed. Even on DX it’s a really useful range. Regardless, I can’t really justify it at that price – especially since it wouldn’t be able to relace more than a couple of my other lenses. I would still carry the Sigma 18-35 for the wide end. Maybe I could get a nice used one in a year or two….
I had, unfortunately, only a 3 hours with the E version of the 24-70. I own the G version but would appreciate VR and the improved corner performance. From my test I would conclude that the E version is on par in the centre, better at the edge, and considerably better in the corner, in particular at 24 mm, but less so at 70 (and from 2.8 to 5.6 including). But what made shy away from the upgrade was not the price, size or filter diameter. It was the performance at the close-focus distance at any aperture. Here the results were unacceptable, and I am not nit-picking here.
This may also be the reason that the lens scored so badly at DxO. I don’t know at what subject distance they are photographing their Siemens stars. I had not enough time to figure out at what distance we have the transition in this behaviour. If it is at around 1 meter, so that the lens is still good for cropped head portraits, I would be tempted. If it is at 5 m I would give it a miss.
Nasim, are you able to perform the resolution tests at different subject distances?
Of course, my observations might be a sign of sample variations. Would not be the first example where gains from sophisticated lens design fall off quickly without proper quality assurance. I had a serious lens alignment problem with a Zeiss recently.
One more observation: some of the images were under-exposed by at least 2/3 of a stop on my D800e, an effect that I first attributed to changing light but then found to come from jumps in the exposure when stopping down. This problem may be related to the electromagnetic diaphragm. I guess you had non of these issues?
Wow, you went a bit crazy with the sky colors there…
My head is spinning after reading that lot! Thanks for the review Nasim. Well I’ve ordered one (£1350 uk, it’s dropped £500). To fit between my 14-24 and 70-200 VRll (I also have a 80-400G VR). It seems really rare in the history of lenses that a new addition is universally welcomed. My faith in Nikon was shaken with a fly paper D600, that they refused to change (the dealer did and took them on for me). But I’m still here! And off we go! Looking for projects already. HNY.
Just for a little bit of perspective (somewhat tongue in cheek), perhaps we should worry more about the choice of which D800 series to have than which 24-70 lens.
In the DxO Sharpness and Mark scores I am seeing a one to two point difference between the 24-70 G and the 24-70 E (with the G rating higher). If one lives and dies by DxO scores one would also have to question the use of the D800 or D810 versus the D800E. The scores for camera-lens combinations for a number of Nikon lenses show the D800E consistently scoring higher than the other two in one or both categories by 1 to 7 points (that’s a 1% to more than 23% difference range).
And horrors, if one looks at the camera-lens scores for FX versus DX combinations why would one ever consider DX? To me DxO scores are of some value, but I feel exaggerate differences to the point where they should not be the major factor used in making practical gear decisions.
Many of the comments above are valuable because they point out specific uses, distances, apertures, etc. where the 24-70 E may not meet some individuals’ needs. That means more to me. And by the way, so far I am very pleased with the results I get with my E.
I’d just like to say that, having extensively tested a good friends older 24-70 2.8 with a view to purchasing (one week before the new one was announced) and then having purchased the new VR lens, I am absolutely delighted with image quality and utility of the newer lens. No manufacturing/image quality issues as far as I’m concerned in the 2,500+ shots so far.
I just can’t wait for your review Nasim, i have to make a new purchase, and the 24-70mm VR, just may be the one!
Hi Nasim!
Fantastic quick review of this fantastic lens. However, some enthusiasts like me can only dream of having this lens.
I hope you could post an article about lenses that are good alternatives to expensive but quality glasses like the Nikon 24-70mm, quality and pricewise. That would be a very welcome addition to your myriads of enlightening posts.
Hi Nasim,
I remember long ago when I bought the first 70-200mm VR, if I was shooting in normal light condition, let’s say 200mm at 1/600sec, the center of the image was always not as sharp when VR was ON compared to when it was OFF. It actually was quite obvious, with or without tripod, I always had extra sharpness in normal condition with VR OFF. Have you test the 24-70mm VR with VR OFF and see if it can improve the center sharpness at f2.8 a bit?
Hello Nasim,
Great write up. There is a lot of confusion on the internet about this lens and people are reading DXO scores and blaming the lens as a dud. I appreciate the efforts you have taken to explain this lens and how it performs. I have been researching a lot on the internet for a 24-70mm lens and was really torn between the older G lens and the newer E lens. I believe your review has given me direction and a rationale way to evaluate my needs and make a decision. Thank-you so much and truly appreciate the effort for this and your other reviews.
Is there anyway for us to access the high resolution copies of the images you have posted in this review ?
Cheers,
Jaydeep
I just bought the Nikon 24-70mm f2.8E VR yesterday and I’m using it with a Nikon D810
straight from the box, the lens was quite soft, so I did some adjustment with the D810 AF Fine tune
I always did with all my lens
Most time I can easily find the sweet spot, but with that new 24-70mm f2.8E VR I get very strange result.
If I shoot at f2.8 up to f4 I need to set the AF fine tune to a setting of +15 to get perfectly sharp image
With that setting even at 70mm f2.8 the image is tack sharp
but if I want the image to be sharp at f5.6 and f8, I need to go completely the opposite way and set the AF fine tune at -15 !
First thing I saw something like that… Before I had some lens that had variation from different focal length (the 14-24, I was at +10 at 14mm and about +15 at 24mm, so I could easily set it around -12 and get the best of both world)
But that big change is happening even at same focal length, just by going from f2.4-f4 to f5.6-f8 It’s really not convenient since I do a lot of street photo and some need to be at f2.8, f4 and some other at f5.6, f8 and there is no way I can reset the AF fine tune between each shot
Anyone else experience the same sort of result?
* first time (not first thing… sorry)
Nasim, great preview but I’m left longing for the actual review!!:) Especially with all the debate, your reviews are always so thorough and objective – they really help me decide. Need to make a buying decision soon, could you pls let us know when your review might be coming out? Its been 7 months since the preview:)
Let me add up that at this point, I am missing a middle-zoom lens. I do have the 16-35 f/4, 50 f/1.8, 70-200 f/4 ( super sharp by the way ) and my bazooka 200-500 f/5.6 ( very sharp as well ), so for me, I am in need of a middle zoom and at this point, there is nothing out there that is blowing my mind. I am waiting for the new Sigma 24-70 f/2.8 art lens, expecting to be better than the previous one and much better than the Nikon, otherwise, I would have no choice other than buy a couple of primes ( 24mm and 85mm ) and be done with it.