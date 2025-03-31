Photography Life

“Mastering Milky Way Photography” – Full Course Available Now!

Today, I am thrilled to announce the release of one of the biggest projects we’ve ever done at Photography Life: our new Online Workshop, “Mastering Milky Way Photography“! This video course takes a deep dive into the principles of Milky Way photography, and in particular, how to capture photos of the night sky with maximum quality.

As the instructor of this course, I’ve done everything I can to distill the benefits of a $3000+ in-person workshop into this comprehensive online tutorial. In five lessons over two hours, I shine a light on the murkiest parts of Milky Way photography and crystalize difficult concepts into easy-to-understand ideas. I’ve left no stone unturned or kept any secrets to myself: You will finish this course with all the tools that you need to take stunning Milky Way photos, no matter your camera, and even if you’ve never taken a Milky Way photo before.

Taken with the Nikon Zfc and the 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 kit lens – demonstration in the course

Mastering Milky Way Photography is included at no extra cost for all Photography Life Gold Members, a membership that is $12/month. Existing Gold Members can download it at any time by logging into your account and going to this page of our shop. This marks the fourth Online Workshop that Photography Life’s Gold Members have received in the last seven months, part of our commitment to release four full-length video courses per year.

I’ll have something extra to say tomorrow as well, when I’ll announce another major feature for all Silver and Gold Members. So, if you haven’t joined the nearly 3000-person community on our Member Page, take this as your sign to come aboard today! My goal is for a Photography Life membership to be one of the best values for your money in the photography world.

Apart from today’s product announcement, we are currently running a sale where all memberships are 20% off for your first month or year using the code PL2025. This will let you test the waters of our memberships if you’re on the fence about joining. The discount was scheduled to expire tonight, but I’ve extended it to the end of April 1.

That covers the main points you need to know about Photography Life’s member page and our new Milky Way course! Let me know in the comments below if you have questions about this Online Workshop, our memberships, or anything else. Thank you for supporting our independent website – and I hope that you get as much out of this project as I put into it.

About Spencer Cox

I'm Spencer Cox, a landscape photographer based in Colorado. I started writing for Photography Life a decade ago, and now I run the website in collaboration with Nasim. I've used nearly every digital camera system under the sun, but for my personal work, I love the slow-paced nature of large format film. You can see more at my personal website and my not-exactly-active Instagram page.

Adrian

Still April 1st here in Australia and the discount code AI-FREE isn’t being accepted!

Spencer Cox

Hi Adrian, it seems that code expired at the originally scheduled time on March 31, despite my attempt to extend the sale. I will need to look into how that happened. In any case, try it now with the new code PL2025 at checkout and it will work! I just tested it on a new account to confirm.

Adrian

Hi Spencer,

Thank you for that. The code worked & I’m on board for a 12 month subscription.

Cheers

Spencer Cox

I’m glad it worked, and welcome to our page!

Christo

Looks interesting, especially the post-processing and tracking parts for me. But it is unclear to me if the videos are “stream” only or downloadable to watch offline. I prefer downloadable.

Spencer Cox

It’s both! You could watch the full course online on the member page after buying it, but you also have the option to download it. The downloads are available in both 1080p and 4K. Also, it’s possible to download the course as five separate videos (one video per chapter) and/or as a single long video, up to you.

Christo

Sorry but the 20% code is not coming up for me, disappeared. Though it is still 31 March in the US and 1 April where I am.

Spencer Cox

Hey Christo, I’m sorry about that – apparently when I added an extension to the sale, the old code stopped working. But I just changed the code, so if you try it again using PL2025 instead, it will work! You can put the code in at checkout.

Oehler Bill

Obviously, I need to proofread – Spencer. ;-)

Spencer Cox

All good!

Oehler Bill

Dear Soencer – Thanks again and again for your pics, comments, and offers, the hard work you put into all of this is apparent and appreciated. I’m always enlarging and moving many photos around on my screen to see if my editing is an improvement from what others publish. Generally, and specifically in this article, yours were perfect!

Spencer Cox

Thank you for saying so! Yeah, projects like this take a lot of time, but I think they’re a great way to learn a topic in photography. They’re also how we keep the site afloat these days. (And a bonus – now that it’s done, I’ve got a lot more free time to write regular articles and reviews :)

