My Announcement

This long overdue announcement was something I had been unintentionally delaying for too long this year. I started this letter months ago on an airplane and I am now sitting again at an airport, waiting for my four hour flight to Denver, in hopes that I will be able to finally complete my disarray of thoughts in one piece. Without a doubt, the last 12 months have been rough, packed with a number of life-changing events that have had a huge impact on my personal and professional life. One event led to another and I found myself going back and forth, questioning my actions and intentions over and over again, until I finally made a decision: I decided to pursue my dream to become a full time photographer, writer and educator.
As strange as it may sound to some, Photography Life has been my side project for a number of years. Although I have spent countless hours on this site, I never thought I would turn away from my career in Information Technology that I had been pursuing since my sophomore year in college. The thing is, I always thought that my true passion and love was for technology and everything related to it. I spent 15 years building my skills and advancing my career in one field, only to find myself taking a 90 degree turn and starting over on a completely different route with its own set of challenges. And it is not like I had to turn away from a bad or unsuccessful life. My last position as a Vice President of Information Technology in a reputable hotel management company was quite fulfilling – a job I only dreamt of as a child and something I could have retired from if I wanted to. I had all the support, respect and financial incentives to continue my career and yet there I was at 35, questioning everything I had previously accomplished and considering an alternative route. “Why on earth would you do that?” – was a typical reaction from my friends and colleagues. They had a hard time understanding the choice I was about to make. But my closest ones had seen it coming. They knew that I had been feeling empty for a while.
Why was I feeling empty? What more did I need that I did not already have? Have I been simply going through a midlife crisis? I was not depressed, not a bit. I am not in my forties+ and I don’t miss my younger days. I don’t look back and think that I have little time left – I stay optimistic when I think about my future, even if I am destined to live a short life. So midlife crisis or depression are definitely out of the question. I just could not see myself doing the same thing I had been doing for the rest of my life. Is that enough of a reason? For some people, it might be. For others, they stick to their choices and move on. I had been of the latter type all my life – I preferred stability over uncertainty. I have always been a workaholic. I just cannot exist otherwise. Probably something I inherited from my father, who was always restless, always on the move, always wanting to be an achiever (and he absolutely was). I put all my sweat and blood into every job I had, because I was raised to either do something well, or not do it at all. My hard work eventually paid off. I climbed up the ladders of the corporate world pretty quickly. I was featured in magazines and appeared as a guest speaker and panelist in various conferences. I could not complain, I had a great career.
And yet I could never get used to the routine of the corporate world. Working for someone meant adhering to someone else’s rules, even if I did not agree with them. I realized that I am a dreamer and making my dreams come true was tough when my goals were not aligned or shared with others. I found myself more and more like a lion in a cage and year after year, my cage was getting smaller.
I also found myself becoming part of a consumer society, doing what many others do – buying more and enjoying less. My annual income increased each year and I was not getting any richer. In fact, I had never been in so much debt in my life. I remember looking at my income statement at the end of last year, questioning how in the world I was able to consume a quarter of a million dollars in one year. I found myself with zero savings and close to $100K in debt. And I was planning to get even more debt for the next 30 years by buying a half a million dollar house. Having never owned a house, I wanted this one to be perfect in every way. Remember what I said about doing something well or not doing it at all?
I remember that day when I was driving home from my work. I had a layout of our dream house in my hands that I was planning to scan and send to the builder, with automated window shades, fully wired with TVs in every single room, vacuum system on every floor and all other modern conveniences one could possibly think of. Being a tech geek, this was going to be an advanced and modern house. While I was getting sunk in my dreams of owning such a house while sitting in a typical Friday traffic, I got a call from a close friend. He needed my help – he was having an anxiety attack right after leaving work. He could not breathe, he could not move. He found a way to get out of the highway and barely made it to a parking lot of a restaurant. I turned around and immediately went back to help him. When I arrived, he was laying in his car and breathing heavily, thinking that he was about to pass out. I moved him into my car and we went straight to the emergency room.
My friend had a great corporate life. He recently had a child and he bought a nice house he always wanted to have. A couple of days earlier, he accidentally found out that the company he worked for for so many years as a manager was getting sold. Aside from a couple of people in the company, nobody else knew what was going to happen to them. Most corporate employees were about to be terminated and his position was going to be eliminated completely, along with many others. With the job market looking at its worst in the tech industry, he knew that the layoff would get him hurt badly. He was barely making his ends meet with the new house and the thought of losing his job made him panic and caused the anxiety attack. By the time the hospital was ready to admit him, his anxiety attack ended and he came back to his senses. I took him home and talked to him on the way, trying to do my best to ease his feelings. And that’s when it finally hit me – I saw the same pattern in my own life. I was doing exactly what my friend and many others do – become a slave of the modern capitalistic society. A never-ending vicious circle. Consumerism at its best, embedded and engraved right into my soul. I came home that day with a firm decision: no more debt, no more slavery.
That evening, I sat down with my wife, told her about what happened to my friend and asked her a simple question: “How happy would you be if we abandoned our way of life, got rid of the debt and lived a simpler life?” I told her about my plans to quit my job and do something completely different for a change. I told her that it is our choice to be happy and we should always be. She reminded me of the days when we just met, living in a small apartment without a single piece of furniture. We had nothing. My car was a Mercury Topaz that I bought for $750 cash from a neighbor a few years back. For the first few months after we got married, we slept on sleeping bags. “Those were the best days of our lives and we were very happy”, she reminded me. I remember those days like yesterday and it is hard to imagine that it was 9 years ago. So much has changed in between…
But life is an ever-learning cycle. I am actually grateful that Lola and I went through all this, because it gave us a taste of different lifestyles. It is a relief when you do not have to worry about putting food on the table, but it is a burden when you think about losing your job and paying off all the debt you have accumulated over the years. I was just being irresponsible in front of my family and my kids, since those were my choices.
That’s when we collectively decided that it is time to change. Move away from the life we have gotten accustomed to and start a new journey. Forget about the dream house. I quit my job.
Money was never a goal in my life. I never wanted to be rich, because I grew up in a wealthy family and did not associate money with happiness. Before my father became a politician and later a successful businessman, our family was tightly connected and we cherished every day. Then came the days when my father would come home, sleep for a few hours and leave. We never got to spend time with him again. Eventually politics, power and money corrupted him. He started to drink and things went downhill from there. He lost everything he had in an instant. He became an alcoholic and passed away too soon. Not a good ending for such a great man. He was the one who taught me not to ever chase after money, that money will come if one works honestly and hard. I witnessed a truly great man’s rise and his demise. He did not stick to his principles and ideas, although he spent his entire life preaching others. Nevertheless, I learned a great deal from both his success and failure. Even when I had my tough times cleaning toilets for less than the minimum pay, I remembered his words of wisdom: that life requires patience, hard work and persistence.
My aim is to be able to balance my desires in my life, so that my focus becomes a worthy ideal that I can be content, excited and happy with.
My wife went through similar struggles in her life and had her days of chaos, choosing to grow up by herself in the US. That’s probably why I connected with her so fast after meeting her for the first time. She went through a divorce and she was not looking for another failed romance in her life. And yet when I met her, it was love at first sight. I was looking at a woman that was going to change me, a woman that finally gave meaning to my life. I proposed to her the next day we met. She thought I was crazy, but I never felt more confident in my life. She was the one for me and that’s it. After a week of my persistence and hours of conversations and lots of no’s, she finally said “yes”. We have been married for 9 years now, have 3 beautiful children and we love each other more than ever. She has been my greatest supporter and we helped each other grow.
Balancing my corporate life and Photography Life was hard. For the past 3 years, my typical work day was about 18-20 hours long. I loved Saturdays, because those were the only days when I could sleep for more than a few hours. Don’t get me wrong – nobody forced me! I did it because I loved it. Writing and teaching is something I had always loved and wanted to do. Seeing someone succeed thanks to my guidance and efforts gave me much more meaning to my existence and motivated me to do more. So I did.
My dear reader, why am I telling you all this? If you have made it this far, you probably found something in my story that connects with you. I want you to know that this site is not just something I started for showing off or for luring you into buying a product. None of that matters to me. I want you to know that I am just like you, no better than you in any way. I am just an ordinary guy and I truly care about what I do and love every part of it. And I truly do care about you – every single reader that comes to this site, no matter what age, gender, social/political status or religious choice. I am proud to have a team of like-minded people who went through their own struggles in their lives and have even better stories to tell. We are all humans, we are all prone to errors. I cannot tell you how many times I have made mistakes and have been plain wrong. It does not scare me or hurt my pride to admit my mistakes. I do not have a sense of superiority that I am the source of ultimate truth and knowledge. I believe that we cannot succeed without making lots of mistakes. Success has no meaning without failure.
And that’s why I chose a new way of life. Photography Life is now my only focus. I have faith in this project, because knowledge is power and spreading knowledge is even more powerful. I can promise you that things will only get better from here – there is no other way. Thank you for being our reader. Thank you for coming to this site and sharing your knowledge. Photography Life unites us all with one purpose: to learn and educate those that want to learn. Be inspired and inspire others.
I would love to hear your story. I promise, I will read and reply to every single one. I always read comments and your emails, even if I don’t always have the time to respond.
Once again, thank you. You are the source of inspiration for me every day.
Nasim,
You have inspired us, gave us the first feel and experience of what ever is there in the market.
I know every one need a change and I wish you personally ALL THE BEST for your new role
We miss you. But looking forward for your photography website, books and tutorials.
Sundar
I read all your articles with great interest. My interest and passion in photography grows because of people like you . Good luck and post more interesting stuff.
Thank you for your feedback Mamawia!
Thank you Sundar for your warm words and support, I really appreciate it!
This is one of the most powerful testimonies I have ever connected with. In reading this it felt like I was reading my own story unfold right in front of me. I am dealing with the same issues and wrestling with very similar decisions I need to make; but I am somewhat fearful of giving up the stability with a great paycheck to fulfill my true passion. Thank you Nasim , you have encouraged me to live my dream instead of live in my chains.
Truly this is the best blog, website, reference, information sharing, and how to resource on the world wide web!
I Agree with you Curtis….
I liked what you’ve said: “live my dream instead of live in my chains”.
And Nasim,
You are a great inspiration to all the readers. Keep it up!
Great story, Nasim and good luck with your journey.
Thank you for reading and your support Mike!
wheeeeeeeeeeeew! at the very beginning i though you were quitting from photography and closing down the site! good to know you’re not as this site has been a constant for me and a continuing inspiration as i try to improve my skills.. :)
looking forward to better stuff from you and everyone else managing this site!
Haha I did too!!!
Me Too! I felt my heart racing as I read the first few lines thinking, “Oh noon” – this is such an amazing site and newsletters.
Your writing is fantastic and I read every single email/blog post that comes in.
It is great when you showcase products and other photographers, and I’m always learning from you.
Best wishes for bigger and better things from here on in – you will master it all – and we will be the lucky recipients from your knowledge sharing and talents.
Go well.
Thank you for reading and for your support, it means a great deal to all of us at PL here.
Bridget, I apologize if it sounded that way, that was certainly not the intention :)
Moki, that’s an interesting reaction and it looks like my first paragraph did look rather odd in terms of my intentions, since a few people said the same thing. Thank you for your support and your warm words, I really appreciate it!
Good for you, Nasim! I am close to twice your age and am so glad I never allowed myself to get stuck in the mud that sometimes life brings. I started out as a schoolteacher, but after two and a half years did the Twentieth Century equivalent of “running away to sea” and joined Qantas Airways as an international flight steward! Since then I have managed travel companies, owned a home improvement company, and spent the last 35 years in the property industry in Australia. My company is now the largest of its type in the country, and even as I approach 70 years of age, I am still not ready to retire! Follow your dreams and as we say in Australia, “Don’t let the bastards get you down”!
What an inspiring story Mike, thank you so much for sharing and for your support! I love that quote!!!
Wow- what a story! Let me be the first on this thread to congratulate on your decision. I thought photography was your full time job! I thought when you began your first paragraph, you were going to announce quitting photography! I am so glad you are not and will spend more time with us, your readers. I will reflect on this more, and write something else later.
All the best!
Jay, it looks like the first paragraph did sound a bit weird, since you are not the only person who thought I was quitting! Thank you for reading the article and for your support, it means a lot to all of us here!
And I would love to hear your story, looks like you have something to share with us!
Dear Nasim
Thank you for being so frank and transparent. Many of us are in similar situations and facing difficult life choices. Sharing yours enables us to connect and give courage & hope to also choose reality over the falsehood that has pervaded today’s society. Much blessing as you continue in your journey.
Amar
Amar, thank you for dropping a note and for your kind words, I really appreciate it!
It happened to me 25 years ago. I had a good computer business as a side line to my job of air traffic controller. I did exactly the opposite and sold the business (to the dissaray of my clients lol). But I loved my job and being paid for the best game I ever played. I’m now retard (yes) and have no regrets looking at the rat race the computer business has become.
So that will be Photograhy way of life now! Great move and you now are going to be at the mercy of your sucess not a board of directors. As for me (an ousider) I never saw your work as florishing as the passed year.
Congrats Nasim!
Francois, it is always great to hear from you. Thank you for sharing your story!
Nasim,
a) Congratulations on making a very tough choice
b) I wish you the best but I think you are the type of person that will always be successful
c) I wish you luck, though I don’t think you will need it
d) I greatly admire you, your ethics, your strength.
You are a awesome.
Bob, loved your points, your support and encouragement! Thank you so much for being a long time reader!
Great decision Nasim. And a sign of wisdom. I am sure it will inspire many people, one of them me :)
Over the years I’ve enjoyed your efforts on this site to bring solid, experienced based knowledge to the photographers’ community. Wish you all the best in pursuing your dream and look forward to your future work.
Thank you Erik, I appreciate your support and your kind words!
Hello Nasim
Your blog/page was one of the first one that I followed to start learning how to take better photographs. Over time, I have learned so many small tricks that I cannot even figure where to start from.
As I’m very close to step into the ‘professional’ life myself, I find this note of yours as an inspiration to stay true to myself and my dreams. I also find it as a caution to prepare myself for all the things that I can be coaxed into.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart. All the best to you and your family.
Santosh
Thank you for being a reader Santosh, I appreciate your kind words and wish you best of luck!
Great story Nasim, I can relate to it since I am in sales at a high tech company. You have done a great job and look forward to following you moving forward in role new role. I know you continue to do an outstanding job. Best wishes….Tom
Thank you Tom for your support! I hope you will find your passion and pursue your dreams, best of luck to you!
Love this Nasim! Thank you! I am in a similar situation. I quit my job as a teacher because it was making me so unhappy. I have massive student loan debt from going to grad school at NYU, which I now very much regret.
But I am so much happier working with kids and families as a photographer! It’s so fulfilling and such a special gift to give people. It’s a risk. I haven’t made it yet but my husband is very supportive and I’m excited for the road ahead!
Thank you Bridget! Keep your hopes up and follow your passion, I am sure you will make it. Debt was a big issue for us and it took some time to finally get rid of it. My recommendation would be to read a book called “The Richest Man in Babylon” – it is not only a great read, but it will also teach you how to get rid of that loan as quickly as possible. Debt is a huge burden and not a pleasant one. Wish you success!
Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid…
Thank you Tim for your kind words and advice!
Good for you! Follow your dreams as my husband always says, you can accomplish anything as long as you work hard. Scary, because you have so many expectations of yourself, but you just have to take a deep breathe and jump in! I started my own photography business a few months ago and there have been many days of deep breathes and telling myself that ” I can do this!” So happy for you that you decided to follow your passion; you are a good inspiration for others.
Thank you Violette! Your husband’s words are true, it is great that you have such support. Lola also struggled a lot in the beginning and it took her three years of persistence and many frustrating hours to make her wedding photography take off. Work hard, work smart and do your best and I am sure you will succeed!
Nasim, great story…… understand all to well the need for change, especially if for a simpler life. Your contributions here are beyond exceptional. All the very best in your new journey.
Thank you Volker for your support and kind words!
You were not a full time photog already! My oh my, being in IT myself I find this very inspiring. Thanks for your presence in the photographic community I looked forward to reading ‘TheMansurovs’ everyday and now a dose of ‘photographylife’ is one of my daily rituals.
Cheers and all the best!
LC, thank you for your kind words and your support. Quitting IT was not easy. I went back and forth so many times…it was a hard choice, but I followed my heart.
Both my wife and I focused on our careers. We started as Teachers in the public school system. My love for photography and relationship with my school allowed me to teach photography. But the lower pay and our long term life goals forced me into the corporate world where I became an IT professional. I ended my IT career with 15 years in the private sector and 17 years in government as a CIO. We were always saving and focused on a comfortable retirement by living well below our means.
We are now having a new adventure living comfortably in Texas. After a 30 year separation from photography I am back focusing on nature photography and volunteer service. Ours is a similar story it’s just that we started much earlier in life.
We wish you the best.
Dan, thank you for sharing your inspiring story. Looks like you knew your passion from the beginning and worked your way to get there without getting lost. I congratulate you with achieving your goals! And thank you so much for being a reader and supporting our work.
I admire your courage Nasim, it takes a lot of guts to make a decision like that. It is even harder when you have a family to consider. From what I have seen and from the way this website has grown over the last few years I have no doubt you will be successful in this endeavor. My best to you and congratulations on a very smart move. I know you will be a success.
Thank you for your support and kind words Greg. I really appreciate it.
great story…same here..IT….fun sometimes…but getting monotonous.
love photography…now, somehow…need to make it into a profession….someday..
Umer, keep your hopes up! You never know what you might come across tomorrow. IT can also be a lot of fun, especially if you get to be creative. I have many friends in IT and they love it, as it is truly their passion and their way of life. Best of luck to you no matter what path you choose!
Nasim, best wishes to you and your family. You have inspired many aspiring photographers, me included. Thank you
Thank you for your kind words and support Ron!
All I can say is Wow! You have given so much to us in the photography world – amateur and pro. How can we, your loyal readers, help you with your new journey?
Neal, thank you for reading the article and your support. Just coming to this site and being a reader is enough to help us!
Very touching story and honest decision Mr. Nasim Mansurov, I wish you all the best with what you choose to do. Your site has been a great source and your decision means even more help to photographers through this site. Take care.
Thank you SVRK, I really appreciate your kind words!
Nasim,
I wish you success, but more than that, I wish you the time of your life!
Your site has already become one of my top favorites, and I am with you on this journey.
All the best…from a former Mercury Topaz (dark red with the luggage rack on the trunk) owner!
Michael, thank you so much for your kind words and support! That Mercury Topaz was a great car (I had a dark green one)…I traded it in for almost what I bought it for and it was still running after so many years and miles.
May God continue to bless you and keep you Nasim! May he continue to bring great light into your life as you pursue your dream.
Amen Jeff! Thank you for your kind words and support.
Good for you!!!!
Thank you for reading and dropping a note Denny! Appreciate the support!
Best of luck in your new way of life! I spent many years as an archaeologist, then did some graphic design (my family’s line of work), then spent the last 20 years of my career teaching children! I enjoyed all my various incarnations and, like you, put 100% into whatever I was doing. Now that I am retired, I am an avid photographer and love reading Photography Life for inspiration! Thanks for all your efforts, Nasim!
Carol, thank you so much for sharing and supporting us, it means a lot!
Congratts on your decision! It definitely takes courage to leave a steady corporate job. I hope one day to be brave enough to do the same.
Mark, thank you for your support. I wish you the best of luck no matter what route you take. It was a hard decision for me. The biggest deciding factor was regret – I did not want to have it at a later point of time in my life, thinking that I could have followed my passion and didn’t. Life is too short to not enjoy it!
When I saw the headline I was terrified that you were walking away from Photography Life and passing it on to someone else. This website has been so important to me as an aspiring photographer I was really going to struggle to find another site that was so, quite frankly, honest. Most other sites fill their news feeds with what appears to be an review or tip and it just ends up being a plug for some product. Photography Life has kept me around because it’s never felt like a business. It felt like a place to get good information and good advice without being sold something. That’s a hard to pull off.
This was selfish comment I know but, if you understood what this site meant to me as a reader (other readers as well) then you would see the gratitude that we as readers have to you and your great work.
Thank You.
Ditto Jason! My sentiments exactly!
Thank you Kimberly, it means a lot to us!
Jason, thank you so much for your kind words and your amazing support. It is hard to describe how incredible it is to read such a comment and I am sure our whole team would be only honored for such feedback. You are the reason why we do this, so I want to thank you!
Yep Nasim..your not the first to come back from the the Dark Side..and we fellow “Togs,” hobbyist or pro’s, are the better for it…Thanks, and thanks again my friend…!!! For pure artistic people like you life will always be richer when you follow your heart, and so will we who follow your lead…..
Winston, thank you for your kind words and support, we really appreciate it!
Thank you Nasim for sharing your personal life with the world.
You have helped me and no doubt many others in the photographic world.
Wishing you every success for your new future.
Bob
Bob, thank you for your kind words and support, I really appreciate it!
Dear Nasim,
How proud I am for the choices you are making in not only your life but for your family! You have been faithful to share knowledge and information since you began this project. I have walked through rough paths in life as you and yet found the same destination! I am looking forward to watching this project and your life blossom as you balance them both – not only for yourself but for your readers!
Cat, thank you for your kind words! I am honored to join the ranks of great people like you, who have found what they were looking for. You are our inspiration!
CONGRATULATIONS! Fantastic news! Welcome to the club, or perhaps you can welcome me!
I have 2 masters and a PhD in a maths, computer science, and telecommunication networks. I worked for triple A banks, large consultancy firms, national research institutes, turned down offers to work for Facebook and Google, and only found true happiness in work when starting off from ground zero as a photographer. Years down the line, just like you, I’m even more convinced that photography, and ultimately teaching one day is what I want to do. Let’s team up:)
I’m taking a less extreme approach though and the BEST advice for anyone wanting to do this is to read QT Luong’s article : www.terragalleria.com/blog/…tographer/
He had the fantastic advice of trying to transition gradually from one to the other before so that you can do it completely risk free. It’s also been my approach: a freelance researcher working on emerging technologies (www.mathecsys.com) and a photographer, with every year one more month of photography.
Where will it end? I don’t know, but originally I though becoming a full-time photographer would be the best, but I’m finding more and more that doing different jobs is perhaps more interesting, and safer. Photography is often seasonal and setting up things brings uncertainty (neither of which are recommended if you have a family to feed and a house to pay). It now feels like pretty close to having a good balance and relying on one source of income means you can choose what you want to do. For example, instead of trying to maximising income with sales sessions, instead have fun automating it and thereby free up time to do something else.
Btw, are you by any chance a TCKer (Third Culture Kid)? When I discovered the term many things about my particularity and choices in life suddenly made a lot more sense. In particular the part about TCKers seldon working in large companies and often becoming teachers, doctors, and independent entrepreneurs.
In any case, congratulations on taking the step!
Dreams only work if you, and that’s what you have done!
Dr Robin, thank you so much for sharing your story. Just amazing that you went through such success in your life and yet you are turning away from it all to pursue your passion. It was very hard for me and sometimes I go back and think about all the projects I could have done if I were to stay in IT.
I have read QT Luong’s article a while ago. He is an inspiration and I am his big fan. I have his app on my tablet and I occasionally browse through his beautiful photos from US National Parks. Thank you for your advice – I certainly did my best to minimize risk (had to get rid of all the debt first and minimize my monthly costs), but it is a rough road and I know I will face my challenges.
I have never heard of TCK – I had to Google that term :) Glad I did, because it taught me something new! I don’t know if I can qualify to be a TCKer, but I guess I am fairly close, since I spent my teenage years in a Turkish High School in Uzbekistan, which had a completely different culture on its own, within my country (I lived in the school for 3 years and it was a closed environment). So from about 14 years of age and up, I did not live with my parents. I speak 4 languages, but I forgot a lot of Turkish, since I did not use it for years (I used to be fluent).
Changing jobs is like moving to a new place. Lots of work, challenging, but fun. And you can always move back. Or in some cases live in both places several months per year. It’s better to try than to stay in your daily routine. I’ve found that having a consistent form of minimal income coming in helps a lot: a wife that works full-time, a few months per year something else, shooting 10-20 weddings. Having something like that can fuel your passion and keep it a passion. The risks of going independent are:
– Irregular income
– Working too much in order to meet ends
– Self-motivation & staying focused
– Loosing your passion because you’re doing to much of it
It sounds like going gotten the risks in each of those quite well balanced, plus the fact that you’ve already felt and been thinking about this for a LONG time.
Leaving IT means leaving a certain work environment, but not loosing your skills! On the contrary, they will prove invaluable: planning projects, breaking them down into pieces, fixing deadlines, putting things together yourself. I’ve found that if you have an interest in (emerging) technologies then you’ll find tons of pleasure in photography, you’ve already proven that tons of times over! Nothing stops you from creating something like SmartAlbums or StickyAlbums.
The toughest part is probably choosing what to work on first, doing it properly, and not to get dispersed.
Learning from other always helps a lot when you go independent. You have tons of experience in things in areas I’m dabbling in and I probably have lots experience or know people who have done something similar to what you’re planning on doing. A 10 minute informal coffee break can sometime save weeks of works. Drop me a line if you’re up for a virtual coffee sometime! I’d love to hear some of your project ideas and plans!
Merhaba Nasım, photographylife sitesini uzun bir süredir takip ediyorum. Fotoğrafla ilgili öğrenmek istediğim birşey olduğunda ilk başvurduğum kaynak burası. Türk okuluna gittiğini ilk defa öğrendim ve hayat hikayeni merakla okudum. Londra’da tatildeyken kendinle ilgili önemli bir açıklama yapacağını söylemiştim. Ben de merakla bekliyordum. Bu arada Londra’ya geldiğinde seninle tanışmak çok istemiştim ama o zaman İngiltere dışındaydım.
Sana yeni hayatında başarılar ve mutluluklar dilerim.
Ingiltere’den selamlar.
Ceyhun Çeçen
I preferred to write in Turkish so that you can test how much you still can remember.:)
My sincerest congratulations for your courage! All possible best in all your future endeavors.
You deserve to be – and you will be – very successful!
Your talent, intelligence and, obviously, your hard work will carry you to new heights!
All the best!
Thank you for your kind words Jules!
Well done Nasim, and all the best for the next chapter in your and your family’s life. What you have detailed in you post resonates directly with me, and I was wondering why you have taken parts of my life and detailed them in public. While there may be differences, there are so many similarities that it is forcing me to rethink on my own direction – chasing money for the sake of it may be to some people’s goal, but money is simply a means to an end – I learned many years ago that an easier method to achieve one’s goals than to simply view where one wants to be, is to place yourself where you want to be in the future, and then to visualize the journey on how you got there….. said in a different way, rather than look to the future, place yourself in the future and look back to see how you got there. By doing so, you have a far better chance of achieving your goal. I commend you, not only for taking the steps required to achieve your dreams, but for so openly sharing what is clearly very personal. May you achieve all the successes that you set out to achieve. Thanks for sharing.
Scott, thank you for your kind words and your support, it means a lot to me and others at PL. It is also great to hear that my story is so similar to yours. I wish you best of luck and I hope you end up doing what you love. My biggest factor was regret – I did not want to live a life, only to think at the end that I did not pursue my passion and my dreams when I had the opportunity…
WOW!!!!!!! Congratulations to you Nasim! There are many sad souls not living their passion, who feel they can’t jump off that precipice for fear of falling/failing, but you sir have chosen to jump…..and fly!
Good Luck and enjoy the ride! :-)
Thank you Linda, I appreciate your support and feedback!
As one who rode the Corporate treadmill for so many years, I read your post closely and with mounting enthusiasm for you. Although my work life for the last dozen years was wonderful, how I wish I had had your guts to do what you have done! Only in retirement am I following my dreams – you are doing it now. As another post commented, this site ‘is a constant for me’ and that is because of the quality of each and every one of the posts. Thank you for all you do, and I am now more devoted to the site than ever!
Gerald, thank you so much for your kind words! It is great that you are still pursuing your dreams – it is never too late.
You have been an inspiration to me for so long now, & I thought this was what you did!!! You have become my first place to go to for information!!!
I also trained professionally to be a freshwater ecologist, which I did for 25 years, but always taking photos, & always in the back of my mind searching for something more. And then 18 months ago I made a decision to ‘just do photography’!!! It is the best thing I have ever done!!
I am overjoyed and happy for you and your family & know you will find what your heart needs on every level.
I look forward to seeing you realise your dreams :)
Caroline, thank you for your feedback and your support. It is so great to hear that you do what you love – it inspires me and many others. Thank you for sharing!
Congratulations on taking this leap of faith…
…away from the work-consumption-debt-work cycle, toward freedom
…away from things, toward experiences
I admire your courage… I hope I can join you in my own adventure soon.
David, thank you for your support. Would love to hear your story and wish you best of luck!
I stand and applaud you! Reinventing yourself is a frightening, yet rewarding journey. I know because I’m doing it myself.
Keith, thank you for your support! Amazing to hear that you are pursuing your dreams, would love to hear more!
Congrats for cutting the corporate ties that lure so many !! it may seem daunting at times but the joy of being your own boss far exceeds the downfalls !! I wish you a fantastic future
Thank you for your kind words Wayne!
I’m really impressed and touched at the same time. Doesn’t happen too often. I understand entirely your motivation and wish you and your family the very best. You’ll do great without any doubt. Good luck!
Thank you for your kind words and support Albert, I really appreciate it!
Nasim,
Thank you for sharing your story.
Best wishes to you and your family.
Jim
And thank you for reading Jim, appreciate the support!
Wow, great story. Been reading this blog for years, back when it was Mansurov’s Photo. Heh, if you were doing SAP implementation, no wonder you quit your job ;-) I think a lot of us are in similar situations though. All work and no play.
Some brainstorming ideas that might help you stay busy on the site and keep it funded:
– Go back through the ‘photography tips’ articles and update or expand them as needed, starting with the oldest ones. Big project, but very few sites do this, and it would increase the value of your content immensely. Some of them really need an update ;-)
– Put together some of the website content into an organized book format, kickstarter it and print with breadpig
– Do regular print sales of your work like The Online Photographer
– Blog about your photo gigs as a professional – maybe something you learned on each one
Cheers, and good luck!
Bob, thank you for your generous words and support, I really appreciate it. SAP was my big project and I lived through the implementation, being in charge of it all. Worked many 20 hour days then, but it was a great experience. Many others quit and did not last, but it was something I was proud of, since I made it all work. That’s why my choice was so hard…I went back and forth so many times, thinking about all the career opportunities in the ERP world. But I chose to follow my heart.
Thank you for your suggestions, they are all great. Roman and I will be working hard on revising a lot of those older articles and putting them in a more logical order, so that it is easier for our readers to find content, Your second idea is already in the works – many of our readers already requested such a book/ebook. Not sure if I will do it through Kickstarter though, will have to think about that when the time comes. Print sales would be great, but I am not a good photographer, so I do not feel confident in my work. Perhaps some day :) And will definitely blog more about photo gigs in the future, have plenty of projects in mind!
Have a wonderful week!
All the Best Nasim!
I’m a regular reader of this site, but this is the first time ever commenting. Just wanted to thank you for this site, and specially this article ( I really needed this today). Thank you once again!
Sunanda, thank you for posting a comment, especially if it is the first one! Appreciate your support and feedback.
Trying to come up with the words to explain how this article resonated with me. First, what a brave but wonderful decision. When I picked up my first DSLR in 2/13, I found Photography Life and learned more than I can ever explain. When I am confused about something, or need to be inspired, I come here. I know that my next camera will be a D750 because of the research I have done here. (I do occasionally get gear envy, too, but that’s ok… ;-) ) I am not a great photographer, but I am a better photographer thanks to this site. Following your passion is a sure path to a happy, fulfilled life – that is what makes you rich. Maybe financially, maybe not – but rich in spirit and blessed. This has been on my mind a lot recently after having a health scare after starting a new job 3 months ago (yes, stress related) and losing a friend last week in her early 50’s. Life is short, live it well, live it loud and follow your heart. Bravo!!
Jen, thank you for your support and your feedback. I am very sorry to hear about your friend. Death is inevitable, but we should do our best not to think about it and stay positive, because life is beautiful. My wife and I figured out that it is our choice to be happy or unhappy. If both of us were to get irritated by small imperfections we saw in each other, life would have been incredibly difficult, probably even impossible! Don’t stress, take a good care of yourself and be happy. Wish you lots of health and success!
Hi Nasim…..
First of all for you great site and all the knowledge you have shared with us, your readers.
For sure you will succeed in your new enterprise!!!
best wishes from Chile.
Thank you Sergio, I appreciate the support and feedback!
Thank you, Nasim, for sharing your story! It is an inspiring one, an honest, very deep one.
Wish you all the best for your journey, and
PLEASE LET US KNOW HOW WE CAN HELP YOU
for all the good you did to the community.
Second that!
David, thank you for your kind words and support. And thank you for your offer – it really means a lot to me personally and others in the team.
Wow… what a great read! I’m extremely impressed with this piece Nasim! I love this blog and read everything on it. You are a brave man. I cannot wait to see what you come up with on Photography Life!!!
Best to you!
Thank you Michael, appreciate the support!
well said man, you are already a winner for doing what you love. i appreciate your photo postings and lessons to all of us who love photography
Thank you Gustavo for your kind words and feedback!
Congratulations Nasim on making the move! Every time we talk I get energized and motivated to do great things, no doubt due to who you are and what you will do with your life. After reading the comments on how many lives you’ve already touched (and there will be many more, I’m sure), I’m honored to be a part of this wonderful community.
John, thank you for being part of the team and this community. I am also honored to work with such gifted, humble, talented and hard working individuals such as yourself. Looking forward to December!
Dear Nasim,
Your story was so honest and interesting, from the heart which is the way you have dedicated yourself to this website. I have thoroughly enjoyed my journey here through your work and others inspiring photographs and tips of the trade! I left corporate world after 20+ years in sales management and do not miss the long days, running through airports, not enough time to think or focus on anything but work to meet the daily requirements and quotas.
Currently, I am a student following my life long interest in nursing field. I stumbled upon Photography Life several months ago and have found this to be the best site of all the ones’ I have perused, in fact, it’s the only one I read every day! Thank you for sharing your story and your continued commitment to your passion. You have inspired me to move away from the fear of conforming and producing photographs that “fit” the trade, and motivated me to focus on the art, not the expected and so I look forward to putting a little more into my photography while I have some down time in studies.
Cheers to you and your beautiful family, all the best!
Kimberly, thank you for your kind words and support. And thank you so much for sharing your story. I wish you the best in your nursing career – helping people is a very rewarding experience.
Gosh at the outset I was also worried that you were either leaving or closing down my favorite Photography information source. Your story is very inspiring and I am so happy that you are dedicating your full time to this wonderful publication. I wish you and your family the best and look forward to more of your wonderful work. If we need to have a membership plan to support this I am all for it. Count me in. Dave Asher
I started reading with the same trepidation, Dave.
The good news is that I don’t think we need to hope for a happy ending–Nasim’s already found it, and that’s very exhilirating.
Exciting days lie ahead. I’m looking forward to watching them unfold.
Thank you for your kind words and positive outlook Shawn!
Thank you for your support Dave and I am sorry that the letter sounded like I was quitting in the beginning – that was certainly not the intent! And thank you for your offer, it means a great deal to me and others in the team. Photography Life will always be a free resource. If we sell something, it will be products that we will put a lot of effort into – we just cannot do it otherwise!
Brought tears to my eyes! I love reading what your write and find something useful in all your posts, thank you, thank you!
Kelly, I am glad we were able to connect. Thank you for reading the article and I appreciate your honest feedback.
Hi Nasim,
All the best to live your passion and i am sure you will excel as always.
My wife and i are great followers of your site and i always learn alot from this site.
Kudos to your decision and an honest story well narrated.
Thank you Deepak, I really appreciate the feedback!
Congratulations. So glad you are not quitting your site. Best to you and your family.
Thank you Cathy, I appreciate it!
Dear Nasim
I am in a situation like you were. Next year, after my university studies, I have to decide if I want follow my heart or my brain. My heart says to follow my “photographic” dreams. My brain says to catch a well paid job in IT or other business.
Nasim, you made the right decision, because I think that you are above all an artist. And artists cannot live in a cage. Good luck and thank you for your very inspiring photographylife.com!
Carmelo, always good to hear from you my friend! Thank you for your words of encouragement, I really appreciate it. Wishing you the best and hope you find your passion, whether it is in photography, IT or any other business!
Nasim, this is amazing! I visit this site so much, yet knew so little about you. I’m surprised this site was not your 100% day job. I work in software development and your story sounds too familiar at times that it is scary.
You are a brave man and I’m glad for your right decision. Maybe someday I’ll have the courage :).
Oded, great to hear from you and thank you for your support! I too wish you the best, no matter what choice you make!
I`m a “silent” reader on this site. About photography, I learn a lot and a lot from here, from you Nasim and all of other members. You, yourself, inspire me in many ways.
Thank you Hoan for your feedback and warm words, we appreciate it!
Dear Nasim,
That was a very interesting read. Unlike you I feel that I have my age against be being 58 years old now. I have grown to love photography and I too am thinking about making the leap to a full time photography gig. Right now I am working on a book project which of course will include my images. Thank you as you gave me some inspiration. I am still afraid of making the leap. I’ll see where this book project takes me.
Keep up the good work!
Mike Senger
Mike, thank you for your support and I wish you best of luck in your project! Please do not give up and keep your hopes up always. It was a hard transition for me, but I took a gradual approach and it worked out, so I am sure it will work out for you too!
I discovered your blog a year or so ago and was immediately pulled in by the earnest and sincere “voice” in your blog entries. You have a special gift and I am so glad you have made this important life decision. Congrats on making what I hope will be the best decision you have ever made. I look forward to reading your blog for many years to come!
Thank you for your kind words and support Marilyn!
Congratulations. I’m sure it was a tough decision at times – but doing what makes you happy matters and I’m sure you’ll make it work. Don’t forget (sure you won’t) to give that wife of yours an extra big hug. Someone so supportive deserves one.
Thank you Greg, both Lola and I appreciate your kind words.
Good for you Nasim. I am sure you are going to be successful.
God Bless!
Thank you for your support Annie!
Well done, I am very pleased for you and your family. After briefly meeting you not so long ago, I am sure your decision is a good one, and that you and your family will be happier and more fulfilled. You and Lola are artists.
Thank you for your kind words Allan, it was great to meet you in person!
Wish you the best, to you and your wonderful family and I also thought that you were going to give up photography.
Thank you for your support JD!
Wow! That’s for an announcement. Well, best wishes for you new start.
And by the way: I’m amazed by the quality of your blog. For the last 4+ years it’s been my main photography information website and the quality is tremendous, either from your input and your talented collaborators.
Thank you Eric for your kind words and support!
dear Nasim
is a great morning read for me. really glad that u r sharing this to us. as recently i also have negative thoughts on my job’s environment. Best wishes for you and your family. FOR A BETTER FUTURE AND LIFE
Thank you Joel and I hope your environment improves for the better soon!
It is a great feeling to align your life around an idea that brings happiness to your true self and that your family truly supports. It is hard to change course as the inertia is mighty strong but you did it. From now on you now that the journey is your true beacon, getting to the finish line is not the goal.
The sharing of ideas, concepts and dreams are the fuel to becoming a better person. Learning never ends!
I am looking forward to follow your growth and share experiences and questions in your blog. Good luck to you.
Fernando
Thank you for your kind words Fernando, I appreciate it!
Thanks so much for sharing. Your going for it, and I’m so glad you did! Best to you and your family!
And thank you for reading my letter, appreciate your support!
Like many, my first reaction at seeing the title was “This is the end of Photography Life.” My next was happiness that is not the case. A hard but honest choice. As I like to say, “We all have our bears to cross, and there are a lot of cross bears out there.” Good luck and good fortune in this endeavor. You have my support, for what it is worth, and I too expect you will succeed.
WEJ
Thank you William for your kind words and support. Best of luck to you too and thank you for sharing a few chapters of your life with me via email.
Good for you Nasim. I think you made a great choice. Follow your bliss is my motto. I did something somewhat similar. VP at 31. Got tired of the corporate culture and retired at 43. Now at 63, I have decided to make photography a primary hobby. So happy trails as I will be following along and enjoying your advice and wisdom in all things photography related.
Thank you Tom for your support and for giving us inspiration! Great to hear that you are following your dreams, it is never too late!
Best wishes on your endeavor! How will this affect Photography Life?
Vern, thank you! It will make Photography Life better hopefully, since now I will be able to dedicate all of my time to this project.
Thank you for sharing your deeply felt story. I wish you and your family the best of luck.
Thank you Lo-Yi, I appreciate your support!
Good stuff, Nasim. I’ve always enjoyed your site and found it honest and relevant. Good luck with your new path.
Thank you for your support Steve!
Hello Nasim
I am new to your site and have learned so much already. I wanted to thank you for sharing your knowledge and this compelling story.
Both are greatly appreciated,
Thank you :-)
John L
Thank you for becoming a reader John and thank you for your support!
“If you don’t build your dream, someone will hire you to help build theirs”.
Thank you for making yours about sharing and teaching your passion, for free !
Thank you for the beautiful quote Tommy and for your support!
What a great story Naism. I am so glad for you. I know there will probably be some bumps in the road, but you will be following your heart and I know you won’t regret your decision. I want to say I have enjoyed your info since I learned of you and have found you very helpful. I love photography and with the digital age it has been more fun than ever. I continue to look forward to what you have to share. Best of everything to you and your family.
Thank you for your support Fred!
good luck brave man.
Thank you Vlad!
Nasim,
I am so happy for you! You have made the actual toughest decision any one can make. I wish you the best.
Greg
Thank you so much Greg!
Excellent. I am going through similar life examination… I have decided upon a similar path. Kudos to you.Best wishes!
Thank you Jeff for sharing and I wish you best of luck too!
I truly admire you for making this difficult, but fabulous decision in your life. Everything you mentioned in your letter about ‘consumerism’ and how it can affect one is so true. The plethora of very supportive and admiring comments speaks volumes about you, Nasim.
I have learned more about photography on this site than anywhere else. In addition, your professionalism and high ethical values always come to the forefront.
Thank you so much for your letter and for Photography Life.
Gary.
Thank you for your kind words Gary, I really appreciate your support!
Best of luck, brother!
Thank you Delf, good to hear from you bro! I will soon be in DC for the New Year, visiting my cousins – hope to see you there!
Thanks for your commitment to helping so many of us learn this wonderful craft of photography. I admire your courage, and wish you only the best.
Hal
Boston MA
Thank you for your support Hal!
Hello Nasim! Thank you for yourhonest and candid response and the story. I can relate to many of the aspects that you have written about in my life as well. Yes welive in the society of materialistic gaing that enpasize one’s status and placement in your society. However, people often forget that happiness doesnotconsistof the money. Certainly money vmcan make one’s life verycomfortable but nothappy. Happiness comes from within. When you are unhappy you try to pleaseyourself by bying THINGs. Whethera house or a 6K camera it is almost that you are justifying that you deserve to have it because you work hard and that is why you deserve to buy it. The moment you bought it orgave it the day goes on as it did before. These purchased objects dis not bring you happiness. They simply allow you to occupy a place, shelf, box in your house where this new expencive and fancy toy will waitits occasional turn to be used. People will look, some will be resenting because you hold it or drive it. But none cares if you are happy on the inside.
There are things that are taken for granted. Family, children and their presence. But no pretty picture with a fancy lens will substitute a quiet and personal conversation with your son or daughter, yourwife.
You sound wounded by your actions but I always say to myself that tomorrow will be another day. You can always start again on yourown terms but finding what will make you happy on the inside will take some time, personal exploration, and yes, courage to admit yournistakes and trying to learn from it. You are courageous person but admitting your flaws. You are courageous person but learning that the shiny new posessions don’t make one happy. Family does. Children and their curious looks awaiting for your more frequent presence in their quickly changing lives. So enjoys your newly chosen path. Its OK to make mistakes. Thatis the beauty of our lives. Keep teaching us all about photography. This site is quiet unique. Thank you for your honesty.
Thank you for reading my letter! And you are absolutely right – the mentality of buying things does come from “I deserve it” attitude. That’s how I justified my purchases for sure and none of them gave me happiness.Thank you for your kind words and support, I really appreciate it.
Your story is very inspirational and I wish you continued success with your passion….I wish I had done that years ago rather than spending my work life in a corporate environment which truly wasn’t me…photography is now (once again) my passion and I’m happier for it.
Thank you Sharon for sharing and your support! Great to hear that you are following your passion now!
Nasim,
Thank you for all that you have given us through Photography Life. This post, and the decision behind the story, must have been one of the toughest you have had to make. We all wish you the very best, and may your choice bring you and your family endless days of happiness.
I too am in technology. Each day I’m at the office I cannot wait to get back home to spend those precious moments with my young family AND to learn more about and practice my passion in photography. Your site has helped me with the latter for sure. So, in return, what more can we do for you?
A toast to you, Nasim!
Ali H.
Ali, thank you for your kind words and support. And thank you for your offer, that really means a lot to me personally.
A beautiful story Nasim. Happy to know you put your family before everything else. Wish you the best always.
Stay blessed.
Thank you Anil, I appreciate your kind words!
Congratulations, Nasim.
Thank you EB!
Excellent! You are truly an inspiration.
Thank you Dharmesh!
Dear Nasim,
I have been following your web site for over an year now and have always liked it for a ring of authenticity in all that I came across ….today I know why…. for it flows from the person at the source of it all !
Thanks for sharing your life …yourself!
All the best !
Thank you for such kind words Asheesh, I really appreciate it!
Hi Nasim
I had to reinvent myself after suffering a very bad back injury on a construction site. My building days were over. Prior to my injury I never thought I was smart. Certainly not smart enough for a university education. My wife and kids however thought differently. With their love, support and encouragement I went from injured tradesman to mental health professional with a double degree in the behavioural sciences and a masters in forensic mental health.
I say this not to boast but to encourage anyone, anywhere, who wishes for change or, as in my case, has change forced upon them to use it as an opportunity and GO FOR IT.
Ignore those pessimists that would criticise you or hold you back. Let their negativity be their problem, not yours. I guarantee you that, over time, they will fade from your life and be replaced by far more positive, pleasant and energetic people.
My best wishes to you and your family in all your new adventures.
Best regards
Rob.
Love your story, Rob. It reminds me of that famous poem by Thomas Gray “Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard” where the poet comments about how, under different circumstances, many of the people buried here may have had different outcomes in life!
“Full many a gem of purest ray serene,
The dark unfathomed caves of ocean bear:
Full many a flower is born to blush unseen,
And waste its sweetness on the desert air.
Some village-Hampden, that with dauntless breast
The little tyrant of his fields withstood;
Some mute inglorious Milton here may rest,
Some Cromwell guiltless of his country’s blood.”
You grabbed adversity by the throat and turned it into a winner. It makes such a change from the whining “woe is me” brigade! Well done!
Thank you for sharing the beautiful poem Mike!
Thank you Mike for your kind words and poem.
My best regards
Rob
Rob, what an incredible story, thank you so much for sharing it. I really hope everyone who read my story reads yours – that’s true inspiration!
Thank you Nasim for your kind words. I have been reading your site for some time now and am enjoying the new direction it has taken this week.
My best regards
Rob.
Being a reader of your site for several years, your sharing was always invaluable and i can’t believe you can manage both your corporate/IT life and photography life so well, so professional. Your story really connects me, I manage both life too, happiness and healthiness are always more important than wealth. Wish you all the best, and waiting for your great work ahead
Thank you for your kind words and support Jonathan, I wish you the best and hope you reach your goals!
Congratulations to you and your wifes decision to make some life altering and difficult changes that can be quite scary, but in the end you are doing what you know is in the best interests for you future goals and objectives. You’re children will grow up seeing some changes that they can pass on to your future grand children. It’s interesting to note that of this comment “family” is already mentioned 28 times (29 now) and that is the best reason I can think of in any future plans. Press on!
Thank you Johnny for your kind words and support. Family is definitely a big part of my life, so I am looking forward to spending more time with my kids and wife!
Dear Nassim, when I started reading your brilliant text, I could not stop reading. Honestly, I reverse the meaning of his final words and I thank you for writing words of inspiration and encouragement to me. Again thank you very much and congratulations for this important source of information is your site Lyfe Photography. All the best to you and your family.
Thank you for reading and for your support Carlos!
This has to be the best article which some of us have read on your site although it has nothing to do with cameras or photographs! Your loss to the corporate world will be a gain to the photography community. I am a corporate slave myself and photography is my means to distress on the weekends thus this is truly inspirational.
Salutes to you for making such a bold decision in life! All the best and look forward to more posts from you!
Thank you for your kind words James, appreciate your support!
Go for it Nasim! Although I am almost twice your age, a few years ago I was laid off for the third time & decided that was enough. I decided that I would do something for myself, that I could control, and never again was I going to be at the mercy of another employer. I cut my debt to zero & thankfully my car is paid off. I was lucky enough to work for a company doing residential photography (outside only), & that’s when I really fell in love with photography. I was out for 5 to 6 hours a day walking assigned neighborhoods and photographing houses. It awoke creative juices that had not been used, in the name of having a stable income. In that regard, I can completely relate to your story. Although I work with very limited funds, I subscribe to everything I can find photography related and I take advantage of any resource or training that I come across. I am so happy to have stumbled on your site last year, and I read your newsletter religiously. Thank you for all that you do & you are embarking on a wonderful journey…doing something you love. It is never to late to find that thing that makes your heart sing…
Thank you for sharing your story Pamela! Sadly, so many people’s lives are dictated by the corporate life and it really hurts when they are looked at as something easily replaceable. I went through downsizing once and although my position was not touched, the people that were laid off were badly hurt for a while. It is very painful. Glad that you were able to take control and recover, your story is inspirational!
Hi Nasim,
Inspirational! At some point of time all of us will venture in the same path as you did.
Best wishes for your career and family life.
Thanks,
Arun
Arun, thank you for your support and I wish you the best in whatever you are doing. Do not stop – pursue your dream my friend!
Proud to be associated with your Group. Enjoyed your letter. Many people have jobs they took because they can make tons of money. But were never satisfied. The only only job your really good at, is one you enjoy doing. When I was able to work. I didn’t make a lot enough money. Heck I still am struggling on Disability (got run over by a car). But enjoy every minute of what I did and even today miss it since, I am no longer able to Practice my life’s ambition. (Electronics repair) I took up Photography as a Hobby and even when I was working for school system I even did some side work making slides with 35mm Chinnon Film Cameras. I’ve enjoyed my Nikon cameras Though I am not in the caliber of the fine folks here but I enjoy it.
Phillip, it is always good to hear from you. I am sorry to hear about your accident, but I am glad to hear that you enjoy photography. So many people find photography to be inspiring – everyday stress and other negative thoughts can all pass when one looks at a beautiful picture. Please continue your journey and stay inspired!
Nasim,
Congratz for yr tough decision! I was in the same position as yours about 3 years ago. Finally I made the same decision and do a full time photography biz. Not as photographer but as a merchant. Yes I setup retail shop and am selling photography gears at www.jklensa.com. If u remember i bought 2x of yr gel stick and hv them shipped by post to my address.
I never regret of my once and a lifetime decision. Resigned from a paid job only to pursue my own dream.
Congrats and wish u all the best.
JK
Indonesia
Thank you JK for sharing your story. I wish you best of luck for your business, Someday I am hoping to visit your beautiful country!
Amazing story Nasim. It’s very rare that people get to follow their dreams. You are a great writer and your passion comes through to us, your readers. I’m confident that you will succeed with this new exciting path. Congrats!
Thank you so much for your support Steve!
Nasim, I’m very glad for you. You are in right direction, I’m with you. Good luck on your new life, photography life!!!
Thank you brother! I fixed your site, so you should be able to make changes to it :)
Congratulations Nasim and Lola. Important decision, but I sense one that was made with considerable thought and (hopefully) planning. I have gotten much out of PL, and read every post from you and the team. I am a retired scientist and a (relatively) local neighbor. If there is a way that I might more directly contribute to the success of your transition, please feel free to contact me. Best of luck for as we know “when choosing between luck or skill, take luck every time”.
Jim, thank you for your support and your offer, it means a lot. And yes, lots of thought and planning went into the decision…
Best of wishes for embarking on your next chapter. We sold our beautiful custom home over a year ago and moved into our RV full-time. Our simplified lifestyle is liberating. No regrets and loving life, but not everyone understands the path we’ve chosen. Thank you for sharing your passion and again enjoy your new journey :-) livelaughrv.net
Thank you for sharing your story Ingrid, I have a lot of respect for people like you who have the courage to move to a completely different lifestyle. Our good friends Mark and Emily (you can see Mark’s comment below) also live in an RV full time and they are amazing people! Their story is also very inspirational!
Nasim,
I feel a sense of pride for your brave decision and I am incredibly thankful to Lola for supporting you and wanting your happiness more than money. I find it pretty amazing that you will now officially be living a “Photography Life” :) You are incredibly brave and I have been moved by your story. Thank you. We will all be better off by you living your passion and living your dream.
Thank you for your kind words Solace, I appreciate your support!
What a beautiful and inspiring story Nasim! Congratulations on making such a big decision in your life, on following your passion and I wish you all the success in the world! I’ve been following your site since I discovered photography for myself. I have 2 little boys (4 and 1 year old) and decided a couple of years ago that I wanted to document their life with the good images, which point-and-shoot cameras couldn’t always provide. So, I searched for a while for the website that would be a reliable source of information about photography and I was SUPER excited to come across Photography Life (it had The Mansurov name back then). It provided everything that I needed from the techniques to equipment reviews and so much more! I just can’t thank you enough for what you are doing! I can’t tell you how many nights I spent reading your articles, rereading them again. My dream is to come back to CO one day to take some classes from you! :) So, I absolutely love your idea of becoming a full time photographer/ writer and educator!
Marika, thank you for your support, I really appreciate it! Great to hear that you learned from us, that inspires us to do even more! Hope to see you some day in Colorado!
That was quite a scare! I’m now quite relieved after reading the rest of the article haha. Nevertheless, I can’t thank you enough Nasim and Lola for your generosity and willingness to help us your avid readers and followers in our photography journey. I’m happy that you have found your “bliss” and something that gives you meaning and satisfaction. At the end of the day, finding meaning in our lives something that we all strive to find. It’s sething that some people spend their whole life searching and never find it. At this point in you life, i’m truly happy for you that you have found it. Thank you again so much and best of luck!
Thank you so much for your kind words and support Arthur, it means a lot!
Nasim,
I am in great admiration of you and these decisions. We all struggle with consumerism to some degree, our culture makes it so normal to want more, more, more. I found your story very uplifting and motivating, hopefully for many folks! I just shared with my wife ;)
Wish you the best,
Ken
Thank you Ken for your support and for sharing the story with your wife. Best of luck to you!
Thank you so much for this post, it touched my heart! I’m often on this website to get informed, get new ideas or just to read something ;-) Thank you and your team for every single word you share with us!
And thank you for being a reader, we really appreciate it!
Best of luck to you, and congrats on such a brave decision and creating such a supportive environment in your life.
Thank you Steve, I appreciate your support!
Beautiful and inspiring. How much more do I respect you now after reading this. I am very happy that you have found your peace and a new fulfilling goal. Keep up the great work, I am sure it will bring you the very best of success.
Thank you Rafael, always good to hear from you!
Great Article! And I wish you much success, at whatever you may chose to do in your future.
I’ve always marched to the beat of a different drummer my entire life, so many a times, family and friends from where I grew up in New York, on Long Island would ask me how I got myself out to Wyoming, (Being a smart ass I’d say I drove!) where I’ve lived for the past 25 years, and I always tell them Horace Greeley got me here. Sometimes they get it, sometimes, they don’t.
As a kid, and in the Boy Scouts, along with my family’s summer camping vacations while growing up, I got to see a lot of the US and Canada. I always had the dream that when I grew-up, I’d like/love to live out in the mountains of the west and the Rockies. And that is how I eventually ended up here in Sheridan Wyoming, on the eastern front range of the Bighorn Mountains. This is beautiful country and a great little western city, and I know I made the right decision to head west. I accomplished my goal and my dreams, regardless of what others’ dreams and wishes they thought was best for me.
I’m retired now, but I’d never think of moving back to Long Island where all my siblings still live, all within 10 miles of where we grew-up. I’m staying in Wyoming, as it’s takes something very special to make a person a Wyomingite, and I think I’ve passed that test.
Good luck and best wishes at whatever anyone chooses to do, just follow your heart and dreams, and seize the day!
I heard this years ago, and I’ve never forgotten it. I don’t know who wrote it, or if it’s even correct, but it sounds pretty darn good to me. –
“Nothing ventured,
Nothing gained,
So be not afraid to try,
So dream big dreams,
Reach for the stars
and set your standards high.”
PS- Just Googled it and found out it was written by George Webster Douglas. That was easy, the internet at work and play.
William, thank you so much for sharing your story – it is great to hear that you followed your dream. You are lucky to live in beautiful Wyoming. I have been there many times and I always want to go back and see the beauty of the land and its wildlife.
May your new career be full and plenty, in all that you can imagine it to be.
Best of luck,
Keith R. Starkey
Thank you Keith, appreciate your kind words and support!
Thank you for your honesty and for giving us Photography Life. It sounds like you have made the right choice for a happy and fulfilling life. I have a friend who is a brilliant lighting designer. In the 1980’s he built a “mini mansion” in a gated community. It had everything, including relays to turn the lights on and off from several locations in each room. Then lightning struck, and it took three weeks before he could special order enough relays to be able to turn lights back on in the living quarters of his home. Last year we met for lunch- he drove, in his Bently, and started to complain about the poor gas mileage, then paused and started to laugh at himself and how foolish he sounded. After lunch I got back into my 1998 Ford Ranger and drove home. He too works 17 to 20 hours a day. I don’t envy him or his lifestyle.
Paul, thank you for sharing the story about your friend! Interestingly, I also have a few friends like that, having hung out with them in my past corporate life. Now I am making new, amazing friends and I am very happy to be with much more down to earth people.
Nasim, this is a very touching story and I admire your courage in all areas. I can only say that I wish that more of us had your strength and courage, and I wish you all the best.
Certainly we will share your journey as it progresses.
Thank you Errol for your support!
Hi Nasim, i really love your website and your photos is trully amazing. I believe you have made a right path / choice in your life, which is to pursue the dream and be happy for yourself and your family.
Rgds
Stefanusj
Thank you Stefan, I appreciate your kind words!
I’m glad to see that after reading the first few lines that you weren’t quitting for I would of been very disappointed considering that I only started reading your articles a while back that I really enjoy so much and look forward to them. Thank you for doing what you love the most and also what we as your fans love to read from you. I know now that this site will be even better than ever.
Thank you for being a read Alfred and thank you for your support, it means a lot!
this is so exciting, Nasim!!! Wishing you all the best!!!
Thank you Lois!
Congratulations Nasim! An excellent move! I have no doubt whatsoever that a vast majority of your readers are impressed and thrilled with your decision. I’m just as thrilled to know you have stepped off the treadmill of capitalist consumerism. May your, your wife’s and your children’s future be as rewarding and fulfilling as those of us whose footprints across this planet are light.
(Posted from Australia)
Thank you for your support and your kind words Susan!
Awesome Nasim! I think you’ve made a wise and courageous decision. Thank you for sharing with your readers. As to Photography Life I have been an avid reader of photography blogs for the past few years. Yours has been become my favorite in large part due to your writing style. Your desire to teach and connect shines through. About a year ago I asked a questions in the comments section and you actually answered me! I was amazed that you cared enough to take the time. Best to you and your family.
Chris, thank you so much for your kind words. If I had more time, I would be replying to every single comment! Our readers are amazing and they inspire us, so thank you for being one of them.
What a great story Nasim. Truly inspiring and I am sure it will inspire so many of your readers. May you be divinely inspired and find find peace and success.
Thank you Arnab, I appreciate your kind words!
A fantastic and courageous journey Nasim. Good luck on this new adventure and chapter of your life! And more power in the years to come!
Thank you for your kind words Winfred!
Congratulations Nazim. I believe, tough decisions don’t come easy. It must have crossing your mind many a times. But only a strong person can nail it. Wishing you all the best.
This site is technically rich but what makes it different from others is it’s personal touch. I’m glad that it will get better from now on.
Thank you so much for your feedback and support Joe!
Congratulations on realizing what it is that truly drives you and makes you happy! I did a very similar thing in my own life. I gave up a much more reliable and secure career to go back to school and become a park ranger that I had dreamed of being since I was a child. Now I am semi-retired from that wonderful career that I loved during each and every day of and work seasonal jobs (sometimes still as a park ranger) and combine it with my other love since childhood, photography! It is a wonderful thing to do what you love, and love what you do!!
Bobbie, thank you for sharing your story – it is amazing that you have been living your dream!
Nasim,
I stumbled your site when it was still mansurovs.com while looking for camera or may be lens review, I can’t remember clearly now. Reading on, I found that this site is not about latest tech and great gears, but the passion in photography. For that, it’s both joyful and inspiring to follow. Best wishes in your endeavors, and thanks for all your sharing. You have been doing a great job and I believe you will continue to do that, for your love in taking beautiful moments. :)
CC, thank you so much for being a long time reader. I really appreciate your support and your kind words, they mean a lot!
You have made me cry… :)
also… touched my inner soul. I am 32 year old software engineer and everyday i am thinking that what i am doing in a one corner of the building, where real world is outside and i am sitting inside.
I hope, One day i could able to decision like you…
Best of luck for everything in life…
Deepak, thank you for reading my letter and I wish you the best – please continue pursuing your dream and do not stop, I am sure you will succeed!
My hat off to you Sir. I wish I was only half as brave as you are. Enjoy your new adventure!
Thank you Peter! I never thought I was brave either…I was inspired by other people and wanted to change my way of life. You are in full control of your life, no matter what the circumstances are. Even in your current state, if you choose to be happy, you will enjoy your life a lot more my friend! Best of luck to you!
Nasim,
Wow! What a story. I’ve been so impressed with this site since discovering it about a year ago. Everyone participating is just so REAL, with no hidden agendas. It is so refreshing. So very few sites like this exist. My photography began in 1964 as a junior at Ventura High School. Two years with a tremendous instructor, now deceased, Mr. Denny McArthur, responsible for inspiring a number of professionals such as Neal Barr, N.Y. fashion photographer for many years, Roxie Bogner-Pearson, Master of Photography who had a brilliant career in Bakersfield as a portrait photographer, and Dave Labelle, photojournalist for the Ventura Star Free Press (Ventura County Star today), and numerous other papers, publications and many books published.
After 4.5 years in the US Coast Guard 1966 to 71, I attended Ventura Community College while on a wait list for Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara taking every photo class I could. Upon graduation in 1974 with an Illustration major and undersea minor, I ended up in Steamboat Springs as a waiter and hooked up with former Surfing Magazine photographer Ron Dahlquist and we opened Colorado Impressions, a rag tag commercial photography duo who didn’t make much money. I met former touring tennis pro Frank Froehling, top 10 player for 6 or 10 years from 1961 to 1971, and ran tennis clubs in Colorado and Florida. While in Florida in 1975 I taught hard had diver majors at Florida Institute of Technology how to use the Nikonos camera and process black and white film for a summer. When the tennis and photo instruction gig ended, I returned to Ventura and worked as a photographer/lab technician for a commercial photography firm doing aerial photo mosaics, huge enlargements, processed line films, E-4 and then the new E-6 in large quantities, and just about everything else one might imagine. After accumulating a few years photography experience, a high school photography position opened up in Ventura where I instructed juniors and seniors in beginning and advanced photography and coached tennis for 4 years. That ended in 1981. Photography took a back seat for a number of years while I taught tennis at a local club and then got involved in real estate, my career the past 26 years. In 2007 I re-engaged my photography passion purchasing NIkons D200, a few lenses, flash, and began having fun all over again and following all the online newsletter and forums to immerse myself into the digital world. I sold all my 4×5 darkroom and photo equipment to a financially struggling Brooks student after hauling it around with me for too many years. I truly miss the large format film years. The past 4-5 years I’m actually supplementing my income shooting real estate photography for fellow real estate agents and truly enjoying myself.
I upgraded to the D7100, love the Tokina 11-16 2.8, and have all my old manual Nikon lenses that see occasional use. I’ll need to shoot a bunch of interiors to save up for the D750, 16-35, 24-70, and 70-200. It will happen…
Do keep up the great journalism Nasim. The quality of writers and what everyone has to say is music to our ears. Congratulations on what sounded like a difficult decision. I wish you much success and look forward to gaining further insight into this wide, wide world of photography.
Phil, thank you for your support and kind words! I read your story with great interest and I am really happy that you are shooting real estate photography and enjoying it! That’s what it is all about. Perhaps one day it will be your primary job and I wish you the best in reaching your goals!
Thank you, Nasim, for your candor and openness in telling your story. It helped me and no doubt countless others. It takes a lot of courage to give up security to follow your dream, especially when you have a young family to care for. I also thought you already made your living as a professional photographer given the quality of the photographs you’ve shown us over time, so I have no doubt you’ll do very well.
I’m glad you’ll continue Photography Life. My photography has improved greatly since finding PL about a year ago, for which I’m grateful. I’m not quite good enough to make a full living at it yet but make a little money on the side. More importantly, I just love photography and learning more about it and how to improve. Who knows, maybe in a couple more years I’ll be writing about a life change!
Good luck to you and your family. I think you’re going to have a blast!!!
Thank you for your kind words and support Cindy, best of luck to you too – please keep on dreaming and working towards achieving your goals! My wife did not believe that she would succeed in wedding photography. It took a lot of persuasion and support and now she is looking back, being proud of what she has achieved. That’s an amazing feeling and something worth working hard for!
Wow! Your story really made me think of what I am doing with my life! Yes its a rat race and as they say ‘Even if you win the rat race, you are still a rat!’. Your decision (of quitting a job and choosing a simpler life) is very commendable especially when you have family and kids to take care of. It takes tremendous courage, I am sure you must have had many sleepless nights thinking about this. But if you are a believer in destiny as I am, nature has it all covered! Sit back and enjoy the journey… And yeah did I mention that I absolutely love the content of this site and its one of my go-to sources of information related to photography? All the best and thank you for keep sharing your story and inspiring us…
Anup, thank you for your support, it means a lot! Best of luck to you and I hope you also reach your goals soon!
Nasim,
You are an eloquent and concise man. Your website is now my first stop when I need an unbiased and educated option. I always refer anyone that requires content that will help them to your site. I wish you all the best. You have done the right thing. Funnily enough, I am not too far behind you, I hope !
Paul
Paul, thank you for your kind words and your support, I really appreciate it. And thank you for your referrals, it means a lot! Best of luck to you and please keep on working on achieving your goal!
The Universe always give us lessons and opportunities to guide us to lead lives of joy. It is the rare few who are ready, willing and able to get the messages and even fewer who are willing to act on them. You have surely found the key to authentic success – listening to and following your heart and training your brilliant mind to manifest it’s desires. Sincerely happy for your decision. We all benefit by it and most surely your family and dearest loved ones. Your website–every article, review, comment–including this truth, reflect your authenticity, gratitude and compassion. Thank you, from my heart.
Phoenix, thank you for the beautiful words, that means a lot. And thank you for being a long time reader, it is always great to hear from you my friend!
Nasim, your large, powerful and, yet, humble heart beats so loudly in every reply. Thank you for taking the time to write a personal response to virtually every comment. With sincere gratitude.
Nasim,
I, like many of the other readers, was thinking the same thing… you were quitting Photography Life. Phew…. as I read on, I realized you weren’t, and I am so happy. This is the first site I come to every night after work. I look forward to your gear reviews, articles on photography technique, and tutorials. Also, I enjoy the articles by all of the other contributors as well. I am sure this was a tough decision to make, quitting your job and starting something new. It is not an easy thing to do, and really takes guts and determination to make that decision, to give up a career that you were obviously doing well in, and stepping into something new. I applaud your decision, and your courage to do so. Having followed you on this site, and the Mansurov’s before, I know you made the right decision and will be successful. Congratulations, and best of luck to you.
Vinnie, thank you for being a long time reader and supporter, it really means a lot! Have a wonderful rest of the week!
Hey Nasim,
You’re making the right decision as the doors open follow your heart. How many times when we went to shop for something and it doesn’t feel right in your heart at the moment and pass on it, only think it over a few days later…Then, yes we didn’t need it. The thoughts are never far from us only if only…we take the chance. Sometimes going for it and no regrets we grow with this and the Lord always have a better place for us. Praying for you and your family. God Bless.
Ed, thank you so much for your kind words and your support, it really means a lot.
Thank you for sharing your life store with us all. Very moving to say the least….cheers.
I fully understand and comprehend the path you have traveled in life; moreover, you are not alone. I, too, took a complete turn in direction at the age of 40. It was not easy; it required a lot of will power, self-esteem and perseverance. It is only now that I can look back and feel at peace….for I have accomplish many of my goals and many more to come. The best thing I ever did was to start my own business and become my own boss. There is NO SUBSTITUTE for it. I only answer to myself and my clients. The freedom is priceless. Given the road that you and your wife have traveled, the path ahead is going to be very rewarding and will open up door in way you could not have imagines. I look forward in seeing you succeed and I’m will contribute in one way or another.
Always finish strong…..
Best wishes,
Ali
Ali, thank you so much for sharing your story – it is very inspirational. Great to hear that you followed your dream. You are right, freedom is indeed priceless. I am feeling it right now and it is something I have been longing for, for so many years.
Congratulations and the best of luck to you!
Thank you Joe, appreciate your support!
I have done a similar thing in my life. 15 years ago I cut up my credit cards and saved. I am out of debt and live very simple. I do work in a corporation but like my job. I have refuse promotions knowing life is better when not trying to climb that corporate ladder. although I see the world different than my co-workers. I have the freedom to quit if I want and the freedom to get the camera equipment I want because of living very simple.
I am helping a friend of mine (money wise) to run her own business also and stay out of the corporate box.
I feel the world / people are shifting ….breaking out of boxs and finding their true human potential. It is a great thing to see.
Great story on your journey……inspirational to hear!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I have bought my nikon gear because of your reviews….thank you!!!!!! love your website!!!!!!!!
George
George, thank you for sharing your story! We fall in the consumer trap so fast, it is crazy. That’s why the riches of the capitalistic society flourish – they know our weaknesses and push their marketing agendas and their sales goals on ordinary people. It is so great that you chose to live a simpler life. Things are things, we will not be able to take any of them to our graves…
And thank you so much for helping your friend, that is just amazing of you. The world needs more people like you, who can help and educate others.
That’s so great, Nasim! I’m very happy for you and your family, as well as for all of us who read and enjoy Photography Life! Thank you so much for all of your hard work and dedication to helping others with photography. You really are an inspiration.
Thank you Wendy for your kind words and support!
Kudos to you for taking the plunge! And to your wife for being your emotional anchor.
We all think of making such life altering decisions but alot of us never actually end up letting go of all the material gains acquired and going back to the simple and much more happy life.One day maybe…But reading your announcement and the journey gives me some hope..that One day maybe..
Keep writing, teaching and Inspiring us Nasim
To New Beginnings!
Shalu Singh
India
Shalu, thank you for your kind words. Please keep on dreaming and working towards your goal. I started dreaming and slowly worked towards achieving my goal. It took hard work and persistence and I was finally able to do it. Good luck to you my friend!
This can not be mid-life crisis – it is 10 years too early, so, it must be your finding your calling, which is great.In my part of the world there are people whose “calling “is making money and they are not bored by it.
If you find the time, read the translation of The Bhagavad Gita by Mahatma Gandhi, he was from my part of the world, he too left his Barrister job and found his inner voice- it is a very practical translation.
Best wishes that you make money from what is your calling and that is the best way of going about it.
Pankaj
Pankaj, I have deep respect for Mahatma Gandhi. Having grown up in Uzbekistan, we had a great influence of Indian culture. Mahatma Gandhi was a legend and he inspired millions. Will be looking for the book to read, thank you for your suggestion.
Nasim,
The comments above express my feelings as well. I am very glad you are pursuing your dream, and that you have a companion in life who supports that ambition. One thing I have not read in the comments above is how we can help you in the pursuit of your dream. You have provided so much information, entertainment and joy to many of the readers of this site, and you have created a community of like minded individuals. Please contact me directly, or (speaking for hopefully many of us) please share with us in these pages how we can support you! Best wishes!!
Thank you so much for your kind words and support Rudiger. Your offer means a lot and I appreciate your willingness to help. You being a reader is enough of support for us!
I find myself halfway through a career in IT and more and more over the last several years each day when I sit down in front of my computer to begin work I feel a sadness and a longing to be outside in the wild with my camera chasing that light. I thank you for sharing your personnel story as it touched something deep in me bringing me close to tears. I applaud your courage and conviction and wish you the best of luck while knowing that you will be successful because you truly love what you do. Perhaps your story will end up being the final push I needed to find the courage to bring about a similar change toward true happiness in my own life.
Thank you for all that you do.
-Mat
Matt, thank you for sharing your story and relating to mine. Please continue pursuing your dreams – life is too short to not enjoy it. I wish you best of luck and I hope that you will reach your goal soon.
It’s a beautiful life story.. In all honesty, It talks volumes about your great persopersonality. Nasim, I am proud of you and inspired by you.. Thank you for sharing your true life story.. I often do not read such long writeups, but something drew me to this article and made me fully read through it.. I am glad and delighted by it.. Deep within i wish, I lived the life which you have, struggle, glory and finally choosing contentment.. It’s nice to see this coming from an American, Offcourse it’s rare aswell.. Wishing you all the best in life on this new journey and looking forward to reading many such lovely articles..
Regards
Amit Kamat
Bangalore, India
Amit, thank you so much for your kind words and support. I too wish you best of luck!
Life can be difficult. We wish you well.
Thank you Merlin, I appreciate your support!
Nasim,
When I read the first paragraph, I thought you will leave this site and sell it to someone (probably to Roman). But, I find out you will dedicate all your time for photography career. I ‘m so happy. Then, I continue to other paragraph and read your life story. I almost crying when I reach the last paragraph.
Anyway, congratulation for your new career. I wish you the best of luck and have a long live. I want Nasim Mansurovs not only recognized as a PL founder, but also an educator like Michael Freeman and legendary photographer like Art Wolfe.
Johny, thank you for reading my letter. I appreciate your support and your kind wishes, that means a lot!
Thank you for sharing these intimate details with us. I really appreciate you placing into context your decision to give up your career and to follow your calling. I can truly relate to what you’ve described. I’ve been in corporate IT for over 20 years and have recently felt the need for change. This probably coincides with my fairly recent and ever increasing love of everything photographic. Hopefully, I’ll be able to make a similar decision in the not too distant future. Thank you again, Nasim. I wish success in your endeavours and keep up the good work.
Thank you Keith and I am glad that we were able to connect with similar stories. I wish you the best and I hope you achieve your goal soon. Life is too short to not be happy my friend. Cherish every day and live life to its fullest, as it is the most beautiful thing we have been given.
Hi Nassim,
It’s good that you have a choice. Some people are not as lucky as you are. My congratulations to your chosen path, this is a nice early x-mas gift to all of us who had considered your site a very good source of photographer’s infos.
Nic, thank you for your kind words, I appreciate your support. Indeed, I am very lucky for what I have and I truly cherish it. I wish the best to you!
Well done. Good luck . You will not regret it.
Thank you Chris for your support!
Nasim, let me first say thank you for being so transparent and more importantly for having the courage to do what it is you’re doing. When I was a child I had a paper route and I mowed neighbors lawns in effort to save money for two things. 1.) 35mm film. 2.) Candy. Hey, I was a kid! I was given some old cameras by various people and eventually taught myself. I bought a light meter at a garage sale and took it to the library and learned everything I could about how it worked. I took detailed notes of every shot I took so I could compare the notes to the actual photo. Sometimes it would be a long time before I saw the photos because I would have to beg my parents to have the film developed. Not even my candy money could pay for that. At times my parents would get angry with me because a majority of the photos came back looking just awful. They didn’t understand that I was experimenting so I could learn what I was doing. My entire life I have seen life through the lens of a camera, and the vast majority of that time I didn’t have a camera with me.
So why do I tell you all of this? Because we share a lot of similarities. You see, I too am a Vice President and I’ve been quite successful in my career. I’m well respected and recruited on a regular basis. My debt has always been proportionate to my salary. Hate to admit it, but it’s true. Being as good as I am at my job, I’m not fulfilled. I’m not doing what I love. I don’t have anywhere near the passion for my job as I do for photography. What little time I do have for my passion, I’m unable to exhaust my creative juices. For me, that’s when that empty feeling hits me the hardest.
I’m doing everything I can right now so I can quit my job and do what I love. I desperately want to do what you’re doing. But here’s where you and I differ. I took the safe route. With my wife, we raised two very beautiful children. They’re on their own now and I’m still a Vice President with professional career regrets. Don’t get me wrong. I enjoy my job but it just isn’t what I love to do. You see, I’m 59 years old wishing I did what you’re doing when I was your age. So kudos to you and I wish you nothing but success. In fact, I have no doubt you will be very successful. You have the gift.
As for me, age is a number. I’m terribly excited about going full time as a photographer. I’m even more excited about being able to hone my craft on a full time basis. I want to unleash the creative side of me and watch what happens. I want to know just how good I can be.
You have taught me a lot and I’m very grateful for that. Keep your eye on the goal and you’ll get exactly what you deserve; a successful career in photography.
Wishing you the best,
Gary
Gary, thank you so much for sharing your story, I read it with great interest. Do not let your age stop you from achieving your dream! Please read some of the comments above and below from people that are working on their dream at a much older age than you. It is never too late. Even if you do not end up doing photography as a career, you can still give it a try while continuing with your current job. I could not take heavy risks with my family, so I had to work hard for several years, often having sleepless nights. But it was my dream, so I did not feel the pressure. Even if it did not work out, at least I would have known that I did my best and tried, rather than regret later. Best of luck to you my friend!
Truly inspiring Nasim!!! I am probably passing thru the same crisis! The churning is on…
I am very thankful to you for your guidance and knowledge you shared!
I am touched, moved and inspired… And enrolled in your thoughts…
Thanks again,
Ankit
Thank you for your support Ankit, wishing you the best and I hope you can achieve your dream!
Good luck my friend – all will be well :)
Thank you for your kind words and support John!
Lovely story. Very inspiring. There is a lot in your story that connects with me.
I wish you all the best and I know everything will work out
Best wishes
Andre
Thank you Andre, I really appreciate your support!
hi nasim,
i’m currently on a very similar journey. I’m probably not as succesful in my career, but neither am I struggling to keep up. the decision to leave the corporate world formed in my mind over a year ago when one dear friend was fired at 59 (he was “too expensive”) and another sufferred a stroke (at 43) due to the unhealthy living our company forces upon you. The corporate world finally revealed itself as truly unsustainable for me. It is now up to me to change before it is too late.
removing debt and getting out of the corporate handcuffs is currently a 2 year plan for me. currently I’m uncertain whether writing or photography is where I’ll eventually end up – or maybe something conpletely different. I’m planning a sabbatical to find myself and rediscover what drives me most. Your story moves me greatly and you should be proud of what you have achieved. thanks for being an inspiration.
regards,
bele
Bele, thank you for sharing your story. Corporate world can be very brutal, I have seen a lot of dirt while being there. It is great that you have a plan. Please do your best to pursue your dreams and I am sure you will get there. Do what you love and love what you do – that’s my advice to you. Wish you the best and when you have a chance, please read the book “The Richest Man in Babylon”, it will help you with getting rid of your debt.
And this is why we keep coming back to your site! You take the time to listen and interact with ALL your readers.
Thanks for the suggestion – I’ll check out the book.
You have inspired many. Best of luck to you, Nasim!
Thank you Levan, I appreciate your support!
Dear Nasim,
I wish you all the luck for your future professional life. After reading your story a question comes in to my mind:
Did you chose to become full time photographer because of the genuine love towards photography or you were feeling insecure with current circumstances?
Regards
Nitin Sharma
Nitin, that’s a great question. I was not feeling insecure at all – my career in IT was great and I could have continued doing it for many more years. I chose my path because I want to do what I love doing, which is taking pictures and writing/educating. I did not go after the money…
I wish you all the best with your “new” step in life and I think you are a brave man.
In 1994 I quit a very good and well paid job as a head radiologist at a university hospital and started a brand new software company.
For almost 2 years I couldn’t take out any salary. But the company was successful and after five years we had 25 employees.
The downside was that I almost worked myself to an early death, so in 1999 I sold the company for a really good price.
With part of that money we could buy a 1.000 ha big forest land, build a big new house there and start raising red deer and ponies.
A lifelong dream came through for both my wife and myself.
So, I’m rather experienced in changing “carriers” (occupation) and I think you have done the right thing, especially when you still are young.
I have no doubts that you will be very successful in your new occupation.
//Rolf
Rolf, what an amazing story you have shared with us. Thank you so much – it inspires me and I am sure many others!
Nasim,
I sincerely wish you every success in your new life, I am sure it will be most rewarding and you will be very happy.
It happened to me and I have no regrets.
Regards
Michael
Thank you for your kind words and support Michael!
First of all Congratulations for being the captain of your own ship!!!! I wish one day I would be able to follow your path.
At the same time also want to say Thanks for sharing your story. I makes me feel more connected to you. Now it feels like I am writing to a friend than to a site.
You have been doing amazing work and wish you best luck to continue the same…
have a great sailing ahead :)
Rohit, thank you for your kind words and support. Please keep on dreaming and working towards your goals, life is too short to not live to its fullest. Thank you for being a reader and I wish you the best!
Well sir, after reading your post, I am sitting, thinking on how to start my comment. Yes, your post did strike certain similarities with my own life.your experiences were truly inspiring and I am proud to say that it was solely because of Pl that I developed a passion for photography. To be honest sir, when I bought my first camera, a basic point and shoot type, I never knew that i would become addicted to photography as a hobby. Though my images were of the sort where experts like you would probably pass it off saying “nope”, (believe me, I am still an amateur), I saw light at the end of the tunnel, through your site. I regained my passion for photography and it re claimed its spot as a major hobby.
Well, I would simply want to say this sir. Even though I am much less experienced than you or your wonderful PL team, I have experienced a lot in my life which has made me question my very existence. You are right when u said that life requires us to constantly work hard and the challenges that it throws us is only to make us stronger. Your post has probably inspired a lot already, judging from the comments. And it seems that you have your decisions well sketched out and your life well planned out. Good luck with this new decision of yours and yes, I would also love to say that this is probably the best site one can find in the internet where beginners like me can improve their skills in photography. And sir, i believe that you have done justice to this site’s title “photography life”. :)
Thank you,
Anirudh
Anirudh, thank you so much for your kind words and support. Looks like you have been through a lot too and I only wish you success in achieving your goals. Thank you.
Thank you sharing your story with your readers in such an honest way. Your brave decision to let go of the secure and known is inspirational. Wishing you every happiness and, at the same time, thank you for offering all your readers such a fantastic resource.
Thank you so much for your kind words and support, I really appreciate it!
Nasim,
This is a great article and I feel pretty related with what you wrote in it.
I have followed Photography Life for a long time now and I always find very useful articles in it.
I had no idea you had another job as a vice president of and IT company.
I also have two jobs, one in IT, as a software engineer and a second one, as a wedding photographer. I am becoming a better photographer faster than I am becoming a better programmer. And as I have less end less time I am starting to think more and more on becoming a full time wedding photographer. But it is not an easy decision as the income of a freelancer is not as reliable as a regular paycheck.
I have no debts at the moment, but I am getting married soon and who knows what the future awaits and if I will have to make debts.
Your article has given me confidence that someday I will be able to do the transition to a full time photographer.
I want to wish you good luck with your decisions and your new career and to have the happy life you worked so much for!
Alex
Hi Alex,
I’ve gone down that path you’re describing about 4 years ago. One heck of a ride, but DEFINITELY 100x more complicated once you factor in kids and having to move into a bigger place. That changes everything. If you go down the road of freelance it’ll be fantastic, but you won’t sleep for a couple of years and the relationship will be put under a LOT of strain if finances are low.
Build things up slowly. Like PhotographyLife or a wedding photography business. See if you can make a gradual change instead of a radical one, for example by finding a job that half-time.
Starting a business when you’re about to get children and need to buy a bigger place is REALLY not recommended. Do it a few years before or after and work your way towards it gradually in the meantime. You’ll otherwise follow a passion but no longer have the same pleasure with the kids, you’ll see no more friends, your relationship will go downhill, you’ll struggle to pay bills, and your health goes down a lot.
My advice: do one thing at a time.
Hey Robin,
Thank you for your advice, it is very helpful.
I had taken it slowly, for 4 years now. And my success in wedding photography has been gradually increasing. Next year I expect to earn from photography almost 50% of what I earn from my current job. But I live in Romania so that is not such a big income :P . And also here the wedding photography business and photography in general is not as popular and developed as in US or Western Europe, so there are other risks.
I already have little time for other activities besides job and photography. I expect that once I choose only one path I will have more free time but from what you said and also from what I read it’s exactly the opposite, at least at first.
My wondering is where is the point where I can no longer progress in photography and in the pay I get for photography unless I go full time?
I know I am still not there yet, but if I get there how will I know?
Wedding photography is seasonal and that really sucks. It means you need other sources of income and that’s part of the big problem. Another problem is that it’s a line of business that’s going downhill. There are less and less full-time wedding photographers. They exist, and some make fantastic living, but it’s more in the US. I live in France, even better, on the French Riviera, and even here it’s nothing compared to the States. French spending on wedding and wedding photography is only half of what it is in the UK, Spain, and Italy. You do have one advantage though, you live in a cheap country. So if you can find clients abroad then your prices can be lower than for example a wedding photographer who needs to pay a house on the French Riviera. Going up in the market also means more traveling. No longer local weddings and away in the weekends, which means spending 3-4 travelling for a wedding and not at home. It’s another very important consideration to take into account (and one I also hadn’t realised at the time).
If you have children that go to school or a wife that works during the week then wedding photography means you won’t see much of them.
Or you could of course have an income with one job and use that to feed your family and passion. It means you’re more likely to be able to pay for that expensive camera you’re dreaming of or another exotic lens.
You make a good point there with finding wedding outside of my local area. Maybe that is the moment I was looking for…when I will get part of the wedding from outside the country. When the fee I charge is more than the majority of people in Romania are willing to pay, but less than other countries where wedding photographers charge a lot more. But then, that is not fair to them…
Well, thank you very much for your advice, Robin!
And I hope we’ll talk some more on another occasion! :)
Alex, thank you for your kind words and support. Robin was very kind to give you great advice and I agree with everything she said. I would not give up on wedding photography – if you become very good, you might become internationally recognized and start traveling the world and living the dream. Yes, wedding photography is difficult and it is seasonal, but if you get good, it will be rewarding. The most important aspect that you will have to tackle is marketing and networking – without those (especially marketing), surviving on wedding photography will be very difficult.
Nasim, your story is more than inspiring. Going through major changes in my life at the moment your story gave me the encouragement to take the leap of faith and live my dream as well. It is a true inspiration! Thank you!
Thank you for your feedback Sabine, I wish you the best in achieving your dream. Please do work towards your goal, I am sure you will get there!
I’ve discovered this site only 3 months ago and i have to congratulate you with the quality and the diversity of the content.
It is on top of my favorites list ;-) and i’m sure it is there to stay
Photography is a way of life, you see things differently, you attach importance to the simplest elements and keep the amazement levels high
From time to time you have to start a new chapter in life. I wish you all the best with this one
Patrick
Patrick, thank you for becoming our reader and joining the ranks of some of the most amazing people that inspire us every day. And thank you for your kind words and support, it really means a lot!
Dear Nasim,
it’s a story that regards all of us more or less…
I think often about the same idea…and the same conclusion…one of my problems is that I don’t like wedding photography and so it’s more difficult to start living earning all of my income only with photography…
Great choice and great story, but great wife too: you are a lucky man, a lot of women would have looked at you as a fool, but yours didn’t.
I wish you all the best, and keep up the good work here!! :)
Thank you for your support Alessandro, yes, I indeed am a very lucky person having such an amazing and supporting wife. I wish you the best and good luck in achieving your dreams!
Good luck with the change Nasim!
It takes courage to make such a change and to write about it publicly in such a personal way. That you have put so much into your photography and this site outside of your day job is testament to your talent and work ethic. Like the photos and articles I find your story inspiring. Thank you.
Thank you so much Tom, I appreciate your kind words and support.
Nasim, sei un grande. Hai molto coraggio nel fare questa scelta e quindi ti apprezzo come persona. Auguro il meglio per te e la tua famiglia.
Thank you so much for your kind words and support, I really appreciate it!
Nasim,
First of all “Congratulations” on such a life changing decision.
Wish nothing but the best and lots of success on your new move.
You have inspired me to continue, and I look forward to your postings each week.
Your hard work and knowledge you share with us thru “Photography Life” is so amazing. I am glad that you are here and will continue this great site.
Wishing you lots of success,
Victor
Thank you for your kind words Victor, appreciate the support.
Happy pixels to you. I can relate. Follow your heart with responsible living. You are leaving a legacy to your children and to humanity.
Thank you Bob, beautiful words!
Nasim and Lola. WoW!. You guy’s have been inspiration for my passionate hobby although a very expensive one. To tell you the truth, I have followed many many photographers and their blogs and for some reason this site has kept me hooked. There is always something to read here and if there is nothing new I go back to your archives. To me everyday is a school day. There is no end to learning and everyday brings in a new lesson.
Now having read your story and knowing that I have gained much knowledge and inspiration from here I would like too return the favor by being a humble part of your journey with a small token of pledge to a monthly contribution to help keep this website going. I hope many more join in. I believe I was connected with a contribution pledge earlier but probably got discontinued but I guess this is better day than any to start over again to join the community on here to help you help us. Thank You Again.
Peter, always great to hear from you my friend. And thank you for your kind support, it really means a lot.
I too feared this story was leading to a farewell – thinking oh no, Anand first, and now Nasim! Happily, I figured it out. Thank you for sharing your story – I look forward to your continued, respectable, outstanding work. Writers like you, people like you, improve the world, despite the worst of the Internet and how it has affected the quality of work and the deterioration of the publishing industry.
Thomas, thank you for your kind words and support, we really appreciate it!
Hi Nasim,
I’m an workaholic IT specialist with a passion for photography and I kinda understand you, although I still have a long road to walk.
I’m 100% sure, that was a very tough decision to make! I don’t even know how you have found the courage and strength to change your life so drastically, but I believe that’s the right choice.
I’m sure you won’t regret it, although there will be some hard times, but with the support of your family, everything’s gonna be just fine and even better.
I wish you all the best!
We all will be waiting impatiently for new great articles here :)
Best regards,
K
K, thank you for your kind words and support, I really appreciate it!
Thumbs up for you Nasim! I wish you love and light.
Thank you so much CJ!
Hi, Nasim,
I am from India. I learned taking photo’s with a DSLR, by reading your site. Before that I used to shoot at auto mode with the DSLR. I had this passion of photography all from the childhood, but did not had the support of doing it or it was my faliur.
So stating that, You have been my first teacher or guide to start Professional Photography.
Today you have opened a new view to my life. You have been the inspiration and all the best to You and oyur family for the run ahead………..
Debashis, thank you for your kind words and support. Best wishes to you and thank you for being a reader!
My understanding of English is unfortunately non very good, but your story was truly emotional for me.
I can say only “congratulations”, you made the best choice.
And “thank you”, your courage will be helpful to many … maybe even me!
Luigi ( from Italy)
Thank you Luigi for reading my letter, and thank you for your support!
Hi Nasim, You heard your inner voice, it is good. Very nice narrative and definitely connects to lot many people who face similar challenges. Wish you very best in your new endeavor and look forward to see more interesting and knowledge sharing writings.
Regards,
-Rajendra
Rajendra, thank you for your kind words and support, I really appreciate it!
Thanks for a very beautiful story sir. This is a tough and great life at the same time. Although I may not have the same experiences that you had, I have experienced some of those struggles and still am in that situation. But how well can a life be without challenges, right?
I was moved heavily sir by your story and will share this to others as well. Thank you for this and Photography Life
Thank you for reading Jay, for your support and kind words!
Hi Nasim,
I simply want to say that I have appreciated, understood—and felt—every word of your “confession.” You make a good job of describing that gradual consciousness you developed, consciousness of the crazy consumerism that has so many of us in its grip, leaving us running after the next best thing that is supposed to make us happy…
Only one thing left me wondering, when you mention “TVs in every single room.” I asked myself, what about having one TV set in one room, and replacing the others with bookshelves? There’s a major difference between books and photos on the one hand, and TV and videos on the other: books and photos allow us to choose our own rhythm. We decide how much time we spend on each still image, and sentence/paragraph/page, whereas video imposes its alien rhythm and duration on us. I’ve always felt we are hostages to video, and partners to text and still images… (One of the reasons I’m not so keen on video capabilities in DSLRs.)
You say you “just could not see [yourself] doing the same thing [you] had been doing for the rest of [your] life.” I am a good twenty years older than you are, and I’ve said that—and acted accordingly—a few times in my life, without the shadow of a regret ever. Not because the changes and reorientations I chose might have made me any “happier”—how could we possibly know?—, but because they gave me an impression of freedom.
And freedom is what countless of generations have spilled so much sweat and blood for, and it must not only be cherished, but enforced as much as we can. It is not an easy undertaking though, as we can easily fall into another sort of slavery…
Your phrase “success has no meaning without failure” rang a bell. Do you know the Dylan equation “Love Minus Zero/No Limit”, a song of 1965 where the poet tells about his love teaching him the relativity of all things? “She knows there’s no success like failure, and that failure’s no success at all.”
Wishing you all the best, to you and your family
Jean-Daniel
Jean, thank you for your kind words and your support. You are absolutely right about replacing TVs with books. That was something I wanted to do, but that won’t happen. We never bought the house. If I ever do build a house or buy one, I will buy more shelves for the books that I am enjoying to read. Growing up, our house was full of superb books, we had a great library. My mother kept all the books per my request, so the next project is to try to bring them to the US. If it works out, I will need a lot of bookshelf space and I am excited about that!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts, I fully agree with them, especially about freedom. Great that you chose to go with your dreams and freedom, that’s amazing and very inspiring for me personally!
Dear Nasim,
All the best on your journey – I’m sure this is not the end of it.
I followed a similar path to yourself but in finance but left aged 33, took some time out and set up my photography business last year age 34. I’m incredibly glad that I did – I love the control and non-financial rewards. The challenge I’ve found is not recreating the same work environment (working long hours and demanding a lot of yourself) with your photographing and writing career. The one thing that follows you in life is yourself and I’m a pretty driven, inpatient person – not good when cultivating a style, brand and reputation takes years.
All the best,
Rich, thank you for your kind words and support.Yes, building something from scratch does take time and lots of effort, but it is a very rewarding experience. Please continue pursuing your dreams and do not give up – there is room for everyone and not many will hold up like you, so I am sure you will succeed!
Yahshi is qilibsiz. Hammani ham ko’zi bu yoshga etganda ochilavermaydi.
Lekin, ancha murakkab bo’lgan echim bu. Hayot yo’lini jiddiy tarzda o’zgartirish oson kechmaydi. Men Siz o’rningizda bo’lganimda (hozir farzandim yo’q) oila tashvishida bunday ish qila olmas edim.
Muvaffaqiyat Sizga, oilangizga tichlik, rafiqangizga sog’lik va sabr, farzandlaringiz siz kabi dunyoqarashi keng bo’lib etishishsin!
Hurmat ila,
Jonruh
Jonruh, men ham shunday o’ylagan edim – oila bilan, uchta farzand bilan qila olmayman deb. Lekin hudoga shukur 3-4 yildan beri vaqt qoldirmasdan ishladim va eski ahvolimdan voz kechdim. Amerikada pulni barakasi yo’q. Qancha odam ishlamasa ham, bir tiyni ham qolmaydi! Hamma narsa kreditga o’tib ketadi. Hatizga katta rahmat, sizga ham muvaffaqiyat, tinchlik va sog’lik tilayman! Salom bo’ling.
Being honest with ourselves is often the toughest decision we can ever make. You’ve made it….. and judging by the response, you will not regret it! I look forward to many more inspired writings from your goodself.
Regards and respect.
Rob.
Thank you Rob, I appreciate the support!
The only decision you need to make now is “what f stop do I use?”
Well done on making the brave leap that so many people never do, ie. follow their dreams. As the Irish say, may the road come to meet you.
Paul, that’s a good one :) Thank you for your support and kind words, I appreciate it!
A wonderful article and undoubtedly such a necessary inspiration for so many people. It resonates with me in so many ways. I have been laughed at and summarily dismissed for advocating the pursuit of one’s dreams instead of the mere acquisition of material wealth. Well, the nay-sayers and finger-pointers are clogged with debt, stress and lost time, while I am enjoying life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We are ultimately measured not by our wealth, but by the difference we make to others and the footprints we leave behind us.
Nasim, I admire your courage and strength, and I wish you and your family only the happiness and success you so greatly deserve.
It’s so reassuring to know a kindred spirit :)
Warmest Regards,
Sharif.
Sharif, I am very fortunate to have met you earlier this year, because I found another soul mate and someone I truly look up to. You are so right about everything you’ve said, just beautiful! Thank you for being a part of the team, thank you for your inspiring work that you choose to share with the world. You are amazing!
I cannot wait to see you again and hopefully next time you will be visiting us :)
Nasim, I just wanted you to know that I think you’ve made the right choice in following your dreams rather than padding your wallet. Life is too short not to be happy, and it would be a shame to reach your golden years full of regrets. I know you’ll be successful in your full time venture with Photography Life, as it is already one of my favourite sites despite it being a “part time” project.
Cheers and good light,
David A. Hamments
David, thank you for your kind and warm words, I really appreciate your support, it really means a lot.
im a fan! I came accross your website when at some point i wanted to leave my entry level cameras the nikon D40 and nikon D3100. I started browsing what to buy. Your website gaveme a lot of input and sample of images. it ushered me to choose Nikon D610. I placed the order thru Amazon, however when the courier came in and was not the right one. My choosing of D610 was affordabilty. The order was placed mid september and I got so frustrated and at this point cancelled it. I’m hoping this week i would get my money back and rather would buy Nikon D750. With this story I’m sharing, I want you to know your website is rich of advise and serve as a consultant. More power to your generosity and may you prosper in your brave choice. As for me? all baby steps. I will continue to be a fan.
Ricky, thank you for becoming a reader, you will always be welcomed here. I appreciate your kind words and support, and hoping that your D750 will be on its way soon – it is an amazing camera!
wow your story brings back so much memories to me. I was a SAP programmer, earning decent money but never felt fulfilled and the idea of leaving IT was too much to cope with. But here I am doing photography and never felt better.. It was never about the money for me either. Your website is my go to for honest reviews, advice and tips. I’ve learnt so much from you already. I wish you all the best with this endeavour, but I already know it will go well. Keep teaching us, we love it :)
Nuraan, although I only did a little bit of ABAP coding, my role was mostly project management and BASIS. SAP was my big project and I was proud to successfully implement it, despite many problems and challenges. It really did transform the company and brought many benefits. I could have had a great career with SAP/ERP, leaving that was really tough in all honesty. But that was my brain and wallet talking – my passion was not there, which is why I chose a different path… Thank you for your kind words and support.
Dear Nasim,
thank you for your “positive outburst” and long live our dreams !
I know very well what you mean and can relate with each single word of your article. While I have never been such a successful career-man as you were in your (past) life, myself was employed in another BIG American company til I decided to quit: life led me to the same identical conclusion.
Besides, our specific path (helping substantially a German friend to become graduated in Italian in Chemnitz, 2004-2009; an international adoption in Ethiopia, 2009-2012; christening of the 3rd daughter of a friend in Siberia, 2012, three personal trips, one in Medjugorje, one back in Ethiopia to find my son’s roots, the last – 3 weeks long – in Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan) where people, despite modernization, STILL live and value traditional lifestyles, past August) made me clear more and more that the western lifestyle and the rush that many companies/men have to earn money and power is meaningless and destructive (think of the Overshoot Day alone > , not to mention how many families lose their real and actual values just to get one more new tech stuff (how much time do we spend on internet / smartphones instead than with our dears and friends? )
If this image of mine, taken a few days ago at the local park of a small italian town doesn’t say anything more to you, it means we’re even more serious that we can admit. > italy74.smugmug.com/YOU/S…ers-X3.jpg – What’s NEW ? you’d say. Yes, it’s not what’s “new”, rather “what isn’t anymore, any longer” – Even not mentioning Africa, too way back to be a meaningful example, I enjoyed my trip to Central Asia a whole lot. (Still uploading pics here > italy74.smugmug.com/ALLTH…14/People/ yet go figure we travelled 2200 miles through three different Countries and I take more or less as many photos as the number of km we covered, thus I’m still reviewing them) I found a freshness in people we have no longer and our kids don’t even know. They never did. I blame myself not to be able to show you all of the pictures right now – because they are really revealing to my eyes. Actually you can see a very few pics of people in Khiva, Bukhara, Samarkand, Tajikistan (Bulunkul, Murghab, Karakul) and Kyrgyzstan (different places, especially Song Kul lake, whose girl, Diana, opens the whole gallery)
I am terrible at landscape and architectural photos, as well as in many other things, and this is truly a pity, since those three Countries should be visited at least once in your life, however what moved me most were PEOPLE. People in their environments, traditions, colors, socializing, true life, I’d say. This is something consumerism won’t never give us back, nay it will only steal it to us more and more. People and their values are what really matters in this world. I even found the way to visit a long-time friend of mine in Bukhara, Nasiba and her little son Jahongir (whose name means “Lord/Ruler/Dominator of the World”, go figure) – you’ll spot her head shot with reddish hair and emerald green eyes quite quickly.
I realized that probably the *big* improvement they still need under a practical point of view is related to medicine and hygiene, however I found by far much more appealing place to live the -Stans than, take it with a grain of salt, I’m not trying to sparkle a fire here, the same USA that are considered one of the wealthiest Nations of the whole world. Notice that wealthiest comes again to money and money related economies. We need much more than money !
Someone said that people are made to love and things to be used, while in our western-driven World “we use people and love things” and that’s true.
Follow your dream, Nasim, because no money will ever buy what you have inside. Good luck and …Rach’mad!
Dino, what a beautiful comment and such an inspiring message to us all. Thank you for sharing your story, especially your beautiful pictures. Looking at the images, I remember home – have not been there for many years and I miss it. You are right, people are losing touch…technology and money are overtaking our societies, which is a pity. Even my kids were growing up in such a negative environment, that my wife and I decided to pull them out of the public school system and homeschool. They were losing their language and traditions quickly, which we did not like. We now educate them ourselves and hope that we can do a decent job. Even if we cannot teach them to be super smart, I want to raise them as freethinkers – I do not want them to have a shallow perception of the world. It is not an easy journey and we will have our challenges, but we are already happy with what we are seeing. We are planning to travel a lot in the coming years and hoping to see more of the world. You are very fortunate to have traveled and seen so much, that’s such a huge blessing and experience. I wish you best of luck and I cannot wait to see more images from your trip.
Wish you the best and thank you for your kind words and support!
RESPECT!!!
Thank you Hans!
As you can see Nasim from all the good wishes that are here above my little contribution how highly you are regarded by all of us out here, good luck and thanks for Photography Life.
Mike
Mike, thank you and please know that your support means a lot to us!
Hi
Just joined your blog and it seems that I’ve made a good choice, your “announcement” realy touched me and I’ll follow you with interrest and respect.
Keep on the good work !
Jaap (France)
Jaap, thank you for becoming a reader and welcome!
Nassim, your story really resonates with me! I’m also going through some huge changes in my life which will alter my future forever. But just like you, I know it will be for the better and only good things will come from it. I wish you all the best and am grateful that you chose this path. Photography Life has given me superb insight into photography and I look forward to all the great stuff I know you will be bringing us!
Mike, thank you for your kind words and support. I wish you the best as well and I hope you will reach your dreams soon!
Bravo,
i wish i was so strong as you are. It seems that i am stacked with my evereday. I treat your site as a window to the world. I quess i am too afraid of changes
good luck
Zois, I also thought that I was weak and hopeless for a long time. Our lives are in our hands and it is our choice to be happy or unhappy. Life is too short not to enjoy it to its fullest. Please continue pursuing your dreams!
You have posted so many interesting and thoughtful topics over the past year or so that I’ve followed you.
I haven’t agreed with everything you’ve posted, but I’m far from being perfect so who’s to know what’s right and wrong.
But one thing that I have enjoyed, is your sheer dedication to all things photographic. Truly, your posts have been thought provoking.
I wish you and your family the greatest happiness and success in all you do.
Still following in eager anticipation of your next post……
Paul, thank you for your kind words and feedback. I am actually very happy to hear that you did not agree with everything we’ve posted here, because that would make things boring and would not offer a different perspective. We value the opinion of our readers greatly and we learn a lot everyday from our readers! You are the source of our inspiration and we thank you for that.
Hi Nasim
It is incredibly courageous of you to take the step you did, giving up job security and financial stability to pursue your passion. It is a fact that the more money one has, the more one feels compelled to spend, and in doing so winds up in debt or at least develops ever expensive tastes. It takes an event like what your friend went through to realise that there is more to life than constantly pursuing material things. When you do that you miss out on the important things in life, namely your family.
I am SO glad that you will continue writing and educating us in matters photographic. Since discovering Photographylife, I have learned a great deal. It is true to say that if I have a question to do with cameras or lenses or anything photographic, yours is the first port of call.
Thank you so much for your dedication, time and effort.
All the very best to you and your family and your new direction in life.
Sue, thank you for your amazing advice, feedback and support, it really means a lot!
Way to go Nasim , very few are lucky to trade in the territory they have traits for and interested in despite & in spite of what the world is doing & what everyone is doing .. All the best for the future .. Cheers .. Beautiful expression of your dreams and vision for your future
Thank you for your kind words and support Dr Hadi!
Congratulations on your decision Nasim!
I recently made the same one (could not have done it without a VERY supportive wife!); I couldn’t think about doing my job for the next 35 years, life is too short not to have a few adventures!
So I started my photography business, which is slowly building and am just putting the finishing touches on my new blog (which is hosted by a very special friend of mine).
I know you must be incredibly busy, but if there is ANY chance you could give me some feedback before I launch it this weekend, I would love your views.
You’ve been an inspiration, thank you.
Phil
Phil, thank you for sharing your story and your site, and I am glad that you are pursuing your dream! I looked at your site and I like it! Great presentation, very nice content and I love the bear! Keep it up and I wish you the best in your journey.
You are a true gent, thanks mate
Thought provoking. I salute your courage and determination to take this turn. I hope you’ll enjoy the journey in the days to come. Good Luck!
Thank you for your kind words and support Sangharsha!
what an inspiring story ! thank you for sharing!
I could relate to your story… same age, working in IT and feel like a lioness in a cage!
Congratulations for your move and good luck!
From Paris, France
Hannane
Hannane, thank you for reading and your support. It is tough when you go through something that does not motivate or inspire you anymore. I always thought that I loved technology and IT, but found a different calling. I wish you the best and I hope you find yours.
Thank you :)
Thank you for sharing your personal journey. Best wishes to you, Lola and your family, and the whole Photography Life team, as you embark on this new and exciting chapter in life. Photography Life is hands down the most informative, well-written, inspirational, honest and courteous photography site on the web and (selfishly) I can only look forward to where you and the team will take us now that you are able to devote even more of your time to PL. Kind regards.
Arch, thank you so much for your kind words and support, it means a lot!
Love you Naseem, stay blessed always.
Thank you Muhammad, I appreciate it.
Oh, my. What can I write after reading such an article? It is strong, it is very honest and open. I should definitely congratulate you on your courage to make a decision like that. Especially during times, and in a nation, so focused on consummerism. I can only wish you, and your family, all the best. And I am sure that eventually you will never regret your decision. Even though, things may get complicated at the beginning. You are, after all, switching a high salary back for your free soul (it is the good way around ;). You will need to adjust to a simpler life, that’s for sure.
Why am I so certain that you will succeed? Firstly, I was surprised that you were not a full time photographer to begin with. There are many photocentric sites around the Web, but yours is different in one, important point: professionalism. What you do here, is very good, and people who read and visit Photography Life, can vouche for that. Your articles are based on merit, experience and your photos are really great. Secondly, at each and every step, you stress the most important fact: equipment is secondary to photographer’s skill and intuition. You stray from stupid flame wars (Nikon vs Canon etc.) and needless gossips. You show us, the readers, what is the most important in this: passion, heart and a good sense.
You made a good step to cut loose from this endless financial loop consumming the Western societies. Everybody wants more and more, with no moderation. You still have time to live your life right and in order with your inner self ;)
Marcin, thank you for your kind words and support! Yes, it will be more difficult, but thankfully, I have not been fully spoiled by the materialistic world. I am content with what I have and I am currently considering to move to a completely different place for a change. Will probably sell off/get rid of a lot of things during the process, which is something I am actually looking forward to doing.
I appreciate what you have said about this site, it really means a lot. Thank you and I am very touched and inspired by having such amazing readers as you.
Nasim,
Thank you for sharing your story. I look forward to more “Photography Life”.
All the best in your endeavors.
James
Thank you James for your support, I really appreciate it!
Nasims i always thought you were a rare person in this photography business. humble and kind and willing to help. you affirmed it to me today.
i am 67 years and some years back i developed a dream to move to the little country of Georgia. I sold everything or gave it away. I did move to
Tbilisi Georgia and I bought a small flat near the old town city center. once you buy something in Georgia it is yours. no more bills. I have no car
or truck but I have wonderful friends who take me everywhere.If not, there are mini-buses and walking:)) I have everything I want in the way of cameras and fishing equipment. in fact due toyou I bought a Nikon d750 and 24-105mm lens.it comes here in another 10 days and we start making some projects with that.
I learned you should take your chances and you do not need all the stuff we collect to live and make you happy. I think now if you follow your
dream you will discover that. In USA it is all about materialism and people and even the landscape are lost in the shuffle. I think of all people I know I can speak about these things to you.
I was raised in the plains of Montana and once I knew all these things we are talking about. Slowly slowly I went your way and then I realized
the west I knew is long long gone. I spent all my time on the back roads of Montana and even Wyoming searching for it. I decided half way around
the world worked best for me.
best to you and your family
Mike Bourgault
Tbilisi Georgia
I looked up Tbilisi Georgia, looks like an amazing place!
Mike, thank you so much for your warm and kind words. It is amazing that you found your calling and did what you did. Georgia is a beautiful country with amazing people. A country rich with culture, traditions and great food. I went to Georgia when I was young and the taste of Hachapuri is still in my mouth. Hot cheese with butter melting off freshly baked bread is just unforgettable, as simple as it may sound. Thank you for sharing your story, you are an inspiration for many of us!
Bravo Nasim! I am 73 and also had a life in IT leaving the corporate world to start and run a software development and consulting business many years ago. Having retired almost 20 years ago from that business and beginning extensive travel in the US and some abroad I can relate to the difficulty of your decision. As I read this I thought of my own deliberations and the difficulty of the decision to leave the corporate world and strike out “on-my-own”. I feel like a person cannot really appreciate the agony of that decision making without actually experiencing it. About this point I can only say in hindsight that the fears were not the winners……
When I started traveling I picked up a D70 to record the adventures. Now photography is a passion and every day I try to make my work just a little bit better. It is so rewarding to me as it is the perfect hobby for an old “tech y” with its blend of rapidly changing technology and art. An amusing thought every now-and-then is “What if I had been doing photography in the early 1980s, would I have tried my hand as a professional photographer”?
Photography Life is a go-to site for me. I really appreciate the work you and your group do. Thank you…..
Jay, thank you for sharing your story, it is very inspiring. Great that you moved away from the corporate world and pursued your dream – that’s very inspirational. I am sure if you had started back then with photography, you would probably be a very well known photographer by now. A person of your caliber who knows how to succeed will succeed in any endeavor.
hah, reading this site for a few years, i thought you already WERE a full time photographer and writer and educator !!
way to catch up with your essence !!
enjoy,
gregory lent
Thank you Gregory! It was a bit tough to be honest, but I am glad that I finally got there :)
Thank you for sharing your personal story. Many of us are faced with similar life changing decisions and find it incredibly difficult to pursue for the same reasons you captured so aptly, mortgage, consumerism. It is so inspirational!
In fact, what surprised me most is that you were not a full time photographer till now. I have been reading your articles for the past year and a half and they are fantastic. I had learnt a lot on photography. I have to admit after reading your articles my interest in photography have only increased.
So, wishing you all the best and surely there is no doubt in my mind you will succeed.
Thank you for your kind words and support! And thank you for being a long time reader, we really appreciate it!
Hi Nasim,
I have a passing interest in photography and today, a colleague of mine who is very deep into photography, suggested that I take a look at this site to get answers to some of my queries…. and this is the first article I ended up reading!
I am in a very similar situation as you are, 14 years into the IT profession, working as a project manager, good at my job, got a house four years ago, my only child is seven years, I’m happily married for nine years now and I am a firm believer in your philosophy of “either do it well, or not at all”, the only difference being that I don’t have any one area of interest to turn to! I have been feeling empty for almost three years now, because of which I am doing “not at all” more than “it well”. I’m in India where life is a little different so I do not know if I’ll ever be able to take a plunge like you did.
I admire your courage on taking this decision! I wish you live your dream well! Good luck.
Ananjan, welcome to Photography Life and please thank your friend for referring you here. We have a great community and some amazing readers here! I wish you the best and I hope you find your calling. My advice to you – try different things and see what you enjoy and love the most. While having your job, you can afford to do it in your spare time. Once you find your passion, slowly work towards that goal and do it in parallel to minimize risks. I am sure you will succeed, since you already know what it takes to be successful.
Dear Nasim,
Thanks for sharing your heart with us.
With this post of yours respect for you in my heart has really shot to new heights.
May God bless you with all happiness and may he give you an opportunity to taste real success that your heart desires.
Thanks once again.
Thank you for your kind and warm words Yusuf, I really appreciate your support.
Nasim,
I am sure that your decision is sound. I retired from a life-long career combining the teaching of photography (with some other design subjects) with running my own professional practice about ten years ago. I never made huge amounts of money but had enough. My main focus was to move to the country in England where I live, have children and bring them up as well as I could. With a few bumps here and there this is largely what happened. I never bought anything I could not afford and was able to mould my professional life around supporting my family life- not the other way around! Highly recommended, very hard work and much better than the career and money chasing so many of my contemporaries indulged in.
Your decision will bear fruit I am sure, possibly in ways that you have not yet imagined. I wish you good luck and will look forward to reading Photography Life for years to come. I congratulate you on your editorial control and the resulting total absence of unpleasant posts from people with personality disorders that plague so many websites these days!
My lovely eldest daughter, who is a professional musician, lives down the road from you in Lyons and Colorado has been a huge pleasure for me to visit, and photograph over the years when coming to see her. I envy your stunning countryside and wildlife!
My best wishes,
David.
David, thank you for sharing your inspiring story, that’s just amazing! Next time you come to Colorado, let me know – would love to meet and chat! Warmest regards and best wishes to you and your family.
Hi Nasim,
I hope you can teach us with payment video like others.
Djoko, thank you for your interest, we will be working on some great stuff very soon :)
Hi Nassim.
Year ago i found your site when searching some info about my old Nikkor 50/1,4 S.C. Since then i read your web and i learned a lot from you. Your opinions are reasonable and well-balanced, without propagate some goods only for profit. For example, i appreciate your opinion about 50/1,8G is not so much better than 50/1,4G. It is a prove, you are not paid form somebody :-) and i like this.
Your decision about your life-direction is very good. The greatest richness is your family and your children. I heard some to say: “My children grow up so quickly and i do not know how. Now, my children are adult people, but some strange” And this is not going to be your case.
I hope you can be with your children lot more than previous time. And with your wife too :-)
And e
So i think your job will be taking photos of weddings, (portraits and so on), teaching on workshops and writing a books?
God bless you.
Marek, Czech Republic, Europe
Thank you for your feedback and support Marek! I am definitely spending a lot more time with my family and both kids and wife are very happy.
Yes, I am planning to continue shooting commercially and also writing on this site and teaching :)
Your site is my favourite, by far.
Actually I am not too surprised by your story as from your articles and reviews I have always felt that you were a man of love and passion, grounded and honest.
Best of luck!
Thank you Michael for your kind words, they really mean a lot to us!
Nasim,
Wonderful article and exciting news, though like some readers, I thought you were already a full time photographer. It takes a lot of guts to leave a secure “cage” and venture out on your own, especially with kids, and a mortgage, but I have no doubt that you will ultimately do well in your “new” endeavor. Doing what you love and doing it well while raising a wonderful family is my definition of success. You are already successful, and I expect that will only grow with time. Wishing you nothing but the best.
Regards,
Stephen
Stephen, thank you so much for your support and kind words. Thankfully, we never bought that “dream house” and I was able to close off my debt before I left my job. I could not do it otherwise with the family…
Nasim:
I have to confess, reading your story got me a little shaky and concerned: I thought to my self, what am I going to do without his articles and reviews??? I have learned so much from your site, my pictures have improved so very much, and yes I have fallen for GAS… (But I promise to stop tomorrow).
THEN, I had to skip the middle of your article and skip to the bottom and read the ending… Relief at last!
So very glad you stuck with your hobby/project of your reviews and articles on photography and gear. You are happy and your readers are even happier.
Thank you for sticking with us.
And thank you Henry for your kind words and support, that really means a lot!
Hi Nasim,
I have been an avid follower of Photography Life for months now, never posted comments but your last post has brought me out. I sincerely believe PL is one the best photography sites on the web, especially due to its in-depth insights on photography technique.
You have made a very courageous decision, so rest assured that your readership will certainly be there for support when you need it with PL, as a way to thank you for all the time and efforts you have devoted to making us all better photographs
Good luck from France !
Pierre
Pierre, thank you so much for your kind words and your support, we really appreciate it.
Hi. Nasim,
This is Joginder from India. I am a regular reader of your site and have learned a lot from you. After reading about your life, I have started respecting you not as a good photographer, but also as a man. I am glad to hear your decision about your future life being a photographer. God bless you and your family.
All the best.
with best regards,
Joginder
Joginder, thank you so much for your warm words and your feedback, we really appreciate it!
No credit cards! I salute your decision!!
Good for you that you and your wife have and share the same values. For many (MANY!) couples, it’s the lack of being on the same page that leads to empty bank accounts and overspent credit cards, usually three or four. Banks give them away like candy hoping you can never pay them back and so many people follow this trend like they are under some spell.
Again. good for you!!
My wife and I have one credit card each, we use it for all our monthly purchases and at the end of the month we pay it off. Done. We collect points for our free vacation (at least the flight and car rental is :-). That’s the way it should be. Unfortunately, for many, it is far worse.
Except my Nikon 50mm 1.4D and a D300 all my photography equipment has one thing in common; It was bought used! While many run to buy the latest and the greatest (using credit of course), I bought used equipment for a fraction of the price. My D3, D700, lenses (no VR editions here), Alien Bees strobes etc. all used. I never buy full price ANYTHING! And yes, I am a pro photographer. Used equipment does not mean bad equipment.
I am looking forward to reading about your journey!
Motti, it is always good to hear from you my friend! Thank you for your comment and your support. I agree, buying used is always a great option. I have bought a few things used myself, although my impulse buying habits still need some help. With a tighter budget to manage, I am sure I will get there :)
Nasim, my pleasure! Buying habits, most of the time, are dictated by spending ability, I had no choice because I could not afford it, now I realize that I never needed all the things i wanted :-)
Priorities! That’s the key word. And like a strict diet we have to follow, we sometime feel like cheating but we know the long term effects of that.
Many (too many) feel that being part of our society is to watch all the garbage on TV, be on Facebook hours a day and buy, buy, buy…God forbid we are found behind on any of those habits.
The problem with many of us who came to North America from other places is that we forgot that life can be exciting without all the “stuff” we accumulated. We were duped by the “plenty” and were convinced that putting 15-20 hours more work a week (on top of the 45 or so we already were doing), is the way to go to achieve the “dream” we were sold. Many are still in this dream….waking up before the sun, commuting an hour and a half to work and come back home after dark. Living in a new sub-division in a huge home they can barely afford, with white picked fence and the latest SUV model they feel they “arrived”…arrived where? Who knows.
I have friends like that. They remortgage their home to pay for the debts they accumulated buying useless stuff, then went on and accumulated debts again. From daily $5 coffee at Starbucks to the latest iThis and iThat, they try to keep up with everyone around them. They owe on the house more than it’s worth and still, no one can talk sense into them.
I hope you keep us posted on your journey, keep it up!
Nasim,
Congratulation on the decision you have made, following your dreams is the best way to live your life.
I have been reading Photography Life for several years and have learned invaluable information and techniques, from you and the contributors of the sight.
I have attended your fall work shop (2013), you are extremely eager to share your knowledge and teach people how to be better photographers.
Best wishes and the possibilities are endless.
Patrick Kelley
Patrick, good to hear from you my friend, I hope you are doing great. Thank you for your support and your kind words, they really mean a lot to me. Hope to see you again sometime, please do keep in touch!
Congratulations! I am excited and happy for you!
I’ve come to trust your reviews above others, and enjoy reading all of your articles. I am confident you will succeed! In fact, Dr. Seuss practically guarantees it: “And will you succeed? Yes! You will, indeed! (98 and 3/4 percent guaranteed.)
:)
Stan, thank you for your support and kind words, I appreciate it! Dr. Seuss is amazing, we have practically all of his books!
Nasim,
Congratulations on your decision. We’re all happy for you and proud of you and Lola. Thank you for sharing your inspirational life story and your family photos. Your children are beautiful. I don’t have a wife or family of my own, but I know that’s what life is all about when I view these photos, the most precious anyone can make with a camera. You’re living the dream my friend, and you’re living it well. And thank you for this site. I’ve enjoyed it over the past 2 years. And speaking of photos, I really do want to view your film exposures. I’m sure those will be lovely, too. :-)
Cheers!
– Rick
Rick, it is always good to hear from you! Thank you for your support and kind words, they really mean a lot to us. I have not processed film yet, but will work on that soon :)
Nasim,
Thanks for sharing your courageous life choice. It says a lot about the brain-washing of our culture that this is so difficult a choice to make. The old adage about the monkey holding the banana in the jar is pertinent. Do we own our possessions, or do they own us?
Best of luck to you…
Duffy
Thank you Duffy, very nicely said! Appreciate your support!
Dear Nasim,
thank you very much for this exciting story. Such honest words are very worthy! I wish you and your family all the best in your new life.
And – beside – your site is very very good and I enjoy it all the time when I’m reading it. Thank you very much for it! You helped me so much in getting to better photography.
Thank you again and best wishes from Germany!
Carsten
(Sorry for my bad English.)
Carsten, thank you for your kind words and for your support, we very much appreciate it!
Nasim,
Thanks for sharing, very interesting story and very well written, as usual.
As many others I can relate to what you went through, except I didn’t take the leap of faith (yet). My job gives me interesting opportunities, safety, a fair amount of money… But it sucks, truth be told. Spending the day confined in a big concrete box just doesn’t feel right to me.
Some people made remarks on why you will be successful, quality of your work etc. Although I tend to agree with most of these, to me the one quality that stands out in what you do is the “disarmed” spirit (not defenseless). I can’t think of any other internet place where people can exchange ideas and even disagree in such a respectful way as here in PhotographyLife, and that is no doubt due to your guidance and example.
Keep up the good work and good luck with the new endeavors!
Regards,
Pedro
PS: I see the list of replies keeps growing at a crazy pace. Just so you know, I don’t think anyone will be disappointed if you don’t manage to reply each and every one of them ;)
Pedro, thank you for your comment, your kind words and your support, I really appreciate it. I really hope you find your calling and pursue your dreams. Perhaps you can combine your work with your passion, perhaps you will find a different calling – no matter what you choose, I wish you success. And thank you for being part of the positive atmosphere. Readers like you motivate and inspire us, because we feel like being a part of a community with other, like-minded people.
As for comments, it is 5:10 AM here and I am still responding :) A commitment is a commitment and I cannot be otherwise! Once again, thank you!
Hey Nasim,
I read your story a few times and my respect for you grows stronger and stronger. I’m pretty sure you will find lots of happiness by doing things you really like to do and I’m proud of you. Keep going pal and I wish you the very best for your life journey.
Joe from Singapore
Joe, thank you so much for your kind words and your support!
Hi Nasim, I am so happy for you, this must have been a very difficult decision and a tough article for you to write. You have made the right choice. It was so nice to have met Lola and your wonderful children at your workshop this year, you have a beautiful family.
As I showed you at the workshop, Photography Life is at the very top of my favorites on the computer and I go to it first every morning when I turn on the computer. You truly have the best site out there.
How do I know that you have made the right decision, because I had a similar turn in my life. Working for a Fortune 500 company for 26 years working way too much and not getting ahead. Hired right out of school with my Electronic Engineering degree in hand all of the sudden I was in the corporate world with a nice salary, company car, great benefits etc. But, I wasn’t happy working for “The Man.”
After 26 years, working too many weekends and carrying a pager 24/7 only to be called out in the middle of the night to fix some crisis, I finally had had enough and quit my job. I was starting to have health problems like so many of my other co-workers even though I was running and cycling to ease the stress. As soon as I quit all of my symptoms went away. It was like a miracle. I then started up my own Bike shop and was loving life again. We scaled way back on our expenses, rode our bikes more and basically “got a life”.
My wife Emily and I also had a urge to travel and see the world before we got too old to do it. One of Emily’s dreams was to live on a sailboat. After leasing out our modest Townhouse, we did just that and sailed all of Mexico to the Guatemala border and back on a 4 year journey. After checking that off of our bucket list we decided to travel North America. Living very simply we got a 5th wheel trailer and have been traveling full time for 4 years seeing the country and couldn’t be happier.
The “Rat Race was killing me and all of those material things weren’t making me happy. People we meet are astonished to hear that we haven’t even had a phone for 8 years! I don’t like payment plans! :)
Now our days are filled with enrichment. We both love nature and being outside. It isn’t for everyone but it works for us. We hike, bike, read books and of course take a lot of photographs.
As your Photography Life team member Bob Vishneski says, he has a “One Moose” rule. He wants to be in an area that has at least one moose within 300 miles. I love it. Words to live by.
Good luck on your quest Nasim, Lola and family. Emily and I are behind you 100%
Mark, it is a great pleasure to hear from you my friend. It was an honor to connect with you and Emily earlier this year and we really enjoyed your company! Thank you for being a long time reader and supporter, we are fortunate to have friends like you. Your story is amazing and very inspiring – great that you shared it with everyone! Keep in touch and I hope your new website is going well!
Greetings Nasim,
This is one of the most powerful testimonies I have ever connected with. In reading this it felt like I was reading my own story unfold right in front of me. I am dealing with the same issues and wrestling with very similar decisions I need to make; but I am somewhat fearful of giving up the stability with a great paycheck to fulfill my true passion. Thank you Nasim , you have encouraged me to live my dream instead of live in my chains.
Truly this is the best blog, website, reference, information sharing, and how to resource on the world wide web!
Curtis, thank you for your very warm and kind comments, that really means a lot! Looks like we have a similar situation. Don’t be afraid to pursue your dream – you only have one life to live! It took me a while to transition to my current role full time. You do not have to risk everything and you can take a step by step approach, build yourself up and then make the move. I wish you the best! And you should know that we are here to support you – you are not alone!
Congrats!
I wish I’ll have the same courage as you when I decide to do what you did.
I’m reading articles at your site for an year, I’ve learned so much and I really believe that this project will we be even greater than it was so far.
Good luck.
Greetings from Croatia
Thank you Boris for your kind words and support. Best of luck to you!
Nasim,
I wish you a great deal of success with your new project, which was already quite successful :)
And plenty more happiness ..
From France,
Guillaume
Thank you Guillaume, I appreciate your kind words!
I so connect with your story Mansurov! I worry what’s going to happen when that quarter mil stops showing up and that’s why I am not as brave as you are. The temporary downgrade affects everyone in the family and the kids won’t understand it.
I have learnt so much from you and your team at photographylife. Thank you for all the hard work.
All the power and luck to you!
Shuvro..
Thank you Shuvro! Change can be difficult, but if you take a steady approach, you could make a smooth transition that does not need to be scary. That’s how I did it…
I understand every single word and thought that you expressed, Nasim – I have choosen also this way of live after some sad events in my live, to actually live and try to be happy every single moment, even if this means not earning as much as my colleges. Many of them live only one work day after another, not seeing their children grow up, not having time to travel, to dinner with their spouses, to do what they love, in that endless routine that even with a job that you love, can become heavy with the conditions that we have to endure at a competitive world like ours is now, and that in the end leaves us as you said, with a “empty” feeling…
I have choosen to have time to be with my loved ones, to enjoy every single day as much as I can, and do most things I would like to do and I do not regreat this decision, even in the eventual difficult times that may happen because of my decisions – after all, life passes and all we have at the end is the memory of the real quality of the life we have choosen along our lives.
I wish you success and happiness from the bottom of my heart – you are not alone.
Robert, such deep and beautiful words, thank you for sharing your story. Life is too short to not live to its fullest. Money is far less down the chain compared to your family and your happiness. Thank you for reminding us of that.
This letter brought tears to my eyes. Tears of happiness for you and tears because I think of these issues daily after 30+ years at my own profession. Best wishes, happiness, and blessings on your new life and wonderful family.
Michael, thank you for your kind words and your tears of support, it really means a lot. It is never too late to follow your dreams – please see some of the comments in this article and you will see that people of all ages choose to live their dreams. Life is too short not to be happy and happiness is a choice. Even if you cannot escape, you can find beauty and joy in your current life, supplement your profession with your dream…
Very inspiring, Naseem. I wish you the best. Photography Life is my favorite knowledge resource. Having a job but not a very certain future, I, too, worry sometimes but try to keep myself sane by seeing positive in things around me and my family. And I believe hard work never goes in vain, even if the results are not evident immediately.
Sorry, Nasim, I misspelt your name.
Arvind, my name is actually pronounced “Naseem”, so you could say both :) Thank you for your kind comment. Do not lose hope. My advice is to look for positive things in everything. Life is too short to be in a negative environment and we often sadly choose to live like that, creating our own nightmares. Wishing you the best and I hope you continue seeing only the positive!
Nasim,
Thank you very much for who you are and what you do, and for sharing your life experience. It’s inspiring and educational to hear from someone who is real.
I’m in a similar dilemma. I’m at retirement age and can’t decide what to do when I retire. The long winter months here in Buffalo don’t make that decision any easier. For most of my life, I’ve been bogged down with anxiety. Especially regarding travel. So this limits my choices for when I retire. My goal is to overcome this obstacle and do what I would love to do. Such as photo tours with you.
Thanks again,
Tom
Tom, thank you for your kind words and your support. Traveling after your retirement sounds like a dream worth pursuing! Perhaps the dream and positive environment will cure your anxiety problem? I really hope so! Wishing you the best and I hope to see you soon!
Nasim,
Congratulation and I am sure you will be successful, every bit you have been in your corporate life. You are passionate in what you do, and that’s what matters. Half way across world in India, I have been contemplating similar action and perhaps, I will take bit more time to get monkey off my back. Next time, when I get to visit Denver, I would love to spend few min meeting you. Your decisions are so inspirational to all likeminded thinkers.
Kumar, thank you for your kind words. Would be happy to meet sometime in the future. Good luck and I hope your dreams come true soon!
Dear Nasim,
Your announcement letter also brought tears to my eyes and a very warm feeling to my heart. I´ve been following your site for a couple of years and every other day I gladly return for more P H O T O G R A P H Y. Yep, that´s what you and your collaborators do every single day and are kindly and very generous to share with all of us …out there…around the world! Thank you, thank you, thank you!
You have no idea how inspiring and powerful is your personal history and life changing announcement. We are (true hard core photographers) all over the world looking and searching for new ways of self assurance that we are not ¨crazy¨ for the love P H O T O G R A P H Y brings to us …each and every single day!
On your life changing decision all I can say is …GO FOR IT …all the way…because as long as you are ¨in love with your future self¨, every thing will turn out all right for you and your beautiful family!
Saludos y paz from Querétaro, México.
Ricardo, thank you for your warm and kind words, I really appreciate it. Great to hear from someone who loves photography so much, that’s just amazing. Wishing you the best and I hope you continue to stay inspired and motivated. Enjoy your life my friend and keep on clicking!
Nasim,
This is a beautiful story. I have been following your posts for some time now. I like photography and bought my first dslr after reading these articles. Like you I’m too deeply involved in IT and even though I have made a successful carrier out of it looking for a way out for some time. Was feeling the same restlessness you mentioned. Hopefully this story will give me the courage to tread into the unknown. :-)
Thanks again for sharing it.
Thank you for your feedback Raj, I appreciate your support!
Hello Nasim,
Really heart touching.
I learned a lot from your website and posts. You are a great teacher.
Wish you all the best..
Thank you Igntious!
I wish you all the best for your new “life”.
Congrats
Thank you Gerson!
Thank you Nasim for sharing the best en personal review so far. It takes a lot of courage for being so honest en transparant. It really inspires me as a photographer/advisor, read this as: half human/„machine”. I just learned a lot of you again, besides all the technical stuff. But this is where it is all about, and maybe the most difficult for some (like me): being yourself. I’am in such a proces myself and you just gave it a tremendous boost in the right direction. Thanks a lot again, Baldwin.
Thank you for your kind words Baldwin, I appreciate it!
Dear Nasim,
Your story touched me deeply. When I was reading through it, I thought, before I got to the end, what is his wife going to say about this. No worries, she’s on your side, I thought she would be. Money does not buy you happiness, but the lack of money, or high debt can cause a lot of unhappiness. Be brave, follow your dreams, don’t ever get yourself into a situation where you don’t want to get up in the mornings! Life’s too short for that Nasim. I will not trouble you with the problems I have had to endure over the last few years, but what I can say to you is that your family and good health mean everything. Quite frankly, photography has kept me sane over the last year or so, I find that I can just lose myself in this hobby (now fully converted to fuji x – loving it!) .Unfortunately, my wife does not share my passion, but that’s another story! You seem to me to be a really nice genuine person, and I, and many others offer you our sincere hopes that all will go well for you and your family. All the best, and do keep up the good work Nasim. With kind regards, Peter from Cardiff in Wales.
Peter, thank you for your sincere comment, I really appreciate it. My wife also did not share my passion, but once we started to photograph together and I convinced her to start a wedding photography business, things changed for the better :) Wish you the best!
Nasim, thank you so much for opening your heart and sharing this with us.
I always loved and respected your work. your ethics and your advice in photography. But his post is something else; something precious.
Good luck to you and your family.
Thank you Hazem for your kind words!
Hi Nasim
Tough decision, but I admire people like you willing to take the risk.
In other words my best wishes.
Thank you for your support Nestor!
Nasim,
Your life story and endeavors were very well articulated, thank you so much for sharing this.
Very inspirational! I wish you the best of luck moving forward!
Brent
Thank you Brent for your support, I really appreciate it!
Nasim,
I’ve not read all the posts to this thread yet as there are so many, most of which are congratulatory and well deserved. Perhaps I am one of the newest readers of Photography Life as I only found it a few months ago. It has become the one blog that I am really interested in reading. All the articles seem to me to be very helpful to some and all.
I am a professional photographer albeit in a very small niche. Perhaps you might have seen some of my posts describing my work in forensic medical, product and forensic criminalist photography. I’m not an artist but a technician. The art of photography is what I want to learn and I get something every day from this blog and its contributors. I became a full time photographer after leaving the US Army having a 38 year career. Certainly since I too come from an affluent family and have a dual pension from the Army and DOD I never had to worry about finances. Plus my work is very rewarding financially as it is a specialty not many are qualified to perform. I also have a PhD in Psychology and tend to read into things that may or may not be true, but here is an observation I make regarding this article by you.
Although everyone has congratulated you for your decision I think the point is missed that you are sharing with us, the Photography Life readers, something very personal and private. That speaks to me the importance your work and your readers are to you. You have, with this confession or sorts, enjoined us all in your “family” and for that I thank you. It humbles me to be part of this on going project, to learn what I don’t know about art photography or new equipment and to improve my attitude regarding genre which I do not have much involvement or experience. You inspire me and I think all of us to push the limits or our work and improve everything we do. Sir, thank you for including me in the intimate thoughts about your life and life’s goals. I stand ready to support you in any way you need.
A grateful member.
Mike, thank you for your feedback and your analysis of my essay. Yes, my work and our readers are extremely important to me. I value every opinion and welcome everyone, because our site is meaningless without the amazing people like you, who we get our daily doze of inspiration from. Thank you for being a reader and thank you for your service. And yes, I do remember seeing comments from you regarding your line of work in the forensic field :)
Nasim you need to guide me here. It’s a request.
I am an amateur Photographer who turned into Photography around 1 year back.
I enjoy it because it gives me satisfaction.
I am a software Professional just like you with my job leaving me a very meagre time to pursue Photography.
I still do it sometimes at the cost of spending quality time with my Family. But they understand.
I know it’s too early for me to take it full time as I need to provide for my family and need to hone my skills.
But my heart is where my camera is. Can u advice as to what should be correct chain of thoughts to decide my way.
Pls help as you have always!!
Himanshu, it is a tough advice for me to give, because everyone and their circumstances are different. What I would advise, is to work your way into pursuing your dream with minimum risk – don’t just jump the ship, or it will be incredibly difficult for your family. It took me a while to do it, but I first had to get rid of all the debt, minimize my monthly costs and only after I got some savings and some income going, I quit my primary job. Working in two fields in parallel is difficult without a doubt, but it is not impossible!
Thanks Nasim. Indeed what you advice is what i too have in mind. Just needed Reassurance.
And thank you. The best part of your site is You who is sensitive to Readers like us.
Much to Learn and gain from you. Thanks.
Best wishes Nasim!!
Nasim,
I’ve been a big fan of PL for the last several years and have often recommended it to friends interested in photography. I’ve spent my working life in the software business, almost always as a software engineer, with a few detours into managing small numbers of software engineers.
I discovered photography for real in college after taking an elective called “Photographic Science” from an associate of Doc Edgerton, named Bruce DePalma. It was fascinating and, besides covering the science, included taking, developing, and printing photos. He introduced me to one of his favorite cameras, an Alpa 9d, and lent me one of his many Leicas range-finders for use in the class. I ended up buying my own Alpa 10d when I graduated and got my first job. I photographed extensively as a hobby through my early post-college years, mostly taking color slides, but never getting around to building myself a darkroom. I pretty much stopped taking photos in the mid-80s until the digital revolution had progressed far enough to equal film quality. My first digital camera was a Nikon D300. I now shoot with a D800 and gave my D300 kit to my son. I’m now nearing retirement and plan to spend much of my free time doing more and more photography. I’m trying to improve my digital darkroom skills and move on to printing. I have no ambitions of becoming a professional photographer, though if I can make some money from it on the side, that would be gravy. I have no interest in becoming a wedding photographer because I would find lining up work to be unpleasant and difficult, which is one reason I never went the contract-programming route in my work life. And wedding photography seems like the most likely way to be able to support oneself as a photographer, even though, as other people have pointed out, it’s a seasonal business. I’m not a big fan of uncertainty. I’ve had a pretty smooth career in software, in the sense that I’ve never had a hard time finding the next job on the rare occasions when I was laid off, or my company went out of business; and I’ve always enjoyed programming. I’m now down to 3 days a week with a plan to retire at the end of 2015. We’ve accumulated enough resources to think that we’ll survive on them with the addition of social security income. So, photography, here I come!
You didn’t make it clear how you will earn enough money to live on in your new life. It sounds like you don’t have a savings cushion to help with the transition. Will you lead photo expeditions? Write books? Teach classes? In any case, I sincerely hope for the success of your new ventures and that you’re able to continue with PL for a long time to come!
David, thank you for your support and for being a long time reader! And thank you for sharing your story – photography as a hobby is amazing and if you get good and get paid for your work, that is certainly a rewarding experience as well. Wedding photography does pay well, but it is not an easy business to be in. Not everyone likes doing it, because it can be a lot of stress, especially when it comes to post-processing. One has to have great marketing skills to be a successful wedding photographer – taking great images is just not enough. I would recommend to explore different types of photography. Travel, street, portrait, architecture/real estate, etc. When you try them all, you will know which one you enjoy the most. Since money is not going to be an issue for you, I would do what you love, With time, you might find people coming to you, wanting to pay for your work, as your love will show in those beautifully captured photographs!
As for my personal plans, I do have big plans to start working on commercial projects. In fact, I will be working on a project this December, which I am hoping to sell at PL and generate some revenue. I am also planning to continue conducting workshops and teaching people. I have some great ideas in mind and I hope our readers will like them! More to come :)
Oh so nice to read I have been following your blogs from quite some time..They are all so informative. . I wish u all the luck. In the times when people are running after money so very inspiring to read that u are following your dreams. And I would really appreciate your wife for being so understanding and being a part of your journey onwards.Looking forward to many many more blogs from you. All the best.
Thank you for your kind words and support Vandana!
Dear Nasim,
As you said, money doesn’t give us happiness , even when it could help a bit : )
For me, the most important to be happy, beside water, food, health and a roof, is to have love, and do something that you really like.
I’m not an overachiever. Also I’m not an optimist by nature. However, it happens that I wake up beside my daughter in my tiny flat, and when I hear her breathing I think: Thank you God for making me so happy.
I wish you the best in the new path you choose for your life. With your page and the way you are managing it, you have already improved the life of many people, certainly my life for sure. Good luck !
Jorge, I fully agree with your thoughts. I also had a similar moment this morning, with my little daughter sleeping by my side. It was very precious and just beautiful. Thank you for your kind words and support!
Hello Nasim,
What a wonderful, apt, and heartfelt, post. I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. I am sure your post will strike a chord with many who visit this site – myself included.
regards, Mirza
Thank you Mirza for your kind words and support!
That was simply one of the most inspiring articles I’ve ever read. I previously called you a treasure to our community; now it is clear that you are not only a treasure, but a true teacher as well… both of photography, and of life.
David, thank you for your kind words, I really appreciate the support!
Nasim, thank you for sharing your thoughts on that. It is strikingly honest and deep, made me reconsider my current life goals.
Best of luck,
Nikolay.
Thank you Nikolay, I am glad that you enjoyed reading the article, I wish you the best too!
Nasim, it must have been hard for you ‘bearing your soul’ as you did. It takes someone really special to do this.
Life is short and there’s little room for making the wrong decisions but one must always follow one’s heart.
You’re right in that your life’s experiences have a certain familiarity, just that I didn’t take opportunities when they presented themselves – always worried about ‘the financial security’.
Congratulations on your choice, no matter how it turns out at least you’ll know that you did what you wanted in life and gave it your best shot.
With the support of your family and the unanimous support shown by your readers I doubt you can go wrong.
Alternatively you might consider the alternative of running for president :-)
My sincere best wishes for your endeavor.
AJ, thank you for your kind words and support, but I am not worthy of running for a president :)
Great text Nassim, I have been through almost every single doubt that you exposed in this article and few people could make the choice you did. Its a really brave decision and I thing and hope that you will succeed in the photo business. Shit, this article made me think so much….
Ricardo, thank you for your support, I really appreciate it and I am glad that you liked my letter.
Thank you for this! It made me smile.
Seven years ago, the same decision was made for me. Sort of.
I had been shooting since I was eight. I borrowed my dad’s Brownie camera but I never had the guts to pursue it as a career.
I was a very artistic child in a poor family that didn’t want their daughter to become a starving artist.
I was the first to go to and graduate college with a degree. But I switched majors and I was on the four year degree on the five year plan because of it.
I had started in Management information Systems since that’s where the money was. But I wasn’t a business major. So I switched to Marketing. But I wasn’t a Marketing Major. Finally a professor in Lit/Com got me to sign on to being a Liberal Arts major. I found my niche.
Got my first job out of college via an internship with IBM working in their corporate video department. Fast forward many years and jobs in two different video post houses and landing a corp vid job at ML, life was good. I was shooting on the side. I was happy.
After 9/11, the financial industry was tanking. The rest of the world didn’t know it – but the signs of beginning of the crash started here. Work started to become unbearable and soul sucking.
I had a 5 year plan. I was going to get out of corp and become a pro photographer.
My 5 year plan lasted 18 months. I was laid off in late 2007.
I realized it was the Universe’s way of saying – ‘go do what you love’. So I did.
Haven’t looked back since.
Yes – not making the same $. But Also not dealing with the same stress. I get to see my child grow up. I get to be a part of my family’s life. I get to make photographs.
Thank you for your blog. I come here to find out new stuff, what to buy, what not to buy and really cool things!
Never look back and enjoy the ride!
Joy, it is always a pleasure to hear from you! Thank you for sharing your story, it is very inspiring! Glad you got away from the stress and you can focus on your family!
Ante todo perdón por no escribir en inglés, pero no lo domino lo suficiente. He estado tentado a escribir en algunos de sus maravillosos artículos tanto de usted como de sus magníficos colaboradores aunque finalmente no me animé debido al idioma. Pero después de leer su artículo me veo obligado a mostrarle a usted mi admiración y mi reverencia. Sin duda es una persona íntegra y honesta, y su escrito me conmovió. De alguna manera me identifico con ello. No me queda otra que felicitarle por su trabajo y decisiones. Veo esta página a diario aunque sea mediante Google traductor. Felicidades y gracias por la calidad de su trabajo. Un cordial saludo desde un rincón de España.
Thank you Luis for your kind and warm words. Please do not hesitate to write in any language – thankfully there are great resources like Google Translate and I can fully understand what you wrote :) Have a wonderful weekend and I wish you the best.
Great risks yield great rewards. Life is too short to play it safe. People that work hard and smart are always rewarded. Congratulations on your life choice. We can feel your energy in your writing.
My career got change by a boss after 20 years, I would have never done it if it was up to me, and it was the best career move of my life.
Thank you for sharing your story and thank you for your kind words and support!
Now the site name makes even more sense :-)
I wish you loads of success with the site and associated activities. You are a brave man to stand up and tell your story.
/Xpanded
Xpanded, I did not even think of that, I guess it was a coincidence :) Thank you for your kind words, I appreciate your support and it is always great to hear from you.
Молодец! Все правильно сделал.
Спасибо Генадий!
My deepest respect! That is a very brave decision.
Congrats to your decision – I’m quite happy that you got back to your senses, and that your wife supports you in it.
Keep up the good work!
Thank you Peter, I appreciate your support!
Wow….so honest and inspiring thank you.
Thank you John, I am glad you enjoyed my letter!
Hi Nazim,
It is a brave decision, which is pretty difficult with family. It is vital to get a full support from the family. I went on my own in 2008 with full support from my family. I did ok and hung in there for 6 years. But I could not justify from economics perspective after 6 years. I have now taken a full time job! :-)
I wish you and your family all the best. i am absolutely sure you will come out with flying colours.
Good luck.
Srini, thank you for sharing your story. You are right, it is difficult to move to a different lifestyle without the financial means. Hopefully I will do OK. If nothing works out, there is always a plan B :)
All the best! :-)
What a lovely article Nasim, and it shows from the comments how you have contributed to people’s lives, not just in photography.
The article hits so very close to home, and since I’m at a big crossroads in my life it has given me impetus and a little more drive, so thank you! You wouldn’t believe how similar your story is to mine!
I am sure you will do far better than you plan. The fact that is, someone like yourself, with your passion, your motivation and most of all your kindness to others can’t fail to succeed. Who else takes time out of their personal holiday to take a bunch of people who have just one thing in common around a city and helps them improve their photography? Thank you, Nasim, for your kindness, your help and all those encouraging words you give to others.
Follow your dreams my friend, and may you long inspire others to do the same!
Daniel
Daniel, it is great to hear from you again! Thank you for your kind words and support, I really appreciate it. I too wish you the best and I hope you find love and happiness in whatever you choose to do. If there is anything I can do to help, please let me know!
Thanks for sharing so much in this post. I look forward to seeing where you take Photography Life and hope it is a great adventure for you and your family. Wishing you all the best.
Thank you Holly, I really appreciate it!
truly inspiring Nasim. I wish you all the luck.
my passion for photography is growing every day & I have to tell you that reading Photography life plays a great rule in that.
I work as a physician full time in a hospital & I have these thoughts every now and then, I’m deeply in love with photography & I wish i can make it as a carrier. But, in my country it wont pay off at all !! However i’m not completely ruling out this possibility, no body knows what could happen in the future. I really enjoyed your article & who knows, it might be the push I need to pursue my dream
thank you very much
Majed
Majet, thank you for your support and for sharing your story. Keep your hopes up and work towards your goals – you never know, perhaps things will change for the better in your country!
Hi Nassim –
Your thoughts and reflections are very much appreciated & yes, like yourself, I am an IT guy, who once was into all that great stuff, like cars, houses, watches, cameras, bicycles etc… (I could go on & on).
But, finally when it comes down to calculating your ‘Final Cost’, of finding balance & of happiness? The cost is too high, as the corporate slavery is too much of a sacrifice….
So we all do it, as we get into that “routine”, & start living to work, (not the other way round), & next thing you know, 20 years becomes a flash.
Long ago, I decided to scale down, on everything, & I decided to simplify my life for the sake of internal peace & healthy living.
So true to the “Buddhist values”, you have finally decided to see your life for what it really was, & not for what the expectation was…so Bravo.
And many congrats to you, and Best of Good Luck to your family. Please try to be brave, & just like in taking the photos, keep good focus, be selective, and try to keep it simple.
Final thoughts…. I can not remember what I did at work a day earlier, but I can tell you lots when I look at my photos I took many years ago….
Please continue sharing, as we (I) appreciate all you’ve done so far.
Best,
Eli
Eli, thank you and I fully agree with your thoughts! Beautifully said. Wishing you the best!
Good luck. Follow your dream and enjoy the journey.
Cheers
Pinak
Pinak, thank you for your support!
Ten years ago I started a similar story. Since then I am happy with the picture and my family.
Good luck and greetings from Spain.
Pedro, thank you for sharing and for your support!
I have learned so much about photography from all of you here, I am truly grateful for sharing that you do :) I wish you well on this journey
Thank you for your kind words Hilda!
I am wishing you the very best of luck Nasim.
I have enjoyed your excellent Photography Life articles and learned a lot from them .
I also was a serious photo hobbyist for years. Early this year the company I worked for for 16 years went kaput like your friend’s.
Now I am trying to make a living from my former hobby. It is still fun but can be pretty hard when you have to try to pay bills.
Anyway, again, I wish you and your family the best.
Thanks for all the great articles,
Mike Canant
Mike’s Fine Photography
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Mike, thank you for your support and feedback, I really appreciate it! Yes, paying bills through photography can be difficult – my wife struggled the first couple of years with her wedding business. However, if you work hard on your goals, you can certainly get there. The biggest thing she understood, was that she has to be a good marketer…that part is an absolute must-have for success in this industry.
Reading the reviews and articles from you, Lola and your staff are always well written and informative, and this review of your life is the best one yet. Being honest and true with ourselves and our loved ones keeps us on path to fulfillment. Good luck my friend.
Thank you Craig, I really appreciate the kind words and support!
Wow… congrats, very proud of you, and yes, we can all likely see parts of ourselves in you and your story. I am confident you will exceed your current expectations now that you can fully focus on your new business. I went through a very similar process myself before creating my company. We create nature-based fine art images and HD movies that helps people recover and lower their stress levels when in healthcare environments.
I wish you well.
Tim
Thank you Tim for sharing your story and for your kind support, I really appreciate it!
Wow. I think last time I said what great images: this time I say what superlative text.
Thank you Rauck, I appreciate your support!
Wow Nasim, what an amazing share this post is!
This post and the comments on it reflect the incredible community that you have created here over the years.
What a choice!
You clearly had (and probably still have) passion for your IT work so that makes these decisions even harder. Throw in family considerations, debt etc and a change in lifestyle being required and your reluctance becomes obvious.
As with a lot of others a phew! was let out when I realised you weren’t quitting photographylife.
All the best for the excitement that lays ahead,
Michael
Thank you Michael, I really appreciate your support. Yes, it was a hard decision, but I decided to follow my heart…quitting IT was very hard!
Hi Nasim,
Many thanks for a wonderful website. Your article reminded me of my own decision back in 1971 to leave my hometown of Montreal and country Canada and strike forth into the world. I’m still a Canadian but I’ve never been back since.
You will know you made the right decision when at any time along your journey you can say, “I have no regrets. It was something I had to do.” Simple eh, end of internal debate. Not everyone will understand, but it’s not about everyone.
Also you proposed to Lola on your second time meeting her?? Okay so your instincts are very good, I mean excellent. Augers well!
Does the world need more photographers? I don’t know, arguably the field is saturated like an over Photoshopped landscape. But does it need more teachers? Yes! For sure! Definitely! Always and forever! Teachers who are passionate, articulate, knowledgeable, dedicated, honest, humble and inspirational. And without wanting to become too sycophantic here, “Teachers like you, Nasim!” Seriously! That over used cliche, “We stand on the shoulders of giants,” more often refers to the teachers we’ve encountered on our journey than anyone else! Teachers who really cared.
And finally, you are going to read and respond to each and every comment posted here??? Okay, ever trying to be helpful here’s my suggestion, “Lola honey, I love you! Have you got anything planned for the next six months? :)
Ron
Ron, thank you for sharing your story and for your support, I really appreciate it! And yes, I did propose Lola on the second day after meeting her. She thought I was crazy :) And thank you for your thoughts on teachers, I really hope to be able to contribute to this industry as a teacher.
And by the way, yes, I have been responding to each and every comment :) Taking me 3 days now, but I enjoy reading and replying to our amazing readers like you!
Congratulations, Nasim! Years ago, I quit a secure job that I hated to head out on my own. I have never looked back. During the lean years there was an old saying that kept me going and that kept popping into my head when I read your announcement: “Nobody, on his or her deathbed, has ever said, ‘I wish I had spent more time at the office.'” Say it to yourself when you are playing with your kids or watching them sleep, and you’ll know that you made the right decision.
Nicholas, thank you for your kind words. Those were exactly my thoughts – I did not want to end up laying on my deathbed, thinking that I could have done something and I did not…regret is the worst!
Nasim
As others have stated I have no doubt you will be successful in whatever you pursue but I wish you the best and am selfishly grateful that Photography Life will still be here. I have found your site so valuable and so full of cogent, clear information and inspiring photography. You are an amazing teacher who finds ways to synthesize and make things that otherwise seem complicated more clear. I am looking forward to seeing where you take this in the future.
Your honesty is inspiring and so brave, all the best to you and your family.
Marybeth (beginning hobby photographer, learning more daily :) )
Thank you Marybeth, I really appreciate your kind words and support!
Dear Nasim,
Thanks for sharing this very personal letter.
I thoroughly believe that you have chosen a more fulfilling and meaningful path. Congratulations. I’m sure your children and marriage will be happier for it.
My best wishes and thanks for the diversity of contributors that you have assembled.
Best regards,
Denni Raubenheimer
www.masteryourcamera.co.za
Thank you Denni for your support, I really appreciate it!
All the best to you Nasim. You have inspired much in me and I only wish for your eventual success, whatever you define success to be – which I believe is THE way how success should be measured for each person.
Best regards to you and your family :)
Thank you Rishi, glad you enjoyed the letter!
Thank you very much Nasim for opening your heart to us….you are a very courageous man…..your awareness is guiding your steps and that only can lead you and your family to a more peaceful and full filing life.
I work as a chiropractor / Osteopath in private practice and I like my job and taking care of my patients. However my true passion since I was a little kid is to be out in the Wild watching animals ,specially birds.
A couple of years ago I started taking pictures of birds and soon I started studying a lot of photography and your website has been a huge help regarding this.
After a couple of years of practice I´m happy to begin a project with a good friend of mine ,a biologist. We started officially today “Santiago Naturescape” . Our mission is to offer close and respectful encounter with nature and we are doing birdwatching trips here in the Santiago area in Chile.
I´m really impressed to read your letter today ,the same day that we decided to start with this new protect here.
As a good friend of mine told me a couple of days ago ; ” a proyect like this can be like a flower that starts to blossom in time”
Thanks for putting your heart into this … I hug you.
Marcos
Marcos, thank you for your kind words and support and thank you for sharing your story! I wish you the best with your project – keep working on it and I am sure it will succeed!
Thank you so much for your article Nasim. Your heartfelt story touched me very much. I have worked for others all my life (preschool teacher, family therapist) and have often thought of working for myself as always being under someone is difficult at best. It is the nature of our capitalist system. I am in the midst, with inspiration from a coworker, of starting my own business. Additionally, after many years my wife (who is a textile artist) and I decided to take photography courses together to move towards bringing more creativity into our lives. Thank you for following your heart and sharing your inspiring story. I hope there are more of this nature.
Blessings,
Kerry
Kerry, thank you for your support and kind words. Thank you for sharing your story and I wish you the best in pursuing your dreams!
Poignant post and powerful words. Congratulations on being true to yourself and brave enough to make the leap. I’m a professional as well and for the past couple of years have had similar feelings. It’s so easy to continue along the known, safe and familiar path. A thousand times we tell ourselves, “Who in their right mind would give up a relatively comfortable, financially profitable career? Especially after all the schooling and educational expense. Suck it up and stay put.”
But it’s not about financial gain, is it? It’s about personal enrichment and knowing that at the end of your days, you spent your life on something truly meaningful. This quote says it all, and how fantastic that you realize it now, at this point in your life: “Don’t be afraid to give up the good and go for the great”.
Looking forward to all the wonderful new things you have to share on your new journey. :-)
Thank you Shelly, I appreciate your support! It is definitely not about financial gain, at least for me, yourself and many other like-minded people. Wishing you the best in your photography business!
Насим, удачи вам во всех начинаниях. Здоровья и долголетия вам и вашей семье.
Спасибо большое Алексей, как всегда очень приятно от Вас слышать!
Nasim, truly an inspirational story. I can surely connect with you here having taken similar risk in finding that “balance” and sort of fulfilment. I wish the Mansurov family the best in your endeavour. One word to me sums up PL…clarity; one of the few sites I visited almost daily when time permits.
God bless….
Thank you Abdul for your kind words and support, I really appreciate it!
Hi Nasim,
I was very surprised to learn that you were not a professional photographer. I follow (silently) Photography Life for a while now and I always find relevant information and advices. The reason for this, in my opinion, is that all the posts are based on real life and experience from the field. This is definitely of high value for all your followers and, for me, a source of inspiration and emotion.
You made a big decision, which will have a significant impact on your life. But if you have the opportunity to follow your dreams, you took the right decision.
I wish you and your family all the best.
Best regards from Paris (France)
Jean-Louis
Thank you Jean-Louis for your kind words and support, I really appreciate it!
Nasim, thanks for running one of the best photography site! And good luck with your new life! :) I am sure you’ve made the right decision!
Thank you Alex, appreciate the kind words and support!
Hello Nasim,
A wonderful, simple, honest and straight from the heart article .
Thank you so much for sharing your personal life with all the readers of this site.
Your mental stamina for achieving perfection in every endeavor is an eye opener for me.
Wish someday in near future I can also pursue what I have been doing for so many years.
To sum up, wish you , Lola and your kids the very best in the coming days.
I hope HE grants me the wish. Amen !
Cheers,
Mayukh
Mayukh, thank you for your kind words and your support. I too wish you the best!
Dear Nasim,
Congratulations and respect. I think, I just can repeat what most others already stated here.
Nasim, thank you for you insprinig work here. Your articles finally kicked me to go and get a used Fuji-XE1, the XE-2 was too expensive for me. This was anyway really a huge improvement to all the Cameras I had before.
As I am the proudest father on earth since April 27th, the Fuji accompanies us every day, creating a wonderful treasure full of beautiful memories I have together with my sweet little daughter and my wife.
You inspired me, this enriched my life. Thank you.
Peter, thank you for your kind words. Congratulations with becoming a father, it is a true blessing, something one cannot compare with any other feelings. Glad you are enjoying photography and keeping those beautiful memories, that’s amazing!
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for this great post, I am an avid fan who does a lot of travelling but lives in Nigeria, your blog has been both a source of inspiration and a learning tool for me and a whole group of friends. Anytime someone buys a camera and comes to me with a how do I, I send them here.
I wish you well in this new phase of life,
Thank you Gbenro for your kind words and support, I truly appreciate it!
Hi Nasim,
I’ve been reading articles on this site for several years now but I’ve never felt compelled to send my own comments.
This time it’s different because your article moved me so much that I have to write a few words.
First of all thank you for creating this beautiful web site. It’s been a great resource for a beginner photographer like me. It’s not just about all the technical details which are definitely abundant here. It’s more about your love and passion that can be felt in everything you do: your photographs and your writings.
I am also an IT professional and hobby photographer but not nearly as successful as you. I am more something like a family photographer who enjoys making memories of our family life. Not everyone has your skills and energy to make photography his profession but we should all strive to the best we can.
As an immigrant in Canada for some 12 years I can completely identify with your story. My wife and I had to fight for our place in this society from the very bottom. Now we live a life of a so-called Canadian middle class but as most people here we are just a few paychecks away from poverty.
In any case I am sure that you will be successful in whatever you decide to do in your life and I wish you all the best.
Can’t wait to read more of your articles.
Sinisa
Sinisa, thank you for your support and your kind words. And thank you for stopping by and dropping a comment, I really appreciate it! And please do not stop pursuing your goals and dreams. You never know, perhaps it will grow from being nothing to part time, to full time in the future!
Nasim am glad to hear that you are taking up photography full time. For a moment I thought that you announcement was to return full-time to your corporate life….that would have been a great loss to ppl like us.
Indrajit, thank you for your support, I really appreciate it!
First of all: ‘you wanted a woman to change you’, that sounds like the ideal man:-)))
It’s admirable that you have the courage to take a look at your life and to decide it’s time to make changes. Due to health problems I know the worries that come with having little money, but it also teaches you to spend it wisely. I’m often surprised to see people that have to take a step back complain that they can’t afford anything anymore, will have to work more hours and then spend money like water on all kinds of stuff without even noticing it. It’s good to find a balance between how to live comfortably not only through money, but also through what makes you happy.
Petra, yes, I did want a woman to change me, because I was not proud of what I was back then. And my wife did change me, and I am thankful that I came across such an amazing person as her – she is a true gift from God. Thank you for your kind words and support.
Nasim,
You made the right choice to follow your passion.
Your passion and dedication really show throughout your wonderful articles
PhotographyLife is now my main source of inspiration and reliable information regarding photography.
Greetings from Belgium
Philippe
Thank you Philippe for your kind words and support!
Honored to know you personally.
Mr Muminov, thank you for visiting and dropping a comment! It is always great to hear from you my friend! Hope things are good with you and your family! When are you coming to US for a visit?
What an inspiring article! You’ve put your heart and mind before the public in a way that few can. There are times in our lives when we feel that a decision must be made because we can’t continue on the present course. Most people tend to torture themselves on making such a momentous change in life. I know that I have.
Look forward and explore the new opportunities that your choice will open to you. And you’re right about money but when you have none, it occupies the mind constantly.
I won’t wish you best of luck but instead I wish you good health. Make your own luck through diligent and thoughtful work.
Oh yeah… great website. I visit every day to see what’s new.
Lew, thank you so much for your beautiful comment. Health is the most important and I too wish you good health!
Nasim,
Thanks for all what you do for your passion; Photography. Your whole family is with you. Enjoyed reading your articles. They help me in my pursuit for creating photographs that I can say that it is thing of beauty.
May God bless your pursuits as you go fulltime.
Thanks
Christy
Thank you Christy for your kind words and support!
Been a longtime lurker here and showing now to wish you the best of life (again) in your decision, Nasim!
This site is always in my browsing history.
Thank you, PL Team!
Direk, thank you for your support and for being an amazing reader!
wish you succeed.
Love PL
Thank you Liu, I appreciate your kind words and support!
IT guy here,
I’ve been following PL for a year and a half (catching up with every post on Sundays or every two weeks), and now that I read your history I’m truly amazed how you got the time to manage your job and PL, and leaves me nothing more than admiration. This article inspires more than you think, the history of your friend about anxiety and the words you said about the being a slave of the capitalistic model caught me so much…I identify with that a lot!!., I’m currently into a 1 year project that I cannot quit leave of commitment and word I gave, even though I’ve been feeling that emptiness you mentioned for a while, so as soon as I finish this I hope I can follow your example and change my path to a photography life style ;).
I wish you the best in this new journey in your life.
Sergio, thank you for your kind words. It was not easy – 4 years of 18-20 hour days, but I loved every part of it! When I was busy implementing SAP, I could only work on PL on the weekends, so that was a hard time. But I managed and it actually worked out quite well despite all the pressure. Wishing you the best!
I’ve enjoyed and have learned so much from you, Nasim. I am very glad you are doing the right thing and making you and your family happy. I’m retired from the rat race and enjoy doing photography for my own enjoyment and sharing it with others. It’s the only way to go.
Thank you for your kind words Ken, I appreciate your support and it is great that you are enjoying photography!
Thanks for sharing.
It never occurred to me that you weren’t a professional photographer — your landscapes and wildlife shots are wonderful (I won’t comment on your wedding shots — they seem fine, but I find the entire genre dull) and your gear reviews are probably the most thorough I’ve seen (especially lately).
As for hollow feelings in IT — I suspect that the photo of your endorsement of SAP says it all. Any workplace that uses SAP is likely to engender some kind of illness ;-)
Tonio, thank you for your kind words, I appreciate it! SAP was a tough big project, but once we got it running, I was actually quite proud of what we were able to achieve…Interestingly though, many did not last – we had a few core members that quit before the project ended :)
hay Nasim, I really want to say like Indian way as too short of words to express feeling, a tight magical hug, love you Nasim. for so much things………
i guess you have never been to India now that you have more time , you can plan trip to India, it will be my great pleasure to invite you at my small home,
regards to you n Lola n love to kids
Mayank
Hi Nasim
One hell of a brave decision you have made, I wish I could be as brave as the rat race grabs us all. I work extremely hard, have no debt, but I still work to cover the lifestyle that I have craved. Perhaps one day I will get brave enough to walk away and do something that I wish to do; so I take my hat off to you and wish you, your family and the team at PL all the very best, I sincerely do.
PL is a great read, with great people, keep up the great work.
All the best from the UK.
Andy Pritchard
Thank you Andy, your words of support mean a lot to us. It is great that you have no debt – it means you are free to do what you please with minimum impact. I am so glad that we walked away from the house and closed off all the debts, it was a huge weight to carry on my shoulders.
Thank you so much Mayank, your words of support really do mean a lot!
Your site has inspired and educated me since I first picked up a digital SLR ( I shot film from the age of 12 but was never any good!). Your site has is full of useful information and lessons to learn. There are many sites online trying to teach photography and post reviews. However, I have always felt that a teacher has to inspire with their work. There are many teachers and reviewers online that, without being too critical, do not inspire with their work. Both your own work and the work of your wife and fellow photographylife writers is of a very high level that inspires and educates your readers.
The most important thing about your site is the fact that all of you seem approachable and humble, there are no large egos trying to prove that you are bigger or better then other artists.
So thank you, and I am sure you will be more successful then any large figure salary job with a business magazine mug shot front page. Success for me is doing what you are inspired to do and what you think makes a difference to the world and your community. The cooperate world is only conscious about making money, one day the paper money will rot. Hard work, family, art and culture will live on.
500px.com/MarkGeorgeAllen
Mark, thank you for your kind and warm words, I really appreciate it!
Nasim,
Wish you the very best.
I came to read your blog only recently after switching to Nikon from Canon and except for the premium corporate position you quit, my life mirrors your story. In IT and in the “same” position from 1986!! I love what I do and very long ago came to accept the fact that I had no people management skills so never thought in terms of advancing my career up the corporate ladder.
I wish I had the courage to do what you did :)
Wish you and your family the very best and loads of happiness.
Shreeni
Shreeni, any skill can be studied, learned and acquired. I also thought I did not have people management skills, but once I was thrown into an environment, I had no choice! If you do not know something, it is not hard to learn. Just find the best material, learn and apply in your environment – that’s my suggestion to you. At my last job, I reached the point in my career, where I realized that I could do literally anything – from finance to human resources! I would just need a year or two and I could get there…
I was really touched by your life. There are lots of similarity between your live and that of mine. I love photography, I am a software engineer, I am humble, I always love to spread my knowledge. I too pay less value for money. I love to truly enjoy the life(one life ;)). I had a bitter childhood, I find the meaning of live after marriage. Thank fully my wife supports me in almost all aspects. She encourages and motivates me in photography.
Like you said we are same minded people.
I really like the way you write your articles. Honestly I read all your posts.
I learnt a lot from photographylife.com. I always recommend this site to my friends.
I am so grateful to your wonderful posts. I really appreciate your decision, perhaps I may take the same decision in a couple of years.
Afterall life is for living, better if its photographylife ;)
Thank you for your great work!!
Prasanna, thank you so much for your kind words and support, it really means a lot!
Nasim,
I have loved this website since I came across it ~one year ago. It was clear from the start this was a passion for you to help educate those of us interested in photography. After reading your letter, I am so impressed that you made this difficult decision, and have the support of your lovely wife. You will be successful, because it is your passion, and we will be the beneficiaries of this passion. I can’t wait! Best wishes and continued success!
Thank you Marta for your support, I really appreciate it. And thank you for being an amazing reader!
Dear Nasim,
You won’t believe if i say that i am also going through the same crisis in my life — definitely not a midlife crisis…. but meaning for my life…..you have taken clear and conscious decision… A BIG salute….Keep going…. we expect more from you… demand more infact. nice to hear that whole family stood by yourside in the life changing decision making process. Hats off to everyone in your family…
It really motivated me more now to take clear cut decision with the full support of my family.
thanks
Alvan
Thank you Alvan! Anything is possible, just keep on aiming high and work towards your goals. I am sure you will get there. Best wishes to you!
After reading the first line just could not turn my head even once until I finished the entire brief. Every word of this is clearly from the heart and it connects very strongly with the reader, at least to me it is pretty emotive. God bless you and your family. Keep sharing your thoughts. love.
Suhail.
Thank you Suhail for your kind words and support, I really appreciate it!
Left my advertising career after 15 years to concentrate on my sports broadcasting career here in the Philippines. That branched out to a very successful sports blogging gig on Yahoo! here. I hear you! Your journey mirrors mine.
I love to read your blog and learn more about the art of photography. Cheers!
Bob, thank you for sharing your story and your success, that’s just amazing! And thank you for your support.
Dear Nascim,
Your blog is excellent and I sincerely think you made the right attitude. I’m a professional photographer in Brazil and the same feelings I greatly diminishes my wedding photos. Today I am photographing the coffee farms and country life something that gives me more satisfaction. Last year I launched a book on coffee and I’m leaving for my second book. Good luck, follow your heart with one foot on the ground. Then I’ll contact you about workshops in Brazil. this is my website: www.andreberlinck.com.br Success for you!
Andre, thank you for your kind words and for sharing your work. I love your photographs! The opening photo with the yellow sun rays piercing through the skies was amazing and your portraits are beautiful. Keep up the good work my friend and do not stop! Workshops in Brazil sound like a lot of fun, would love to hear more.
All the best Nasim. I have always enjoyed your site, and also admire the sense of courtesy, fairness, respect and openness that seems to be behind it, and that no doubt originates from you. If a website can be hospitable, you have it.
James, thank you for your kind words of support, I really appreciate it!
Hi Nasim
At the outset I heartily appreciate your decision which gives immense satisfaction ,happiness to you and inspires thousands of passionate Amateur Photographers and professionals in pursuing their beloved career.I worked as a journalist for 25 years and working as an advertising professional for the last 11 years. Three years back I developed a passion towards photography and pursuing it by traveling to many places. In that way I started learning the basics of photography and got lot of useful information from your site. I liked many articles where your honest assessments and experiences inspired me a lot.
Though Iam a Canon user I visit your site every day and look for updates which are highly refreshing. Iam also at cross roads now.Iam looking for a day when i get rid of this present career and start travel photography which is my passion.I wish you and your lovely family a very happy life…
Ajay, thank you for your feedback and support. Great to hear that we have Canon shooters visiting the site as well. I have recently received the Canon 7D Mark II with a 400mm f/5.6 lens and I am planning to shoot with it for the next few weeks, so hopefully you will be seeing some more Canon camera coverage :)
Nasim,
I found PhotographyLife a couple months ago just after my daughter was born when I decided I would like to preserve the memories of this time in her life with better photographs. My wife and I bought an entry-DSLR for our honeymoon a few years ago, but I never learned how to use it, so the photographs I took in Costa Rica (a beautiful country) may as well have been taken on my phone.
The lessons I have found on your site have improved my photography 100-fold, and I am thrilled at the prospect of continuing to learn a lot more about this new hobby. The photographs I am taking of my daughter now are some I will cherish for the rest of my days, not to mention that acquiring a new skill is always invaluable and can be deeply fulfilling. I cannot thank you enough for starting PhotographyLife; it has been a wonderful resource for me and no doubt will continue to be so.
Congratulations on your new-found simple life. I wish you all the peace and fulfillment that comes with that simplicity.
“Our life is frittered away by detail…Simplicity, simplicity, simplicity!” ~Henry David Thoreau
Thank you,
Jay
Jay, thank you for sharing your story and for your support!
Hello Nasim,
I just wanted to send you my very best wishes for a brilliant new career.
All the best from a devoted follower!
Sandro
Sandro, thank you for your kind words and support!
Bravo Nasim…. Not many have the guts to follow their own dreams nowadays !!
Thank you Anand, appreciate the support!
Nasim,
I am a regular reader of photogrpahylife.com and learnt many things about photography from you, and you are an excellent teacher. I wish you the very best in your endeavors and looking forward to reading more! If you wish to see one of your student’s pictures please visit
RangaKatti.Zenfolio.com
Sincerely,
Ranga
Thank you for your support Ranga and good luck with your photography! I could only see one photo in your portfolio – the rest are hidden.
Nasim,
The site needed visitor registration and I have eliminated that restriction. Please try again at your convenience.
Thanks
Ranga
Thank you for this post. I have always wanted to be a photographer. Since i was very very little. But now im stuck in a life where if i dont have a steady job, i cant live. So many bills and no savings whatsoever (because every one of my husbands and my checks get utilized to the last penny.) I dont even have the money to get any of the stuff i would need to be a photographer. I have one camera, and no time to even use it. I would love to do what you and your wife did, cut up our credit cards, quit my job, and persue my dream. My husband wants to be a writer (ever since he was very little too) but also has no time cause hes always at work (a job that keeps a roof over our heads). We have tried this before, quitting to start working on our dreams. But six months after we had more debt (we had to take out a loan to cover expenses) and are now buried even more.
So this post feels very close to my heart and our experiences. Do you have any advice? We feel like we are just letting this life pass us over without doing a thing about it cause we are stuck. Thank you again for this post. It gives me hope.
Caitlin, looks like I will be creating a new section called “Motivation” for our readers – hopefully it will help you in pursuing your dreams. For now, my recommendation would be to read a book called “The Richest Man in Babylon”. Please find it in a library and read it, then give it to your husband. It will really help you with getting rid of your debt. Don’t fall into desperation – there is always a way out, as long as you are willing to work hard towards your goal.
Nasim,
I bought The Richest Man in Babylon’….but it may be too late for me to become a millionaire …but I’m looking forward to read it! It is a good feeling to have money but it will not buy….happiness!
Cheers,
Waldemar
Kudos to you and your family! May each day bring happiness …
Thank you Geno for your kind words and support!
G’day Nasim,
Truly inspiring; and as one who sees a lot of my own life reflected in your story, kudos at the courage to follow your passion. And thanks for sharing it. May life be filled with richness and joy and good health.
regards
-parthi
Parthi, thank you for your support and your kind words, I really appreciate it!
Nasim,
Bon courage!!
Ron
Thank you Ron, appreciate the support!
nasim, thanks for sharing this very moving story. i am also greatly relieved that you are not quitting your website. it is, without doubt, the most honest, balanced, and informative website about cameras on the world wide web. greetings from faraway south africa !
Thank you Riaan, I appreciate your support!
Very wise words! I am of similar age to you sir with a family just like yours. My dad once told me that as a father, your #1 priority is to your kids. Even if you have very little to offer(material wise), if you offer your time and attention, that is more than enough. Why buy your kids an expensive toy if you don’t have time to see him play with it? will he ever remember that toy in a few weeks? you know what, you have been married for 9 yrs, in another 9 years those kids will be teenagers and on their way trying to cut their own paths in life. Just like you and me, what we still remember are the moments we had with our fathers, their wise counsel, whether they followed it themselves or not, very likely I can hardly remember anything else, but his counsel will stay with me for ever. You have made a wise choice and I look forward to your work. I am looking forward to more reviews and educational features. I hope you have time to review the new Tamron 28-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di VC PZD IS Zoom Lens for Nikon. I am planning to buy it together with the D750 for my trip to Kenya next year. a good all in one zoom would make my travel easier… especially if it is better than the nikon version. All the best and God bless.
G
G, thank you for your kind words and support, you are right about spending time with the family. I am already spending quite a bit of time and I am looking forward for more!
As for the Tamron lens, although I am not a huge fan of superzoom lenses, the Tamron 28-300mm might be an interesting one to look at in comparison to the Nikon counterpart. It is on my long list of “to-do”s for sure!
Very inspiring story… i’m still in the corporate world, but whenever i felt so much pressure in my work, the next day before going to work, I grab my camera and shoot in the street before going to the office. I dont know, but somehow it makes me feel free….. and i feel good again… :)
Thanks to your post.. :) God Bless! Have a great day. — from Philippines.
Dear Nasim,
thank you for this hymn to love, faith, courage, honesty…
God made us to miss Him, to look for Him, before anyone or anything else.
All things come together, through Him.
God bless you and may He give you abundance in your life.
Richard
You are a good and courageous man, Nasim. You and your family will never regret that you had the bravery to follow your dreams and live a good and mindful life.
And we are all the richer that you chose to share your decision with us. What an inspiration you are!
Thank you.
Nasim,
Thank you for sharing with us your reflections, your questions and your life choice. So now we know the man better !
This is a difficult decision that you made, but full of promise and personal success.
J left myself the cozy cocoon of a big firm with his six-figure income and stock options, but also its internal struggles , stress and frustrations, in favor of the independent profession. Twenty years later, I am delighted to have made this decision, and I do not regret first class aircraft, international palaces or the brand new fashion Hermes tie.
From The Mansurov to photography life, your site is by far my favorite. I always found valuable advice as well as the most relevant and most objective critical equipment.
Congratulations and all my best wishes for every success. (Send from France)
Nasim,
I wrote your story and when you said about proposing to Lola next day I got wet, almost, eyes. You are very romantic a person with a very sensitive soul.
Some your thoughts struck me when I read your blog above, like this one: ‘become a slave of the modern capitalistic society’. When I read this I thought that ‘this guy should go back to the Soviet Union, probably the country his parents came from, to learn about being the slave of so called socialist state!’. I used to be SLAVE in socialist/communist Poland before happily becoming ‘slave’ of capitalist Australia! My wife could buy a pair of boots for winter after we took some loan from factory cooperative!! NO, I much preferred to be a ‘slave’ in the capitalist country, Australia where ALL my dreams to be a v. successful engineer eventuated. I could never find a job I loved to do in Poland and work in the consulting office, designing air conditioning/ventilation to any buildings you can only think off: hospitals, universities, offices, factories etc. My life in Australia was my DREAM coming through.
Your debt, as you pointed it out yourself, was your own choice! I have never had a debt in Australia to such an extent as to have an anxiety about it! Why? Because we decided to look very carefully at our spending and this way we managed to have ‘everything’ in our life: lots, lots of travelling, great food, going to the concerts, cinema, theater, but our house is very small: two bedroom unit, which we love to live in!
Today I am retired a man and doing, trying to do, some photography and that’s how I found your great web site!
Having a dream of living a better life has been fulfilled in 100%.
I have also had a motto taken from the greatest Polish poet, Adam Mickiewicz, ‘Siegaj gdzie wzrok nie siega’, which may be translated like: REACH WHERE YOUR EYES CANNOT SEE’
Cheers,
Waldemar
Nasim
OOopsss, I should have written: ‘I READ YOUR STORY, AND NOT ‘ WROTE YOUR STORY’.
Pardon me.
Waldemar
Nasim, It sounds like you followed your heart to make the right choice. I am 76 and running my life the same way. I try not look back at yesterday and look forward to whatever may be given. I read your site every day because it comes from You. Thank you, and may God bless you and your family and do not stop. Les
Wow! Your announcement/essay is really honest, compelling and engaging.
It really struck a chord in me that I can identify with.
I’ve been saying for the last several years that, “we live wrong” and
while i would expand on that here, I think it is much better said in your essay.
Best of luck to you, though it sounds like you rely more on hard work then luck,
but you know what I mean. :)
Richard
I come to this site so often and show it to others, too, because of the quality of the articles and practicality of the advice. Follow your heart. You will find success you have yet to imagine.
Henrique
I won’t presume to be able to judge what is best for you, but I am sure your decision will be wonderful for the thousands of people like me who have gotten an invaluable education from this site.
The next time I indulge my GAS, it will definitely be through a link on this site. It is the least we should do to to show our appreciation for all you have given us.
Nasim,
‘It is necessary to make a dream of life, and to make of a dream a reality’….Pierre Curie.
And I believe the above saying by Pierre Curie is what you have in your life since you ‘switched’ from corp life to photography!
Congratulations!
Waldemar
Ps: Capitalism is not a perfect system, but there is no better one around’ ….Roman Polanski
Nasim,
Albert Camus, a French writer, claimed that reaching ‘happiness’ is impossible task for any person who is ‘ambitious’!!! AC said that ambitious person, like for example your father/or any other person who is ambitious/, will never stop to move on, to achieve another goal, which was set up after the first/second…..n/ties goal has already been achieved thus there will always be new ‘happiness’ on the horizon to go for, leaving ‘yesterday’ happiness as not important event, the past. AC also said that on the other hand one must be ambitious to ….achieve happiness!!! Here we are…..
Waldemar
when you have a family, a fixed income is important…
with weddings you have a certain income, but less certain.
reducing expenses is a possibility, but life can be really hard sometimes and a sudden surge of expenses can arise (often because of health problems).
in these cases a fixed income AND reduced expenses are very useful.
you are still young and healthy, so it will not a problems for tens of years…
btw, gear expenses are NOTHING compared to house restructuring!
good luck.
Nasim, I already am 65 and I want to let you know that looking back, I could have lived with less money, less “luxury” what I did. The most important thing in life is to do what you like and what you feel happy with.
This world, currently live in a spiral of consume that, for sure, does not make happiness at all. For instance, in my country, Spain, there are four people that owns the same money has 14 million of Spaniards; that is a perverse way that will collapse this way-of-life… and I am so sorry for future generations.
I am totally agree with you and your decision, brave !!!
Thank you for the great post and congratulations on your decision.
I think your family be much happier for it.
It takes courage to step out of our comfort zone!
:)
Wow… I could practically use your whole announcement to describe myself, except that I was just a lowly computer analyst, not an executive. I too have begun to simplify my life. I am already out of debt and have quit my corporate IT job. After reading your announcement I feel a lot less stress about quitting my job and starting a new business. It is very scary, but it seems less so now.
Your website was a great resource to me several years back when I began photography (and still is). It really helped me figure things out about photography when they just didn’t make sense. The fact that you replied to many of my questions in the comments is simply fantastic.
It is my dream to write articles for you someday. Writing more is an actual possibility now that I no longer work 80 hours a week in my very small cage.
Thank you for the heart you put into this website. It is appreciated!
Nasim, I have no words, except to congratulate you. :)
Only yourself know what is the best for you and congratulations for chasing your dreams.
You are a very humble, forward-thinking and wishful-to-teach person. And a great photographer (your wife too, as I’ve read her articles). That’s what made Photography Life in its main essence and gathered together so many different people from everywhere, as much as collaborators/guest writers as readers, even the silent ones. So, that’s your best work so far. :)
Keep going!
All the best,
Rafael
Nasim,
Congratulations!
First, be able to do what you always want to do and have bless of your other half means you will have happy life ahead of you.
Second, IT lost all its challenge and fun since 2004 when outsourcing became normality, no point to stick there if you don’t have to use the money for your family’s well being.
All in all, you made right decision and wish your hard work, enjoyment and rewards be proportional in the coming years.
Ben
Nasim:
Read your announcement with great interest. Did not realize that you were not already a “full-time photographer.” I know you will succeed in anything you undertake, so I give my encouragement. I relate to your thoughts about capitalist captivity. Big Biz pays you well. And charges a heavy price. Also much appreciate your statement that “success is meaningless without failure.”
Have enjoyed and learned from many articles on this site and wish you continued success and fulfillment.
Wow… I have only discovered this blog a couple of hours ago, but I have to say – oh my Evolution that is a grand letter you wrote! I identify with each and every bit you say, and although I currently work in finance (not exec level) and from the feedback I get I appear to be doing very well in it, though that confuses me somewhat. My mind and heart has always been elsewhere. My main passion is rock climbing and I really want to teach that for a living as well as pursuing my own goals in that area and in others (photography is a more recent passion and would come a close second for a career choice). But taking the leap is hard indeed when there is a comfortable paycheck guaranteed if I just stay here a little longer… And I am all-too-aware that the longer I leave it the harder it will be to finally leap. In other words – it is a cowardly thing to do to not follow your passions.
I congratulate you Sir on taking your leap. At least for now, you are a much braver person than I am – I hope to prove to myself otherwise in the near future!
Congratulations Nasim, I’m so happy to know that you are following your passion. I wish you the best and I hope to do the same someday.
Respect!
Nasim, you made the right strategic choice. Everyone who is in his forties in a corporate world knows that the end is approaching and you need a plan B. There are so many middle aged corporate folks with (currently) high salaries, no clear mid term prospects, dream houses and big mortgages. And so many are desperately trying to get rid of all that and find the way out. You have created a wonderful photography resource that has become bigger than Colorado. Nasim Mansurov has become a household name for photography enthusiasts across the globe. And you have attracted best talent to contribute to your website. With our abilities, your photography and writing skills and educational talent this was the logical way to go. I think you will find more ways to make money out of your website over time, as its popularity increases, along with your name as known photographer. And then you will build a dream house without a devastating mortgage. It will take longer, but it will be sustainable. All the best of luck, Nasim!
Nasim,
what a revelation your message was.
It is a very stark and real reminder that we all need to get our lives in check every now and again.
You inspire a lot of people through your website here, so thanks for that.
Thanks for taking the time and effort to share with us all what you have thus far, I hope
everything works out just how you hope and wish you and your family much happiness.
All the very best for the future.
Kind regards
Tony
Nasim,
I wish you all the best. Godspeed on your new full time career.
But it’s funny to think how things are so different around the world. In most countries, is impossible for someone with 100k in debt and no savings to build a half million dollar home. The interest rate for a credit card can be as high as 10% a month, and about 15% a year for a new home. Some banks even stipulate that you must not exceed 30% of your family income on credit.
I can see way the temptation is so high in the US for someone to fall into debt.
Daniel, it is a good thing we walked out of that deal! You would not believe how the system lures people into buying stuff here. Banks increase your credit spending limit on credit cards every year, just to make you spend more. All they want people to do is buy buy and buy. But the irresponsibility lies with people of course first and I was one of them. I had debt, but my earnings were far higher than the debt I owed, so the bank had no problem in lending me half a million. In fact, I could get financing for even more if I wanted to! Crazy stuff…
Thanks mate, many people have felt the same as you did back then. I hope this message helps some.
ATB,
Martin.
Dear Nasim,
Congratulations!. I have been a reader of this site for 2+ years now. I completely read your annoouncement. What you do on this web site is outstanding. Why you do this is Truely Inspiring. A lot can be related to my own life. I admire your courage to decide to follow the true passion in life. This helps many readers including me, do some self introspection of our lifes.
All the vert best.
venu
Nasim, best luck to you, and prayers to you and your family for your new life path!
Hi:
I accidentally run into your web site and shocking, sad and some how not surprised to read your story. I came to USA to pursue my MBA degree back to 80’s (bad timing, prime rate was 22.50%). met my wife at the school married when we both only had a degree and walked into a cold world. With God’ grace, we finally made it. I did not been influenced by capitalism (consumer purchasing is 2/3 of US economic) because I grown up in Taiwan (third world county that time). With limited income and the only thing to survive is to live at a very low living standard and save every penny that you could. No vacation, only spent on the necessities.
Glad that you made a right decision and had a great father!!!