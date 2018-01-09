Nikon 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Announcement

Nikon is under a lot of pressure in 2018, because this is the year that the public is anticipating hot new products from the company, especially the highly anticipated full-frame mirrorless camera that the company is currently working on. The very first product that Nikon has launched in 2018 is a lens – it is the Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR – a beast of a lens targeted specifically at sports and wildlife photographers and videographers. Many Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR shooters have been waiting for a replacement to the lens and it looks like Nikon didn’t just deliver an update – the 180-400mm is a whole new lens with a completely revamped optical design and engineering. At $12,399 MSRP, it is the second most expensive lens in Nikon’s line-up after the exotic Nikon 800mm f/5.6E VR and for a good reason, if you were to look into what Nikon has packed into it. Without a doubt, it is a marvel of a lens, something that is soon to become one of the most desirable lenses in Nikon’s arsenal. Read on to find out why.
Lens releases such as this one are very rare in the photography world. We see camera and lens announcements practically every month, but true high-level innovations are not easy to bring out due to the amount of time, effort and resources that are required to make it all happen. That’s why lenses like the 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR are expensive, as they require many years of engineering and testing in the field – such lenses are aimed specifically at professionals who will be using and abusing their gear in the field. Therefore, manufacturers have to pay extreme attention to every bit of detail to make sure that their products are able to function reliably over a long span of time, in any conditions. Nikon and Canon know that their clients choose their systems because of having such options, which is why they never rush exotic lenses into the market. Meticulous precision, careful hand assembly, thorough testing and high attention of detail are critical to make high-level lenses function without any issues in the field, which is why we rarely ever see lens variation in exotic super telephoto lenses. Having tested a number of such lenses both in the field and in a lab, I have to admit that I have not come across a bad lens sample, which is something that happens very often when I test standard lenses.
Anyway, the reason why I am bringing all of this out, is because some of our readers might express their frustration with such announcements, arguing that $12,399 is too much to pay for a single lens, that the 180-400mm f/4E VR is too overpriced. I agree, it is a lot of money, but please don’t forget that this lens is made for a very specific niche of photographers who want a high-performance zoom lens, just like all other modern super telephoto lenses such as the 400mm f/2.8E FL VR, 500mm f/4E FL VR, 600mm f/4E FL VR and 800mm f/4E FL VR. Every single one of those is priced above $10K for the same reasons as stated above.
Nikon 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR vs Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR II Specifications Comparison
To make the 180-400mm f/4E a stellar lens in terms of performance, Nikon went with a completely different optical design to yield the best performance. Because of this, we can see a noticeable difference in total number of lens elements (27 vs 24), as well as in the number of extra-low dispersion elements (8 vs 4). Due to the use of a fluorite lens element, Nikon was able to shave off a large lens element from the front of the lens, which makes the lens much more balanced to hand-hold compared to its predecessor – it is no longer as front-heavy as the 200-400mm f/4G VR II. Take a look at the new lens construction of the 180-400mm lens and feel free to compare it to the one on the 200-400mm:
The addition of the built-in teleconverter adds a total of 8 more glass elements, as well as more metal on the side of the lens to be able to switch the teleconverter on and off, which obviously increases the overall weight of the lens. However, due to the addition of the fluorite lens element, Nikon was able to keep weight under control – the new 180-400mm f/4 is only 140 grams heavier compared to its predecessor, which is not going to be noticeable at all when hand-holding.
Lastly, let’s not forget about the benefits of all the new technology and optical coatings that Nikon was able to incorporate to the 180-400mm. In addition to Nano and Super Integrated coatings, the front of the lens is also fluorine-coated in order to repel water, dust, dirt and other environmental elements. The new electronic diaphragm should yield very high exposure accuracy when shooting in bursts. When it comes to AF performance, I expect the new 180-400mm to be also faster and more accurate when compared to the 200-400mm f/4G VR II, but that remains to be seen when we actually have a chance to test the two side-by-side.
Nikon 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR vs Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR II Sharpness Comparison
Let’s take a closer look at the 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 VR and compare it to the Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR II in terms of MTF performance. Below are the MTF charts for both lenses at their widest focal lengths:
The Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR II is a phenomenal lens, but it looks like the new 180-400mm f/4E FL VR sets a new standard for a super telephoto lens. Contrast levels are exceptionally high on the 180-400mm, but sharpness is where we can expect a huge win – look at that blue line being so close to the red one! Another big benefit of the new 180-400mm is its edge performance. It looks like the lens will be stellar throughout the frame at its shortest focal length, something the older 200-400mm could not deliver. But the big question is, can the new 180-400mm deliver the same level of performance at 400mm? Let’s take a closer look:
Once again, we can see that Nikon has made the lens noticeably sharper in comparison. On top of that, judging by how close sagittal lines are to meridional, we can expect the lens to yield exceptionally beautiful bokeh, something exotic super telephotos specialize in.
Obviously, these aren’t as flat of MTF curves as we have previously seen on Nikon’s prime super telephotos, but considering that we are looking at a zoom lens, this is pretty darn impressive to say the least. In short, just based on Nikon’s MTF charts, we can conclude that the new 180-400mm is a big step above its predecessor.
Nikon 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Teleconverter Performance
What about that built-in teleconverter? Well, the reason why it is always better to have a built-in teleconverter, or a teleconverter that is specifically made for the lens (and the only two lenses in Nikon’s arsenal that have such teleconverters are the 180-400mm and 800mm f/5.6 lenses), is because manufacturers can fine tune teleconverters with a specific lens to yield the best performance. Since there are manufacturing variances in both lenses and teleconverters, if the two are made for each other specifically, those variances can be minimized. This is why you cannot just go out and purchase a 1.25x teleconverter for the 800mm f/5.6 lens – you won’t find any for sale, since it is only made to couple with the specific 800mm f/5.6 it is shipped with. In the case of the 180-400mm f/4E, the 1.4x teleconverter is built-in, so it can be enabled or disabled by flicking a switch on the side of the lens:
Since teleconverters rob light, contrast and sharpness from lenses, it is expected that there is going to be a big drop in performance. Let’s take a look at how Nikon is expecting the lens to perform with the built-in teleconverter switched on:
The above MTF charts are extremely impressive. Looks like the built-in 1.4x teleconverter mostly negatively affects the wider focal lengths, where there is a visible drop in sharpness. However, if you look at the MTF charts of the Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR II above, you will realize that the 180-400mm with the 1.4x performs as good as the 200-400mm without one! I honestly did not expect the built-in teleconverter to be this good, but as I have pointed out earlier, that’s what happens with a teleconverter is specifically made for a lens. Now take a look at the right two graphs, where performance at 400mm is shown with and without a teleconverter – this is where I was blown away when I first saw the MTF chart. With these MTF charts, Nikon is basically saying that the built-in 1.4x teleconverter will not affect contrast or sharpness, since the lines are practically unchanged! Only towards the mid-frame and edges of the frame is where we can see a slight drop in performance, but otherwise, this looks unbelievably good. To me, this looks like an invitation to stack another 1.4x on top of the lens…
While I personally cannot afford to spend $12K+ on such a lens, I will most likely have a chance to test it out later this year. Having previously owned the 200-400mm f/4G VR, I am looking forward to testing this lens and I am especially excited about the possibility of using the built-in 1.4x teleconverter to make it a very versatile 252-560mm f/5.6 lens combo. I am also excited about the possibility of adding more teleconverters to get even more reach – with an additional 1.4x TC, this would make a 353-784mm f/8 lens, which is obviously not ideal in terms of maximum aperture, but that’s still a potentially powerful combination when one needs to get closer to action. And based on the above MTF figures, it looks like there won’t be a huge penalty in sharpness either. It will be interesting to see how the 400mm f/2.8 + 2x will do in comparison to the 180-400mm stacked with two 1.4x teleconverters!
Pre-Order Information
Isn’t it exciting? – I have ordered mine through NPS – can’t wait – I sold my 200-400 version two 6 months ago in anticipation of this lens
Rob, very exciting indeed! I used to own the 200-400mm f/4 and I know what that lens is capable of, especially in the hands of a master like you. Looking forward to seeing some stunning images from you later this year. I know you will put this puppy to good use :)
I do as well have a 200-400 and wish to sell my lens, can you PM me a give me an indication of what I should ask for a selling price. My lens is in mint condition
Four years ago I went on a photo trip to Kenya. My friend was using the then new Canon 200-400 w/int. ext. The lens was extremely expensive and heavy and barely handholdable. The instant engagement of an extender was a great compensation for the impracticality of shooting with such a heavy lens. The image qualities were great.
I understand this new Nikon lens is even heavier and more expensive. The MTF charts of the Nikon lens is superior to the Canon one. It will be interesting to compare the two lenses to find out which one is the most cost-effective for wildlife photography.
Nikkor version is 163 grams lighter than the Canon. Nothing noticeable but wanted to point out that.
Also, “barely handholdable”? Really? Maybe time to spend some time in a gym instead.
“Nikkor version is 163 grams lighter than the Canon. Nothing noticeable but wanted to point out that.
Also, “barely handholdable”? Really? Maybe time to spend some time in a gym instead. ”
Let me throw this out there:
This lens coupled with a pro body ( like a D4s ) is TEN POUNDS over nearly an eighteen inch span ?
Unless you have a body-builders physique, that’s not hand-holdable for very long. Assuming you do
want some sharpness in those photos :D
Just bring a carbon fiber monopod :-)
I have a Nikon 500mm f4 AF-I that I purchased when I was living in Japan in the mid-90’s. That lens weighs 4.5 kg dry . Add in a D3 / D4 or D5 body, and you are up to almost 6 kg.
You just have to eat your wheaties for breakfast before a bit shoot. :-)
Absolute amazing levels of engineering that goes into these things and they still haven’t got the memo about the damn foot.
Nikon . . . . folks . . . come on. It’s a pro lens, the LEAST you can do is engineer a damn foot that works with the gimbal mounts this is likely going to be sitting upon. Take a deep breath . . . say it with me ” Arca-Swiss Compatible “.
The longest lens in my inventory is the 500mm f/4E FL ED VR. An outstanding lens for birds, but what was the very first damn thing I had to do after receiving it ? That’s right, replace the damn foot with one that works with a Wimberly Gimbal Head :| Little things like this on a $10k lens just make you shake your head sometimes.
All you have to do is machine the sides of the damn foot a bit and you’re done. -sigh-
Anyhoo: I’m excited to see the lens, but I’ve learned to keep it under control until we start to see the real world reviews come in.
I am so with you on that one.
Arca Swiss comptibility is pretty universal nowadays.
Thank heaven for RRS.
100% concur! I was wondering about that for a long time.
Without the lens being released for comparison, I was wondering how folks feel about this vs the 200-500. With the TC on this engaged, it’s at f/5.6. Sure it has all the extra glass coatings and is built like a tank I am sure, but is the IQ difference that much? We don’t know yet. But seems like 10K +/- is a lot to spend for 1 f stop. If you’ve got the money, sure…this is the one lens that does it all. But if money is tight, I can think of other ways to spend that extra 10K.
Yep, the IQ difference is that much – look at the MTF curves. No contest.
Unless you have used a top end prime or a zoom lens like this (and can handle it correctly), you can have no idea of the sharpness and image quality that is achievable.
Although the 200-400mm is a very good lens, when I traded it (because of it lack lustre performance at the long end/infinity focus and dismal performance with teleconverters) for a 500mm, the difference was startling.
This new lens promises much and I rather doubt it will disappoint given Nikon’s anxiety to impress in their anniversary year and their desire to trump Canon.
I will not be getting one by the way, as I love the 500mm, not just because of its quality but because in ‘limiting’ me to single focal length, it forces me to look for new perspectives rather than sitting on my butt and zooming in!
Oh yes, I nearly forgot, I also cannot afford it – at least not without selling the 500mm first.
It’s a fair question because, whilst many of the reviews out there indicate that the old 200-400 is sharper than the 200-500 at all focus lengths and apertures, they also say that the 200-400 did not focus reliably on distant subjects, which the newer 200-500 is fairly good at.
At the pixel peeping level, this new lens will blow the 200-500 away, but whether it can focus accurately at distance is the more important question. When photographing your pet dog in your back garden you won’t tell any difference between these lenses and a $100 70-210 AF-D. Tracking a Marsh Harrier that is 200m away is where if they have improved the new 180-400 up to the level of the 500 & 600/4 primes in focus distance speed and accuracy, this new lens will be worth it.
Considering where the lens sits in the $$$$ category, I would be willing to bet that the focusing speed is on par with their other exotics.
( you do get spoiled to the near insta-focus they’re capable of )
I like the 200-500, but I have absolute hell using it for BIF. If I’m going after stationary birds, then the 200-500 will get the job done.
If they’re in the air, I break out one of the big guns.
If you put a TC on a Nikon 200-500mm lens, the subject better be static or you will miss the shot. It is slow to lock and track moving subjects. Put that aside and it still wouldn’t compare to a Super telephoto Lens.
It’s nice to know that such lenses are not only possible but they exist, because that means that the tech will eventually filter down to stuff I can afford. This is like the Maserati of lenses; some people need it, but most do not.
Thank you for your report, Nasim. Please allow to correct two minor faults: A 180-400mm lens with 1.4 TC has a range of 252mm-560mm. You stated 252mm to 600mm above near the end of your article. And with another 1.4 TC it gets a 353mm to 784mm (f/7.84) lens and not 840mm (f/8). My regards!
Thanks for letting me know Jan, I fixed the typos :)
Sounds like an impressive lens. As I guy who owns and regular uses most of the big primes (often with teleconverters), has the 200-400 and the 200-500, I don’t see this one in my future. Not enough reward for the investment. For a pro that shoots sports, then it may well be worth the investment. As a wildlife guy, the two lenses I lean on are the 600 on the D5, often with a teleconverter and I’ve tested and AF fine tuned each combo, as it does make a difference. And the 200-500 on the D500, as these two were made to be together and work very well.
MTF charts are fodder for articles like this, IMHO, as the way I observe many people shoot is more of a compromise to the possible sharpness than the capabilities of the gear they use. Not saying MTF is completely useless – there is a reason the 300 or 400 f/2.8 lenses are so sweet to shoot with. But proper support and technique is key to benefitting from the engineering that goes into these high ticket lenses.
Last point – if you’re shooting in good light for the subject, then the light gathering of lenses isn’t as important as it was with earlier cameras that had poorer light gathering capability. Practically speaking, using as current a DX (or FX) will do more for sharp images than having the latest and greatest lens. That said, it is great to be able to use aperture to separate subject from background, when desired, but that is as much about position and angle and paying attention to what’s behind and around the subject, too, which costs nothing from the wallet, but attention from the shooter.
I’m sure this will be a great lens for the niche that really *needs* it, but for most of the rest of us, working on good support, composition, and camera upgrade (if needed) will yield better images at a lower cost. JMHO
P.S. Having a teleconverter (TC) built into a zoom lens is asking for compromise, and the article reflects this. In this instance they dialed in the performance to be best at the long end, where most would use it.
In my experience using TCs with prime lenses, there is measurable benefit to AF fine tuning each combo. When I have considered this with top tier zooms (whether f/2.8 or f/4), it was completely problematic. In essence you can fine tune for one end or the other, at the price of compromising the other end, thus reducing your zoom to a prime. Didn’t make any sense to me. I’d rather have the benefits of a prime and/or add TC to a prime, if I want a tighter shot.
Second key point with TCs. In my experience, with the 1.4x, 1.7x, and 2.0x the benefit is directly proportional to the distance and the TC multiplier. Said differently, the 2.0x works best at shorter distances and is almost useless at longer distances. The 1.7x is better for longer distances than the 2.0x and the 1.4x is the most flexible of the three. I think this is opposite of how most people use them – but I would also suggest it is why TC results tend to be all over the map. I think too many use them to solve physics they weren’t designed to address, that is, you just need to be closer to the subject OR you just need to set your camera down and grab bins or a scope and enjoy the view, not try to capture it.
Good points about the AF fine tuning. Have you checked out the Sigma 500 f/4? Seems to me (and Brad Hill) the Sigma dock makes a big difference in how well you can get your particular combo of choice dialed in – you have AFFT at a number of distances to targets (and mm for zooms), making it a very useful tool. However, I don’t know if you can do that with the Sigma 1.4x TC and a lens. I’d hope so, but I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anyone do it.
Interesting about the TCs usefulness, thanks.
I haven’t checked out the Sigma 500. I’m a fairly strict Nikon guy. And, just as significantly, with the 400 f/2.8 (my first big lens), and the TCs I have 500mm is more than covered, plus with the 600 as my heavy hitter, I just didn’t feel a need to get a 500.
Starting with the 400 as my first big lens I also worked with TCs from early on and dug into all that was needed to make the most of them. I welcomed AF Fine Tuning to address sample variety, which is a reality many don’t have a handle on.
I really do think a built in TC on a zoom lens is a built in compromise, unless the solution is sophisticated enough to self-adjust relative to the focal length chosen. From the info shared in the article, though, that doesn’t sound to be the case. Also, I don’t understand how it can have a TC built in and it’s easy to have out of the focal train, since a TC is typically a several chunks of glass (7 in the case of the Nikon TC-14E III). I don’t have the 800 f/5.6, so not sure how that part works. That said, I’m hard pressed to think the 800 out performs the 600 plus 1.4x (840mm) as long as good AF Fine Tune and good shot technique. Like the new zoom, the 800 is a more specialized kind of lens, really great for birds.
Ultimately I think this new zoom is targeted for sports and the timing coincides with the Winter Olympics, which I can assure you is not unintentional on the part of Nikon. I’ll bet you many of the Nikon shooters on this stage will be using this zoom if they can get it soon enough and get it’s strengths and weaknesses figured out.
I did some research and the TC for the 800 f/5.6 lens is like other TCs, that is, it is external to the lens and can be installed/removed as a standalone TC would. For this lens, it is Nikon’s first *built-in* TC and activated by “flicking a switch” according to the Nikon website. The teleconverter has 8 lens elements. I don’t see a big bulge to the side for the TC block of elements to be moved out of the way, so it will be interesting to learn how it really works to be in the focal chain, and not. Sounds like a mess waiting to happen. Time will tell.
Yes, as I posted below – 9.1.2….. Yours in further validation of Brad Hill’s reviews. And in the UK, the Sigma f4 Sport is under 60% that of the 500 f4E. Will have to buy the Sigma TCs too of course (another ~500 quid)
I noticed that the lens hood is not standard on this new lens, the costs of a lens hood is an extra $830.00 . By having a Lens hood it protects the front element and also reduces flare when shooting. Also the hood protects the glass from the weather such as rain and snow. Seem like another price grab. Is this normal to have a lens hood priced separately.
Al, Nikon says it is in the box. Listed here: www.nikonusa.com/en/ni…ed-vr.html
And the hood itself costs “only”: $ 643.95 (Nikon USA), still, way too expensive.
What’s in the box
AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR
LC-K103 Slip-On Front Lens Cap
LF-4 Rear Lens Cap
HK-41 Slip-On Lens Hood
Dedicated Slip-in Filter Holder
NC 40.5 Neutral Color 40.5mm Filter
LN-2 Lens Strap
CL-L2 Ballistic Nylon Soft Lens Case
Crazy price for a lens hood, even if it is built of space age composites. The best top end carbon fibre tripods (eg Gitzo) are in that range! Arrogant robbery at this price. Compounded by infantile stubborness in refusing to mill arca-swiss compatibility into the tripod feet of all their exotic telephotos. Yet again we see acquisitive and retarded design features compounding the Net Cost of a superb product!
If I did buy this lens, I would make my own hood :-)
I have the 200 f2G and 300 f2.8G. Both are superb optics but need a Jobu foot…
I have been devoutly using Nikon since 1983 – cameras, glass, microscopes for research (even their UV filters on some lenses). Now have the D850 and D500 which are excellent, along with 22 Nikkor optics in total – from AI and AIS through AFS.
I find prices of these exotic telephoto Nikkors (400 and longer FL) frustrating. Moreover, there’s this persisting arrogance of Nikon’s in refusing to make simple design changes in key features (add arca-swiss functionality to the tripod foot) of these best of their lenses.
This has finally convinced me to invest in Sigma for their 500 f4 Sport and perhaps the 300 f2.8 APO (it’s also 400g lighter). 2 years back, deficiencies in Nikkor ultrawides lead me to invest in Zeiss Distagon primes, which I don’t regret. And Nikon’s neglect in upgrading their tele Macros to AFS (200 f4, 70-180 Micro) leaves me no option but to buy a Sigma Macro (tried but hated the Nikkor 105 f2.8G Micro)
So called Arca Swiss-compatible QR plates and heads are not really fully compatible across brands. Novoflex’s A-S compatible dovetails are a bit narrower than usual and their focusing rails do not comfortably fit all plates without squeaking them in. Some screws open too little or don’t lock properly. Arca Swiss themselves have introduced heads with subtly incompatible QR plates so the original Arca Swiss plates don’t fit. It’s a chaos in the QR system market and I’m not surprised Nikon would prefer to let users choose their own heads and QR plates that work with them rather than implement something that works with one head and not another.
Seems everybody has different tastes on lenses.I had that Sigma Macro 105mm and didn’t get that color accuracy,micro-contrast,and sharpness that I have now with Nikon legendary 105 micro.May be that copy was not good enough.But,wait!After three crappy Sigma sample exchanges,I gave up and turned to Nikon micro.
Regarding Sigma 500 versus Nikon counterpart,I had the sigma first for months,then I got my friend’s Nikon and put on my camera body.Oh,boy!Look at vast differences that others may not see and say that 15%-20% better image quality over Nikon is not going to justify the price difference.For me,it did.
-Does that mean Sigma is less qualified than Nikon lenses?Not at all.
-Does that mean we cannot enjoy taking photos if we put Sigma lenses on our camera bodies?Of course not!
Seriously ?
$12k for a lens and they don’t even include a lens hood ? That seems rather silly.
It also comes in a soft bag like the 300mm f/2.8 does vs the hard case the 500mm f/4 comes with.
( Both also come with hoods there Nikon )
Man, I get cutting costs but come on. Folks are spending $12k here. I don’t think including a lens
hood is going to put Nikon in the Red.
Now I have to stuff foot in mouth as the listing above shows the HK-41 does, in fact, come with it.
( I will stand by the hard case though :P )
Wow, gorgeous lens, I could shell out $1239 for this!
Oh wait…
After getting excited about this new lense, I noticed the slot for filters. Why!? Who uses slide in and out filters anymore? It’s is just another slot for dirt and moisture to get in.
George this Lens can take PL-405 Polarizer in the slot or the NC-40.5 filter .
Thanks for posting the MTF charts – very exciting to see such a potential jump in quality. With respect to using another 1.4x converter to get to 800mm: Just wanted to mention that the winning Arctic Fox photo by Don Gutoski was using such a combo with the Canon counterpart (www.nhm.ac.uk/visit…foxes.html), suggesting that the Nikon 180-400 wlll likely perform similarly. Good news!
Wow! As I don’t have any real interest in such a lens, I’ve skipped articles about it so far. But I was curious what you were going to write about it, so I opened this one, and those MTF curves… Now I’m actually looking forward to reviews just to see how the pictures will look like.
I don’t understand, how the TC is activated. are the lens elements so small, that they slide away inside the barrel? How?
I’m curious too, no idea how the TC pops into and out of place.
MTF cart…. 30lines/mm 36mmx24mm is sensor size . 60 x36mm x 60x24mm = 3.110.400
Measuring tool is 3.1 MPx :) …….. Ok , ok this very subjective…
What about Sigma 85mm F1.4 Art mtf chart ? Sigma looks like a child :D
www.sigma-global.com/commo…es/mtf.gif
How to Read MTF Charts, by Nasim Mansurov:
photographylife.com/how-t…mtf-charts
It’s an impressive looking product but that pricing is bananas, especially in view of the Japan list price when translated through the current dollar exchange rate. Hopefully this does not signal a permanently harsher approach to the United States market in terms of exchange rates. This looks more like 2012 or 2013 exchange rates than today’s exchange rate.
Thank you for posting the MTF charts. While I’d love to have this lens, it looks amazing, I’ll keep my current 200-400 f4. I’ve gotten excellent shots with it, and now I’ll be shooting the lens on my new D850. In the last year I’ve purchased a 19mm f4 T/S lens and the new 70-200 2.8E, and while I love them all, I’ve done as much for Nikon as my budget will allow. I applaud Nikon’s engineering, if not their pricing.
No matter how much I would like to “like” this lens, I would not find it of much use. Having used 200-400 f4 before, I hated its weight, especially the front heavy nature. I recently sold it and switched to 500 f4 FL VR lens. This lens is lightweight and easily handholdable. This in combination with 70-200 f2.8, 24-120 and 14-24 f2.8, along with a pair of TCs completes my list of equipment. Pairing these lenses with D500 and D850, I get most of the apparent focal length permutations and combinations. I am constantly looking at reducing my carry on weight (which right now varies between 15 and 17kg to the dismay of airline staff), not adding some more. If I am walking, I would use 200-500 f5.6. It’s a gem of a lens at a fraction of the price. The difference in quality of image is negligible for all practical purposes.
I shoot wildlife and travel all over India and Africa.
As I get older, I might switch completely to micro 4/3rds system to reduce weight.
I do not see myself using this lens anytime in future.
Concur. This one of the main reasons why I aim to get a 500 f4, but Sigma Sport 500 f4 at much less cost. Airlines are more and more tyrannical, as you say. I’m in the same predicament. The 754g 300 f4E PF is a solution (and works well with the TC14). And I always keep on yelling that Nikon need to release a 400 f4E PF (560 f5.6 with TC14) precisely for travellers exposed to the microcephalic jobworths policing airline customers….
OTH, a 500 f5.6E PF can be argued for but it won’t allow much more reach with a TC. If Nikon persist in refusing to fill this long vacant niche (since they dropped the superb 1.2kg 400 f5.6AIS IFED) then hopefully Mr Yamaki, Sigma’s engaging CEO, will put his family business on to adding a lightweight 400 f4 Sport to complement their 500.
You mention the poor balancing of the 200-400mm f/4 and then say how much you enjoy hand holding the 200-500mm f/5.6. I hated the balance of that lens and sold it after only one year. Be smart and don’t switch to 4/3rds. Instead use that D500 with a better lens, especially for travel, the 300mm PF f/4 with 1.4x teleconverter. Better lens at 1/3 the size and weight. (gosh1) has the right idea. If Nikon ever releases a 400mm PF f/4, I will own that as well and I built my career around the Nikon 400mm f/2.8. I also dropped the 16-35mm and 24-70mm lenses from my arsenal. Too big and too heavy. Get rid of that unbalanced tank 200-500 and rent the 300mm PF. You will thank me later as travel is so much better and so is the shooting.
Just to concur and add one or the other aspect:
(1) A 180-400 with a build-in 1.4 teleconverter (252-560 f5.6) has considerable overlap between each respective zoom range. Considering the complexity and thus the resulting price I am not sure if this combo is thus so appealing. IMHO a 1.7 teleconverter (so a 180-400 f4 / 300-680 f6.3) would have been conceptually more interesting, in particular when delivering a good IQ even at the long end. However, in the anticipated form, this lens will have to compete with the 200-500, which is price-wise in comparison a steal and used versions of the 200-400, which can be picked up in mint condition these days for 3000-3500$.
(2) Considering the price, the 200-500 f5.6 is indeed really a gem. However, maybe it’s just my copy, but while at the short range IQ is completely suitable for 36Mpixel sensors, at 500mm it really visibly breaks down, irrespective of focusing distance. I only use it up to 400-450 and then min one stop down. My 300 f4 PF with the TC 1.7 II runs even wide open IQ wise circles around the 200-500 and is a so much more handheld-able combo. I really don’t get why Nikon “tweaked” the 200-500 for best IQ at the short end, where it competes with so many other very good lenses, like the 70-200 f2.8 (?).
(3) Indeed the 300 f4 PF is for travel and wildlife meanwhile a lens that goes in the bag without a second thought. Very compact, really good IQ, takes the TC1.4 and the TC1.7 really well. If there would be a 400 f4 PF I would not hesitate a second and buy it.
Buy Nikon 400mm f/2.8 G VR lens +Put 1.4 TC III Weight = 4,620 g + 200g (TC1.4) Total is=== 4.820 kg (New 180-400mm is 3.2 kg diferent is 1.6kg)
Brand New Price = 8700 +490 ==== 9200 vs 12,400 (Rounded value in USD)
Easily we can find used market (Lens = 7000 + 300 === 7300 USD ).
Only you will lose versatility yet you will gain 400mm f/2.8 solid lens with cream bokeh with amazing quick autofocus. Can any lens beat 400mm f/2.8 ? I doubt. No lens to compete in 400mm focal lenth. You can add a teleconverter 1.4 TC III to it and you have 520mm f/4 Super sharp lens, Put 2TC III then 800mm f/5.6, this is where the versatility comes in.
lets look at what will happen to 200-400mm f/4 lens with Teleconverter engaged. It will become 520mm f/5.6 lens. Sounds familiar right… 200-500mm f/5.6 does the same for 1300 USD. (Someone can argue It is not sharp and not fast.. Put that lens on D500 or D5 and see how fast it is ). 520mm f/5.6 .. a good feature to have in 12,000 USD lens ? Is it worth? Probably for few who admire versatility over bokeh or money.
the 400 f2.8E is lighter at 3.8kg and has superb IQ on all specs. 400 f2.8+ TC1.4 = 560 f4, and 400 f2.8 +TC 2 = 800 f5.6
The big challenge with the 200-400 was sample variety. I was fortunate to get a good one. That said, using it with a TC is a no go in my world, as I won’t use a TC without AF fine tuning the combo and this is useless with a zoom since the same values don’t work at both ends, so you tune for one end, compromising the other end, thus turning it into a prime, with an overly complex tube of chunks of glass. The other reality is that AF Fine Tuning is a bit distance dependent. You get the best results if you can dial it in at your most used working distance. Distance isn’t as big a deal as other shooting without AF Fine tune, but it helps to know yourself and your subjects well enough to do your tuning around the distance you tend to use your TCs at. Remember you’re adding several chunks of glass between your camera and the lens – that wasn’t engineered into the combo, so getting that dialed in to address that addition and sample variety really does make a difference, especially if you are used to what a top tier prime or zoom produces by itself.
Brad Hill’s take on this 180-400 f4 www.naturalart.ca/voice…00Thoughts
A footnote on the Nikon announcement has interesting implications. This is the firmware update pending for the D5, D500 & D850 to allow the outer row of AF points to become cross-type sensors for improved coverage. One wonders if this will only work with this 180-400 f4E ?
There are a few missing features and improvements needed on the D850 that firmware can fix
cf www.nikonusa.com/en/ni…s-Overview
Almost all f/2.8 and faster lenses (exception: 60 AF-S) lenses, as well as most f/4 lenses fully support all 99 cross-type sensors, but there are several exceptions in the long f/4 lenses. No f/5.6 lens supports more than the central columns as cross type.
I’d only like to point one thing or two. Forgive the apparently supponent tone, I don’t mean to teach anything anyone, only a tech remark I noted.
AFAIK, Nikon’s MTF aren’t real ones (as Zeiss does), rather theoretical MTF as designed by the computer. Second, red and blue lines are of course so high and flat cause they refer to 10 and 30 lpmm, while I’d expect Nikon (and other manufacturers) for such high performance lenses (namely them, but by the time also for the other less expensive) start show different diagrams with 40 and 60 lpmm for high MP count cameras, that’s where we could observe some differences between a good lens and a stellar lens (of course it is, yet I think it’s not marketed as it should deserve)
Have a nice day
I have been looking for a replacement for my 200-400 lens for awhile. This looks like the lens for
me. The good news is, with our new tax law in the USA, I will save enough in taxes this year to pay
for this new lens plus the D850. Hope this combo works well together.
Nasim Mansurov, do you agree with what Thom Hogan said?
‘Oh, you do get a redesigned tripod collar that Nikon claims is smaller, lighter, and more comfortable and which has ball-bearing smoothness, when what we want is a one that transfers absolutely no jitter on mirror slap and which has a built-in Arca-swiss plate… Also not fixed is Nikon’s silly lens cap and lens hood system. We still have the same fabric “lens cap” and prone-to-break, bolt-on lens hood.
‘I’ve looked at some test shots and Nikon’s published (and theoretical) MTFs, and indeed they look very good. But when you go “up scale” and start pricing at this level, you really need to drill down on the details and get all those right, too. I expect better than a fabric lens cap that is cumbersome in use, a lens hood whose single point of constriction is prone to breaking, plus a handle that doesn’t have Arca-Swiss mount built in.
I’ve written it for decades now, but it’s becoming more apparent with each passing year: Nikon simply isn’t really in touch with their customers. They don’t seem to notice that we all replace the cap, hood, and collar on our exotic telephotos. That they’ve not noticed this in 30 years says a lot about how much they talk to the folk that really shoot with their gear for a living. I’m happy to give you more money Nikon, but you’re going to have to start showing that you are listening to your user base and fixing the small things when you demand such high prices.’
From ByThom (now www.dslrbodies.com)
Thom is a good guy, but sometimes his criticisms of Nikon gets a bit strident. The Arca-Swiss compatibility varies from manufacturer to manufacturer. Read RRS’s site about the compatibility of their Lever Release Clamps with other manufacturers. As for a lens cap, do you want one that fits the hood or just the lens? The Nikon lens hood on my 600, 400, and 200-400 all work for me, not sure what Thom is expecting. Like everyone, I will have to buy an RRS foot replacement and spend a few dollars for a lens cap, not really a big expense to get the new lens to fit my equipment and preferences.
nehumanuscrede, The soft case is much more practical than the hard case, at least in the field.
As for price, no one is required to buy, there are lots of options.
NIKON, please put a dedicated TC on the new 300mm 2.8.
First, it is a serious mistake to lump wildlife and sport photography into the same category with the expectation that equipment needs would be the same. In fact, it is just as poor a concept to believe that the same equipment can equally serve all kinds of bird photographers and various other wild life photography. One advantage that wildlife photographers have is they shoot outdoors where space is most often far less limited. One disadvantage that they also have is they most often shoot outdoors where light is always a limiting factor. Frankly, as a bird photographer I have never had enough reach nor have I ever gone into the field without two combinations on my hip. For that matter, I have never done a sport assignment without the same. This is why I carry a Nikon 600mm F/4 which costs the
same as the currently reviewed lens but with a one stop advantage, more reach then the 180-400mm lens with TC, no astigmatism unlike the 180-400mm lens and with very similar weight.
Part of an effective photographers job is selecting the most effective tool for the situation at hand. Part of a smart photographers job and, for that matter, equipment reviewer’s is to help judge when a difference actually “makes a difference.” When is an equipment purchase cost effective? Will an upgraded version of the Nikon 200-400mm lens make an appreciable difference in my portfolio, assignment outcomes or bottom line? When is better really not better? Yes, I know that the present review was fodder for the pixel peeping community who often get lost looking at the pixels and missing the big picture. And sure, hands on reviews are on the way.
For me, however, the present review was sufficient in determining that the newer version of this already excellent lens will offer no significant improved outcomes. This is not to say that the newer version is not, to quote you, “noticeable” better and probably a great flexible option for many sporting events. This is just a case where “noticeable” better isn’t practically better.
Here’s a fair question for those who now own or don’t own the 200-400mm lens. How much less would the newer version have to be before you would consider the upgrade?