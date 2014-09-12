Nikkor 20mm f/1.8G Image Samples

Below you will find image samples from the new Nikkor 20mm f/1.8G lens that we wrote about earlier today. Except for one image, most images were taken with the new Nikon D750. Unfortunately, since EXIF information is missing on these images, it is hard to say what aperture was used at each shot. On images with visible background blur, we can assume that f/1.8 aperture was used. Looking at the detail level, the sharpness of the lens seems to be amazing wide open. Once I obtain information about each image, I will update this article with more details.