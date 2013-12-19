New Fuji Firmware Update for X-Pro1, X-E1, X-E2 and X100S

As we have mentioned before, Fuji planned to release a major firmware update to most of its X series cameras on December 19, 2013. Well, today is the 19th, which means that you can download the latest firmware and apply it to your Fuji camera! I am very excited about this release, because it brings very important and key features to the X-Pro1 and the X-E1 cameras that have been rolled to the X-E2 and X100S cameras. The first key feature is Auto Gain control. As I have mentioned in my Fuji X-E2 review, auto gain is something that controls the brightness of the LCD and forces it to always show average brightness, no matter what settings are set on the camera. In short, it is an inaccurate representation of the actual exposure. While the feature can be very useful in low-light situations or when working in a studio, it is not something that I personally like to use 90% of the time. With the new firmware, you can now turn Auto Gain off, which will show the correct exposure on the LCD!
Another key feature that is added is Auto ISO. Yes, finally, we now we have Auto ISO on all X-series mirrorless cameras! While I am still waiting for Fuji to add automatic ISO control based on the focal length of the lens (Nikon nailed it on its latest DSLRs), the current implementation is surely better than nothing. The last big change is the ability to change aperture and shutter speed when AE lock is engaged. There are a couple of other changes added to each firmware release and you can find additional info from the below links.
- Fuji X-Pro1 v3.10 Firmware Update
- Fuji X-E1 v2.10 Firmware Update
- Fuji X-E2 v1.10 Firmware Update
- Fuji X100S v1.10 Firmware Update
Kudos to Fuji for making this happen. They keep going back and adding such huge changes to existing cameras, making existing owners very happy. Imagine how great it would be if Nikon issued firmware updates with major changes to 2-3 year old cameras, or added features to lower-end cameras. I would love to get the latest Auto ISO implementation on my Nikon D3s, but I have a suspicion that it will never happen…and that’s after paying over $5K for it!
Comments
Very nice images. Not a fan of flairs
“Imagine how great it would be if Nikon issued firmware updates with major changes to 2-3 year old cameras, or added features to lower-end cameras. ”
As you said, never going to happen. That is one of the reasons why when the time comes to replace my current backup d7000 camera, Nikon won’t get my money. Fuji will. Both Nikon and Canon are bleeding users to Fuji. I’ve seen lots of high profile Nikon and Canon shooters switching (at least their backup camera for now). I met people last week from a big magazine, they told me the same thing when discussing gear. I’m next.
Very happy that they keep updating my X-E1.
Nasim, I don’t know if fujifilm follow your site but I’m a manual shooter and I wish that I could replace the exposure compensation dial with an ISO dial.
It’ll probably never happen but all the manual controls on the outside of the camera would make things very easy indeed.
I have already downloaded it and as a new convert to Fuji and having bought the X-E2 with 18-55mm I am both delighted with the combination and the thoroughly refreshing attitude of Fuji. That reason alone wash was my principle reason for buying. I sold my Nikon V1 kit to help fund it. This will now be my go anywhere backup to my Nikon D800/D7100. Next purchase, the 10-24mm. Keep up the good work Fuji.
Richard
Based on this and your review on the XE-1 and XE-2 I’m set on getting the XE-1. Loved the idea of the Olympus mirrorless but the larger sensor size of the Fuji versus the 4/3 system has made my mind up for me.
My next purchase will be a full frame Nikon to take the place of my aging D70. The D4 intrigues me but the price is quite a bummer. Will see what full frame options Nikon comes up with in the next year or two. Thanks for the great site you make available and the work you put into it.
Seriously contemplating the XE-2 as a small portable alternative (and back-up) to my D800 for those occasions when the D800 currently stays at home. The alternative is an entry-level DSLR with some fast primes
I like that Fuji built their system with 3 quality lenses at the outset instead of just pushing the XPro-1 and XE-1 out of the door with a cheap slow zoom. Their commitment is clear with further primes, some fast zooms and lately, some consumer zooms. Good products aside, their meaningful firmware upgrades for older and discontinued camera models provides a powerful motivation to invest in their system.
Yes, while I would still love a d800 for landscape, I’m less interested now because of Nikon’s attitude. He’ll froze over as I was considering a 5d mkiii for its improved video and magic lantern along with its great performance. Now I think I’ll go Fuji, especially because if you take one of these out people don’t cringe because of the full frame size.
Now I guess I need another body for video, but then I’m doubling cost, decisions decisions round and round.
I too use a D800 for landscape and also use a D7100 mostly for nature, but it’s a poor mans D800E for landscape and architectural. A month ago I bought the Fuji X-E2 after a lot of research and I am absolutely loving it. I have the 18-55mm and yesterday received the 55-200mm and what a kit it is. Fuji obviously take note of their customers and on the basis that the best recommendation is word of mouth, then they are on a winner. My purpose for buying it was a need for a more lightweight kit for travel etc, but it’s becoming far more than that. I am still exalting the image quality, both in RAW and jpeg.
I can even imagine when I get the new 10-24mm that the D800 may fall by the wayside. In my view it really is that good. For any prospective Fuji X buyers, don’t let dedicated Nikon users undermine it’s capabilities.
Richard