Microsoft Surface Book to Challenge Apple’s MacBook Pro

Today is a big day at Microsoft, because the company revealed the Surface Book, Microsoft’s first ever laptop. With its 13.5 inch display packing 3,000 x 2,000 pixels (3:2 aspect ratio, which is great for photography) the screen is very impressive with 267 pixels per inch. And since this machine just like the Surface Pro and Surface 3 can run the full version of Windows 10, you can run any calibration software to get the color precision you need. The cool thing about the Surface Book is that you can use it both as a tablet and a laptop – something Apple MacBook Pro cannot compete with. That’s a neat feature, because some tasks, like online browsing do not require a keyboard, so the ability to disconnect the screen from the keyboard is amazing. The keyboard module is not just a keyboard – it is actually another shell that hosts another battery and an optional NVIDIA graphics card (GPU), which is something I did not expect to see. This means that the Surface Book will be perfectly usable not only for gaming, but also for many challenging tasks, including 3D modeling. GPU speed was the weakness of the Surface Pro line and a lot of people have been asking for a way to hook up an external GPU. Looks like Microsoft listened and delivered. There is, however, a caveat with the tablet vs full laptop mode: since the larger capacity battery sits in the keyboard shell, the battery life is greatly diminished, with the tablet only being able to run for up to 3 hours. Still, that’s pretty darn impressive for such a small powerhouse. And speaking of battery life, once you hook up the keyboard, you will be able to get up to 12 hours of battery life!
In terms of its core capabilities, the Surface Book is a very impressive machine. Sporting Intel’s sixth generation “Skylake” processors, you can expect the Surface Book to be a performance monster, since Skylake not only delivers faster performance than its predecessors, but also better battery life and lower heat generation – all huge pluses for any laptop design. The lower-end version of the Surface Book will feature a Core i5 CPU and you can move up to a Core i7 to get the best performance. On top of that, you will be able to get up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of SSD storage, which is what I have been hoping to see, as 8 GB of RAM is quite limiting nowadays with memory-hungry applications. With more RAM And GPU power, there is a lot you can do with the Surface Book – it is hard to believe that Microsoft was able to squeeze all this technology into a machine that is lighter than the Surface Pro 3. You can easily connect it to an external display via the Mini DisplayPort (you can push 4K or more resolution) and since DisplayPort can be daisy-chained, you can hook up multiple external screens! If you have external devices, the Surface Book will feature two full-size USB 3.0 ports and a full-size SD card reader. Yes, no more external SD card readers taking up the USB port. Due to space constraints, all of these external ports will be sitting in the keyboard shell. And if you want even more ports, you will be able to get a separate docking station: Microsoft’s Surface Dock.
Similar to the Surface Pro 3, the Surface Book will feature two cameras – a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP rear-facing camera with autofocus and up to 1080p HD video recording capabilities. The surface pen, which has 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity, will also be included with the Surface Book. If you already have a Surface Pro 3, you will not have to worry about additional adapters and third party chargers / accessories, as the Surface Book will feature the same Sureface Connect port.
In terms of price points, the lower-end configuration with 128 GB SSD storage, Intel Core i5 and 8 GB of RAM will retail for $1,499 and the best configuration with 512 GB SSD storage, Intel Core i7 and 16 GB of RAM + dedicated NVIDIA GPU will be sold for a hefty $2,699. While that’s a bit pricier than Apple’s high-end MacBook Pro, keep in mind that Apple has not yet refreshed its MacBook Pro line with sixth generation Intel CPUs yet. Plus, Apple will most likely continue making MacBook Pro as a regular laptop, which means no touch-screen capability and all the hardware sitting under the keyboard, which is a deal breaker for me personally – I have little tolerance for the heat generated by laptops when putting them on my lap, as detailed in this article. Lastly, it is pretty clear that Adobe provides a lot more support for NVIDIA GPUs than AMD, so if you do any serious work in Lightroom or Premiere Pro, you will be better off going with NVIDIA. All in all, the Surface Book set a high bar today in the computer world and it looks like Apple will have a hard time surpassing the performance of the Surface Book with its upcoming MacBook Pro line. Unless Apple has something really special planned this fall, which I doubt is the case.
Congrats to Microsoft for making a very functional, powerful, and yet a highly desirable device. In my opinion, the Surface Book is a game-changer, particularly for us photographers. No more heavy and oversized laptops to take on remote jobs and travel – the Surface Book looks like an ideal machine, with plenty of juice to run Lightroom and Photoshop.
You can pre-order Microsoft’s Surface Book starting today from Microsoft’s Online Store.
I do wonder where are you taking so much energy to write all these great posts on your site??!! It looks to me that you may not sleep at all and all you do is writing great posts for all of us who sleep much more and then when awaken have got your ….new post ready to enjoy!!
THANK YOU!
Waldemar, I appreciate your feedback. I want to write more, especially on photography, but other commitments often get in the way. The last three weeks have been particularly difficult, but now that I am back on track, you will see some more great stuff on the site, hopefully :)
There are some INCREDIBLE people in the World and, for me, you ARE ONE OF THEM!!
Thanks for your BEING!
Waldemar, you are too kind my friend. Thank you for the compliment, I really appreciate it. Have a wonderful rest of the week sir!
I like the idea of a 3:2 ratio screen. I’m so tired with 16:9 screens. Not all of us watch videos on our computers.
Good for Microsoft.
David, agreed – I can’t stand those 16:9 screens myself. 3:2 is perfect for photography.
I actually like the wider screens for lightroom because the extra screen width is taken up by the editing palette on the right.
Wondering about the touch screen….if it means you save money on buying a Wacomm then WOW!!! Not too expensive at full spec.
Also can the storage be user replaced? Its my main “hate” with the MacPro.
WFP, the new pen should be pretty darn amazing compared to Wacom. And it is price out to be pretty competitive with Apple – wait for Apple to release an update to MacBook Pro and you will see where Apple places the MB Pro price-wise in comparison.
No, storage cannot be easily replaced. These things are packed so tightly, that it would require a great deal of effort. If you don’t want to shell out for the biggest storage option, just get the Samsung T1 – see my Samsung T1 review. It is pretty darn amazing. Takes up one USB slot, but not an issue for this puppy, since it has two USB slots.
Nasim,
I have been waiting for the surface Pro 4 to come out, but with the announcement of the Surface Book, now I have to chose, will you be reviewing either of these products? Both products are more than adequate for my needs, with pricing not being factored in, which one would be a better choice the Surface Pro 4 or the Surface Book?
Thanks
Patrick Kelley
Thank you for the great preview. This sounds just like what I am looking for in a new laptop, but one question – you say that the tablet/display can be color calibrated, I’m assuming just like I do with my monitor using an X-rite. Since this is GPU generated will it maintain the calibration when the tablet part is removed from the keyboard?
The windows Pro 4 is a nice machine, if your shopping for a very portable SSD machine, you might want to compare the HP Spectre x360 – 13-4102dx to the Pro4 for all specs and price. The HP combo i7 is a nice setup for the money.
Just a thought.
Do they say which CPUs and GPUs they’re using? All I can see is that they have i5 and i7, and nVidia GPUs.
I don’t think I’d call the pricing competitive with Apple. For example, for a 16GB/512GB with an i7 you’d have to pay $2700, but the equivalent MBP is $2200. The MBP doesn’t have a pen or a GPU but it’s an extremely capable computer (and we can’t see how good the GPU in the Microsoft is, but given the power specs it can’t be one of the higher end ones). The MBP I have is substantially less impressive than the $2200 model but still kills at any task I give it. Granted, I don’t try to use it for 3D modeling.
I agree. It is certainly a game changer. Great design and very powerful. It deserves to become a huge success.
This looks incredible specs wise and it costs less than I paid for a 2013 MB Pro with 512mb ssd and 16gb ram. This is what will replace the MB Pro next year. I am sure I will miss Apple’s awesome trackpad, but I will love everything else!
I hated their marketing BS (twice faster than macbook pro? that’s plain impossible) but still preordered one. It is THE only laptop with ~14 inch 3:2 display, and that alone justifies the price.
The question I have is how stable is the OS compared with Apple’s?