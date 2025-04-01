Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

HomeNewsMiscellaneous

New Feature for Our Members: Daily Photography Tips

By No Comments
Published On

This is not an April Fool’s joke! Today, we launched a big feature on the Photography Life Member Page – a new series of daily photography tips, tricks, and inspiration. The first one is already out, and we won’t stop as long as Photography Life is alive and kicking!

Many people who sign up for our Member Page have said in their entry surveys that photography education is their main reason for joining. Hopefully, you find that these daily tips are useful in that regard. The first one is already out; give it a look here. They’re all going to be on the short side, but that’s the point. As I said in the article on the Member Page, it’s meant to be a small bite of information to help brighten your day and perhaps add something useful to your toolbox.

These tips will be available for all paying Photography Life Members, both Silver and Gold tier. One day each week, we will send the daily tip to all Free Members, too. And finally, I’m making the first seven daily tips available to all members on our page, both free and paid, to give everyone a sense of what they’ll entail.

Thank you for supporting Photography Life, and I hope you find these new tips to be useful!

Rainbow in Thorsmork Iceland
NIKON D800E + TAMRON 15-30mm f/2.8 @ 15mm, ISO 100, 1/40, f/9.0

About Spencer Cox

I'm Spencer Cox, a landscape photographer based in Colorado. I started writing for Photography Life a decade ago, and now I run the website in collaboration with Nasim. I've used nearly every digital camera system under the sun, but for my personal work, I love the slow-paced nature of large format film. You can see more at my personal website and my not-exactly-active Instagram page.

guest

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments