“Mastering Milky Way Photography” – Full Course Available Now!

Today, I am thrilled to announce the release of one of the biggest projects we’ve ever done at Photography Life: our new Online Workshop, “Mastering Milky Way Photography“! This video course takes a deep dive into the principles of Milky Way photography, and in particular, how to capture photos of the night sky with maximum quality.

As the instructor of this course, I’ve done everything I can to distill the benefits of a $3000+ in-person workshop into this comprehensive online tutorial. In five lessons over two hours, I shine a light on the murkiest parts of Milky Way photography and crystalize difficult concepts into easy-to-understand ideas. I’ve left no stone unturned or kept any secrets to myself: You will finish this course with all the tools that you need to take stunning Milky Way photos, no matter your camera, and even if you’ve never taken a Milky Way photo before.

Mastering Milky Way Photography is included at no extra cost for all Photography Life Gold Members, a membership that is $12/month. Existing Gold Members can download it at any time by logging into your account and going to this page of our shop. This marks the fourth Online Workshop that Photography Life’s Gold Members have received in the last seven months, part of our commitment to release four full-length video courses per year.

I’ll have something extra to say tomorrow as well, when I’ll announce another major feature for all Silver and Gold Members. So, if you haven’t joined the nearly 3000-person community on our Member Page, take this as your sign to come aboard today! My goal is for a Photography Life membership to be one of the best values for your money in the photography world.

Apart from today’s product announcement, we are currently running a sale where all memberships are 20% off for your first month or year using the code PL2025. This will let you test the waters of our memberships if you’re on the fence about joining. The discount was scheduled to expire tonight, but I’ve extended it to the end of April 1.

You can visit the Member Page here to sign up for a Silver or Gold membership and see the benefits of each tier. Monthly prices are $5/month and $12/month respectively, ignoring today’s sales. Annual prices are discounted an additional 5%.

If you’re not a Gold Member, you can purchase Mastering Milky Way Photography for $90 here.

That covers the main points you need to know about Photography Life’s member page and our new Milky Way course! Let me know in the comments below if you have questions about this Online Workshop, our memberships, or anything else. Thank you for supporting our independent website – and I hope that you get as much out of this project as I put into it.