Lightroom Classic and Lightroom CC Announced – Subscription Only

Four years is a long time in the digital realm. In the past four years, new products, services, and software have uprooted many parts of the old world and put something new in its place. It also is enough time — as many people suspected, but wasn’t confirmed until today — for a company to break a promise. I’m talking about Adobe, with their new release of two separate versions of Lightroom: a split “Lightroom CC” and “Lightroom Classic CC.” Both of them are subscription only, which runs counter to Adobe’s own words during the release of Lightroom 5: “Future versions of Lightroom will be made available via traditional perpetual licenses indefinitely” (source). Although it helps to define indefinitely just to be sure — dictionary.com says “without fixed or specified limit; unlimited” — it should be clear that Adobe’s sentiment has shifted dramatically since then, as they’ve seen their profits soar with the Creative Cloud. Below, I’ll dive into some new features in these Lightroom releases. I’ll also provide some suggestions if, like me, you are against the idea of monthly payments in order to access a catalog-based editing software (which makes you keep paying if you want the ability to re-edit your old photos).
1) The Two Versions
For the first time, Adobe split Lightroom into two separate versions — Lightroom Classic CC and Lightroom CC. What’s their reasoning?
Well, to quote Adobe’s press release, here’s what they say about Lightroom CC:
Featuring a streamlined user interface, Lightroom CC enables powerful editing in full resolution across mobile, desktop and the web. With Lightroom CC, photographers can make edits on one device and automatically synchronize their changes everywhere.
And this is how they describe about Lightroom CC Classic:
As contrasted with the cloud-centric, anywhere workflows of Lightroom CC, the new Lightroom Classic CC continues to focus on a more traditional desktop-first workflow with local storage and file and folder control.
Also, there’s also this fun point (emphasis mine):
…Lightroom Classic CC, previously known as Lightroom CC…
Keeping track of that? So, Lightroom CC is now called Lightroom Classic CC, while the new Lightroom CC is a totally new thing. That makes sense, right?
On the off chance that you’re confused by this naming convention, here are the main differences between the two pieces of software:
- Lightroom Classic: This is just the next update in the normal Lightroom lineup. It’s the successor to Lightroom 6 (or, if you already have it, Lightroom CC). You can’t buy it as a standalone product — only by subscription.
- Lightroom CC: This is a brand new product. It has a different interface than the Lightroom you’ve used before, and, arguably, it has a different target audience. You can’t open a photo in Lightroom CC without storing it in the cloud. However, any photos that you have uploaded to Adobe’s cloud servers can be accessed from any device, and the Lightroom CC interface stays consistent across all of them. So, you can edit a full-resolution RAW file from your phone just like from a desktop, and all the edits you make in one place will sync between all your devices. Like Lightroom Classic, it’s subscription-only.
2) Looking at the New Features
These new versions of Lightroom have some important features worth mentioning. I’ll dive into the separate features of Lightroom Classic and Lightroom CC here:
2.1) Lightroom Classic CC
Let’s start with Lightroom Classic, since it’s the “main” update to the existing Lightroom versions. It has one big upgrade that Adobe is emphasizing more than any other: speed.
It’s no secret that Lightroom is a slow program. In a speed comparison between different generations of Lightroom, we found that the newest Lightroom CC took more time to render 1:1 previews of the same images than any other Lightroom version. That comparison went all the way back to Lightroom 2, which was released in 2008.
Adobe doesn’t offer any specifics, so it remains to be seen exactly how much of a speed boost the new version will have. Personally, though, my guess is that it will be significant — otherwise, it would be embarrassing for Adobe to hype this improvement more than any other (though they have advertised speed improvements in the past, usually inaccurately).
Once we’ve tested the speed, we’ll post it in a separate article. But you can see from the chart below that they have a long way to go. (This is based upon importing 823 photos, converting them to 1:1 previews, and then exporting 250 of them):
|Lightroom Version
|Image Import
|1:1 Previews
|Image Export
|Images were exported in down-sampled resolution of 2048 pixels long
|Lightroom 2.7
|00:00:35
|00:21:39
|00:06:17
|Lightroom 3.6
|00:00:21
|00:27:03
|00:06:47
|Lightroom 4.4
|00:00:15
|00:43:05
|00:08:35
|Lightroom 5.7
|00:00:17
|00:41:39
|00:08:15
|Lightroom 6.6.1 / CC 2015.6.1
|00:00:20
|00:47:32
|00:06:16
What about other new features? The biggest one is an interesting new way to refine the local adjustments that you make. It’s called “range masking,” and the idea is that you can add a local adjustment, and then not apply it to areas of certain brightness or color levels.
So, if there’s a tree sticking up from the horizon, this makes it much easier to edit the sky behind it selectively. You can create a gradient to darken the sky, for example, and then only apply that gradient to areas that are above a certain luminance value. To me, this is a valuable new feature that I think many people won’t pay as much attention to initially (since Adobe is spending more energy focusing on advertising their speed improvements). Here’s the video that Adobe released about the new range masking feature:
2.2) Lightroom CC
Lightroom CC is a different beast altogether. When you open the program, you won’t see the typical Lightroom interface. It’s an entirely separate product, which probably would not replace Lightroom Classic for most photographers.
Why does it exist? Fair question. The goal here is to let you edit your photos on any device, from your phone to your desktop, and see the adjustments sync from device to device — since the edits are all stored in the cloud. This includes editing the full-resolution, original files, including RAW images.
“Wait!” you might say. “How can I possibly edit full-resolution RAW photos on my phone without draining storage?”
That’s the crux of this new product — it’s all cloud-based. You cannot edit a single photo in Lightroom CC that isn’t hosted on Adobe’s cloud. So, if you have an existing file structure on your desktop, it’s irrelevant here. You need to copy (or just move) your desktop-based files to Adobe’s server in order to edit a photo in Lightroom CC.
This isn’t just an advanced version of Lightroom Mobile. For all intents and purposes, it’s a brand new product, with much greater focus on multi-device editing than Lightroom ever had before.
It sounds good, especially when you consider that Lightroom CC is included in Adobe’s $10/month photography plan, along with Photoshop and Lightroom Classic. In theory, this could be the only copy of Lightroom that you ever use. After all, it has many of the same features and adjustments as Lightroom Classic, just with a different interface, and a separate place to store your files. (Indeed, Adobe is advertising it as a product that can work as your sole Lightroom version).
In practice, though, there are a couple issues. First, the version included in Adobe’s photography plan only comes with 20 gigabytes of storage. So, forget about hosting your entire image library in the cloud. Second, in order to access one terabyte of cloud data, you need to pay an additional $10 per month — and many of us have photo libraries larger than 1 terabyte, which raises the price even further. On top of that, there are obvious security and upload speed issues that come with cloud storage, so my assumption is that most people will not use Lightroom CC as their primary photo workflow, at least for now.
Lastly, one interesting thing about Lightroom CC is that it has the ability to filter your images by keyword — keywords that it selects via machine learning, rather than you writing manually. So, you can search for “cactus,” and it will return a set of photos that it thinks contain a cactus. Cool feature? Necessary for your business? Just plain creepy? You decide.
3) A Note on the Price
Ten dollars a month for both new versions of Lightroom, as well as Photoshop CC, is not a bad price if you rely on these products. Even if you pay the additional $10 per month to access 1TB of cloud storage, the price isn’t awful. Adobe has endured a lot of backlash from photographers because of their subscription plan, and, in my opinion, the low price is the only thing that’s staved off some of the harshest criticism. However, there’s one thing to remember about subscription pricing: Adobe can raise it whenever they want.
I’m not saying that they might do this. What I am saying is that this is something they’ve already done. Not to the photography plan — not yet — but, in the same release for these two new versions of Lightroom, Adobe also announced a series of price increases.
Specifically, they’re raising the prices for everyone who has a “Single App” plan (such as if you only own the standalone version of Adobe Premiere, or anything else), as well as the “All Apps” plan (if you have the entire suite) by 6 percent, beginning in March, or when you renew your contract. That’s not a huge increase yet (it mainly follows USD inflation), but I wouldn’t be so confident that future price increases will be so minor. In fact, at the same time they announced this development, Adobe also raised the price of the “Creative Cloud for Teams” plan from $70 per month to $80 per month — a 14 percent increase. That’s more than twice the rate of inflation since 2013, at least for the US dollar.
Right now, buying a standalone version of Photoshop CC costs $20 per month (which will rise to $21.20 per month beginning in March if they follow their stated “6 percent” increase). Yet, buying Photoshop CC bundled with Lightroom CC, Lightroom Classic, and 20GB of cloud storage costs $10 per month.
I hope that I’m wrong, but this structure doesn’t seem stable to me. Aside from rises due to inflation, which are understandable, I have a hard time imagining that this price will remain so low indefinitely (by which I really do mean forever). It might! We just don’t know.
4) Future Lightroom 6 Updates?
After 2017, Adobe won’t release a single new update to Lightroom 6. No new camera support, lens profiles, bug fixes, or extra features.
Then again, it’s not like Lightroom 6 users have gotten any extra features so far. It’s already a dumbed-down release. Lightroom 6 doesn’t include Adobe’s dehaze tool. It doesn’t let you alter “whites” and “blacks” sliders with a local adjustment brush. Nor does it have the boundary warp feature for merging panoramas. (All of these have been in the CC version for more than a year.)
Still, the fact that Adobe has continued to release camera and lens updates for Lightroom 6 has been useful, and they’re now officially cutting that off. So, you can’t just stick with Lightroom 6 forever, unless you only plan to use cameras and lenses that Adobe already supports (or will with in the next few months). If a new mirrorless Nikon D851 comes to market three months from now and sends shockwaves through the camera world, you’ll never be able to open its NEF files in Lightroom 6 (although some third-party companies might build D851 NEF to DNG file converters that still allow RAW editing; we’ll have to see).
This just furthers a pattern that we’ve seen from Adobe for a while. Lightroom 6 was never meant to be a complete software package, despite its $150 price. Perhaps Adobe calculated that a slimmer Lightroom 6 would convince people to upgrade to the CC version, or maybe they simply didn’t want to invest in providing updates for people whose money they already had. Either way, the confirmation of Lightroom 6’s demise is not something that surprises me, but it’s still a huge frustration.
5) Support for D850 NEF Files
Do you have the new D850, and you can’t wait to start editing the NEF files in Lightroom? If you have the CC version, the good news is that you should be able to edit those files today.
If you’re still using Lightroom 6, support for the D850 will take about a week to arrive — October 26.
This delay is annoying, but it doesn’t bother me as much as other parts of Adobe’s press release. For one, I don’t have a D850! But even if I did, one week isn’t too long to wait. I don’t know if Adobe has nefarious reasons for delaying Lightroom 6 D850 support, or if they simply weren’t able to get the update out in time for today’s announcement. I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt here, if only because October 26 isn’t too far away.
But it does say something about Adobe’s priorities. Which version of Lightroom did Adobe prioritize for D850 support? One that no one owned until today. That’s not a way to keep existing Lightroom 6 owners happy, to say the least.
6) The Problem with Subscription Catalog Software
Lightroom is catalog-based software. That means that any edit you make, any keyword you assign, and any rating/flag you apply is only visible in Lightroom. You can export a finalized JPEG or TIFF file out into the world with all these edits embedded, but the adjustments themselves aren’t accessible outside of Lightroom.
For subscription software, that’s a worrying prospect. What happens if you buy Lightroom Classic CC, make a bunch of edits to your photos, and then cancel your subscription? Do you lose access to all your files? Is Adobe holding your photos hostage?
A lot of people don’t know the answers to these questions. Luckily, the reality is not quite so dark — but it’s not all perfect, either.
After you cancel a CC subscription, you have full access to all your edited files, as well as the organizational structure that you’ve already created. On top of that, you can export those photos just like normal, enabling you to edit them in other software programs.
The biggest thing that you can’t do once you cancel your subscription is edit your old photos within Lightroom. Although that seems reasonable on the surface, it’s a more nuanced issue than you might think. Specifically, what happens if you look back at one of your favorite photos, but you realize that you over-sharpened it in Lightroom? If you’ve canceled your subscription, you only have three choices: accept the over-sharpneing, pay for Lightroom access again, or start editing the RAW photo from scratch in your new software.
I’m not sure what the solution is for Adobe in this regard. I think they’re already pretty fair about allowing you access to many of Lightroom’s features after you drop a subscription — but that doesn’t make things better for people who find themselves in this situation. As I see it, this is a flaw with catalog-based subscription software in general. By definition, you’ll be cut off from some part of your catalog if you ever stop paying the monthly fee.
7) Alternatives to Lightroom
If you don’t plan to buy into Adobe’s subscription model, what can you do? Are there any good alternatives to Lightroom on the market?
There definitely are some alternatives. The biggest names in cataloging software are Capture One, ACDSee Ultimate, and Corel AfterShot Pro.
If you don’t need a catalog, and you simply want a RAW photo editor, there are many more options. This is far from a complete list, but some of the top names are Affinity Photo, ON1 Photo RAW, Photo Ninja, DxO Optics Pro, and RawTherapee.
Should you switch? It’s a tough question. Personally, my plan going forward is to keep my copy of Lightroom 6 for editing old photos, and test out some alternative standalone products for post-processing any new images I take. Capture One seems the most promising for now, but I’m planning to test other cataloging software as well before switching. But I certainly won’t be buying the subscription version of Lightroom — I can say that for sure.
If you are planning to switch, I’d recommend doing so sooner rather than later. The simple reason is that you should get ahead of the curve. The more time you wait, the more photos you’ll have in Lightroom’s ecosystem, and the harder it will be to switch. Personally, I don’t want to become even more reliant on Lightroom in the next two or three years, because the transition is already going to be tricky enough.
8) Where to Purchase
If you’re not already a Creative Cloud subscriber, you can purchase a subscription at the link below (not an affiliate link). If you do find the new Lightroom CC option interesting, and you plan to use it for more than just a handful of photos, you’ll probably want the $20/month 1TB storage photo plan rather than the $10/month version with 20GB. Or, you could buy Lightroom CC standalone — without Photoshop or Lightroom Classic — for $10/month:
9) Conclusion
Although I’ve pointed out a lot of negatives about this new Lightroom release, I will say one good thing: For existing Lightroom CC users, the update to Lightroom Classic seems like it will be a useful one. The biggest issue with Lightroom has been its lack of speed, as we tested before. If Adobe genuinely has improved the performance of this new software — specifically when exporting batches of photos, rendering 1:1 previews, and applying multiple local adjustments — a lot of photographers will be happy.
But there’s another crowd of people who have avoided Adobe’s CC subscription model so far on the promise that future standalone Lightroom versions would exist, and this development is a bit of a slap in the face for them. Personally, I’m not opposed to buying subscription software for certain things, but I draw the line with a product that harms my ability to re-edit existing work if I choose to unsubscribe.
For that reason, at least for me, this announcement didn’t simply fail to convince me to buy Lightroom CC or Lightroom Classic. Instead, it tipped my hand toward finally switching over to a competing product.
Riiiight. Ok, so they have never heard of data-caps and slow networks. They also have not experienced editing across multiple >uncalibrated< screens. I can see how my ipad would look great then get it to my calibrated 4k monitor and it looks way too warm. Do they address this??
Hi Sean, unless you calibrate your iPad or smartphone screens via third-party hardware (which is possible with X-rite and Datacolor’s calibration tools), there is no way to get consistent color across multiple devices. So, it doesn’t matter whether it’s Adobe or any other company creating multi-platform software. However, if you do calibrate all your devices, the colors will be roughly similar between them (though not totally identical, which is never really possible).
It’s important to mention that these issues only apply to Lightroom CC, not the new Lightroom Classic (which is the actual upgrade to prior Lightroom software, like Lightroom 6). I suspect that many CC subscribers won’t even use the new Lightroom CC, since it is an entirely new product that fulfills a different need from Lightroom’s traditional use.
Spencer, Thanks for your explanation of the differences and implications of CC; it seems it’s time to look for an alternative after using LR for all my amateur RAW editing since 2009. LR was on my MacBook, making easy to take on family visits to Colombia, edit fotos and transfer to a memory stick for relatives – how primitive, without any wi-fi connection. Public Wi-Fi has its risks ( I would pay for a LR Classic subscription if it were not cloud based). With iPhoto and Photos for emailing and printing, all I need is a similar path to RAW editing.
Lightroom Classic CC is not cloud-based. It works just like Lightroom has worked since inception.
Joni Lehman,
I totally misunderstood that point, thank you!
Now to read Spencer Cox’ follow-up article!
Outstanding critique Spencer. Thank you!
Thank you, Bud, glad that you liked the article! This certainly is a frustrating development for many photographers.
This is the coffin nail for LR for the Pros. Maybe this is intended. Who wants TBs of important files in the cloud? And if you dislike the CC licensing system / depending on regular payments to access your edits! you will likely opt out of the Adobe ecosystem. After LR613 I will likely switch to C1. As the D850 will be my Jack-of-all-trades in the next 2-3 years I might have 2 years for this switch.
Hi Sören, agreed — although this might gain Adobe more CC subscribers, it will cause them to lose many other photographers along the way. I’m sure they’ve done the math and realized they’ll earn more this way, though.
For what it’s worth, I’d like to clarify that you don’t need to put all your photos in the cloud if you want the new version of Lightroom. The new version is “Lightroom Classic,” which works no differently than normal. It has the same interface and everything, just with speed and masking improvements.
The cloud storage is only relevant if you want to use the new “Lightroom CC.” You don’t have to use it, and I suspect that many photographers won’t. It’s a brand new program that essentially costs an extra $10/month to use (since you’ll want the full 1TB of cloud storage if you buy it). Adobe is only including it for “free” with this update as a sort of advertisement. It really shouldn’t even be branded as a Lightroom product, to be frank — although it has many of the same editing algorithms, it’s meant for a totally different purpose (multi-device, cloud-based editing and organization rather than as a cataloging software to edit/organize photos on your computer).
It’s very clear on their site, their marketing literature, and the naming of Classic CC that it’s days are numbered as well. No idea how long but I will not be surprised to read of it being terminated in the next few years.
Yes, I noticed that too, and it seemed strange. In one of their promotional videos, it felt like they went *too far* out of their way to insist that they were going to keep releasing updates for Lightroom Classic. But once Lightroom CC has all the features of Lightroom Classic (which isn’t the case yet), it would not surprise me if they cease to offer the Classic version. We’ll have to wait and see.
Thanks for the review.
If they force the cloud solution I’m gone as well. I spend lots of time in remote places and internet is not up to it, without considering the other issues.
I’ve seen disasters during attempts to push web based systems into locations with unreliable internet.
That the local mask tool is a cracker though. Very handy device. Any software I go to (a very likely possibility given the rapaciousness of Adobe) would need something similarly easy to use and as effective.
Cheers
With regards to…
“it felt like they went *too far* out of their way to insist that they were going to keep releasing updates for Lightroom Classic”
Let’s not forget how insistent they were previously that they would “continue to have a perpetually licensed version of Lightroom”. The went back on this promise like a cheap politician and I don’t see any reason why they won’t just shaft users yet again in search of dollars. I simply cannot understand modern corporations desire to have “cloud” everything. For photos and large libraries it simply makes no sense.
“Who wants TBs of important files in the cloud?” A lot of businesses apparently. With SAP, IBM and others booking billions of dollars annually for real “Cloud Based” services someone is writing those checks.
My files are averaging an eighth of a gig. I am already up to 1.9 terabytes on my Code42 cloud backup. They charge $120 a year for unlimited storage. Rationing cloud space is just ADP (Additional Dealer Profit).
Oh Adobe, we’re done here.
The demise of the LR perpetual licence is sad but not unexpected. Adobe is in my view a greedy and untrustworthy company. Unfortunately this is all too common today.
Personally I’m not interested in renting my software. I’m still using a D7000 and have LR4, DxO Optics Pro 9 and Affinity Photo. When LR4 is no longer viable, due to a camera or computer upgrade, I will ditch LR.
Optics Pro is a fine raw converter. Capture NX-D is usable if you want Nikon’s own raw conversion engine. Affinity Photo is a fine Photoshop replacement, and Serif are working on a DAM application which we should see next year, so there are options for those not wanting to pay Adobe the monthly tithe.
I certainly hope that Serif releases a genuine Lightroom competitor — that is, one with a cataloging system. I’ve used Affinity photo before and liked it quite a bit.
It looks to me that ON1’s 2018 Beta has catalog capability. I haven’t tried it yet as I just downloaded it today.
I tried to update DxO, but the updates failed multiple times. I tried their tech support and after awhile they passed it up to developers. They have been unresponsive. So it looks like for me DxO is no longer viable. (That’s why I looked at ON1.)
I tried On1 raw 2017 a year (side by side with Lightroom and Capture One) but the quality of their raw conversion is just not good enough. The color rendition (at least for my Nikon D750 and D5500) is not good (although you can tweak) but also highlight recovery and also noise reduction is not what you expect. They advertise with being “Lightning fast” but until now the program was very slow. Capture One is just in an other league IMO.
ON1 RAW 2017 does have a catalog. It offers almost all features found in LR6 (some better some not as good). It has more extensive masks and brushes, and it offers layers. Version 2018 is supposed to enhance many of these tools and the interface, and adds HDR, which by demo-videos, appears to be far better than HDR in LR6.
I primarily use LR6 and use ON1 RAW 2017 as a plug-in when I need to use layers and/or masks. It works well for me.
Serif has tweeted that they won’t have any DAM tool anytime soon — certainly not in the next year. Lots of competitors to Adobe are popping up but I suspect most will fall by the wayside within 2 years.
How is Adobe any different than Apple or any other giant of a company that’s out there for profit? At least for those of you who will be leaving LR, there are alternatives and hopefully for you, it will be as good a better experience for you. I think you will end up paying about the same in the long run, but to each their own.
ML, $10 a month for 10 years is $1200. Are you really sure about that last line? I bought LR4 in 2012 for £94 and am still using it. Bought Affinity Photo last year for £30.
Right you have to count in years and you have to pay forever if you want to keep access to your own files (and as expected the prices will raise soon)!
I concur emphatically and appreciate the comments regards the alternatives.
Worthy of note if you find LR4 fine for your needs is the Adobe (ironically) DNG converter…
helpx.adobe.com/au/ph…erter.html
“Adobe provides backwards compatibility for the latest cameras for use in older versions of Photoshop, Lightroom, Bridge, After Effects, and Photoshop Elements through the DNG Converter.”
So as long as you don’t mind converting to DNG (you can likely embed the original RAW if you don’t mind the file bloat) then you need never change. It is certainly the option I am considering.
I’m done with Adobe. I know they don’t care at all. They show that with their horrible support already but this is the end. I won’t go CaptureOne as the full version is expensive and they may go to subscription eventually. So many of the other options are lame, buggy, or sporadically updated.
One possibility is to wait and continue using your current version of Lightroom until a better replacement reaches the market. Capture One’s subscription model worries me as well, and many of the other pieces of cataloging software out there are known for having major issues. There were rumors earlier this year about Affinity Photo building a Lightroom competitor. I’ve used Affinity Photo before and found it to be a good Photoshop alternative. That might be the first place I look if/when it arrives on market.
Also, if you aren’t tied to a catalog system, there are many other RAW converters on the market — too many for me to even provide suggestions, because I only have limited experience with a couple of them. Many of them have quite good reviews. Like you, I’m looking to jump ship as soon as possible.
Just as browser or catalogue software Acdsee is very good. Just combine it with any converter that you like and you are done (Acdsee Pro is a converter as well but the quality is not up to the big boys although sometimes I get results with their Light equalizer that I cannot reach with other converters).
I’ve been using ACDSee for many years now. It’s superb as an image browser and finder. It’s pretty good as a cataloger (but see below). It has RAW import and image editing, but I never use those.
A good cataloger needs two things I’ve not seen yet. The first is Boolean searches, allowing you to create any possible search. (“NOT” seems to be a problem.) To make this (or any other type of search) work, you need to select your keywords from a list you create, instead of free form. Do you really want to have to include Missisippi in your searches for that big river in North America?
The second is producing invoices and image transmittal memos from the catalog. For instance, you could drag ‘n drop the images to be transmitted into a folder, and the invoicing program would produce an invoice or memo based on that. Plus, you should be able to choose the copyright and use restriction boilerplate from a list, as these are complicated and change based on circumstances. You do not want to do this by hand. Not selling your images? Don’t wait ’til you are!
Does Lightroom have these?
“A good cataloger needs two things I’ve not seen yet. ” Then you need to take a close look at IMatch 2017 www.photools.com/
“The first is Boolean searches…”
From the IMatch 2017 Help: “The Advanced Search option enables the full power of the IMatch Search Engine including Boolean operators like AND, OR and NOT, support for parentheses () and more.”
“The second is producing invoices and image transmittal memos from the catalog. ”
IMatch 2017 includes an extremely powerful Design & Print module that lets you create both static and dynamic templates for printing. Again from the Help: “Dynamic templates are a unique and powerful feature of IMatch Printing. Using this template type enables you to create templates with flexible layouts that work with any number of files later. This kind of templates is ideal for portfolios, contact sheets, reports, label prints and similar document types.”
You can download a free trial to try out these and other powerful features. It’s worth a look, especially if you’re concerned about Lightroom’s limitations.
I just bought acdsee pro a few days ago for $100 when adobe announced sub only. im not giving adobe a single cent anymore.
paying paying paying then not one day it wont work and all my work goes down the drain as it leaves you with nothing. im out with adobe. im leaving my stand alone version but not going any further with adobe. learning acdsee pro as fast as I can.
so far so good with acdsee. capture one is way too expensive. this happened for a reason. im glad this let me make a change.
I get the fact that many people don’t like Adobe for their subscription fees, but do you think software is easy and cost free to make? I personally don’t like to pay them either, but it is what it is and is the better option out there. Seems we always want the latest and greatest cameras with the enormous megapixel files, or the latest iPhone or Macbook Pro, Surface Pro, etc. and shell out the $$$ without even blinking, but Adobe can’t do the same? Adding new features isn’t free and they have employees and shareholders to account for, etc. Don’t think that CP1 or Corel or any of the others out there wouldn’t do the same thing if they had the market share Adobe has. Mobile phone companies do the same thing…IJS
Yes, well, that’s why one pays for upgrades to perpetual-licensed software. No one expects free upgrades forever. The big problem with Adobe’s subscription model is that if you stop paying for it at some point, even if you’ve paid thousands of dollars in subscription fees over years, it stops working. It would be fine (or at least OK) if, after you stop paying subscription fees you were simply left with the last version you’d paid for. Not working at all is unacceptable.
I agree!
As someone who has worked in the software industry for over 20 years I’m intimately familiar with development, time, cost, etc. I don’t have any beef with the software in general. My issue is with: the abyssmal customer support for the price you pay, the lack of a true “out” where you keep the last version after you’ve paid for a period of time, and the direction of the company’s products that are contrary to the needs/desires/wants I have.
Spencer, “One possibility is to wait and continue using your current version of Lightroom until a better replacement reaches the market. ” was the sentence I kept repeating when Apple’s billionaires abandoned Aperture although the company was not knowing where to throw their benefits to.
So far, I’m only happy I didn’t jump ship and kept my Mac clean of Adobe apps, I grew an allergy on them since they bought Macromedia and polluted internet with their crappy flash. I’m using Adobe products on a daily basis – but I get paid to bother about them.
Ever since then I used Capture One with some side experiences on On1RAW, Picktorial, Iridient – all great RAW converters, but used to Aperture’s elegant and simple ways to deal with catalogs, I’m just spoilt. Affinity is my main editor when it comes to things I can’t do with C1. Beside the unclear future, Aperture is still running (although not with newer cameras). C1 gets slower the more files are in, Aperture remains equally quick with 1.3 TB.
It had an impact in the way I store pictures and I don’t feel well with it.
Good article, you nailed it.
I will make a prediction here: by this time next year, the now $9.99/month photographer bundle will cost $19.99/month, and people will bitch and scream but ultimately they will have so much time invested in the software that they’ll pay up.
Not me though, I’m already demoing Capture1, and I like it so far so that is probably what I’ll end up using.
That is very possible. If Adobe is going to eliminate one of their plans, I suspect that it will be the Lightroom Classic + Lightroom CC + Photoshop CC + 20GB storage plan for $10/month. It wouldn’t surprise me if they discard that in favor of the Lightroom Classic + Lightroom CC + Photoshop CC + 1TB plan for $20/month as their only photography bundle (which is already one of the options they’re offering).
But these things are very tricky to predict, and I certainly hope I’m incorrect here.
I’ll bet that after the new year, Adobe will start jacking the price to match the standalone…
The current $9.99 plan’s price hasn’t increased since they offered it – and for PS and LR? Let’s check back again in 12 months. :)
Vee, it has certainly increased outside the US.
In Australia, that has only been due to changes in the exchange rate. And when it was introduced, they eliminated the huge premium that they used to charge for the stand-alone products.
Thank you Spencer,
I have a 1 meg download speed and 0.2 meg upload speed in good weather, so this is about as useful to me as a fart in a storm.
I have not touched the subscription model for all the reasons stated in other comments made here. I am currently trialling On 1, which seems pretty good especially as I get to choose whether or not their upgrades (actual work) are useful to me and if I like them then I am happy to pay for their work. There will be a certain amount of work in switching, it is not completely straight forward but it is now not just necessary but desirable too.
Thank you Adobe for helping me get started in photography. Goodbye and enjoy your journey, as I will mine.
Has anyone looked at the small print of terms of use for CC. Because if they are using Cloud and AI to tag/keyword the photos that get uploaded, I’m almost certain, even though I have not looked at it (could not find it on adobe’s website), that they have to infringe on the copyright of the images, i.e. as a phtogafer you will have to signing away some of your rights to the image in order to use CC. Can some confirmed that my suspicion is unjustified?
I read this article with some interest. As far as the subscription issue is concerned, mine went from AUD$10 to now over AUD$14 per month. The reason, amongst other things, “We make adjustments from time to time with currency fluctuations….etc, etc” Right! Basically we are getting screwed.
Whilst I like LR, I don’t like the idea of renting my software as you are in the hands greedy companies who only care about profit.
Wow, I hadn’t heard of that before. Thanks for adding this. So, it’s not just that they’ve already raised the prices of standalone and suite software — they’ve also raised the photography bundle’s price in some places. Personally, I would be surprised if this $10 USD/month pricing for Lightroom+Photoshop stays for more than a couple years (perhaps until the next major update).
From stand-alone to subscription at 10 euro per month is already a raised price with 50 a year. 120 euro per year vs 79 per year for an upgrade (i do not use or need photoshop). A ridiculous price difference already!
For now, the classic version of LR + Photoshop at $10/mo is acceptable. I’m not a big fan of putting all my eggs in the cloud but rather save to multiple internal & secure external hard drives(off site). That said, photo publishing sites like SmugMug also provide cloud storage in their subscription. So it’s a mix. The future—who knows but don’t be surprised that, not if but when, a LR/Photoshop competitor gains enough traction, there will be assimilation. It’s a long favored business model; resistance is futile.
Funny thing: they seem to adjust to changed conversion rates only in one direction (e.g. 11.89EUR/mo roughly converts to USD 14 currently), guess which…
Yeah, funny that!
The price went up in the UK recently but this can be attributed to the impact of Brexit on the strength of the British pound so I have no reason to suspect greed on behalf of Adobe in this regard. I think we all need to take stock, think objectively and try to avoid being hysterical.
For me the price of the subscription is well worth the access to both Lightroom and Photoshop. Incidentally I’ve tried C1 among other programs and nothing comes close to the user experience and the familiarity that I have with Adobe products. And anyway, who’s to say these other companies wont adopt a subscription based model in the future and then you’ll be jumping ship all over again i.e. it’s counter productive to be jumping ship every couple of years, you may as well stick with what you know works and works well, especially after the latest suite of updates. Saying your looking to jump ship as soon as possible isn’t exactly the most mature or perceptive strategy, more knee jerk I would say – what’s it been, 24/48 hours since the announcement?
You’d like to think that some of the profits Adobe are generating will be invested in refining their products. I’ve seen significant performance improvements as a Fuji user in the updated version of Lightroom Classic CC in addition to the new masking functionality. Therefore, I’m reasonably confident I will be well looked after in this regard moving forward. All things considered I’d say I’m pretty happy. The main variable that is going to change this moving forward is feasibility and if Adobe becomes too expensive then it wont be the end of the world to find a cheaper alternative.
As for the editing of old pictures, in my opinion, I find it much more satisfying to complete a body of work and move on. Seeing your style evolve over time is much more satisfying (and productive to making better decisions about how you might want to influence the direction of your style) rather than going back over old images and tweaking sharpening settings until kingdom come. If there really are those images you think could use more significant tweaks (albeit still within the realms of being minor tweaks) then export a TIFF to the new program and adjust accordingly. If the edits are that much more significant then is it really that difficult or inconvenient to start from the base RAW file?
spoken like a true adobe PR rep!
you sound like a walking brochure.
lets not be naive to think that adobe doesnt send pr reps online to soften the hate against adobe as we all know how detrimental internet can be to a business. social media/forum comments can cause a lot of damage. all companies do it. and the way you word your post, says it exactly how an adobe rep would right.
“Saying your looking to jump ship as soon as possible isn’t exactly the most mature or perceptive strategy, more knee jerk I would say – what’s it been, 24/48 hours since the announcement?”
its been in many peoples minds to jump ship. finally the opportunity for many to do so, im leaving my PS/LR standalone but not paying anymore to them. im tired of the bloated slow system and not going for a sub membership. screw adobe. hated by a lot of people today.
Hi,
Is possible to use the supplied cloud storage to edit let’s see the last 5 jobs then go and download in my catalog the way I use it now? That will bridge the gap between the LR Classic and LR Cloud and assure that I own and store my work
Hi,
Is possible to use the supplied cloud storage to edit let’s see the last 10 jobs then go and download from the cloud to my local storage the way I use it now? That will bridge the gap between the LR Classic and LR Cloud and assure that I own and store my work. Will the integrity of the catalog preserved in this case?
I tend to use Photoshop for editing. I only use Lightroom for organising and cataloging. I have found that get much better value out of Photomechanic for adding IPTC key words and metadata and for reviewing/ selecting. Nothing beats it for adding vital IPTC information efficiently. I have looked at the free trial version of Pixave for searching using IPTC info and it is impressive. I will keep Lightroom Classic but only if the cost of the Photoshop/Lightroom bundle does not go up.
Adobe will sufferer a bootlegging scourge after this move.
The problem with subscription-based software is that it makes a company lazy and slow when it comes to releasing new features. You have no choice but to use their software and hope they will update it as promised. Contrast this with standalone software where a company has to constantly deliver new, ground-breaking features so as to incentivize the consumer to pay an upgrade fee. To me, when a company moves to subscription-based model it is an indication that they are running out of ideas and want to lock-in the customer into a stale product.
That is really hard to believe!
It’s definitely true that some of this software has reached an “end point” of sorts — most of the basic issues have been fixed for several years now, and the new updates (such as the new way to create selective masks for local adjustments) are nice, but not in the same vein as, for example, the Lightroom 3 to Lightroom 4 upgrade. That one reworked many of the sliders and gave us an entirely new process variation (which this new version did as well, although not to the same dramatic degree of changes).
For that reason, I’m interested to see where the next Lightroom Classic upgrades go. Will we see a full, high-budget revamp of the software within the next few years? Could “Classic” merge with “CC” to create a cloud-only beast? Perhaps there will be more modest upgrades, instead — or even less than that. I’m watching closely, but I don’t feel sure enough to make any predictions yet.
There is so much left to do with improving raw editing, regardless of whether it’s a Classic or a “Cloud” version. It’s the slow rollout of true innovations in LR and PS that has annoyed me in recent years. Here are some of the “flying cars” I expected to have by now:
Intelligent highlight recovery: program uses AI to interpolate the clipped pixel luminance values.
Automatic depth mapping: Add smart bokeh to an image by creating a 3d depth map using AI tools and applying lens blur based on that data
Super noise reduction: like in DxO Optics Pro, make it possible to apply more processor power to improve noise reduction algorithms.
AI Sharpen: Use AI to identify subject matter and apply sharpening only to areas likely to be of interest
Smart conversion to a reduced color space: I’m tired of losing intense color gradients when reducing the color space.
Support better compression algorithms (eg HEIF, BPG)
Methods for combining images taken with a moving POV
and so on….
RAW conversion is far, far from mature technology.
I’m an advanced amateur. Have never made a dime in photography. Yet, I have done numerous weddings, shoot employee photos for several companies, all at no charge. The customer pays for all: film, processing, and/or printing. I realize many non pros may have an issue with subscription software. Most of the articles written here are by professionals including the owner of the forum. It really irks me that some call Adobe greedy. Adobe is in business to make as much money as they possibly can, period! If you are a pro, you pass on the cost of your equipment, even if it is old and paid for. You charge for your time post processing. And you try to make as much money as you possibly can. Is that also greed, or just making a living?
Are you talking about Nasim when you say the owner of this forum? I assure you that he is equally frustrated by this :)
Adobe is a company. They’re out to make money. Fine by me if they do it — but when they pull something like this, promising to release standalone versions of Lightroom “indefinitely,” and then only releasing one more standalone ever (and a slimmed-down version at that), I’m sure you can see why photographers would choose to put their money elsewhere. That includes pros and amateurs alike — really, anyone who is imagining themselves down the road and realizing that this route holds much more uncertainty, as well as potentially a higher cost.
“making as much money as you possible can” as a photographer is clearly not a good business plan. You have to concentrate on your craft and the impact of your imaging vision. Financial success is important but a third-party independent workflow that does not make you dependent on the success and/or decisions of another firm is also important. If you plan to spend your “life” … and time to make money better be a banker.
I do not understand why Adobe has chosen this route. Likely the accountants in this firm totally took over some years ago.
I get your point Rick but an alternate business plan would be to provide a good product cheaper so that more consumers buy it. The consumer could also be enticed to pay for continued upgrades when available rather than being coerced. Adobe’s present plan lays open the opportunities for competitors to provide alternative and cheaper products.
Take care…
news.adobe.com/press…-revenue-4
And they are still trying to squeeze their customers even more.
No, not greedy at all.
Adobe is in business because they serve their customers and until now it appears they have done the best job. But, from what I have read here, it sounds like they have not convinced many of their current customers that they have their long term interests in mind with their new subscription service but are rather focusing on the $ sign. A decision (mistake?), that may not be in customers or even Adobe’s long term interest. And certainly not the first time a company has done that.
As they currently have no major competitors they are inviting customers to lock in now, for the long term. I think that is a risky option for customers to take, as Adobe will have increasing leverage over them respects price even as they face less incentive to be responsive to product and service demands – something that appears to be happening already based on the comments made here.
I’m new to using sophisticated tools like Adobe’s. But all potential and current users are at the same fork in the road. For me, I’ll explore other competitors that won’t lock me in. Their are many out there and Adobe’s move has to be inspiring them to develop and offer better alternatives.
Rick,
Yes Adobe is a business, an unethical one – they crossed the line, with no apologies.
Adobe lied. Period.
It may just be me but I also won’t purchase a car from VW after the emissions scandal. Just a personal choice.
I don’t want to wake up in 2 years and another 16,000 images down the road to spend a month moving my stuff because of their next shenaningan. Time to slowly move now before my subscription expires…
Adobe broke a promise (if you consider their 2013 statement binding). This is different to a lie.
Fair enough, I misspoke, but for me it’s equivalent ethically.
Rick Lunn
“Adobe is in business to make as much money as they possibly can, period!”
Yes, and therein lies the problem.
There is a world of difference between supplying a first class service or product at a healthy margin and being rapacious, greedy and unethical.
So no, business is not (or at least should not) be about making as much money as you can with no regard to anyone but yourself – that’s the province of crooks, charlatans and bankers.
“If you are a pro, you pass on the cost of your equipment, even if it is old and paid for”.
Really? How many times?
In my world the cost of business was of course factored into the fees, but once paid off, that money was reinvested into the business for ongoing improvements and thus for the benefit of its growing client base.
Customers eventually get wise to your type of business model and slowly but surely migrate to businesses with professional standards and an ethical outlook.
Life doesn’t have to be a pool of sharks.”
For what it’s worth using this new Lightroom CC Classic build on an AMD Ryzen 1700X CPU with 32GB RAM on a high bandwidth M.2 SSD, a 608 image (20 MP) 1:1 preview build with simultaneous 1920 x 1080 jpeg export (with some output sharpening and some water marking on the export) is showing all eight (8) physical AND all eight (8) logical cores utilized well and ALL pretty heavily loaded as well.
I can feel the warmth emanating from my computer with all the core usage. I though better multiple core usage that was pretty exciting.
I think Adobe might just be making better use of multiple cores more so than in the previous version.
I upgraded to Lightroom Classic a couple of days ago and it is definitely significantly faster.
Previously, a large RAW file might take three or four seconds to fully render in the Develop module when switched from the Library. Now it is quite literally, instantaneous. A huge improvement.
My catalogue contains over 30,000 RAW files with 1:1 previews and LR opens in about 5 seconds.
I am in no hurry to install LR CC any time soon even though it’s available as part of my subscription package.
Broadband speeds where I live can only be described as glacial (good old copper wire at 1 Mb/sec – no, I am not joking). So bad as to be virtually unusable for anything but inducing terminal apoplexy and/or an ulcer. Fibre was installed just recently but in their infinite wisdom BT decided to bypass the village in which I live! So I invested in a satellite service (30Mb/sec in theory) which works OK most of the time, but is capped at a 40GB/month allowance – unless you are keen on going bankrupt. That’s the price you pay for living in a sparsely populated, remote location.
Anyway, I have absolutely no faith in cloud based services run by large, greedy, blundering corporates. When things go wrong (and they always do), you are at the mercy of some nameless numbnut who has been ‘trained’ to read out platitudes from a script while having no ability or power to change anything for the better.
If you’re going to be looking at cataloging software, you really owe it to yourself to take a look at a real digital asset management program. Most of them can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars, but IMatch 2017 www.photools.com/ is both very powerful and much more reasonably priced. It’s not an image editor, but it works transparently with most image programs including DxO, Lightroom, etc. And it’s based on open standards, so no risk of your important metadata being locked away in a proprietary format. A new companion product, IMatch Anywhere, enables you to access IMatch databases remotely, from any device and operating system.
I cannot add any other comments to voice my displeasure about Abode’s “new” Lightroom that has been already mention. Consequently, I’m looking into other alternatives. Your information on IMatch is a good tip in which I will be looking into. Thanks for sharing.
I am another one who is done with LR. I have version 5.7 because that was the last version that worked for me. I downloaded 5.8 and tried to work with it for 12 hours and it was so slow that I un -installed it and went back to 5.7
Not only did they lie as Spencer repeatedly pointed out in this article but there is also this:
” I am deeply concerned about the lack of selective syncing. EVERYTHING goes into the cloud. All of your client photos, including images that aren’t yet cleared for publishing. Any personal photos, etc.”
And if you have third party plug-ins there is this little gem:
“No plug-ins. That’s right. NONE of your third-party plugins will work in Lightroom CC, and I’ve been told not to hold my breath waiting.” Both of these quotes come from photofocus.com/2017/…htroom-cc/
There have been times I have been tempted to purchase some more third party plug ins when a sale came on for them, but now am glad I did not as that is now money wasted. I will still use it until I find something better but will not purchase LR 6 or any other version.
People say that the apple app store versions of lightroom and photoshop are very fast, and smoother then desktop versions. Thats because og newer architecture.
for Sony camera owners, Capture One Pro costs only a fraction of the normal price, for them, switching should ne a nobrainer
Yes, this is a good point. The Sony version of COP has the same functionality but is simply limited to Sony cameras at a much reduced price.
I will not use Lightroom in future. I have used it since version 1 and have wasted money on a product that is now at end-of-life for me. I use Capture One (by Phase 1) which I have preferred over Lightroom for the past year or more.
As far as I’m concerned Adobe no longer exist.
Changing out of Lightroom is probably a good idea, but you needn’t be afraid of End of Life. I use five EoL programs, the oldest being from 2002 (and I do all my photo cataloging on it). When one stops working because of a Windows upgrade I just move it to an XP virtual machine. VRs are now very easy to set up.
Well, I can already edit my photos on all of my devices and other computers, (mobile, laptop, web). Yes I edit only photos that had been added into a collection and I edit only the smart previews generated for those photos. Which is great. Because it’s faster, because you are not editing the original raw. Sometimes I do edits on the go, but then export from my laptop. Also when I taake a dng photo with my phone, the full resolution dng appears in my library in lightroom. So I don’t see exactly the point in having a separate app with the sole purpose that you can edit the full size dng everywhere. This could simply be done by having a toolbox next to a collection in lightroom classic “sync collection in full size”.
But I am quite happy with the lightroom classic. It seems faster at doing certain things, and luminosity and color selection are great!
I agree entirely that a subscription model for catalog-based software is outrageous.
I’ll be holding on to my LR 5 copy for now, hoping that one of the competitors will soon offer an import function (*) for all LR edits. The first to manage this will strike gold!
(* “reading” the edits and metadata shouldn’t be too tough, as LR uses a simple sql database, how this info is translated into their own software is where the challenge lies…)
I love this idea, it would make things so much easier.
I still have LR version 5.7 and use it occasionally, but the last 1-2 years I have more or less dropped it and use Capture NX-D.
Generally, I think it is easier to get good results with NX-D and probably because Nikon knows how to process NEFs better than anybody else.
In some cases I open my NEFs directly from NX-D which converts them to TIF for processing in Capture NX-2, wich uses selection control points (u-points, same as used by the NIK collections). In Capture NX-2 the TIFs can be saved to JPEG, TIF, NEF.
NX-D It is of course not as advanced as LR, but it is a completely free program which is a bit underrated in my opinion.
Anders,
I’m with you. I’m a Canon shooter (boo), and like you using NX-D, I’m using Canon’s software to process my photos instead of Lightroom / Photoshop, and find it more than adequate. Now, I’m not a professional; I don’t even have a Flickr account. And I don’t do a lot of editing. In fact I shoot many of my “tourist” photos in JPEG only. A couple additional comments. I’m a retired academic; when I was working I was able to buy the disc versions of Lightroom and Elements at substantial discounts. About LR 4 I began to be concerned with where Adobe was going (And I really didn’t like the catalog / library arrangement; I edit once and move on.) and so began using Canon’s software instead. In fact, somewhere I have LR 5 which I have not only never used but never even loaded. Frankly, I’m not convinced that for most of us all the editing done in Lightroom / Photoshop is really worth the time and effort. I have a colleague who has sold and licensed numerous photos (including one to a broadway production company for big bucks) – all shot with an old and very basic point-and-shoot (probably not as good as modern smartphones.) Thing is: he has a good eye. I think we can all benefit from shooting more and editing less. Greg
Sure, I also try to use as little time as possible editing. Typically I open shadows, add a little brightness, fix tilted horizons, change picture control and crop if needed etc. It usually takes less than 20-30 seconds per image.
The LR catalog is also one of the main reasons, I almost stopped using LR. We have 2 sets of disks on two PCs where all our images are syncronized with a 2-way sync using AllwaySync. It works very well for normal folder structures, but unfortunately this can’t be done for two LR catalogs on two PCs.
Sometimes I whish digital cameras were never invented :-) It was so much easier with film. Nothing to think about except which film to use. It was also much cheaper for normal hobby photographers like myself, due to shooting far fewer pictures.
This step from Adobe was to be expected. As I do not use Photoshop and do not need every update, a price of 120 euro per year (instead of about 79 euro fo an update) is already a difference of 50 euro a year (if you buy every update). A ridiculous price difference! I used and tested a bunch of alternative raw converters an in my experience Capture One is the only real alternative if you want really high quality conversion. You need to invest time to learn the program but when you master it is an fantastic professional raw converter that can even beat Lightroom.
Well, Lightroom CC it surely not intended for professional use.
No tethered shooting, No print options, No watermarks.
Seem very much like an app for the hobby users.
Capture One must be clapping their hands right now. I can’t believe their luck.
That’s what LR Classic is for.
A hint to the Photographylife team: as you wrot a bunch of usefull articles about using Lightroom I think it is time to write articles about using Capture One. Every article will be highly appreciated!
On the second of February 2017, Adobe increased the price of the CC plan in the UK. So they have done it in the past!
Dang! Oh well, I’m still getting my head around LR 6.7 and it works fine for me and my needs. This is an insidious back step by Adobe and I will certainly look around for alternatives just in case.
I’ll check out those suggested in this article and hopefully there are cheap and good alternatives out there. BTW, I’ve just upgraded from my trusty Nikon D5200 to a full frame Nikon D750. What a unit!!
Happy snapping…
Hi Spencer, thanks for your article.
You wrote:
“After you cancel a CC subscription, you have full access to all your edited files, as well as the organizational structure that you’ve already created. On top of that, you can export those photos just like normal, enabling you to edit them in other software programs.”
Are you sure about this? Because the Adobe FAQ ( helpx.adobe.com/creat…d/faq.html ) states:
“What happens to my benefits if I decide to stop my membership?
You continue to have access to Creative Cloud member free benefits. And, if you saved your work to your computer, you continue to have access to those files on your own device. You no longer have access to the Creative Cloud desktop applications or most of the services that are components of a Creative Cloud membership.”
I know LR used to have the possibility to keep access to your catalog en edits after ending the subscription but the current “No longer access to Desktop applications” says otherwise. No access to LR means no access to the catalog and edits.
No, Spencer is correct. Once your subscription lapses you can continue to use Lightroom (Classic). You’re restricted from the develop and another module but you can still print, view, export, etc. I don’t like this newest Adobe push but they don’t hold your images hostage if you leave. At least the ones you store locally…
Hi Spencer,
I purchased Lightroom 6 some time ago and am currently sitting at version 6.12 camera raw 9.12. You mentioned above that D850 support is coming October 26. Out of interest I checked Help –> Updates and it gives me the option to update to Lightroom Classic CC now. I have no intention of updating to Lightroom Classic CC at this point in time. Do I simply leave things as they are and await for D850 support to be automatically added?
Check out Luminar for editing your RAW files, I’m in love with it.
I’m using Lightroom 5.7.1 under Windows 8.1 and I really think this will be my last Lightroom version.
Luminar sounds interesting (Windows version in beta…) and a product I’ll keep under my radar. For my workflow (or should I say for my peace of mind?) I strongly rely on Lightroom’s “Digital Assets Management” features and Macphun/Luminar have also recently announced a DAM module for Luminar (at really appropriate time, I’d say…).
Anyway, what I would really like to see, is the development of a FOSS alternative to Lightroom, using standardized metadata format/scheme inside a FOSS database for the DAM part of it and supported by camera manufacturers for the RAW processing and lens corrections part of it. It would be wise for them, I guess:
– The rationale about keeping customers captive by offering proprietary software doesn’t seems to work much these days, especially in the pro segment. The amateur’s segment of the market is probably lost to “apps”.
– Pro customers will be more inclined to buy new camera/lenses sooner instead of waiting for it to be supported by independent software vendors (anybody waiting Lightroom supporting the D850 here?)
– Manufacturers could also spare in the development of their proprietary software (the UX part of it) concentrating instead in contributing to a FOSS project for what matters with their cameras/lenses.
Am I dreaming?
Hi, Spencer,
You have missed Capture One Pro 10, the best RAW converter, in the list of alternatives.
Thank you,
Val
Even for an amateur like me, the intended workflow of Lightroom CC is unclear. Are you just supposed to put all of your photos into the cloud and never take them out? They are going to have to offer way more than 1 TB of storage, then. Since the D810, my catalog has been growing at around 1TB/year. My current catalog is around 6TB. So that 1TB will run out awfully quickly, and then what am I supposed to do?
Honestly, the program otherwise seems pretty well geared towards me. I have a gigabit connection, so the cloud storage is not a problem. I don’t print much or do tethered shooting or watermarking, so I don’t care about those features. And I would love to be able to edit across devices rather than being tied to my laptop, even if I have to pay for a subscription. But 1TB is just far too small in the long term.
The other thing I don’t like about it, so far, is that you can’t sort your photos into folders — it looks like it only supports storing them by date. I have a really well established folder system maintained over 16 years worth of photos, and I don’t want to move to a purely date-based sorting system.
You can have more than 1Tb of storage – but it will cost you.
This is a new revenue stream for Adobe especially as photographers probably have higher storage needs than anyone.
In the past i buy a lot of software from adobe thinking they support in the future (the standalone editions )now with lightroom it is the same as with photoshop and dreamwaever? Have al these software and lightroom from version 1 tot 6. It’s all about money and the have no respect for there client’s many are frustraded i think. I have a the last version from D X O and it works just fine. It feels like a hostage thing the cloud police ! No way for me. Invested a lot af money! Thank you Adobe!!!! For beginners i like to think NO Adobe products even the are the Best! Stay with Lightroom 6 till i am dead!
My take is a bit different. I have the Lightroom Classic and have done quite a bit of testing with my Nikon D850 files and find the updates to LR Classic are good and have made the culling, viewing and processing noticeably faster. I am very happy with that. I do not see changes to my work flow and I am continuing today just like I did on Monday with no changes other that it is faster.
The Lightroom CC is necessary for Adobe from a business perspective as many folks use phones for images, want to store them in some cloud and really have no need for the Lightroom Classic capabilities. I cannot see me ever, with today’s Internet technology, going to the Lightroom CC model. I see this for the casual user using mobile devices for image capture. Will it change in the future; who knows.
I think folks are over thinking this whole thing and some pundits are confusing the issue. If you use Lightroom now, you just got what we all wanted, faster with Classic. If you do not want to go to cloud based, then do not do it. Simple. Where will things be two years from now, who knows but we will see, then.
My two cents.
I think people just want a reason to complain and it’s easy to pick on Adobe, who is no different than any other company out for profit.
A rant about ‘evil’ Adobe is a surefire way to garner comments following a series of insipid articles.
In the definition copied and pasted by the author, where indefinitely doesn’t have to mean unlimited, Spencer and other commenters just choose to believe in the phrase they prefer and whine about Adobe’s broken promise.
And this is coming from someone who hasn’t used LR for years.
Sorry Spence, but “indefinitely” does not mean forever, it just means for an “unspecified” period of time. So apparently, the unspecified period of time has now come.
Yup, the time has now come, and a lot of the users will no go… elsewhere.
It is so easy to Google the definition of “indefinitely” I am am surprised so few have done it. All the alternatives to LR will also be available for editing raw files indefinitely.
Dave, I started the article with the definition of “indefinitely,” as well as a link to the dictionary.com page for the word :)
Spencer
Thank you for the explanation. It cleared things up for me. I am a hobbyist in photography so i don’t use lightroom every day. So a subscription based program is a waste of money. I haven’t read through all the comments yet but what is your thought about keeping the current stand alone LR6 and just using stand alone raw converters for future cameras?
John
If I want to replace my Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop cc what are my options ?
I am looking at the below
1.) Photomechanic + Affinity Photo
Can I give the recommended.
Thanks
Krishna
Here we go again.
Picasa – discontinued because it didn’t fit Google’s business strategy.
Aperture – discontinued because it didn’t fit Apples’s business strategy.
Lightroom Standalone – discontinued because it didn’t fit Adobe’s business strategy.
The pattern is clear. Replacing Lightroom with other commercial tool (C1, ON1, ACDSee…) WILL bring us to the same point as we are in now – looking for a new tool to replace the discontinued one.
I don’t have a solution, but i have some thoughts about my next tool/workflow:
– reduce dependency on any tool. Just use IPTC for indexing, OS’s file browser for search and organisation. Whatever RAW processor of the day to process. There are a lot of disadvantages (semi-manual organization, scripts, redundant storage of RAW and finished pictures, probably many more)
– use ONLY open-source community supported tools for any integration points (like DAM, organization, etc)
looking for your thoughts, friends
Several options I can see.
1 – Use the free software from the camera manufacturer (and get the best raw conversions to boot).
2 – Stick with the same camera, computer and OS until either of the first two break. This will allow you to keep using perpetual licence software for as long as possible.
3 – Look for smaller, less greedy companies, eg switch from Photohop to Affinity Photo.
4 – Look for software giveaways. I got DxO Optics Pro 9 and Nik Collection this way. Works best with option 2.
5 – Shoot JPEG and get it right in camera. Only joking.
As long as your images are stored locally and your program is installed locally you can continue to use you program forever in a Virtual Machine running whatever version of Windows last worked. I like XP; opening my VR is like going home again.
People keep saying Lightroom CC & Classic are not attached but they are. I’m making changes in classic & they are showing up in CC
Is your Lightroom Classic catalog also pointing to your file structure on Adobe’s server? That could be the reason. Or, you might have sidecar files from Lightroom enabled, and Lightroom CC can pick up on them? I don’t have either version, naturally, so I’m not certain why you’re seeing the edits transfer over, but those are the two most likely reasons.
In the words of the late Steve Jobs, “You’re doing it wrong.”
I am a serious amateur photographer and do a lot of landscape and travel photography. I am able to sell enough of my work on stock sites to pay for my equipment and software. I was very concerned when Adobe went to the subscription CC model and decided to leave them until they decided on the $9.99 option. Now I am really concerned with the new Lightroom CC direction. I suspect everyone is right and Adobe plans eventually to stop support for Lightroom Classic CC. Cloud based software will never work for me. I do a lot of my editing on the road and in many remote areas where internet service is not available or spotty at best. If a competitor came out with a “Lightroom capable” program that allows importing live Lightroom images (edits preserved), I would switch and I suspect a majority of other Lightroom users would as well. Until that happens, I suspect that Adobe will continue to ignore us and do what is best for them. Until then I will probably stay with Lightroom and continue to wait for a good alternative. I used to love Adobe as a company, but I am starting to view them as the enemy.
One option that may be worth looking into is Darktable which is an open source option. I think it has a way to go in some regards to match Lightroom and a killer feature of any alternative would be the ability to translate your Lightroom catalog into it’s own variation. One option is to download Adobe’s DNG converter which is free and regularly updated and continue to use whichever version of Lightroom you have. In their words
helpx.adobe.com/au/ph…erter.html
“Adobe provides backwards compatibility for the latest cameras for use in older versions of Photoshop, Lightroom, Bridge, After Effects, and Photoshop Elements through the DNG Converter.”
Hi Spencer,
thank you very much for this brilliant article!
When I first read about “the new Lightroom CC” if thought that’s a bold move – all your files in the cloud, editable from every device. One TB included etc. I already saw myself lying at the lake editing photos.
But I am thankful that I read this article and the comments before getting to excited.
What if I want to move away? What about the issue discussed above using different screens? What about my photo rights after uploading them?
This move shows once more, that you shouldn’t rely on one single software or company. Just recently, my whole photo (backup) workflow got messed up due to Amazon cutting it’s “unlimited” Cloud Storage plan. It cost me hours and days of work and trouble with Amazon support (try to download 5TB in 5GB chunks –
quite a joke…) and I still haven’t found an alternative (though my current idea is to switch back from “everything cloud” to local NAS, also in terms of upload speed).
I know that this is a different issue, but after reading your article and also the comments, it made me realize that we’re already quite dependent on Lightroom. If one day for whatever reason you want to switch, the new software would have to offer an “import from LR” function, otherwise your years of work will be simply lost.
And if you go with the new LR CC with 1TB, costs will be really high as you know that both your image catalogue and single filesizes are (most probably) always will be increasing.
This dependency is a huge issue and thanks to all of you, I’m finally thinking about it instead of just paying the monthly fee and hoping that everything will go well in the future.
I’m also not keen on using software for specific cameras or purposes (I am using different brands, Fuji/Sony) as this will mess up things even more and costs just way too much time…
I know there’s no answer to all of this – but at the moment, I am questioning everything – even ditching shooting in RAW and going back to focusing on plain photography instead of all the workflows around it (which consumes probably 3times more time than the actual photography)… :)
I would be happy to hear your thoughts on this.
Cheers
Markus
BTW: As I was writing this comment, Google showed me “new Adobe LR plans” Ads on the right :)
Fool me once, shame on you
Fool me twice, shame on me !
As a Fuji owner I waited impatiently for Adobe to produce software that didn’t make a pig’s breakfast out of many of my RAF files. Still waiting. So between their lack of concern for the Fuji community, coupled with their flat out lies about offering an alternative to their subscription based approach, I’ve lost the faith. Time to look for greener pastures.
And thanks for a very comprehensive, thoughtful, and well crafted article ! It helped a lot : ))
I am not, I admit, a great linguist. However, I would almost be willing to bet that in some language the word “Adobe” means either “don’t buy” or “won’t buy”. I certainly do not, and will not, purchase any of their products.
For what it’s worth, Matt Kloskowski says: “For those of you on an older version of Lightroom, your Lightroom will continue to work as is. Nothing changes for you. Your version will still work and act just like it did when you purchased it. That said, I believe Lightroom 6 will see an update or two for new camera compatibility so keep an eye out for that.” The first three sentences are certainly true. I hope the last is as well, but we’ll see.
I’m really hesitant to invest a lot of time and effort learning a new tool because, as Vlad Y says in 41), it may just be abandoned within a few years, or its maker may eventually acquire Adobe Greed Syndrome and adopt a similar subscription model. So, for me, it’s stick with my D800 and LR 6 and hope MattK is right about standalone LR.
Yes, it’s stated that they will support it until the end of the year. Starting 1/1/18 it’s abandoned (Lightroom 6, that is).
What a negative review and comments. You’re entitled to your opinion but pure speculation about the demise of LR and future predictions of costs increase is not necessary nor helpful. Adobe Photoshop CC remains the premier gold standard for photo catalogueing and editing. Why else would every other software product out there be trying to compare their product to Adobe. And I’m not a diehard fan, I even went to the extent of trying ON1 Raw but gave up after a year and half when they couldn’t debug it, and now they are asking me to by a ‘new and improved’ version when they couldn’t get the last one right. The ONLY negative thing I’ve seen in the PS 2018 update was the name change to Lightroom CLASSIC. It is reminiscent of the Coke Classic fiasco and I suspect it is what’s fueling many of the unfounded fears and negativity I see here. Everything review I’ve seen from other PS users has been very positive.
Adobe appears to be going after the mobile phone photography group pretty hard. That’s unfortunate, I guess, for pros but they aren’t where the money is. A few thousand pros is nothing compared with the hoard of mobile users willing to shell out $10 for another phone app. Millions of people are taking photos with their phone. Thousands upon thousands out of that have no interest in desktop editing but will happily pay $10 for a nice suite of photography tools that are easy to use on their mobile. Most people in photography forums are only looking at Adobe’s marketing through the lens of a pro. Take a look at the Photoshop upgrade. They are making a huge effort to get beginners using the tool with the videos and gifs for help. Maybe a company will fill the gap for disillusioned pros but the (profitable) future is in mobile photography and that is where Adobe is focused.
$10/month is a cup of coffee for a millennial the obvious group that is targeted here.
I know that it’s not just pros but plenty of enthusiasts who are upset with Adobe. The numbers are just not in that collective group’s favor otherwise there would be meaningful desktop upgrades to LR.
It makes good business sense in one regard as these are a generation of people used to renting pretty much everything and owning nothing. Home, car, music, software etc. They are indoctrinated in the main into the belief that it is “better”.
Wow … what a discussion. I suspect there is really no one solution in that all who participated in this discussion would agree was thee ONE.
I currently have the CC subscription (monthly 9.99 plus tax) and I have no ambition or the time to try to learn another system to process and print my digital photos. Currently I have enough issues trying to learn to utilize the processing tools the CC subscription (Classic, PS 2018, BR 2018) provides so why “waste” my time learning, converting, and using another processing software which I suspect in the end will not be any better in producing my prints.
“In my opinion”, IF I was a professional using CC then I would need to evaluate how much my time is worth and compare that to the cost of the CC subscription or learning other alternatives. I suspect the “minimum” hourly value of a professional is in the range $50-$100 so switching to another software company does not make “good” business sense especially to a company less likely then Adobe to be here for next 20 years or so.
FYI I consider myself to be a serious amateur and I am a retired CPA/accounting professor who has advised numerous small business operation (cost analysis) over the past 30 years.
I’d seriously recommend people take a look at Alien Skin Exposure X3. I’m not sure why it gets so little press – it is a very well executed product from a vastly experienced developer, which now is very close to feature parity with Lightroom. Although I have a copy actually haven’t switched to it yet, but if I decide to part ways with Lr I think that’s where I’ll be going. I’m an Aperture orphan, and before Aperture 2 I used Lr 1, and before THAT, CaptureOne 3.x. And back in the Neolithic, I used iView MediaPro with Photoshop. In theory for me, the marriage between C1 and MediaPro was made in heaven, but PhaseOne completely botched it. I’d caution people about jumping to C1, especially in Catalog mode – it really isn’t very smooth. It can work very well, but isn’t a question of “if” your C1 catalog will get corrupted, but “when”.
Exposure X3 has managed to implement most useful DAM features without a lock-in catalog. X3 actually is the first version to include DAM, and for a first effort it is extremely impressive. For me the only thing missing in X3 is a perspective adjustment tool, and unfortunately, as I do quite a lot of architecture photography, it’s a feature I’ve come to rely on in Lr.
Nice article. It voiced my (and other photogs’, I guess) concerns very well, especially on the point #6.
I’ve been purchasing the LR upgrades since version 2, now on LR 6 (non-CC, go away cloud!), but that was my last Adobe purchase, I guess I have to start looking for other softwares, like Capture One, DxO, Affinity etc.
On a side question, I understand that the “catalog” word refers to the ability to organize your photos in folders/hierarchy inside the software, while if your photos are already within a file/directory structure (like mine’s) at the storage HD and which is duplicated inside the software, it is irrelevant. So if a software (such as Capture One) is not good at cataloguing, it won’t matter much as I can see my photos within a folder structure replicated from my storage. Am I right?
Farewell, Adobe. It was nice to have your software, but now is when we part from each other.
As a suggestion, could we have a comparison between the big players of current alternatives to LR, like Affinity, C1, DxO, Corel? Mostly about the quality of their RAW (cuh as .NEF) “reading”, pointing out the ones that turn out with the best RAW file to begin working with. I’ve heard that Nikon’s NX Capture is the best RAW converter for .NEF files, with colors and noise reading being better than Lightroom, for example… is it true?
Thanks.
In my opinion, Capture NX-D has a better Nikon raw converter than LR. I’m sure some professionals can get the same results with LR, but I think it is easier to get good results from NX-D and NX-2 (if you have an older Nikon camera).
Thanks, Anders, I guess that, indeed, NX-D has the best conversion for Nikon’s files, but its RAW develop tools are lacking, to say the least, especially when there is a need of localized adjustments. :/
Use Capture NX-D for the basic raw conversion and then take a 16-bit TIFF into Affinity Photo. This would give you quality and flexibility.
You are welcome Rafael. I sometimes use Capture NX-2 for local adjustment, but usually I get by with NX-D and you can sort of make “local adjustments” on color, shadow and highlight etc. which is usually enough for me. I also still have LR 5.7 if absolutely needed. Both tools can be registered in NX-D, so you just right click an image and select “open with”.
Saying “Adobe is too expensive, lets leave for Corel” is like saying “The United States is getting expensive, lets leave for North Korea.”
I’m running into a similar problem with Photoshop Elements 13 that now crashes on Apples HighSierra.
The latest subscription version ( 18, I think) works fine. I hardly use PE13, Lightroom being my main tool, but on occasion need something there.
So, now I’m looking for an alternative to PE besides LR, although I’ll probably use LR as long as I can.
Adobe: I WILL NOT SUBSCRIBE !!
Thanks Spencer . . . you wrote a very clear, helpful and objective introduction to a very confusing product release.
This is a subject near and dear to all of us and we will each need to assess our own needs. Adobe is the big one and is likely to remain so for awhile. There are several others trying to get into the game and each product has its strengths and weaknesses. Without pointing fingers at specific software, I can say for sure the one or more of the newer entrants will not survive. Some have had issues with their raw conversions, other with stability, and most lack a quality DAM. So where do I place my bet? Plus, some will be purchased, absorbed and disappear – like Nik. Then what?
Any change I would make would have to afford a clean, quality, seamless conversion of my keyworded, sorted, 45 thousand image catalog and I would still, likely lose or have to burn in my LR edits to move to a competitor. What a pain that would be
Additionally, there are some things that still seem to be be easier, better, more seamlessly achievable in PS than in the alternatives when I want to do something special. I am also not done buying new cameras so product obsolescense is a concern. Plus PS is still the 800 lb gorilla and the added products I want to use are all available as plug-ins or add on editors so I can use parts of different ecosystems and still keep my base in a stable home (LRCC now Classic)
Many with 500 thousand image catalogs won’t be moving to the cloud anytime soon and even my measly 45 thousand raw and edited images would be a pain to upload and access from my ridiculously slow and unreliable connection where I live.
This is my long, semi-coherent rant on why I am comfortable staying with Adobe and their subscription plan. Should they sunset things in a few years, I will make my decision then if I am still around. Best wishes to all and I hope you find a solution that meets your short and longer term needs. I have chosen mine.
Hi Spencer…
I have a “download version” of LR6 and have the “original” setup (exe) file. Since first instalation, many updates occured, now 6.12. If next year, I’d move to another computer or need a reinstalation, what will happen? Start from zero and get all updates, will they maintain support? They’ll release a full setup with last release ( maybe 6.13)? Any clue? Have they already answered that?
I´m afraid of sometime in future, even having a legal license, being unable to use the last LR6 in a new computer!
Sorry for my english…
Thanks in advance….
I just ran up on something like this. I got a new computer and my LR6 got transferred ok. But then, yesterday, I saw that there was an upgrade. I had to have it. I missed the fine-print that the upgrade was going to be that LR-Classic-CC and I was going to have to buy.
Nope, nope, nope.
So, I deleted it. Well, my LR6 no longer worked. I went to my Adobe account and downloaded and installed. But, it was the original LR6 and that doesn’t handle the recent Raw files from Fuji’s XT-2.
However, I found (as well as being pointed to by Adobe Chat) where I could get the upgrade to LR6.12.
I was back in business.
I’m on an iMac and can save these downloads, which I have now done, as well as the Key for LR. I think we’ll be good in the future, even with a new computer.
Regards
Find the downloads you need at
helpx.adobe.com/light…loads.html
The “All languages” version is the ?.0 base install to which you then need to download and apply the relevant update i.e. 6.14.
Was never a real big fan of Lightroom when I first started out in DSLR photography, but overall it works well for most of my purposes. Not sure about this new business model of a monthly subscription, but I certainly do not like the idea of having to upload RAW files into a Cloud server in order to edit images. I do hope Adobe does end up keeping the Lightroom Classic CC, but would not be surprised at all if it ends up in the dustbin of history down the road.
For folks using PS CC, should not even need to purchase a separate RAW converter anyway.
Moreover, I saw two different updates/install for Photoshop CC as well. Wondering what the difference there. I went through both. One says PS 19.0 and other is still 2017 with updated version number. Adobe is not clear what are the differences. Anyone knows?
Thanks
Thanks a lot Spencer.
I only bought the LR standalone version recently. Spent time familiarising and going to start using on a daily basis. New LR subscription is a total disappointment.
“For that reason, at least for me, this announcement didn’t simply fail to convince me to buy Lightroom CC or Lightroom Classic. Instead, it tipped my hand toward finally switching over to a competing product.”
Looking forward to your next article on competing products.
You forgot to mention DNG in your assessment of “Catalogue Lock-In”. This is a free openly documented format (yes, spearheaded by Adobe but whatever) that stores processing instructions IN the file.
So just export the lot to DNG or work from that from the beginning.
Sorted. Including all future compatibility with any other platform unlike proprietary undocumented raw formats.
Furthermore, in addition to DNG storing processing instructions in an openly documented file all other applications, developers, converters etc are free to use or convert to and from, Lightroom stores processing instructions as XML sidecar files when not converted to DNG.
So it seems all files should be easily importable in to any other application that bothers to support or at least read these formats.
Spencer, thank you for this! Most definitely the clearest review I’ve read. Your opinion please…I’m using Lr 5.7…I contacted Adobe today and for $79 I can upgrade to Lr 6.0. I definitely can’t/won’t go the subscription route, so should I pay the $79 now, so at least I’m running the latest version I can get? Maybe wait until after the October 26 update including the D850? Not sure what to do, but so very sad Adobe is going this route. I’ve invested a lot of time and effort in teaching myself this program, and I feel like this is a big Adobe sized let-down!! Thanks in advance!
I wouldn’t bother Holly. Why spend money upgrading a product that’s about to have it’s development ceased? Better to take your time and find an alternative product that has a future.
Thanks for your comment Richie…how can we even know any more what products have a future? That’s what I thought I was getting with Adobe. So disappointing!
I’m disappointed also, however all is not lost.
First thing to remember is that you can continue using your current version of LR until either you buy a new camera which is not supported, or you get an OS upgrade under which your version of LR won’t run. This could be several years from now.
Second thing is to try using the free raw converter made by your camera manufacturer. For Canon this is DPP (Digital Photo Pro) and for Nikon it is Capture NX-D. Whilst these programs may seem somewhat clunky compared to LR, you are getting the same raw conversion engine that is in the camera, which often produces better results.
Thirdly, if you are really interested in the best raw conversions have a look at DxO Optics Pro.
Fourthly, if you want a pixel editor with equivalent power to Photoshop, look at Serif’s Affinity Photo. Serif are also working on a Digital Asset Management app which we should see sometime next year.
And lastly, if you happen to use a Sony camera, have a look at the Sony specific version of Phase One’s Capture One Pro. It has all the functionality of the full version which is $299 but is limited to only Sony cameras for the bargain price of $50.
Just curious, is there any real life examples of better raw conversion with capture nx* over lightroom? Personally, I had started use Lightroom after saw how accurate it was in recovering shadows comparing to capture nx2
There are a few good comparisons on the web but the best thing to do is try it for yourself. It’s a free download so you have nothing to lose.
I used CaptureNX2 Lightroom 4 was much better in terms of quality of RAW conversion and photo editing.
Could you please point me at the good review?
LR4’s conversions are better than NX2? Not in my experience. LR is definitely a better all-round application but the quality of the raw conversions are really not as good as Nikon’s own software.
This is a good place to start re NX-D.
wypictures.net/2015/…ture-nx-d/
Now I am comparing raw converters I have to admit that Nikon’s own software gives the best results.
You are right in recovering highlights Lightroom is amazing, but for colorrendition and the “look” of your photo’s Capture NX is definitely better and the results in general are more pleasing and more accurate. If you know how to use the settings in your camera you have to edit also much less (although the program feels a bit clumsy). Futher editing after the basic raw conversion you can do with any photo editor.
This is a fantastic opportunity for Phase One to snag a lot of new users for Capture One Pro. Cut the price to £150 and shout about it. People would come in their droves.
I don’t believe they are actually going to do it. They are going to lose tons of clients, especially the amateur photographers who don’t make money of of their hobby and will definitely look for alternatives. Once Adobe realize how huge the pushback is they’ll cave.
I also am fiercely opposed to paying a subscription fee for software. The best evidence of that is that I’m still using version CS5.1 of Photoshop (and it does all I need so far).
I have tested Affinity, which is a really magnificent alternative to both Lightroom and Photoshop, but the MAJOR DRAWBACK with Affinity at this point is that it relies on an amateur-, single-person maintained database of lenses which does not include most of the pro Nikkor, Zeiss and Voigtländer glass I use, and that is quite frustrating. I do so wish they would upgrade to some more professional database…!
Until then, I will keep using Lightroom 6 in its most recent version (i.e., the upcoming one with D850 support, as this is the next camera body I will buy).
Hi Spencer et al.
thank you very much for this brilliant article!
When I first read about “the new Lightroom CC” if thought that’s a bold move – all your files in the cloud, editable from every device. One TB included etc. I already saw myself lying at the lake editing photos.
But I am thankful that I read this article and the comments before getting to excited.
What if I want to move away? What about the issue discussed above using different screens? What about my photo rights after uploading my whole photo catalogue to Adobe?
This move shows once more, that you shouldn’t rely on one single software or company. Just recently, my whole photo (backup) workflow got totally messed up due to Amazon cutting it’s “unlimited” Cloud Storage plan. It already cost me hours and days of work and trouble with Amazon support (“try to download 5TB in 5GB chunks” – what a joke…) and I still haven’t found an alternative (though my current idea is to switch back from “everything cloud” to local NAS, also in terms of upload speed).
I know that this is a different issue, but after reading your article and the comments, I realized that we’re already quite dependent on Lightroom. If one day for whatever reason you want to switch, the new software would have to offer an “import from LR” function, otherwise your years of work will be simply lost.
And if you go with the new LR CC with 1TB, costs will be quite high as you know that both your image catalogue and single filesizes (most probably) always will be increasing.
This dependency is a huge issue and thanks to all of you, I’m finally starting to think about it instead of just paying the monthly fee and hoping that everything will go well in the future.
I’m also not keen on using software for specific cameras or purposes (I am already using different brands, Fuji/Sony and what if I want to switch in the future?) as this will mess up things even more and costs just way too much time…
I know there’s no answer to all of this – but at the moment, I am questioning everything – even ditching shooting in RAW and going back to focusing on plain photography instead of all the workflows around it (which consumes probably 3times more time than the actual photography)…
I would be happy to hear your thoughts on this.
And while I was writing this comment, Google showed me “new Adobe LR plans” Ads on the right :)
Cheers
Markus
Hey Markus,
==> “I already saw myself lying at the lake editing photos”
Really? How do you set up your duly calibrated and shielded Eizo monitor “at the lake”? :o))))
Hey Dominique
Haha, right. Would probably need a bigger monitor hood… :)
Cheers
Markus
Hi Spencer, thanks for this article!
For me the most important aspect of this whole story is trust. For me, Adobe is one of the most untrustworthy companies out there:
– I do not trust in their product roadmap promises. Again they have proven that these have no value at all.
– I do not trust in their promise that the subscription model pays out. After I purchased LR 5.7 in 2014, there was not a real reason for me to upgrade to any newer version. Instead the software got even slower. Instead, I would have had to pay 12€*12*3 which makes more than 400€. For actually nothing!
– I do not trust in their ability to keep my personal data save (e.g. credit card number). Adobe has a nice record of screwing this up and sharing your data all across the world. When buying the software I can choose a store I trust and just expose some dummy email account to adobe.
– I do not trust in their ability to keep my photos save. See above.
– I do not trust in their engineering skills. Lightroom has so many bugs, it’s hard to believe they have a proper engineering team behind. Then just add the experience with Adobe Flash and all of it’s never fixed security flaws.
– I do not trust in their willingness to take care for their customers. Take the support situation, take the long lasting bugs which simply don’t get fixed – now you even have to buy into a subscription model to get the most hurting bug (performance) fixed (again it’s just a promise, as with any recent release).
Now take that non-trust relationship on that many levels – do you think I will go into a even closer marriage with that company? Certainly not!
A very well written article with a balanced view, Spencer. At the same time I am deeply concerned about the future of my library of photos, which at present is heavily relying on LR. For me it boils down to the following points.
Accessibility: I need to access LR even when I am offline for some time. Recently on a trip to Bolivia and Peru, a fellow photographer lost his ability to edit in LR (previous CC version) while he was offline just a few days. This was really a problem.
Archive management: You said it very well in your point 6). We want to be able to modify our edits in the future. Now Adobe expects monthly payments for the ability to continue doing so, otherwise one will be stuck with LR6. Even worse, if you are a subscriber and cancel, you lose the ability to re-edit in that catalog. Sounds like an adhesion contract.
I paid for all previous LR versions and proudly used them until recently. I invested a lot of time for learning and using LR. This is crossing the line. LR6 will be my last version. In the future I will switch to alternatives.
Such a biased review, even for someone who doesn’t use the product being trashed.
All this angst because Adobe changed the name of one product, improved it dramatically, and added another new product to their growing suite of cloud based software! and all without raising the price!!! Thats pretty amazing. Where does all this negative and meaningless speculation about the demise of LR (Classic) come from? You do realize that Adobe has about 35 other software programs in their Creative Cloud and Mobile Apps suites so its pretty evident they can support multiple product. And many of these are free to CC subscribers. Why on earth would the addition of one more imply the demise of one of the existing ones???
Thanks for the article Spencer, very informative. Decision time is still a ways off for me. I’m fairly new to LR using v 6. I took a quick look at Affinity and it looks promising. Not perfect, but like someone stated it’s a relatively new platform. Only at v 1.5. Plenty of time to mature and get the bugs worked out. Adobe won’t change its approach, making too much money. Can’t blame them, just don’t want to join them
I have used Lightroom from the beginning, while several friends jumped onto Aperture. I was glad and I felt I made the right choice.
This is disappointing, but Adobe may see that the rent model works. Premiere Pro is rental software as well, and I do not hear such an outcry.
Part of the problem is that RAW files are proprietary. An open RAW standard would make Adobe less relevant.
I do not want my photos to look unedited in DAM software, have to process them one by one in separate software. I took a look to Capture ONE, the interface did not thrill me. I may take another look.
Does C1 have gradient and localized brush tools?
Maybe shooting JPG and be more rigorous with camera settings may be the easiest solution.
After all now photos have less shelf life, we are bombarded by images, and we should simplify the workflow and expectations.
RAW files formats are proprietary because of the underlying differences in the hardware (camera, sensor).
Actually Adobe is pushing for a somehow “universal raw format”, DNG, but personally I’ve never bought into it…
I have commented twice to this article but I guess I’m being censored because I have yet to see my comments or your response. I have respectfully expressed my opinion that this article was negatively biased but apparently that was not considered appropriate. I was disappointed with the fact that Spencer, who acknowledged he was not a user of Photoshop Lightroom CC, was basically trashing the product. But hey, it’s your blog so you can say what you want.
Hi Ron, your earlier comment is number 48 — looks like you published it on October 19 at 9:31 AM? However, I just got the email notification for it (and this comment) right now, so I’m not sure what’s up. Our comments section might have had a glitch. I certainly didn’t try to censor that viewpoint. We don’t censor negative comments at Photography Life unless they contain personal attacks, and frankly I think your perspective is a very valid one. There are significant improvements to Lightroom Classic that a lot of Adobe’s current subscribers will like. However, personally, I won’t buy subscription-based catalog software to organize my main portfolio, from Adobe or any other company, and I think a lot of photographers are similar. That’s the reason for the overall negative tone of this article.
As for Lightroom CC, I think it looks interesting. Depending upon the route Adobe takes with it, I’m far more likely to buy that one than Lightroom Classic, but for social/mobile work rather than for my main catalog. Not sure where you got that I dislike it. I don’t, although it clearly isn’t fully developed yet (no plugin support or watermarks upon export, among several other examples). I think Adobe is planning to flesh it out before long, though.
Sorry for the confusion if your comments didn’t show up until just now! I promise that it wasn’t intentional. Several other comments from different writers also just arrived in my inbox all of a sudden, so I think our system had some internal issue.
Very thorough evaluation of this software upgrade. Appreciate the insight, so now I’m going to make the break from Adobe products.
Good article. I saw the writing on the wall quite a while back, and dumped my CC subscription – and with great prejudice. Capture One Pro and Affinity Photo have given me no reason whatsoever to look back. For me, it’s a winning combination.
And I just want to say, the Adobe subscription fee isn’t steep right now for a photographer, but it’s the price creep, and general tightening of the screws re cloud based editing as that particular model develops over time, that is concerning.
A couple of weeks ago I saw that Lightroom uses a mix of C and Lua programming languages. This can’t be very efficient. Reprogramming it to C only language is a question of time and money. So I don’t think that Lightroom classic will be a lot faster than before. In fact, in this thread, people are saying that classic version is not faster than before. forums.adobe.com/thread/2396874
The other “big change”, filter with masks:
1) It comes from camera raw, a part of Photoshop. Not from Lightroom programming team itself.
2) I have seen it in action and it isn’t perfect. For example, if you have a white house in a dark forest and apply a filter lowering exposure with luminance mask, it doesn’t do a good work because house becomes dark.
Adobe is now a money making machine. CC suscription, the cloud (their cloud)… They are not putting up money in research.
Perhaps the best decision is to look for alternatives. It really depends of you workflow. But Lightroom 6 is dead, and I think that Lightroom Classic pretended speed is only a marketing phrase. (We can check it in later tests ;) )
Another – and much needed – cogent article by photographylife, so thanks!
What options do you think amateurs, enthusiasts and non-pros have?
Is there any way to export the LR (ver. 5) catalogue into another RAW editing software? I am shuddering just thinking how I will sit and edit those several hundreds of RAW photos and get them how they are in LR now!
Are there RAW editors that you particularly recommend for Mac OS users? And is this time now to fully shift to Apple Photos as the cataloguing software together with a RAW editor?
What is my choice of paid RAW editors?
And Open-source?
Thanks!
I don’t know any way of exporting an LR-catalogue with ALL functions AND edits to another DAM.
Mots people keep their last current LR version as long as new Updates of OS forces you to abandon LR fully. Are you using old pictures regularly? I was two years ago in the same situation when Apple abandoned Aperture for reasons I never will understand. I was afraid the same way but found out: It doesn’t happen very often that I need a picture exactly the way I edited it years ago – my taste and style changes. I also think, either LR nor Aperture ever had the best RAW engine, but at least for Aperture I can state I still miss all catalogue functions very much.
For Apple, there’s also Photo mechanic, Photo supreme and Lyn to name a few, but those are mostly more or less sophisticated browsers with not much intelligence behind. I also could not find a DAM with that much of EXIF/IPTC/genuine Nikon metadata choice what Aperture offers. And iPhoto became Photos.app, improved a lot in High Sierra OS but still cannot compete with Aperture DAM functions – but I see a lot of PlugIns for Affinity, Iridient and Pixelmator. Depending on your Editors you will see more or less.
Hi,,
I have already bought LR3, 4, 5 and 6 so am I going to pay €150pa just for updates?
If you want to deal with the “Bankers of software” its up to you,,, they will take your money and your freedom!
I am also told that LRCC is due a price increase in 2018/19 which is not far away.. God knows how much that will be..
Here is my concern with Adobe, and ALL businesses selling cloud services. Are they harvesting files for future profit, is it clear that Adobe doesn’t have rights to access my files, to profit from them, to sell them, etc… Property Rights and individual rights don’t feel protected enough publicly, let alone with private entities that exist for profit. If someone can explain to me that I can be confident in the safety of my data, and how that can be patrolled, I would be willing to consider these companies.
Adobe lost me as a customer when they went to the (overpriced) subscription service.
I will keep my outdated standalone software, and simply not upgrade.
It does what I need, and I know how to work around the occasional crashes and other inconsistencies.
Adobe has not yet learned the basic lesson of the hardware business:
Increase the price until the buyer complains but still buys.
If he no longer buys, you are priced too high.
The problem is: Adobe’s shareholders have made incredible profits last 3 years and they have no intention to let it go. They will do anything to at least keep the profit levels the same and ideally improve it.
So Adobe does not and will not listen to what users need at all.
Hi Spencer. Thanks for the article – very helpful. I’ll be updating my desktop to Classic, and not CC, because I import most of my images via SD cards and store externally on HDDs. However, I’m shooting an increasing number of DNGs with my phone and I’m not certain whether it makes sense to update my phone app from LR Mobile to LR CC, for two main reasons.
First, in order to use LR CC on my phone, I would need constant internet access, which I don’t always have when I’m in the field. That wouldn’t stop me from shooting DNGs and syncing them when I get back to where I have internet coverage, but it would stop me from editing while in the field. Correct? That means no editing at night when I normally have time.
Second, if I was in a place that only had cellular coverage but no wifi, I’d churn through many GBs of expensive cellular data and exceed my data plan in no time. It doesn’t matter whether I’m on a hiking trip or just walking around the city, it’s not unusual for me to shoot 10-25GB of DNGs at a time on my phone. Uploading 25GBs of data to the cloud would be crazy expensive. So too would the additional data to edit, export to JPEGs and download back to my phone in order to post to social media. Is there any way to shoot and edit offline before returning to wifi coverage and syncing with the cloud??? That’s how the Mobile app currently works.
I’d appreciate your comments.
Thanks, Dan
I got into photography a little more than a year ago with a D3300 (18-55 kit lens) for the birth of my little one and Lightroom 4 purchased several years earlier that was almost never used. I still use Lightroom 4 for my editing, though I have to convert my NEFs to DNG to edit in lightroom. However over the last few months I have been wondering about jumping ship from Adobe because of the subscription model that as a hobbyist I can’t afford. A friend of mine has been trying to get me to convert to Corel’s graphics and designsoftware for a few years now. Does any one have a comparison of Adobe’s Photoshop and Lightroom again Corel’s Paintshop Pro and AfterShot Pro?
Photography Life Team, it would be amazing if you all published articles on editing software other than Adobe! Have any of you used any of Corel’s software for photography?
Just think about such a test: All photographers have different needs and skills. Something is for one a must, for the other already overkill.
And think as well: Why did Corel never play a bigger role? They are around for, say, more than two decades, maybe three. And they never made it to a relevant company for graphic or photography? What remains in my perception of Corel is “buggy software if it’s not for pros and if it’s for pros, mostly more expensive though not better tahn Adobe.
There are demo versions to find out if you could be happy with Corel, but if I were you, I’d look into Affintiy Photo which currently offers one of the best values. But maybe your friend can do a demonstration for you?
I currently plan to try out the demos and see, my friend mostly does vector artwork so that is the only demonstration i have seen of corel products however I did like what i saw for that as I do some vector based work as well.
Re-reading all the comments above convinced me it was indeed time to jump ship.
I will therefore not even upgrade to the upcoming version of Lightroom and have acquired the Élite version of DXO OpticsPro for 149€ instead of 199.
mmm on Lightroom 6, not buying new cameras so not bothered about camera profiles, but speed always welcome of course…. upgrade to Classic (and subscription), wait for the next upgrade, or stick to LR6?
Thank you Spencer,
Adobe is not interested in the people that use their SW, they are interested in the shareholders who own their stock. So it goes with capitalism in the USA.
I started using PS with version 6. I purchased every upgrade up to CS6. I have used LR from since their Beta Version and currently own to copies of LR V6 for two computers and a notebook.
I hope these will be the last versions i ever have to buy from Adobe. I will have a standby computer to run CS6 if need be. I really like the ability to edit photos using illumination masking. LR is on its way out of my workflow.
I have maintained a full copy of Capture One since Capture One 4 Pro. I bought it at that time because I wanted to be able to edit RAW photos in an editor that would allow me to export RAWs in color spaces made by Joseph Holmes (DCam3) . I still use that color space from time to time. I now have Capture One V10. The initial hit is $300, but the upgrades have stayed at ~$99.00. Updates are free for the whole version and you only buy the upgrades. I have never felt like they have rushed a product out just to be able to pay the rent.
Capture One is truly a professional RAW convertor, its interface is very configurable, similar to PS. I have never had a problem with camera profiles. Virtual copies are called Variants, the Enter Key is not used to commit changes, such as cropping, so I would recommend a tutorial. It has Sessions and Catalogs, Key Words, but Presets and Styles, which can be stacked. Built in tethering, not sure how far back back camera compatibility goes, but I used an older version with a Canon 5D. Layers are called adjustments, with masking tools which are similar to LR, although may be a little more sophisticated.
C1 does not have a Book Module and although it will do a slide show, it does not as far as I know create a slide show like LR.
Capture One is intimately connected to their SW because it supports the cameras and sensors that they manufacture, one such: IQ3 100MP runs about $40 grand. Capture One also has a subscription model, no cloud service, and who knows, they may go the way of Adobe at some point in time, but for now they are going to be my RAW convertor until they aren’t.
There are many alternatives to Adobe I used Breeze Browser many many years ago with a Canon D60 6MP and it did a great job for my skill level at the time. Speaking about my old D60, I just processed a Great Smokey Mountain sunset taken back in 2004, with Capture One, amazing what it pulled out of the shadows.
Thanks for the review and best of luck with your new software??
Michael Spear
I installed Lightroom Classic CC (LCCC) tonight thinking it was a natural update to Lightroom 6.6. That is the impression I got from Adobe Creative Cloud (ACC). After an hour of installing 1) ACC and 2) LCCC, the latter appeared as a Trial version. And the button took me to the subscription site.
Well, at least it only to about a minute to un-install. No way I am going down that path. Fortunately I have only been using Lightoom for my wife’s compact cameras lately, I’ve long switch over to Capture One and DXO for my DSLR and Mirrorless cameras. And that was a good thing in hindsight. I totally recommend either or both these products, though C1’s integration with Media Pro still needs work.
Two other opotions you have not mentioned are On1 Raw and Topaz Studio. I got the licences cheaply, but have not used them much. To replace Lightroom and PS Elements for my wife, I think I will go Corel. She needs something relatively simple.
So it is farewell Adobe from me this time round. (MMM. I think I will keep PS CS for ocassional edits as long as it works.)
Well said!
Clear and painful explanation how some company can turn their back!
“But there’s another crowd of people who have avoided Adobe’s CC subscription model so far on the promise that future standalone Lightroom versions would exist, and this development is a bit of a slap in the face for them”.
Now that it has been a couple months since writing this article, what have you switched to and what are your thoughts? My personal conundrum is that I am currently using lightroom 5, but am tired of exporting TIFFs to a third party for Pano/HDR work. I don’t want to do the subscription plan either, and am currently looking at my options. I’m half way tempted to just upgrade to lightroom 6 stand alone and tough it out for a couple more years (I don’t plan on upgrading my camera beyond a D850 for several years). You have some of the most well thought out and rational writing/reviews that I have read so I value your thoughts.
Thank you, Brian, and I’m sorry I got to this comment so late. Watch for our many upcoming “Lightroom vs” articles in the next couple months!
In short, I haven’t yet made a decision, but I’m testing all the options on the market. At this point, Lightroom 6 really isn’t a bad possibility if you want to use it for a few more years. That’s what I currently use, but I’m on my way out.
At the moment, Alien Skin Exposure doesn’t pass the test for a complete Lightroom replacement (photographylife.com/light…n-exposure). I’ve been testing Skylum Luminar, which doesn’t yet have organization or management tools (apparently coming this year), but I really like its range of post-processing options. Capture One and ON1 are the two I’m most hopeful for, but there are at least six or seven more that I need to test first.
As for your HDR/panorama conundrum, I’m in the same boat. At this point, nothing has Lightroom’s capabilities on that front (especially with DNGs – that’s awesome), so we’ll just have to wait it out. But as more and more people jump ship, my hope is that some software companies will add it as an option within the next year or two.