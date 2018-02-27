New Sony Compatibility for Nine Sigma Art Lenses

Along with the two new Art lenses that Sigma just announced, they also introduced something that will make Sony users especially happy: native compatibility for nine prime lenses from Sigma’s Art lineup, including the two new lenses and seven older designs. Sony is really pushing things forward with their efforts to offer a large native lens lineup, and, with the excellent quality of Sigma’s Art lenses, this is an excellent step to take!

Just to be clear, Sigma isn’t announcing a total of nine new optical designs all at once. That would be insane. Instead, the two new lenses (the 70mm f/2.8 Macro Art and the 105mm f/1.4 Art) and seven of Sigma’s older primes simply come in a Sony mount now. In the past, you would have needed adapters in order to use these lenses with Sony cameras, which inherently comes with autofocus restrictions (even with Sigma’s own MC-11 adapter, which does not support continuous autofocus). Along with that, certain adapters also lead to image quality issues due to a greater potential for misalignment and flare.

Here are the nine lenses that Sony users now can use natively. Sigma has not yet said when (or if) they will add some of the Art and Sports zooms to this list, and even the announcement dates for the lenses below have not yet been released. The following links go to a B&H page, where you can sign up for notifications when the lens you want is available for pre-order:

It’s not a coincidence that this lens compatibility was announced on the heels of the Sony A7 III announcement yesterday. On one hand, it’s CP+ time, and companies are announcing new gear left and right. But beyond that, Sony is making a clear push to feature their cameras’ capabilities as a fully-fledged system as prominently as possible, and it certainly seems to be working. Sigma’s Art series lenses represent a significant boost to Sony’s fast-growing lineup, including options like a 14mm f/1.8 and a 20mm f/1.4 that simply didn’t exist natively for the E-mount before today. On top of that, some Sigma Art lenses are noticeably less expensive than the Sony/Zeiss alternatives (like the 35mm f/1.4), making the Sony system more affordable overall.

If you’ve been using Sigma Art lenses on Sony cameras already via an adapter, too, you’ll be happy to know that Sigma’s mount conversion service has been extended to cover the E-mount as well. You might not need it – Sony cameras have famously good manual focus with magnification, and adapters that allow autofocus can work quite well for certain subjects – but the option is there if you want it. Sigma’s mount conversion costs $80-$250, depending upon the lens, with a price of $150 being typical for Art-series lenses.

A newly updated page on Sigma’s website doesn’t say clearly whether or not the Sony mount conversion service extends to Sigma’s other Art lenses, including zooms like the 24-70mm f/2.8 and the 24-35mm f/2. The quote I’ve seen from Sigma related to this topic is: “It is not possible to convert a lens to a mount that SIGMA has not released,” which isn’t really talking about the same thing. My gut says it likely will not be possible, but I’ve reached out to Sigma and will update this article when I hear back.

If Sigma does end up adding native Sony compatibility to their complete lineup of Art, Sports, and Contemporary lenses – even if it requires sending those lenses off for mount conversion – that would be quite an excellent development. Regardless, any of these nine primes would make a great addition to a Sony user’s kit. I am not a Sony photographer myself, but I have to say that the double-whammy of this announcement and the new A7 III make the company’s current lineup look pretty darn impressive.

Here is Sigma’s press release: