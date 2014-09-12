Nikkor 20mm f/1.8G Image Samples

Below you will find image samples from the new Nikkor 20mm f/1.8G lens that we wrote about earlier today. Except for one image, most images were taken with the new Nikon D750. Unfortunately, since EXIF information is missing on these images, it is hard to say what aperture was used at each shot. On images with visible background blur, we can assume that f/1.8 aperture was used. Looking at the detail level, the sharpness of the lens seems to be amazing wide open. Once I obtain information about each image, I will update this article with more details.
This new 20mm lens looks intriguing for me. I have the 28mm f/1.8g and it works well. Nasim, do you have a guess as to how this new 20mm will compare? I usually take my 28mm and 85mm f/1.8g with me when I want to travel light. 20mm would open up some nice, new possibilities. Thanks!
I have the 20mm 2.8 D and love that lens. It is my one lens I always have when I have to pick one or two for travelling. I would love to see how this lens stacks up against the new 1.8 version.
Very nice images. I’m looking forward to getting this lens.
This lens could be very useful for wide shots with low light. I would like to have the Nikon 20mm f/1.8 and the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 “Art”.
Good combination!
Not so. As the Sigma Art focuses the opposite way to the Nikon.
Does nobody manually focus these days? If so, then I suggest stick with the one lens manufacturer. That way at least all your lens will work in a like manner.
Sigma works complete opposite in manual, regardless of any other focus issues it might have
Actually some of Nikons lenses focus the opposite way to most of them (I have a 28-80 that does it, just for example, there are many more).
It’s not a big deal and having a Sigma focus opposite to most of Nikons lenses isn’t a big deal either.
The 35mm Art is so much better than anything any other manufacturer has to offer in terms of IQ and also build, it’s extremely well built, AF is fast and accurate too, so a minor complaint like the focus ring spinning in the opposite direction, especially when most people will be using AF most of the time.
Also, a 20mm or 35mm will have so much DOF that at anything over 2.8 you’re almost always going to have much of hte image in focus anyway.
I do wish manual focus rings were standardized, but I never see it as a deterrent. I am more used to Nikon because I have used them for much longer, but now also use a bunch of Sigmas. Too me, its a minor quibble, especially given the quality of the 18-35 1.8 and 50mm Art!
Agreed Damian and sceptical1. I generally use LiveView to focus, or I’ve already measured out where infinity focus is on a star and set the focus there manually and tape the lens down when doing night photography with my own lenses. Either way the direction of the focus and zoom rings doesn’t bother me at all. I often switch between Nikons and Canons at workshops anyway helping students out. I’m ambidextrous and dyslexic, so I guess I don’t even notice… HAHA!
I use exclusively autofocus. My vision is not so good as some years ago, and the majority of my shooting is reportage style.
These images look amazing, I wonder if this lens may work in a proper manner on my D5100, any feedback…I have looking forward to get an upgrade lens soecilly for landscaping nd in these great shots, I think I may have a winner.
Thanks
20mm is not so wide on a DX body. Your best option is the Tokina 11-16mm f/2.8 II. If you go for it, make sure you get the II version, otherwise AF won’t work on your D5100.
I’ve been waiting for this very specific lens for some time now. I hope it turns out to be stellar.
This is a jealousy worthy lens! Wish I had a 20mm f/2.8 for my A7!
Great photos… they look awesome. Can’t wait for you to get a copy of this lens and do a full review of it.
In the specs have not seen any thing about the sealing and weather proof
I read one review and it showed the rubber gasket on the back mount of the lens :-)
Thanks Lou
Hi Guys and Gals
I’m in the market for an ultra-wide angle landscape lens for Nikon full-frame. I had my eye on the Nikkor 16-35mm f4 which has had awesome reviews but should I wait for this 20mm? Bearing in mind I already have the Sigma 35mm 1.4 ART.
Also, is the Nikkor 16-35mm weather sealed?
Thanks,
Daniel
I have a 28mm 1.8g… I’m thinking to change this lense for the new 20mm 1.8g, it’s a good choice? :)
Greets!
I have this lens. It is spectacular. D800
I saw the other day at B&H that the new Tamron 15-30 2.8VR is out :-) Looked at some reviews and sample images & all I can say is watch out Nikon, and I’m a die hard Nikon user.