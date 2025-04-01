New Feature for Our Members: Daily Photography Tips

This is not an April Fool’s joke! Today, we launched a big feature on the Photography Life Member Page – a new series of daily photography tips, tricks, and inspiration. The first one is already out, and we won’t stop as long as Photography Life is alive and kicking!

Many people who sign up for our Member Page have said in their entry surveys that photography education is their main reason for joining. Hopefully, you find that these daily tips are useful in that regard. The first one is already out; give it a look here. They’re all going to be on the short side, but that’s the point. As I said in the article on the Member Page, it’s meant to be a small bite of information to help brighten your day and perhaps add something useful to your toolbox.

These tips will be available for all paying Photography Life Members, both Silver and Gold tier. One day each week, we will send the daily tip to all Free Members, too. And finally, I’m making the first seven daily tips available to all members on our page, both free and paid, to give everyone a sense of what they’ll entail.

Thank you for supporting Photography Life, and I hope you find these new tips to be useful!