Closed: One Spot Left on Our Death Valley Workshop

Update: The spot has been filled! If you missed it this time, keep your calendar free for 2026 when we host the workshop again on similar dates.

It’s not too late to join our Death Valley workshop in January – there’s still space for one more photographer to join us! I’m able to keep our registration portal open for another 24 hours, and then I have to close it and send our group’s information to the National Park Service.

This six-day workshop will take you to some of the most beautiful locations in Death Valley and provide hands-on instruction for all levels of photographers. It takes place from January 11th to January 16th and features sand dunes, canyons, salt formations, and colorful desert landscapes. The workshop leaders are Spencer Cox and Adam Sheridan.

Right now, hotel accommodations in Stovepipe Wells are full, but I have booked one extra room (a double + twin bed) for seven nights (check-in January 10, check-out January 17), that I can transfer to you for the original price of $1,403.36. If you prefer to stay in the Stovepipe Wells campground, the price is $14/night instead, but please be prepared for very cold temperatures.

The cost of the workshop is $2299 and does not include hotel, transportation to/from the park, or food. We generally do not allow refunds so close to the start of a workshop, but because of the special circumstances of this availability, we are allowing refunds up to December 31 if you book today, minus $120 to cover our costs for credit card fees and National Park application fees.

You can read more information about the Death Valley workshop here or book here. If the registration page is still open, the spot is still available. I hope to see you there!