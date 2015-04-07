Is There Really Anything ‘Wrong’ with Digital Camera Sales Volumes?

There have been some interesting debates lately about what’s ‘wrong’ with the digital camera market as people try to understand the rather dramatic decline in unit sales that has been happening over the past 4 or 5 years, with volumes down by half from their peak. I let my old, porous brain muse on this for a while and have some perspectives to share. One way to look at this situation is to simply accept that there is nothing fundamentally ‘wrong’ with the camera market at all in terms of sales volumes. From a macro-economic perspective we could view the digital camera market as functioning exactly as every other market has done when a breakthrough technology burst onto its stage. If we look at the history of various product markets the basic rise and fall of market volumes are predictable when they have been impacted by fundamental technological shifts – in the case of cameras it was of seismic proportions going from film to digital. When any kind of ‘game changing’ technology takes hold in any market there are initial and dramatic volume surges as consumers leave their current technology and adopt the new one. That huge upward spike in initial demand then declines quickly as soon as the initial ‘change-over’ market demand for the new technology has been met. Product life-cycle planning is based on these fundamentals.
If we look at CIPA chart that was in the Mayflower report we see that camera sales were trending up at a reasonable rate (albeit with a few bumps along the way) until 1998 and remained reasonably flat when digital cameras were introduced in 1999. We then see a very fast uptake rate of the new technology that resulted in a complete market change over to digital cameras by 2005. This was really driven by the sales of compact digital cameras. This indicates to me that the new technology opened up digital photography to a huge new audience. The market kept growing strongly and reached its peak in 2010 and has been in sharp decline since. It now is only slightly higher than the market was back in 1998. This indicates to me that the pent up demand represented by the ownership of film cameras is completely used up and the camera market is now in a mature state. This type of demand curve is very typical of industries that have been impacted by a ‘break-through’ technology that fundamentally changed the market.
We can look at other markets to see these identical macro-economic impacts in play. Most recently the exact same thing happened with flat screen television sales. As more and more consumers adopted the new technology sales of flat screen TV’s went through the roof. That gave birth to ‘electronic superstores’ as additional distribution was needed to meet surging demand. Now, a decade after the big switch to flat screen televisions began, the switch-over has been completed by most consumers. The result is that the demand for flat screen TVs has plummeted and some manufacturers have either reduced their product offerings or left the market entirely. In essence the TV market transitioned quickly from ‘new high growth’ to ‘mature’. In Canada stores like FutureShop have been mothballed since there is no longer sufficient demand in the high ticket flat screen TV product category to sustain them. So, this phenomenon is nothing new, and is nothing that wasn’t predictable. It’s my view we are witnessing the same thing with digital cameras.
In high growth markets impacted by game-changing technology, companies fight furiously with one another by cranking out new product types and models so they can capture as much of the increasing market volume as they can. When timed correctly this is good business strategy since consumers are excited by the new technology and a lot of purchases are fueled by consumers buying willingly and often. Margins tend to be high under these market conditions and companies can ramp up R&D and bring out streams of new products with a good level of confidence that those R&D investments will be rewarded with good margins in what seems to be a continually growing market. If we look at the CIPA sales curve data we can see strong growth pretty much straight through to 2010. This growth helped to fuel the prolific increase in the number of camera models in the market.
There is a risk of course that if a company does not see the warning signs that the ‘switch-over’ market is peaking then they may make a mistake and keep investing in new products rather than changing from a growth strategy to one based on retrenching around core ‘winner’ products to prepare for the inevitable decline in market sales volume. I think we saw that with Nikon’s timing of the Nikon 1 product line and its introduction in the fall of 2011. The company arrived late to the party as the camera market’s ‘change over’ demand was already softening. The result was a less than stellar market reception and subsequent fire-sale prices to move over-produced units. One could argue of course that the specs of the camera, its value proposition, and marketing were weak and that’s what caused the luke warm market reception. I would agree that those factors had an effect. I would also suggest that if the camera market had still been in a frenzied ‘change over’ growth stage there would have still been plenty of pent up demand to absorb those new Nikon 1 products on a more profitable basis for Nikon. With the camera market starting its sharp decline in 2012 Nikon’s offerings would have been under price pressure right out of the gate.
One way of looking at this is that the number of film cameras in the hands of consumers represented the total ‘pent-up’ demand for the change over to digital cameras. As with any market, as the initial demand to move from old technology to the new replacement technology was increasingly met, overall market demand would naturally slow. There is a tipping point when the replacement of film cameras with digital slows down to the point at which companies serving that market need to retrench to align their operations with the reality of lower ‘mature market’ sales volumes. I think the camera market has already passed that tipping point and there is no going back. It’s my view that the peak market volumes experienced between 2008 and 2011 are never coming back because the pent up demand of film cameras that drove those markets is now gone. The switch from film to digital cameras is basically over.
I don’t see the decline in unit sales in the digital camera market as having anything to do with product complexity. There are plenty of compact, automatic cameras that can meet the needs of consumers who want simplicity. To me we are simply witnessing the classic macro economic demand pattern that is associated with the uptake rate of new technology.
Is the decline in camera sales volumes over? I don’t think so. I believe it will continue to decline, albeit at a much slower rate for many years to come. Why? The under 30 crowd is just not interested in traditional cameras in the same way that we ‘old geezers’ are. Many of these consumers don’t even think about the existence of a ‘camera market’ at all. Their lives revolve around social networking, checking the FaceBook status of friends and living their lives centred around digital communications.
I may be viewed as a bit of a lunatic for saying this but I don’t think smartphones compete directly in the camera market at all. I think they represent a completely different market of ‘digital communication devices’ which just happen to include digital imaging capability. The evidence of this stems from the fundamental motivation that consumers have when they make a purchase. When you or I buy a camera we do so with the specific and primary intent of taking pictures. I would find it hard to believe that anyone buying a smartphone does so with that same, primary intent. I think they buy a smartphone because they want to connect to the world around them and communicate digitally. This is a very different motivation and need than that of a camera buyer, and as such they represent a different market. That’s not to say that a lot of people that bought compact digital cameras in the past haven’t ditched them and now take all of the images they need with their phones. They have and do. What I am suggesting is that their initial need for a compact digital camera to fulfill their imaging requirements has been supplanted by a need for the much more powerful and broad-based digital communication capabilities of their smartphones. I believe that unless companies like Canon, Nikon, Olympus and others re-define themselves as manufacturers of ‘digital communication devices’ rather than camera companies or digital imaging companies they will never develop the integrated digital communication devices that those consumers want and need. This leads me to think that smartphone owners do not represent a meaningful marketing target for camera companies.
All these young consumers want, or need, are images that are of high enough quality to look good on their FaceBook pages and other social media. They live in ‘now snapshots’ that are quickly uploaded, then deleted from their social networking sites and updated with other more recent information. They are operating in a market that is defined in a completely different way. This isn’t good or bad. It simply is what it is. These new consumers don’t want or need cameras, they want digital communication devices that are also capable of producing digital images. They don’t want multiple devices. They want one that does it all. Cameras will never do that for them.
To survive and remain profitable camera and lens companies need to understand that they are in a mature camera market. The proof of that is in the CIPA data. It is time for camera companies to retrench and focus on core, profitable products as they wait for the next truly ‘breakthrough’ technology to hit the photography market and drive up demand again. How long could that take? Who knows – this most current breakthrough took quite a few decades to arrive.
What can we expect in the future?
Companies will need to change their marketing strategy and look for niche market opportunities in which to differentiate themselves. We have already seen some of that happening with companies like Nikon targeting the landscape and studio markets with high density full frame cameras like the 36MP D800 and its updates. Other companies like Sony are going in the opposite direction by reducing pixel density to improve low light performance. Companies like Fuji are developing proprietary sensor technology to try and differentiate themselves. Panasonic has been focusing on meeting the needs of hybrid shooters who need a camera that is equally adept at still photography as well as video – thus the continued development of the GH4. Panasonic is also focusing on high end bridge cameras like the FZ-200 with its unique f/2.8 constant aperture long telephoto zoom capability.
These signs are good as it shows that there are some glimmers of hope that manufacturers are making the strategic switches they need to make.
Much more has to happen though. Manufacturers need to stop introducing new model after new model that offer only slight, incremental changes to previous ones. This is simply wasteful and ultimately costs consumers money in terms of R&D and marketing dollars spent to market almost meaningless differences in new models.
Manufacturers need to listen to their customers more and stop introducing half-baked features in their cameras like the 4K video in the Nikon 1 J5 that can only shoot at 15fps. This is nonsense as the video is choppy looking if there is any movement with the main subject or if background elements like water have wind ripples on them. Manufacturers need to learn to stop putting new features on cameras that don’t really add any value for buyers. And, if nothing else they need to make sure those features actually work up to the expectations of customers.
Marketing decisions need to be much more carefully planned and executed. If we look at the CIPA data it looks like the ‘new normal’ will likely be demand levels that were common back in 2001 and 2002. Given these lower market demand levels, companies will need to be very concerned about the production volumes of individual models so they can sell a sufficient number of them to cover their fixed costs and generate some margin. I find it hard to believe that given where the camera market volumes are now that every camera model out there today is profitable. My guess is probably less than half of the models out in the market today generate a profit for the manufacturer. I have a feeling that ABC (activity based cost) accounting is sorely needed by many camera and lens manufacturers so they could intelligently cull their bloated product lines and get rid of money-losing products.
Camera companies need to make the switch to a niche market differentiation strategy and look for specific opportunities to target the needs of small, specific market segments and then try to own those segments. This means the manufacturers will need to listen to their customers more and be very strategic with their new product development.
There will be an increase in ‘behind the scenes’ manufacturing cooperation between various manufacturers. Even now many buyers of ‘big name’ lenses would be shocked to learn what company actually built the lens they paid ‘premium dollars’ to own. Of course in the bigger scheme of things it doesn’t matter anyway – as long as buyers get the performance they seek, the point of manufacture is a moot point. This is the essence of branding and premium pricing.
I think one of two things will happen – individual camera companies will reduce the number of camera models that are currently offering (which is the prudent and strategically sound thing to do), or some of the companies out there will eventually fail and disappear or be merged with other companies. Some analysts have been predicting that only Canon, Nikon and Sony have the volumes needed to survive. I think this is a bit simplistic. It will come down to which companies can manufacture niche market products in sufficient volume to cover their fixed costs, generate healthy margins and a profitable bottom line. If they’re smart some of the smaller competitors may be able to do this as well, or better, than the big boys.
I think we’ll see a lot more joint initiatives in terms of product development. We see this happening now with companies like Nikon and Tamron filing a joint patent on a new 200-500 lens. This makes sense to me as the cost to bring new products to market will keep escalating and companies will need to forge these kinds of alliances to be able to compete effectively. This phenomenon isn’t new. The automotive manufacturers have been doing joint ventures and alliances for decades. The size of the camera market simply cannot sustain the current number of makes and models. The key to survival will be focusing on building production volumes of fewer, more profitable models and walking away from unprofitable products. Shared production facilities could be a future reality.
Some companies like Nikon will need to assess whether it makes economic sense for them to continue to develop and market 3 major formats in terms of CX, DX and FX sensor models. As overall camera volumes decline I personally can’t see this being sustainable. Obviously no one knows the outcome. My best guess is that 5 or 10 years from now the DX line of bodies and lenses will likely disappear. I know this sounds bizarre, but from a marketing strategy perspective I think it could make sense.
As market volumes fall so does the purchasing power of the manufacturers vis-a-vis their component suppliers. At some point Nikon will need to decide where its best margin opportunities lie. As the baby boomers age they are looking for smaller and lighter gear so my take on it is that there is a lot more upstream potential for CX based product than DX. As a result I think Nikon will put the bulk of its R&D dollars into its CX and FX product lines and do two fundamental things that will allow them to exit the DX market. First, they will work hard to improve the image quality performance of the Nikon 1 product line so it can encroach on the bottom end of the DX market. Second, they will focus their energies on reducing the production cost of their FX cameras and bring their costs lower and lower. One way they can accomplish this is by ramping up sales of FX models, buy more full frame sensors and drive their manufacturing costs down. If they can get an entry level FX body (albeit with stripped down features) down to the $700 to $800 range over the next 5 to 10 years, and improve the image quality of the Nikon 1 line, they can make the DX product line redundant. Nikon has already been demonstrating its willingness to design and produce good quality FX lenses at much more market sensitive pricing with lenses like the 85mm f/1.8G, 50 f/1.8G, 28 f/1.8G etc. I see this pattern of lens development as a good sign that Nikon will be focusing on the FX product line a lot more in the future.
Other companies will face their own sets of tough decisions as they contract their production to focus on their most profitable products. Eventually I can see the day coming when only a couple of manufacturers may be offering a specific type of camera and are recognized in the market as the best for that specific application. Panasonic, for example, may end up positioning itself as the hybrid camera specialists with their GH4 product, and have a secondary focus on high end bridge cameras that feature constant aperture zooms. Fuji may eventually become recognized as the best small size format camera for landscape photography because of their proprietary sensor design. Once this type of specialization begins to happen I think the price of cameras will begin to rise and consumer choices will be more limited than they are today. These are just my musings of course and not based on any specific information.
So what can we do as consumers to take advantage of the fundamental change that is happening in the camera market, or at least not be burned by them? The first thing is to really be brutal with ourselves and question whether we really need that ‘new’ camera body. What does it really do that is so much better than what we already own? And, even if we can identify that – do we actually NEED that difference and are we really willing to pay for it? When we ask ourselves a tough question like that and when we’re honest with ourselves we’ll likely come to the decision that we don’t really need to spend the money. During periods of macro market decline like the one currently being experienced by the digital camera market we can expect a period of rapid model changes as companies scramble to try to achieve an advantage over their competitors, regardless of how small and how short-lived that advantage may be. Their near term goals will simply be to meet their sales and margin targets as best they can. Consumers need to be on guard against hastily conceived and produced products during these turbulent times.
If we do decide that it does make sense to buy that new camera body we should just wait and keep our powder dry for a while. That new body will be available a bit down the road at a discount, plus all of the ‘new model’ bugs should also be worked out. And, the reality is there will likely be yet another minor model tweak just around the corner anyway.
Make no mistake, many folks out there suffer from GAS (gear acquisition syndrome) and they’ll want to continually update their gear. That means that there will always be a lot of good, used gear on the market at decent prices that may help us upgrade affordably.
At the end of the day we need to remember a simple truth…it is the photographer behind the camera that creates the image. The camera is simply a tool to capture it. Having the latest and greatest camera won’t make you a better photographer – only your dedication to your craft and honing your skills will do that for you.
Article is Copyright Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, duplication or adaptation is permitted without permission
Comments
Made interesting reading, Thomas, my humble opinion is camera will play second fiddle to software, in the future, if movie special effects and overcooked landscape shots are anything to go by, we’ll live in a ‘make-believe’ world in the future! Where the catch phrase would be “What you see (with your eyes) is not what you get”! My advice to anyone interested in Photography: “Kindly learn Photoshop” camera’s and gear can wait! One look at the first page of 500px will suffice to support my claim!
Hi Nevi,
I agree with you about the impact of software. I think we are already in an age where software is becoming the big equalizer between camera systems, and some photographers are already doing amazing things with programs like Photoshop.
Tom
” some photographers are already doing amazing things with programs like Photoshop.” Apparently you don’t know what ‘photographer’ means. Hint: it comes from Greek. I wouldn’t call those folks ‘photographers’, more like ‘digital manipulators’! I would like to see the results of their ‘work’ taken with an ‘F1’, Linhof, Hasselblad or a Mayamy 6×7. To name a few. The result now, without doubt beautifully manipulated, has nothing to do with photography. They wouldn’t be able to take a decent photo with an ‘Agfa Clack’, a Rolleiflex or even a Voigtländer.
Thanks for sharing your perspectives W8post.
Tom
This article is very interesting and thought provoking.
I understand that the term “photography” is derived from Greek and refers to ‘drawing or painting with light’
and does not specify digital or analogue and does not rule out photoshop.
I’m glad you enjoyed the article SixtiesHatter.
Tom
I understand what you are trying to say. You want to define photography in its purest form where a photographer produce a photo inside the camera without any greater manipulation after the development of the film. The ideal being a slide that looks great projected on a big screen without any manipulation.
Today that would be shooting JPEGs or RAW with only minor changes in Lightroom. Doing a lot of changes in Photoshop means we are closer to making art like painting using the camera as a tool instead of a paintbrush.
While I agree this is the essence of photography in this context a photographer means anybody using a camera with the intent of producing a photograph that has more thought and work behind it than most snapshots made by ordinary consumers without any particular interest in photography except capturing pictures of their own lives.
You can easily spot a digital manipulator by their incompetent use of wide angle lenses and their refusal to fix framing issues using cropping (since they don’t want to “lose” any megapixels, or whatever). Most of them don’t seem to be aware of perspective control (camera movements), so they assume buildings and landscapes should always be leaning or have diverging lines. It’s actually pretty sad that people assume “film” means 135 (toy) format, considering that almost every serious analog photographer shoots 120 or large format. I don’t think digital manipulators are aware of anything outside of “crop sensor” and “full frame” “cameras”.
I totally agree with you that cameras and cell phones with cameras are two different markets. I first noticed this when I was on a vacation with a friend who is semi-interested in photography. She had an entry level DSLR slung around her neck and of course a cell phone in her pocket. She would always take pictures with her DSLR first, then once she was satisfied that she had taken some “good pictures” she would pull out the cell phone to take some scenic+selfy type pictures for immediate upload to, you guessed it, Facebook.
Hi PhotoAl,
That is a very interesting observation indeed! Thanks for sharing it.
Tom
That was an interesting article and made a lot of sense. Thom Hogan has a different point of view about the DX line of Nikon cameras, and with so many new models in their DX lineup like the D3300, the D5300, and the D7200, together with at least one new lens, the 18-140, it seems hard to believe that they are moving toward dumping that segment of their product line.
Hi Don,
What will actually happen is anyone’s guess. If the market rebounds to higher levels than we currently see there will likely be sufficient volumes for Nikon to continue with all of the formats. Personally I don’t see this happening due to the change in demographics…but hey…I’ve been wrong plenty of times before!
Tom
Excellent thoughtful and informative article!
Hi John,
Thanks for the positive comment – I’m glad you enjoyed it.
Tom
Very interesting and well thought out article.
Glad you enjoyed it wornish.
Tom
Indeed: “there is nothing fundamentally ‘wrong’ with the camera market at all in terms of sales volumes”. One word describes the market today; saturation.
And if you believe that we buyers of Zeiss lenses don’t know they are manufactyured byCosina… you’re wrong. :o)
Hi Dominique,
Thanks for adding to the discussion. I didn’t want to assume the degree of knowledge that individual photographers may, or may not have, about the manufacturing of the lenses they use. Just because a particular brand is on the lens it doesn’t always mean that manufacturer actually produced the lens. Some photographers are not aware of this.
Tom
That’s a fresh read. Thank you!
Glad you enjoyed it vitalishe!
Tom
Having lived through many digital revolutions that have
wiped out analog markets, I think this article is essentially correct. We are
clearly moving back to camera numbers slightly higher than the end of the film
era and the market will be highly segmented and differentiated.
In one sense the phone camera has been fatal to the camera
industry—it has wiped out the demand for compact cameras because the phone has
changed the eco-system of those photographers, as you noted. A question that
needs to be asked is how much profit was in the compact, point and shoot
market? The profit per camera was low, but the volume was high. Does the ILC
market contain sufficient profit for these companies? Reportedly only Canon and
Nikon are profitable at this time.
Hi Brandon,
You raise an interesting point in your posting. It will be interesting to watch what the various camera companies do to adjust their strategy to deal with a more stable and mature market. I agree with your point that the per unit margin was likely very low with the consumer point-and-shoot cameras and manufacturers needed to sell a wack of them just to get their fixed manufacturing costs covered.
I think there are a number of potential strategies that camera companies could employ. One of them could choose a low cost producer approach and look at designing and marketing a really bare bones automatic digital camera that was specifically designed for social media updates, yet provide decent quality for small sized prints like 11×14 max…price such a camera very aggressively and take a commanding market share position.
Other manufacturers could exit the inexpensive point and shoot market altogether and market higher end compact cameras and bridge cameras where consumers would still be prepared more for higher end features. I think both Nikon and Panasonic are strategically moving in this direction.
I’ve never shot with either camera yet, but both the Nikon P900 and the Panasonic ZF-200 both strike me as very strategic product initiatives. The Nikon P900 because of its incredibly long zoom range (efov of 24-2000mm) and the Panasonic ZF-200 because of its constant aperture f/2.8 zoom that has an efov of 600mm.
Just think about the investment that would be needed to shoot with FX gear at those kinds of specs. Obviously the tiny sensors in those cameras do present challenges but I think a lot of photographers would consider buying one because of their unique capability and may see the IQ trade-off as being acceptable because they at least got some kind of image where in the past they may have not been able to get anything.
John Sherman of the Photography Life team is working on a review of the P900 and it will be very interesting to read what his thoughts are on the camera. I’ll actually be getting a review sample of that camera from Nikon Canada this week. I won’t be duplicating John’s efforts here at Photography Life but I will likely put some kind of brief piece together on here, and likely do a fully review on my own photography blog.
I’d love to get my hands on a ZF-200 as I think it looks like a really interesting camera.
Tom
In line with this comment and mentioned in the main article, for me, the most dramatic case of boom-bust-gone was Cincinnati Microwave during the CB Craze.
Where their plant was is now an intersection.
Hi Hasan,
It certainly will be interesting to see what happens to various camera manufacturers as market volumes continue to fall. We are already seeing sizeable price increases on camera bodies with some brands as manufacturers try to get larger per unit contribution margins on lower sales volumes. If the downward market trend continues it is logical to expect some brand failures and/or brands exiting the market.
Tom
Hi Thomas. As always a pleasure to read what you write. When I see your byline I drop everything else. A thought about software. Developing feature upgrades through firmware seems to be a real possibilty. I can even foresee that “bugfixes” are free, but real improvements can cost. I would certainly be happy to pay for imrovements to my D750 or my Nikon 1 cameras. What do you think?
Best regards/Goran
Hi Goran,
Thank you for your exceedingly kind words – much appreciated!
Nikon has been rumored to be working on this exact type of approach with firmware upgrades with some hints that something like that could be launched later in 2015. From a strategic perspective I think this makes an immense amount of sense. Companies that offered these kind of upgrades to their hardware stand to make huge margins on every purchased upgrade that could be done through firmware. This could be one of the best ways that camera companies could enhance their profitability since it has the potential of eliminating the need to continuously tweak current camera specs and bring out new models. I think many photographers would jump at the chance to spend $100 or less on a firmware update to an existing body to get additional capability rather than spending 5x, 10x, 20x or more on a new body. Just think about it…one click of a photographer’s mouse could generate $50 to $100 at no variable cost and only minimal fixed costs overheads! I really do think we will see this happen very soon.
Thanks for highlighting this issue and adding to the discussion!
Tom
Hi again. Let’s hope the rumour is true and that Nikon is reading this.
BTW Your skill at handholding is outstanding. I am a tripod person, so I don’t get much practice. But I would certainly like the freedom and be able to leave the tripod at home (or in the car). Could you write an article on handholding? What you do to achieve your results and some tips on how to practise. They say “practise makes perfect” but I think more like “practice makes permanent” so if you don’t do it right from the beginning you are lost.
Goran
Hi Goran,
It is serendipitous that you should mention a hand-holding article. I am working on this type of article for the folks at Amplis Canada that they will be putting in their photographer’s magazine. After it appears in their May issue I will be doing a piece on my photography blog, and perhaps a video on my YouTube channel. I think this topic has already been covered on PL and we don’t like to duplicate topics of that nature here.
It is important to practice and to really challenge ourselves. I do this almost every time I’m out doing some shots for my articles or just shooting for fun. If you have a look at my Brookgreen Gardens: A Photo Essay, either here at PL or on my blog you’ll see two specific images that I took simply as one of my typical self-tests. I believe they are images 24 and 25. Both were taken at 1/6th of a second. The focal length in these two cases wasn’t that long (70mm on my Nikon 1 V2…efov of 189mm).
Tom
Maybe it is time for the camera industry to start a change to analog:) When I showed my students (that are in the age of knowing just digital) my analog pictures they were all impressed by the colors. Also they came to the conclusion that digital is too harsh… New market?
Interestingly, as you were typing your comment, I was typing mine, too, and I pondered exactly the same thing!
That is funny. I made my best pictures with an analog Nikkormat. Everything manual, problem with camera’s that are too complicated (other recent Photographylife article) tackled as well!
Yeah, I read that articel but couldn’t bring myself to comment. Too charged! Frankly, I don’t see anything difficult with learning how to move an aperture ring and a shutter speed dial while looking at the little “-” and “+” symbols change. ISO (ASA) is more or less fixed, so there’s one less thing to worry about (unless one pushes or pulls later on).
Well these camera’s aren’t like mobile phones where you just go out and buy a new one every year (for most of us). So I don’t think they will ever sell in mass volumes unless the price comes way way down. Even for enthusiasts like myself who has a 5D Mark II and a 7D Mark II won’t/can’t go out and purchase a new body every year. At some point, the sales have to fall off – one would think. I’m still amazed at the volume of mobile phones that are still sold each year.
Hi toyotatundra,
I’m also amazed at continual phone upgrades that seem to be habitual. I think some of this is driven from a status perspective and the cache that is afforded some folks in their circles for always having the latest and greatest.
Tom
I still own an iPhone3GS and laughed at it on a daily base; pictures taken with it are not bad at all. This photo taken with the phone’s camera. No processing, photoshop [and the like] involved. My Hasselblad Stellar, sorry, Sony RX100, doesn’t do it better.
It looks like a pretty crappy photo to be honest. Flat colors, no subject separation, bad framing and mild distortion. I’m sure it looks good on a tiny retina display though.
Nice write-up, Thomas. I am someone who originated their photographic journey in the film days, and was a relatively late adopter of the digital age, so I’ve always been a bit behind the curve with market trends. That said, although I still shoot film, most of my photography is obtained with a dSLR. I would suggest, however, that a new market is actually burgeoning, and this is found in the so-called under 30 crowd, which you state “is just not interested in traditional cameras in the same way that we ‘old geezers’ are.” Anecdotally, I disagree. As someone in that middle ground (I’m 39), I have quite a few friends and fellow creatives that are under 30, the so-called hipsters that are ubiquitous in Denver these days, and I must say, a great many of them are returning to film. I can only speculate why this is; it’s too simplistic to say that this generation is keen to re-appropriate old technology and old styles and make them their own. And it’s also too insufficient to locate this apparent trend to a logical shift from wanting digital pictures to resemble the feel of film via VSCO et al., and making the decision to just shoot with film to obtain those results: film emulsions, as we all know, have radically changed over the past decade as well, with regards to tighter grain, better push abilities, different colour pallets, and so on.
No, there’s something else going on with the burgeoning shift back to film — something more than the re-appropriation of past modalities of creative expression. I have no idea what that is per se; I’m not smart enough to either understand such things are to predict where things will go from there. But I see it all the time while I’m out shooting or while I’m at dinner gatherings or BBQs: film cameras, and not just SLRs, but TLRs and Polaroids and Rangefinders galore. And these “antiquated” photographic tools are in the almost exclusively in the hands of the under-30 crowd. I see a very strong interest in traditional cameras and technologies within this group. Now, will film sales all of a sudden take over digital? I’d say that’s highly unlikely. The cost will always be a prohibitive feature when it comes to analogue captures. It always was. And quite frankly, very few among these people I know even know what it’s like to spend hours dealing with chemicals and manually dodging and burning in even the academic sense, let alone in praxis. However, these creatives, in my mind, are the future of photography: they are going to be the demographic that camera companies take aim at in full force. The grungy, low-key, high-grain, faded lifestyle portrait fad will be supplanted by something else in short order, but it’s important to note that the grungy, low-key, high-grain, faded lifestyle fad began with this generation, and gave rise to filters in Nik software and VSCO and yeah, in part even the Nikon Df (certainly the Fuji and Sony camera models). These creatives are not merely sharing their work on Facebook and Instagram and calling it good; they are highly motivated and highly active in changing what it means to be a photographer today, in terms of marketing, directing, producing, printing and biggest of all, selling — not only their services, but their vision as well. And their vision, in my mind, has shifted from a purely digital vision to one that has re-appropriated attributes of the analogue era into the digital sphere. How will camera companies respond? I don’t know. But I think that with regards to the camera market entering into a mature state, it’s actually going to show in time that what we see now is just a transitional period. This, of course, is just my rather uneducated thoughts on the matter. One thing is certain: I’m no longer in the minority when I walk the streets with my FM2. If anything, I get looked at with curious eyes because I’m using such a “large” SLR and not some unobtrusive rangefinder.
It will be interesting to see where things go. I, for one, wouldn’t mind seeing more affordable film processing options emerge. As it is now, it’s about $25.00 for a roll of 35mm Portra and its processing. I guess I can take hear knowing that time is money: the time it takes to either scan negatives or get negatives digitised, is time I don’t need to spend in Photoshop making my images look a certain way.
Thanks again for the great write-up on this spirited debate!
Best,
Brian
“Now, will film sales all of a sudden take over digital? I’d say that’s highly unlikely. The cost will always be a prohibitive feature when it comes to analogue captures.” Now here is someone with an open eye (pun intended) to photography! Spot on: COST[s]. As you stated, a roll of film will cost you about $25. For the same price you’ll have a memory-card with quite a lot of space to fill with images. NOTE: I did NOT say photographs. Memo-cards of 32 / 64 or perhaps more GiGa. Those people come home, download the content of the card onto the PC and let’s see what we got…
You delete what you don’t like, clean your memo-card, perhaps even [re]format it and ready to shoot again.
Now, with your expensive roll of film in your camera, you might think twice, or more, before taking ‘that shot’, there is no ‘delete’, what you shoot is what you get! Result? Much better PHOTOGRAPHS before even entering your darkroom. -ps. You [the public in general] may be interested in what the jury of World Press Photo had to say about digital manipulating…-
I challenge any memo-card filler to make the same digital art impression (I still won’t call it a photograph) with this camera here shown. -and not because it’s a Leica-
I’d lust more for the above camera than a Nikon Dxxxx any day, and not just because it’s a Leica
Luckily here in Europe a 35mm film costs just a few euro’s and developing maybe 6 euro. Film camera’s and old (but verey good) lenses are nearly for free. Here shooting film is extremely cheap! Photography studens love film. The only real cost is a good filmscanner. How much did I spend to diital camera equipment, lenses software? Film is the cheap way!
Hi Brian,
Thanks for sharing some insights and your observations on what is happening in your local community. Very interesting indeed! Although I cut my teeth with film over 40 years ago I have no interest in returning to it. I still have my original Nikkormat…not because I’m fondly attached to it…but more because up here it is pretty much worthless in terms of value. I figure if I keep it a few more years I may be able to sell it as an antique or it may make a nice shelf decoration. ;-)
I guess we all have our interests and preferences which is great as that’s what makes the world such a fascinating place. I’m not sure if something unique is going on in Denver or not. Being an ‘old geezer’ I’m not nearly as close to the younger market as you are. The contacts that I do have do not seem to be making any kind of shift back to film. It would be interesting to hear from other readers to see if the same thing you are observing is happening in their local communities.
Tom
Very interesting indeed. Hopefully some other readers will chime in and tell of what they witness in their communities. I don’t know if what I see happening in Denver over the past years is unique to Denver; I doubt it’s unique to Denver, at any rate. I would suspect it exists in other communities where there is a strong, burgeoning creative genre in the hands of the under-30 crowd. I am hesitant to lay it all in the hands of the so-called ‘hipsters,’ either, but where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Portland and San Fran and Brooklyn (among so many others) experiencing much the same thing. You might recall from a previous article’s commenting between you and I, that I have been in Antarctica for the past 6 months. I just got back, actually. Would you believe that among such a limited population that a great many are hobbyist and burgeoning ‘professional’ (we can problematise that label all we like) photographers? Probably not. Would it surprise you that for all the GoPro and timelapse shooters out there, I saw quite a few TLR shooters, too? Maybe not. But all the TLR shooters were under 30. I don’t know how to interpret the changes I see.
I always find it interesting to hear what folks are observing. Sometimes it is unique to their area or their associate groups, and at other times they seem to be related to some trends in the market. One never knows….
Tom
I think what you’re seeing Brian is retro-nostalgia and hipsterism fueled by Instagram retro filters piquing an interest in a certain look. Like “slow cooking” or people who have an interest in classic Volkswagens or Porsches, there’s a real niche here. No doubt.
But no way is film going to go mainstream ever again. The instant gratification, convenience, low cost, and connectedness of digital is way too compelling. Couple that with what I hear from most people (not all) who lived in the film days — most don’t really want to go back. I know I don’t.
Sure, a classic Mustang looks cool and sounds cool. Maybe you’d even like to have one in your 2+ car garage – yeah, maybe not as your daily driver but rather something you take out every once in a while for kicks. But 99+% of consumers, they’re going to have just one car or truck or SUV, and most would prefer comfort, safety, and efficiency of something built in the last decade.
Hi mmartel,
I think a lot of what you point out is indeed partly responsible for my witnessing a resurgence with film use, at least in the places I find myself living and sojourning and working (regarding the retro-nostalgic hipsterism, etc, as you call it). I never did state that I saw film ever going mainstream again, though — that was someone misquoting me in an earlier reply and spinning my thoughts. I actually said I thought film is highly unlikely to ever come back strong, because the cost will always be a prohibitive feature when it comes to analogue captures, and because the process of developing film is much less accessible than it once was. My only lament is/was regarding when I do choose to shoot film, (and again, as I said in my original post, most of my photography is obtained with a dSLR): I wish it wasn’t such an expensive a process. My hope would only be that this niche market, which I feel is indeed a niche but is nevertheless growing, will influence the industry even marginally, and film stocks and processing will drop marginally as well.
Even if that never comes to fruition, I’ll still shoot film. Even if film became dirt-cheap, I’ll still shoot digital, too. For me, the choice has little to do with expense, in the end: analogue versus digital photography are very different things to me. And the results I obtain with film cannot be exactly emulated via digital capture, no matter what VSCO or Nik Software tries to tell me. I have some of each company’s products… VSCO’s version of Kodak Portra 400 is not the same thing as Kodak’s Portra 400; Nik’s Kodachrome is not the same thing as was Kodak’s Kodachrome. The reasons are many, but there’s an aesthetic quality to film that anyone who has ever shot film knows about. It’s not for everyone, but it sure is for me.
I have no desire to have an old Mustang parked in my garage… in any case, I have no garage or parking space to begin with, and I have very little want and no need for extraneous things in my life. But you’re right about what a great many consumers want.
Thanks for taking the time to reply to my comment!
Best,
Brian
There is no “burgeoning shift back to film” – other than in your anecdotal and self-contradictory imagination. The tiny resurgence of interest in film is easily explained. It’s the same resurgence that vinyl has experienced together with valve amplifiers, vintage cars and old motor bikes.
It is partly nostalgia and partly because these old technologies have a particular charm and flavour which many continue to value and love. They are however, not a serious proposition for the modern world and I seriously doubt that the major camera manufacturers are about to retool for this market – however much you would like them to. It’s cloud cuckoo land.
“However, these creatives, in my mind, are the future of photography: they are going to be the demographic that camera companies take aim at in full force”
Creatives are always in the vanguard of any new advance or technology – that’s a given – but the demographic that camera companies will take aim at in full force will always be the demographic that is interested in buying digital devices and has the highest disposable income. The FM2, TLR and Polaroid cohort doesn’t figure very highly in that.
“And their vision, in my mind, has shifted from a purely digital vision to one that has re-appropriated attributes of the analogue era into the digital sphere”.
What on earth is a digital vision? No matter, but as you say, anyone hankering after a ‘film look’ to their photos has any number of plug ins to choose from which will do that at the touch of a button. They can even print the results on traditional baryta papers. Why would they encumber themselves with an outdated, slow and inconvenient technology when they can achieve the same effect so readily with digital?
“One thing is certain: I’m no longer in the minority when I walk the streets with my FM2.”
Really? So the majority of photographers in Denver are using film? Wow.
“If anything, I get looked at with curious eyes because I’m using such a “large” SLR and not some unobtrusive rangefinder.”
I would suggest that you get looked at in the street precisely because you are in the miniscule minority that carry a curious old film camera which you point at people.
Always flattered when you make the time to comment on my thoughts, Betty. You’ve always gone out of your way to make whatever I contribute to PL appear spurious at best.
Well Brian, your contributions always sound erudite but when one actually reads the words as written, they are too frequently inaccurate, self-contradictory, circuitous and frankly, often actually meaningless. Sorry.
Just reread some of the statements you have made. They are unintelligible. To me at least. But perhaps I am just insufficiently perceptive to grasp their profundity.
Even you, a proponent of this supposed burgeoning resurgence in film photography, tell us you shoot most of your images with a dSLR. So where, as a ‘creative’, does that leave your argument?
Oh yes, everyone else is taking up film, you are just commenting on this avalanche of interest among your friends, creatives and the good people of Denver, most of whom are apparently using film cameras.
I do not make your contributions spurious – you do that. I just comment on what you write, as do others on what I write, which is the sole point of having a forum.
I am glad that you feel flattered and not offended.
I’ve invited you to join me for a photo walk in the UK (comment below). Care to take me up on it? You stand to gain 100 pounds British Sterling if you do.
Betty, I don’t know where you live but where I live film is definitely seeing a fairly substantial resurgence. The timeline usually goes like this – young kid gets into photography, digital native, becomes more interested in photog’s history etc, gets curious and buys some film, buys an FM3a and that’s the end of it. Seriously, I see it all the time at Uni.
Yes, agreed, my own nephew’s interest is also piqued, but it is just that, an interesting sideshow and perhaps a gateway to understanding the nuts and bolts of photography, but let’s not interpret this as a ‘burgeoning resurgence’. Fine art photography using vintage equipment and traditional techniques is delightful and will always have a place, but it’s a tiny, tiny place in the greater scheme of things.
I am not trying to ‘do down’ traditional film photography, I love it too, I am just saying that it’s silly to pretend it’s ever going to be any other than a minority pastime.
I agree – I think. Nothing’s assured but I can’t see film gaining a majority audience which I kinda like. I’d hate for film to be mainstream. It’d be like being a fan of some underground band or other who then suddenly became popular.
Hi Betty,
I grew up on film and really enjoyed it. I still shoot with the same type of mentality. I go to shoots and I am choosy. I don’t take many shots because I am waiting to get the right shot – light and composition. I rarely shoot long “bursts” even for birds in flight, usually 2-3 shots (why I always say I don’t care about a big buffer) and this comes from the discipline I developed while shooting film. That said, I can’t see going back to film as an everyday medium. Further, as you also pointed out, it is easy in software to simulate the “film” look. Finally, I used to shoot a lot of black and white due to economics in the early days. I never “liked” it, I got good at it because it was what I could afford. Now I am flat out biased against it. I rarely think B&W looks good vs color (one small exception is grainy high ISO pictures that I sometimes like how they look when converted to B&W). I will never go back.
I do still own my Mamiya gear and sometimes use it because of the quality it can produce, but it is rare special use. If I could duplicate that quality at reasonable price / weight, the Mamiya gear would hit Ebay immediately :)
Brian, I am curious where you have your films developed? I have tried several labs in New Orleans and I was not happy with the results. Also, what scanner or scanning service do you use? Even though I’ve been completely digital for more than 12 years, once in a while I like to run a roll of film through my Contax III or Pentax. Those two factors (a pro lab to develop a film and quality scan) are the biggest hassles – still looking for a solution.
Thank you in advance,
Val
Hi Val,
I think I answered a lot of your questions in my above reply to Stephen, but as far as labs go, I’ve always been impressed with Miller’s prints and customer service. They do a good job developing, too, but you need to ship to them, and they no longer offer B&W development, which for me, is a real drag. There are quite a few places in the Bay Area that do a great job, too. And then, if B&W is your thing, there’s always the excellent Digital Silver Imaging. But they are far from inexpensive. Their print quality, in my experience, is second-to-none.
I know I’ve been less than helpful. Sorry. It’s because I’m not too sure the best place to get my film developed any more, either!
Best,
Brian
Given that there is such a burgeoning resurgence of film photography, I find your inability to produce a long list of enthusiastic laboratories keen to service this growing market a bit surprising.
Do you find it odd that so many people, historically, here on PL, have had so many problems with you, Betty? Or that you were almost asked to leave? — Several times? Maybe that’s just your norm, because so many people have a problem with you outside of online discussions, too. I don’t know. I hope not. I don’t like thinking about people in the world who have very few people they can connect with. It sounds so lonely. I do know as well as you know, you have been asked by so many PL readers, and even the boss himself, to pay more attention to the ways your comments can come across — namely, in an aggressive, sarcastic and snarky manner. We all know you’re British, and you’ve expressed that maybe the rest of the world’s population just doesn’t get that wry, tongue-in-cheek humour, without really ever examining that maybe it goes beyond the humour of a nation and instead points to the humour of a particular individual: you. But you don’t seem to care much for how other people feel, and you don’t seem to respect other people’s differing opinions, and that’s sad.
I asked you a long time ago to simply not reply to my comments. You couldn’t do that, of course — citing all kinds of freedom of speech ethics, and the purpose of forums is for this and that, etc., all of which is, of course, correct, and all of which shows just how much you care to step outside your usual way of being and do things a little differently. Your ignoring of my request epitomises just how much respect you have for others versus your own selfish desires. Just look to your comments here: seriously, you haven’t really commented on anyone else’s thoughts — only mine. And mine were just thoughts, prefaced as such from my very opening sentences.
Despite you misquoting me (again) and despite the ways you inaccurately paraprahase what I am contributing to this thread, you’ve missed the most important part of my comment(s). Maybe it’s because I blather. Maybe my informal writing style annoys you. In any case, regardless what you took from what I wrote, my whole reply was letting Thomas know that actually, the so-called under-30-croud he called out as not having any interest in old cameras or old technologies, isn’t as cut-and-dry as he might suppose. And he’s admitted to not hanging out with that crowd, so one wouldn’t expect him to personally know this. The rest of my reply, admittedly anecdotal, was my personal experiences. Personal. As in, not requiring complex graphs or data plots. Qualitative data versus quantitative data has often been a source of frustration for you here on PL.
I know it’s hard for you to see a world that way — your photography and your knowledge of photography are both very technically proficient. You are knowledgeable and proficient to a great degree regarding photography. It’s clear to me that beyond any hyperbole I or anyone else might use in a post, though, there’s a nagging for you that arises when anyone speaks of things that have nothing to do with technical aspects. Readers and contributors here on PL are here to learn, and not just about how to be technically proficient in their compositions or their understandings of histograms, etc. Many are also learning about dimensions of photography they might not have even considered… aesthetics, points-of-view, and so on. Yet, you seem so stuck, so unwilling to entertain alternative perspectives — that same recurring theme that even Nasim pointed out to you. It’s not just your manner of thinking — it’s your manner of being, your tone, the way you formulate replies, and in particular your incessant need to go out of your way to comment on my threads in particular, that is so odd to me. You’ve been accused of trolling, and of hiding behind a online mask of anonymity. Many people here, including myself, have wondered just who is “Betty?” Well…
I’m coming to the UK in a few weeks. I’ll be there until mid July. I’d like to meet you, in person, go out shooting with you. Sit around a cafe and develop a few photos together. Chat, in person. What do you say to this request? I’m betting you won’t. I’m betting money on it: 100 pounds British Sterling that you won’t do that. And I’ll pay up if I’m wrong. I know you’ll read this: you’ve made a point, just as I have, to go back to this increasingly old thread to check for comments. So there’s an invite: a friendly meeting, a fun time out shooting some photos together. What do you have to say about that?
Brian
Thank you Brian, but I am not lonely and have outlets other than Photography Life (and you) as a means of interaction with others.
My style and approach is something with which I do take some care, but inevitably someone, somewhere, is going to get offended when their opinion or ‘belief’ is questioned.
Yes, the humour is not just British, it is also mine. Not perhaps to everyone’s taste, but you can’t please everyone all of the time eh?
‘Chacun a son gout’, as they say in Latvia.
Respecting differing opinions is something I hold dear. What I do not hold dear is the spouting of verbose nonsense dressed up in florid language to disguise the fact that there is no content. By content, I don’t necessarily mean facts and figures, I mean anything that makes any kind of sense on even a cursory reading.
And I am not the only one who has challenged you, so please don’t play the victim or imply I am a troll conducting some kind of vendetta.
cgw (also anonymous you will notice) also neatly summed up your latest contribution a couple of days ago as “not being in regular touch with reality”. I concur.
As for feelings, my intent is never to hurt, but how a person chooses to receive something is their choice.
Your writing style does, I confess, irritate me; not because of its ‘informality’, I am all for informal writing, but rather because it is (IMHO), mostly unsubstantiated waffle sprinkled with unverified ‘qualitative data’, quasi artistic pomposity and anecdotal ramblings dressed up as ‘alternative perspectives’ or ‘novel observations’.
If I have misquoted or inaccurately paraphrased anything you have said, I apologise, but would be interested to know where these errors or omissions took place. However, I am afraid you mostly put your own foot in it and complain when the self-evident nonsense comes home to roost. Pardon the mixed metaphors. So yes Brian, you do blather and when I find what you say misleading or nonsensical, I will comment, on the understanding that you, and anyone else, can reciprocate.
Contrary to what you say, my interest in the technicalities of photography are secondary to artistic considerations, although they are both important. Arguably, technical competence is the more important for without a grasp of the principles and practice, artistic expression can’t get to first base.
As for alternative perspectives, I absolutely love novel approaches and imaginative new ways of seeing and portraying the world, but that generally takes the form of showing or looking at a piece of work (photography is after all a visual medium) and perhaps discussing the novel approach, fresh thinking or motivation that led to its production – not aimless, self-important musings on nothing in particular.
Also interspersing your comments with self-deprecatory epithets like “my porous brain” and “my uneducated thoughts” only serve to reinforce the impression of a false modesty designed to give the impression that what you say has substance when generally it doesn’t. I can’t help but think that if your brain is as porous as you say and your thoughts are really that uneducated, perhaps you should hesitate before ventilating them on the internet?
Finally, with regard to your friendly monetary inducement to meet with you, I do of course decline. 100 pounds sterling is not nearly enough. There, now you’ve made myself look like a rotten old spoilsport – which was probably the point.
Thanks for the reply, Betty. Sincerely, I do appreciate you taking the time to better explain what it is that annoys you so about me, my replies, my writing style, and so on. I am sorry to hear you find no value in anything I write, considering I bother to write at all because I hope others will find some value in my thoughts here on PL. Your reply above started out so strong and I found myself gathering more and more appreciation for what you were writing, until you once again misquoted me. And since you brought it up in your reply and asked for me to point out your frequent misquoting of me (above: “If I have misquoted or inaccurately paraphrased anything you have said, I
apologise, but would be interested to know where these errors or
omissions took place”), how about your second-to-last paragraph above, where you begin to attack my character on a personal level, concerning what you call my “self-deprecatory epithets.” If only they were mine…
You quote me as saying “my porous brain” and then take that further with the speculation that I make such comments in an effort to, as you state, “reinforce the impression of a false modesty designed to give the
impression that what [I] say has substance when generally it doesn’t.” The problem lies in that I never wrote “my porous brain,” or /anything/ like that — yet you quote that statement as mine, and attribute the self-deprecatory nature of my writing as common. Do you know who actually wrote those lines — “my porous brain”? Thomas Stirr did, in the second sentence of his (this) article’s opening paragraph. Oops. There have been so many instances of your propensity to misquote myself (and others) that it’s hardly gone unnoticed. It’s really only problematic because you use these (mis)quotes of mine to bolster your arguments — the problem being, they either aren’t my quotes (as the case above), or they are flat out made up /quotes/ (as was the case many times before, in articles’ past). It’s moot to show you all the examples, as you have requested: I’ve done that in the past, and your response was to misquote me yet again in your retort — a viscous cycle to say the least, without you ever acknowledging that you made a mistake, that you were wrong, that you could possibly have made yourself look silly, that it’s your foot in your mouth, etc. I don’t need to make you “look like a rotten old spoilsport,” you due that just fine on your own.
But it was never my intention to make you look any particular way at all: I have defend myself and my thoughts when they come under attack from you, for no other reason than you’ve always taken pleasure in taking aim at me in particular – -despite my repeated requests you just simply not reply to my comments and I’ll not reply to yours in return. History shows this began so long ago, when you were under bombardment from a significant number of PL readers (and PL’s authors, and Nasim himself) for the way you were communicating with the PL community writ large. Don’t play dumb to that history. Somehow through all that, despite that I actually defended you a bit initially, I came through as someone you enjoyed trolling. I don’t care why. I honestly don’t care period. You illustrated perfectly your respect for another’s kind request long ago: for you, the niceties of polite conversation do not obtain on the Internet, when you’ve an agenda. Your agenda is simple: to be right.
PS: the invite to meet up was sincere. I had hoped that meeting and photographing together for an afternoon might help me see you as human again, and not as some Internet personality trolling behind a mask of anonymity, which is what you’ve become to me. The monetary incentive was only to prove a point — a point that was vastly different than what you assumed was my point: it could have been 1,000 pounds sterling; it could have been much more. I wagered it because I knew there was no way you would ever risk being more than /Betty./ The safety that comes from being /Betty/ is the only narrative arc you care to live and articulate — at least, here on Photography Life. I knew my money would stay my own, no matter the value.
I’m sure I’ll ‘see you around’ next time I make a contribution on PL. You just can’t wait to pounce on whatever it is I contribute. And I don’t expect you’ll be able to do so without misquoting me or making up quotes entirely, either — that’s been proven time and time again (it’s so great that even in your reply above, you did so again!). The discerning reader on here will surely notice those instances as easily as I. Most veteran PL readers know /Betty/ all too well, anyway.
Best,
Brian
Brian, you are right, in using that one phrase, I misquoted you. Most unlike me, so I apologise both to you and to Thomas.
“There have been so many instances of your propensity to misquote myself (and others) that it’s hardly gone unnoticed”.
Hardly unnoticed by whom Brian? Nobody has complained of being misquoted but you, and you cite one example out of my 537 posts over two years as some kind of evil track record of misquotation. You haven’t been misquoted Brian, you just don’t like being quoted because it draws embarrassing attention to some of you barmier notions… And your “kind request” that I not reply to your comments is just another example of you wanting to to be free to spout unsubstantiated nonsense unhindered by common sense.
“And I don’t expect you’ll be able to do so without misquoting me or making up quotes entirely, either — that’s been proven time and time again”
Proven time and time again? By whom, Brian?. I have yet to see you prove anything.
Brian, I do not attack your character, I criticise what you say. There is a difference. And I will continue to do that whenever I disagree with you.
That’s what a forum is for – witness the recent spat on the Fuji sensor thread. It’s healthy, stimulating and good fun – so long as there is no descent into personal abuse or ad hominem attacks.
Speaking of ad hominem attacks, your repeatedly resorting to calling me a troll may be an easy substitute for defending your point of view with reasoned argument or evidence (because there isn’t any), but is not in the spirit of dialogue you profess to support. I understand that in the absence of substance, your preference is to fall back on your “anecdotal observations” or “I have no data to support my claim” defence. This may preempt any challenge and absolves you from having to justify what you say, but it’s intellectually bankrupt, not to say cowardly. I wish you would have the courage of your convictions, say what you think and be prepared stand your ground with a reasoned discussion instead of ring fencing everything you say with weasel words because you know most of it is claptrap for which there is no defence.
Is your latest reply (please read through it again) a reasoned defence of your position or a borderline personal attack? Nothing I have said is addressed, it all just looks like a clumsy attempt to smear and undermine.
Regrettably, and contrary to what you assert, you have never defended your thoughts other than to hide behind your ‘I have no data’ smokescreen or complain that you were being picked on, misquoted or trolled. It’s time you manned up and stopped whining about being hard done by.
Oh, and I don’t play dumb to history, my ‘history’ as you put it, is well documented. I can live with it quite comfortably without any defence from you.
And my ‘agenda’, as you put it, is to listen to what people have to say, comment, learn and exchange ideas – and yes, to be right when I have something factual to contribute. I see little point in being wrong or spouting nonsense. So when I don’t know, I keep schtum and listen and learn. You might care to do the same.
The fact that you made your wager knowing your money was safe shows that your offer was anything but sincere. It was made to ‘prove’ a silly point to yourself.
Finally, on the question of anonymity, there are many, good, respectable reasons for wishing to remain anonymous (and safe) on the internet which I have neither the time nor the inclination to explain to you. Suffice it say I am not alone in choosing to be so and the fact that you find it perplexing is not something I am going to lose sleep over.
Brian, you are being ripped off if you or someone you know is paying $25 to buy, and then develop a roll of 35mm. I use 120 film exclusively and it costs me half your price at both ends. Black and white I develop, enlarge and print myself so that’s even cheaper obviously. I use a Fuji medium format rangefinder and I’m one of the people you mention.
Hi Stephen,
I’m open to hearing where I would be better served with regards to labs. Perhaps you could tell me whom it is you use?
My getting ripped off wouldn’t surprise me, but if so, I don’t think I’m getting ripped off that much. I use a few different labs, depending on where I am in the world. While in Denver, I use a place called Englewood Camera, and they do a great job, save that they have stopped processing slide stock, and that they use Fuji Crystal Archive papers for all their smaller prints (even for B&W negatives, which is a little frustrating). Charge for development, a contact sheet, and 36 4×6 prints is about $15.00, on average. Charge for the development alone (pushed a stop or two, depending on what film I used), will run about $5.00. Charge for getting scanned negatives to CD ranges from $0.30 an image and up, depending on resolution. Either way, a $5.00 minimum charge seems to be standard for low-res CDs, and $10.00 for high-res CDs. Portra costs about $10.00 per roll if bought individually, or about $45.00 if bought in a 5-pack (36 exposures). Sometimes I will send my film to my primary print lab, which is not in Colorado. They offer more favourable developing and print prices — by far — but there’s shipping costs that come into play then, and they no longer develop B&W. There are others I use in both Denver and London, when I’m there, but again, here are a lot of variables. In any event, yeah, I end up spending about $25.00 per roll of Portra 400, which includes the film, the development, and then either a scan or some 4×6 prints and a contact sheet, which are all essential because how else am I going to view them, unless I bought my own scanner. Which someday perhaps I will. Right now, I couch-surf or camp or sleep out of a ruck most of the time. Denver used to have a number of darkrooms, with the Denver Darkroom being the top spot where a person could rent time to develop and print, but last I checked into it, the owner had moved on and left the place in the hands of the Denver School of Photography, and they only offered classes and workshops.
Again, I’m open to suggestions if you feel like sharing your lab with me/others.
Thanks for the reply!
Best,
Brian
Ahh, including scanning and printing. You didn’t mention that or I didn’t see it, either way. In that case my apologies that’s probably about right. I print and or scan my own negatives. If you’re committing to film – as I have, then may I suggest you buy a scanner? Cheaper in the long run and if you can find a Nikon Coolscan cheap enough – they don’t make them any more and the price has gone a little nuts, then you’re going to be more than happy with the results. All the best with it.
No, you’re not wrong: I said as it is now, I spend about $25.00 for a roll of 35mm Portra and its processing. I just neglected to say that processing for me includes scans. I appreciate you saying something, because what it I was totally getting ripped off? Thanks for the info!
“Anecdotally, I disagree.” Which is to say, “I have no data to support anything that follows.” Just more of the same, tired “magical thinking” that’s been rife since the Kodak crash. Please share any and all references to support the claim of a film comeback. I’m in Toronto–4th largest city in N. America by some accounts and a lively photography centre–and I’m seeing way more smartphones taking pix than old Rolleis, Leicas, or Minolta AutoCords. The film infrastructure has all but collapsed with only a few small labs surviving–barely–to serve a tiny, residual market. Tell me this isn’t the case across N. America. “Burgeoning” isn’t how most film shooters in regular touch with reality would describe their choice of medium. Vanished labs, scarce local film/chemistry supplies, dead/retired/failed camera repairmen all point to demand that’s a faint shadow. Enjoy those BBQs. I do but have yet to see any Mamiya C330s through the smoke.
Dear cgw,
Yes, “anecdotally”… which is exactly what I said from the outset, in that I have no hard data to support what I prefaced as being an observation. That’s the nature of a personal observation: there’s no data. I immediately said I have no data to support my claim, and I nearly immediately stated that I didn’t see film making a comeback per se… just that Thomas may have overlooked a growing trend, and that is the burgeoning of film usage again. Burgeoning means “grow,” not “supplant.” So, sorry to say, there’s no sharing to support my claim that lots of under-30 photographers I know have taken up shooting with film cameras. You could come hang out with me, but then, whatever it is you see, that will just be anecdotal as well, unless we choose to turn in to researchers.
And you’re right: it’s hard to find labs these days that do it all. My replies to others here on this thread all tell that tale — how I need different labs for different emulsions and printing, etc. No one here, not even me, not in anything I wrote, is saying that the film industry is anything save a “faint shadow” of its former self. I only stated that the under-30 crowd that Thomas writes about, is not a complete picture of this demographic, based on *gasp* my experience. Film use is nevertheless growing in usage in that circle, though — based on my observations and the observations of others. More anecdotal stuff regarding this trend. I know… there’s no graphs:
Brian
Very interesting read Thomas, thank you. It is very thought provoking too! I’ve been a long time Nikon dSLR user and more recently invested heavily in mirror-less via Fuji X. I have the X-Pro1, X-T1 and X-E2 plus a shed load of the better quality glass, so I guess I’m fortunate enough to take full advantage of both styles and also have a Nikon 1 V2 CX. I proudly retain my D7100 and D800E and
pro glass, because good as Fuji X and other mirror-less cameras are, not forgetting Smart phones, there are areas in which they still cannot compete.
In the UK, the Fuji brigade, of which I am a part time member, regularly post new Fuji X users quoting “I just sold my D800, 5D, D4, 1D and all the glass etc. etc. and went Fuji and haven’t regretted it a dot!” Well, I nearly walked down that road and as said I am fortunate to own both. However good Fuji X is, and it is my serious lightweight option for travel, hiking and some serious landscape work, I find just now that it has a way to go. I still love Optical viewfinders, although the EVF’s are excellent, but not good enough for Birds in flight where predictive tracking is required. Also the lower pixel count compared to my dSLR’s limits my flexibility when using crops in my landscapes and wildlife for large prints.
My advice to would be to those thinking of abandoning dSLR’s is “be careful what you wish for”. There’s a lot going on camera wise, but there is a dash to grab the latest technology, because some actually believe they will become better photographers!
My point is, that I believe there is still a dedicated market for the traditional dSLR and will be until we ‘old geezers’. As good as Smartphones and mirror-less cameras are, there’s much to be achieved before the dSLR is consigned to the museums. I found your narrative, as always Thomas, a great read which always gets me thinking.
Richard
Hi Richard,
Thanks for your positive comment and adding to the discussion – both are very much appreciated! I relate strongly to your point about not abandoning a traditional DSLR. I do a lot of shooting with my Nikon 1 gear and do enjoy it immensely, but all of my client work and some types of personal photography I do are still best done with my D800 and FX glass. As is often said there is no such thing as a perfect camera or a perfect lens. As consumers we are very luck at this point in history to have so many good options at our fingertips.
I also agree with your view that there will still be a market for traditional DSLRs for some time to come…I think particularly with the FX format.
Tom
Best selling car in the US, is still a truck ;-)
There’s lots to be said for traditional value and product familiarity.
Tom
Very interesting article which makes a lot of well thought out and likely correct observations of where we are and where we will likely be in the camera market. I got my first DSLR in 2004, a Nikon D70 which I used for many, many years until I upgraded to my current D7000. I have also observed that many of the recent DSLRs are a variation on this camera body with small incremental advances but nothing that makes me want to jump to a new camera body with the cost. This is saturation of very similar cameras that you need to read the model nameplate on the front to know the difference. Sure each model is better but not significantly so.
At this point my plan is to keep my D7000 for the near future at least and my next camera will be an FX. Not so much because I see this as the future for Nikon (which very likely is the case when you observe where their R&D efforts are recently) but because I am in my early 60s. The larger and brighter viewfinder would be a help with my aging eyes especially for manual focus. I like macro.
I do agree with most of what is written in this article. I look forward to fewer cameras being toted out every few months by manufacturers. It will be nice to see cameras produced with meaningful advances and not just throw away items that are only current for 6 to 12 months. Again thanks for your insight.
Hi LesLeyh,
You have an excellent camera in the D7000 and I’m sure it will give you many more years of enjoyment! Thanks for sharing your thoughts.
Tom
Thomas, You say the market is “mature” and Heino Hilbig demonstrated very nicely at the Mayflower Concepts Presentation at PMA, CES 2015, Las Vegas that the market is NOT following a standard maturity curve, it is in collapse and he offers a theory. As a former business school prof, I would grade you a C- and Heino an A- or better. I’m not 100% sure he has THE answer, but he quite effectively destroys the prevailing “wisdom” and offers a good theory. Best of all, you should put all of your retirement and investment money where your prediction is and buy the stock of the company you believe is going to come out ahead. Because the dry analysis of declining sales means thousands of lost jobs and people out of work because DSLRs are being bought. And the “mature” market has bought over 2 billion cellphone cameras in the past ten years and still rolling. Come on, put some money on your theory!
Hi John,
Thanks very much for your C-…I think this is a pretty decent grade for just some musings out of my porous old brain.
Tom
“Manufacturers need to listen to their customers more and stop introducing half-baked features in their cameras like the 4K video in the Nikon 1 J5 that can only shoot at 15fps.”
customers are fickle. they change their minds all the time. it’s a dangerous pursuit chasing customers for what they say they want, rather than for what they will buy. of course the same can be said for taking a top down approach.
most of all … customers want good value. the J5, even without the 15fps 4K, is relatively good value. certainly, IMO, better than the previous J’s. the 15fps 4K is an introductory feature to get people familiar with the tech, and so as not to appear too far behind competitors — which have their own 4K limitations to deal with. it’s more a fun thing with this camera than a fully baked tool. JMO. :)
Hi whisky,
I agree that the J5 represents good value for what it offers. You may be right that some consumers simply want 4K and they really don’t care whether it works properly or not. I’m not privy to any market research that Nikon may have used to formulate the design of the J5 so I don’t know why they did it in the manner they chose.
My comment really was a personal based on the needs of my clients….and 4k video that has no chance of being smooth in commercial productions is a non-starter and IMHO, a waste of time to introduce. I think many consumers are a lot more informed than we may assume. Go on some Nikon 1 forums like the one at DPReview and read how quickly the 4K at 15fps on the J5 was panned by readers. It was pretty much instantaneous.
Tom
hi thomas,
i also reside on that DPreview N1 forum, but can honestly say many of those “informed consumers” are the same fickle ones i referred to earlier. they claim they want Nikon to include focus peaking, because Sony and a few others have it, a built-in GPS, full powered wi-fi, a pop-up EVF, along with a host of other features … but then state they’ll wait for the camera to be discounted by 50% or more at the end of it’s life cycle before buying.
it’s a heck of a way not to sell new features. the most critical feature, which Nikon partially addressed, was the improved sensor. it’s a step in the right direction. a second feature which didn’t receive as much play as the 15fps 4K, but IMO deserves even more praise, is the further reduction of lag time between shots so that it performs closer to a DSLR. all on a camera under $500.
we’ll need to defer to the V4 before we learn whether Nikon listened about the EVF, hot shoe, CLS, EN-EL15, and grip design. i’m sure they heard us, but whether these features fits into their plans is another matter. :)
Hi whisky,
Based on past experience I think we can assume that some of the features with the J5 will likely be on the V4 like a 20.8mp sensor and 4K video. I think we’ll still see the use of a micro-SD card and a non-standard battery. Since the J5 has a small grip on it, I’m hopeful that the V4 will have a good, well-defined integrated grip. I’m also hoping for an integrated EVF. I’m not sure what Nikon will do with the flip screen and the 4K video performance. If they want to differentiate more between the J5 they could make the screen fully articulated. And, as far as the 4K video goes, they may have purposely crippled the performance in the J5 to make the V4 the camera of choice for video shooters.
Tom
hey thomas,
“… as far as the 4K video goes, they may have purposely crippled the performance in the J5 to make the V4 the camera of choice for video shooters. ”
that’s a good point you make about the 4K. i hadn’t thought of that. however i’m doubtful 4K on a V4 would offer uncompressed pass through, or some of the loftier compression codecs. that would probably push it’s price through the roof … but an enthusiast’s 24/30 fps .H264/MPEG4 could be within reach. :)
as far as their choice of sensor, and based on past experience, you’re right to assume the 20.8 mp BSI. however, in a post “we need to rethink the N1” world, i believe Nikon would be smart to differentiate the V from the J even further, i.e. by offering an even better class sensor. there is an opportunity here. as the V3’s haven’t yet been significantly discounted, my feeling now is that the V4 may not appear until the autumn. that would give Nikon sufficient time to fab one of their recently published sensor patents, and whittle down their V3 inventory.
of course they could also introduce a professional X1? line with all the improvements requested and continue to market the V’s to enthusiasts with the same sensor as the J. after all, Nikon does like to build as many models as they can. :)
a late 2015 release date may also give Nikon enough time to manufacture the 9-30mm f1.8~2.8 … a sweet piece of glass to accompany an even better sensor. anyway, i’m getting way ahead of this. wrt a non-standard battery, it seems to be Nikon’s standard ploy. i’d be fine with another proprietary battery IF, and a big IF, Nikon offered the EN-EL15 on a separate battery grip. it would also complement your theory about a better 4K.
for people with large hands and fingers, the microSD remains a barrier. yet if everything else were right, it wouldn’t be a deal breaker — at least not for me. :)
Hi whisky,
From market segmentation and product differentiation standpoints your thoughts about what Nikon could do with the V-series really makes a lot of sense. Much of this will depend on anticipated production volumes and their breakeven point on various models.
Since there were some original shortages of the V3 and the CX 70-300 VR lens I think Nikon re-thought their production/marketing strategy and resisted the temptation to crank up their launch volumes – then have to deeply discount cameras after-the-fact. Depending on how a company accounts for sales revenues their former practice could have had the effect of pumping short term financial performance, but creating a downstream liability when the discounts kicked in. Given that the digital camera market has been softening the declining volumes would have further accentuated the negative financial impact of Nikon’s previous production/marketing practices.
Whether a potential V4 offered all of the high end codecs with 4K may not be much of an issue. Its small size with even basic 4K capability may appeal to a lot of video shooters as a ‘specialty’ tool used when they are operating in very close quarters and they simply can’t capture the video segments they need with larger gear. Given the overheating issues that the V2 (and likely the V3) have when shooting video I think Nikon would have to address that with a future V4 if they were serious in targeting more pro-type users.
I think there are hints with some of the latest Nikon 1 lenses that have been recently introduced (32mm f/1.2, 70-300 f/4.5-5.6) and patents like the 9-30 f/1.8-2.8 that Nikon does intend on marketing at least part of the Nikon 1 line to more of a professional market. The 10-30mm PD zoom is clearly a consumer oriented lens and in my mind is likely a stop-gap product until the 9-30mm is introduced. When the 9-30 comes out I could envision Nikon matching it up with a more differentiated V4, and keeping the 10-30 PD zoom for the S and J models of camera.
Tom
thanks for your time and thoughts. i very much enjoyed exploring them with you. :)
Interesting point about Nikon cutting DX out of the picture, this makes a lot of sense. I currently shoot DX, but I see high end CX cameras are beating DX for features, and low-end FX is beating DX for image quality. Soon enough the small margin of uniqueness keeping DX alive will vanish, something I don’t think I’d mind all that much. I’d really love to see a migration to large format cameras though – I’m worried that they’ll die out with Copal shutters no longer being made and medium format sensors getting smaller as technology improves. Not likely though!
Hi Lauchlan,
These are just musings from my brain and made sense to me. None of us knows what is going to happen in the future.
Tom
Thomas,
You make a number of fine points, but I think the flaw in your argument is that you could have better implicated how market disruption works. (Though, I probably could have done a much better job of this in my article, if I’m being honest.)
If I were to use the TV analysis to correctly explain the current state of sales, it would involve the disruptive technology that is mobile computing and internet entertainment. TV’s started out as large, expensive luxury items, slowly evolving into more compact devices before they increased in screen size, and then, as plasma and LCD technology got better and cheaper, people eventually transitioned over to flat-panel televisions. (Your typical consumer buys only one TV every 5-7 years, so this changeover didn’t happen nearly as dramatically as it’s happening with digital cameras. We’re talking a few million units for an industry that has consistently shipped between 30-40 million units over the last decade.) The disruptive technology, however, is more likely the advent of internet entertainment and mobile computing (phones, tablets, laptops). People in my age bracket and younger (under 35), watch less and less TV with every passing year, and they make up a significantly larger share of the potential TV entertainment market than other age brackets. We’re watching Netflix and Hulu instead of ABC and CBS. (We still pay for premium cable, though I don’t expect that to last.) Again, it’s not as sharp a difference from year to year, but it’s significant and consistent enough to indicate a trend.
I can practically copy and paste the above paragraph and replace ‘TV’ with ‘camera’, with only a few adjustments. Cameras were big, unwieldy devices that went through a few evolutions (35mm film likely being the most important) before it became a widely used consumer product. With the advent of the internet, affordable desktop computing, and affordable, passable digital photography, consumer sales skyrocketed, film sales plummeted, and 1-hour photo dev shops were rendered irrelevant (and I’m sure photo book sales and visits to grandma’s house to share pictures took a dive, as well). While I still maintain that smartphones aren’t necessarily the disruptive technology, the ease of use and ease of sharing – basically, the UI and the user experience – is what killed the camera market. The height of camera sales came just before the introduction of the first good, accessible, affordable smartphones in 2010.
While you correctly contend that smartphones aren’t cameras – they aren’t – they’re part of the disruptive technology (basically, the internet and accessible technology) that’s essentially routing the camera industry. Pro photographers are even beginning to realize that they all can’t just show up and take competent pictures anymore if they want to work, because I – an advanced amateur – can do that, often with less equipment and probably at cheaper rates. Pros need a vision, a gimmick, a niche, something that makes them stand out, and they need to hustle and bustle to stay employed. (If you’re in it for the art or enjoyment, then none of the above really matters, except for its implications on the market.)
This is why I don’t understand your conclusion, which essentially reads to me as: “Hold onto your money. The market is contracting, niches will be served, and we’ll all be better off for it.” I mentioned as much in the comments to my article. The market is collapsing, and only particular niches that I see as surviving are cameras marketed towards pros who make a significant amount of money from their work and financially endowed amateurs. If nobody buys cameras until the next big thing shows up – which may never happen, happen soon enough, or it may happen in the form of a competing technology first before it makes its way to dedicated cameras – then all that leads to is a.) higher prices as companies try to remain afloat, and b.) a much smaller market and selection of products.
While not a major part of your argument, some of your future market analysis doesn’t make sense to me, either. First, for a company like Nikon to achieve a $800 FX camera, they need to essentially wait for the same, currently available technology to reach a point where it’s cheap enough to produce a camera at that particular price. Unless someone comes up with a much more cost efficient method for producing perfect FX sensors from a large silicon wafer, all they can do is refine the method they have, meaning that we’ll get the same handful of resolutions iterated over and over again. This will not invite new sales.
Secondly, in terms of purchasing power, a company like Nikon would probably maintain purchase volumes of the smaller, easier to manufacture, and ultimately cheaper sensors. Consumer FX cameras would die off long before DX, if we’re considering current sales volumes.
Sure, honing your craft makes you a better photographer, but the camera industry needs more photographers to survive beyond niche status. (Unless you’re okay with that, in which case, none of this really matters. Considering the amount of attention this issue is getting, however, I’m willing to bet the opposite is true.)
Hi Michael,
We have a basic difference in how we perceive the state and future of the digital camera market that is not going to change. C’est la vie.
Tom
Several things need to change for the photo industry to revive. One of them is the way photographic images are consumed: most people flip through the Facebook pictures on their phones. Fewer do it on tablets. Some do it at work on their desktop computers when their bosses are not watching them (all out work times they do it on their phones). Much fewer ever print anything. Even fewer people print it large. The question: how many megapixels does one need and how many thousand bucks does one need to spend to produce a picture that would be watched on a 5 inch phone screen? So, the means of media consumption needs to evolve.
Hi Val, thanks for joining in on the discussion.
Tom
Hi, Thomas,
I always enjoy your articles. How do you manage your photo collection? Do you print them? Digital albums? Photo frame? Online albums?
I guess, great pictures need to be on some kind of display and easy access for the author or the audience. Just curious.
I used to use iPhoto and Aperture on iMac, and I am switching to Capture One and Media Pro.
Thank you,
Val
Hi Val,
I actually have very few of my images on display. The ones I do have up are printed, then mounted and laminated. The maximum trim size is usually 17″ x 22″. I often use my images in this format when I do seminars and workshops so they serve dual duty. My wife would like us to make traditional print albums of our travel images and we’ll likely do that sometime in the future. To capture holiday memories I typically put a selection of my photos into a video production that can be quickly shown to family and friends on a flat screen TV.
I don’t have any photo frames or an online digital album. I do have some images up on my main web site (along with my safety posters etc.) as gallery prints for sale. My site is terribly out of date and I need to make time to update it as I have a lot of images to add.
This may sound a bit odd…but after I capture a bunch of images and write a corresponding article I very seldom even look at those images again. Some of them may end up on my web site as gallery prints for sale, and the odd one may get printed/mounted/laminated and displayed for a time. Usually I just move on to the next photographic challenge that I’ve set for myself and grab a camera.
Tom
I don’t know you personally, but from a photography perspective, we are brothers from another mother. I have a few “big” prints and love doing slideshows of my travels or my pet, but most of my images end up stuck in Lightroom….Since most of these pictures are from photo shoots for someone else, I rarely look at them again. I take care of them in terms of backup, but that is it.
Our ‘camera mother’ would be pleased!
Tom
Hi Thomas,
Good article, well written and informative, as are all of your articles here. I think the tremendous growth of camera sales was due to the rapid proliferation of digital cameras on the market, and what digital offered to consumers over film. I also know some news photographers where I am from in upstate New York that resisted digital and said they would never switch to it, but eventually did. Many people that jumped on the DSLR bandwagon, whenever a new model came out, would rush out to buy the latest and greatest camera (gas), which surely helped fuel the growth in camera sales even more. I think the drop in sales that we are seeing now can be attributed to a few different factors.
One, some new models that come out are not always a major upgrade to the model that they are replacing, and therefore, people aren’t rushing out to buy a new camera as often as a lot of them were before. I have a D800, and yes the D810 is an improvement on the D800 in some areas, (Group Area AF, Expeed 4, Native ISO and boost ISO), but for me, I did not rush out to buy the D810 when it became available. Not being a professional photographer, the D800 was still more than capable and adequate at this time, and suited my present needs, and therefore I saw no need to replace it simply because of “gas”. I would much rather spend my money on a new lens or other gear that i need. I think this is one of the main reasons we are seeing a drop in camera sales.
Two, IMO, as others have stated, phone camera sales have had a a great impact on camera sales. I know many people in my area, family, friends, co-workers, that all use their camera phones for taking pictures, and swear by them. A lot of them have digital cameras they bought during the growth in digital camera sales, but never use them now at all. Some of these phone cameras take pretty decent pictures, especially if you are taking pictures of mainly family gatherings, your kids, etc. Their opinion is, why do I need a camera when I have this phone that takes awesome photos. I have seen some camera phone pictures that have been printed to 8×10 and look excellent. What these people are saying is, they always have their phone with them at all times, therefore they always have a camera with them at all times, and don’t have to carry anything extra with them. I was at a very large retirement party for our church pastor and I brought my D800. The only other person that I observed there that day with a DSLR or even a point and shoot was the photographer that was hired to shoot that day. In fact, a few people even remarked, “look, someone who is using a real camera to take pictures, not their phone”. I thought that remark spoke volumes about the camera market. I think camera phones are probably the biggest reason for the decline in digital camera sales.
Three, then you have the people that I believe feel intimidated by today’s DSLR’s. I have heard many people say “look at all those buttons and knobs, I wouldn’t know what to press”. Even some of your smaller cameras seem to have this effect on people. This is just something I have heard people mention, so I am throwing that out there too.
Pros, serious hobbyists and amateur photographers alike will continue to purchase DSLR’s when they need to. Others, like myself, will purchase a new DSLR when a replacement for what we already own offers major improvements and features that we feel will benefit us. Of course, there are still those that suffer from “gas”, but I don’t think in the proportions that we have seen in the past.
Anyway, those are just some thoughts I have on the matter. Feel free to comment. Again, great article Tom. Love reading all your posts here on PL.
Vinnie
10 years ago I was at a class reunion party. Those bringing cameras with them all had digital compacts of various kinds. I was the only one using an analog film SLR (Nikon FA with 50/1.8 E loaded with Fujifilm 400 ISO color negative film. No flash).
Today I would take a digital camera because of the ISO advantage. Preferably a mirrorless camera becuse of the smaller size. But I would propably be as alone with that choice today as I was with my film SLR 10 years ago as I am sure everybody else would bring their smartphone.
Only thing remaining the same would be my photos still being more attractive and capture the atmosphere better because of using a real camera with a fast lens instead of using straight-on flash.
Hi EnPassant,
Thanks for sharing your experiences! Your comment tends to support the notion that there will always be a ‘core’ camera market made up of people that want better image quality. That’s one of the reasons that I don’t believe that the camera market is collapsing as some others state. I think there was a huge wave of demand that swept through because of the advantages of the new technology…digital…and now the market is finding a new equilibrium back to its core.
Tom
Hello Thomas!
A late answer as I haven’t had time before. Was a bit surprised you answered on my short notice. I wrote a long post for the April 5: How Mirrorless… article that I suppose triggered your article. You could check out my post there where I also look forward.
To get the last word, unless you answer! ;), I created a separate post with my thoughts.
I had a parallel experience a few years ago at my class reunion, about 5 years ago. Everyone was using their little point and shoot cameras or their phones to take pictures, and I was the only one with a DSLR. The interesting takeaway was that everyone felt intimidated by having a large camera aimed at them, and several people mentioned this. But, later, when everyone was posting their pictures, mine were the ones that people liked the best, by far!
Hi Vinnie,
Thanks very much for taking the time to add to the discussion here. Our thoughts are certainly in good alignment. The tool that an individual uses to capture an image really comes down to their needs and what they intend on doing with the photo after they capture it. The needs of many folks are met with the image quality they get with their phones, plus they have the advantage of using one, integrated digital communication device. I think the phone manufacturers made a brilliant move when they added imaging capability to their phones. I’m certainly off-center with most people as I’ve never taken an image with my phone and most days if I’m in my office I don’t even bother to turn it on.
When I was in Greece last fall I saw very few full DSLRs in use…maybe a dozen people at day tops. Most folks were using compact cameras, tablets, and a few had bridge cameras. I didn’t see many people taking images with their phones, but that was likely because they were on a fairly expensive holiday and they perhaps wanted better quality images. Again, it all depends on individual needs.
When doing photography for my articles or for my casual use I normally pick up my Nikon 1 gear. I love the small size, handling, and I find the image quality is sufficient for most of my needs. I didn’t bother taking my D800 and FX lenses to Greece, opting for my Nikon 1 gear instead. I will be doing this for all future holidays as well…and will likely only take my D800 if I’m planning to use my Tamron 150-600 for BIF shots or if the images from that lens will be the subject of an article.
Tom
I agree with much of what was written in the article regarding the strategies the major camera makers are adopting, trying to cash in on the huge upsurge of people taking photos, and while I think there is a window of opportunity here, the approach taken is all wrong. I would even argue that the biggest barrier is not the cost of the investment. Of sure, it’s not cheap, the problem is what you do once you did plunk down say.., $1000 or whatever.
The biggest barrier by far is the huge disconnect between the previous photographic experience (smartphone) and this larger camera that is completely different. The scene modes they could just get rid of. I have never even heard of anyone using them. I saw a young man, sporting a Canon Rebel with a touchscreen, trying to take some pictures of a couple of very cute girls. So far so good. Having no clue what he was doing, he had it in live view mode, and kept stabbing at the screen trying to get it to shoot, with flash, then without, and no luck. After 4-5 tries, the girls gave him a half-hearted smile and wondered off.
You can argue he should learn and study and blablabla, but perhaps that was not his interest, and he just wanted to be able to take better pictures than his phone as promised by this so-called entry-level DSLR. Prior to the smartphone boom, the new buyers did not really have this expectation or practice but here the camera makers really needed to take this into account and find way to ease them into a new approach, and not punish them if they balk.
Hi Albert,
Thanks for sharing your perspectives! You bring up an interesting point that the camera industry needs to address…i.e. how to help people with little or no real experience with digital photography transition into the camera market, learn how to use more complex gear, and appreciate the differences in image quality. I think if the camera industry can somehow create a cohesive and cooperative approach to this issue it can help bring ‘phone photo’ folks into the dedicated camera market.
Tom
Olympus….needs to read your comment…!
The peaks we see in the sales of most things usually has for more to do with fashion than with the underlying technology and its performance. What is deemed fashionable today quickly goes out of fashion whereas hardware technology and its performance continually advances.
It was, for a while, ‘cool’ to be seen carrying a medium-sized camera adorned with a plethora of complex dials and buttons, which seriously impressed the average person who didn’t begin to understand how to use any of those controls. Now, everyone can capture a reasonably fit-for-purpose photo on their camera phone therefore they are no longer impressed by the people carrying complex photographic gear. Being an expert, or even just being skilled, in a particular field of endeavour is currently widely considered to be the opposite of being ‘cool’.
The astonishing images produced by Thomas Stirr (and the many experts over the decades) ought to be more than enough to prevent people from trying to gain popularity on social media by posting selfies and their other hideously crap photos. But, most people currently prefer quantity versus quality and gossip versus truth. Such is modern life!
I’m humbled by your generous words Pete…thank you very much.
Tom
You may find this interesting. I hadn’t seen anyone update this for a few years, so I made this. It shows what that often-cited graph would look like if you included smartphone shipments. I would argue that the camera industry is healthier than it’s ever been… but the brands we all think of as “the camera companies” aren’t participating.
If you think that smartphones aren’t the real cause of weak sales in the old-school camera industry – DSLR, mirrorless, compact, whatever – you’re smoking crack. Smartphones have huge advantages for the average person, or even for a “serious photographer”.
Name a camera from the old-school companies that does ALL this:
* is easy to use and learn – (some)
* is always connected to the internet and has easy social sharing abilities – (almost none)
* has interchangeable software via apps – (almost none)
* can do more than just take photos/videos – (almost none)
* can deliver good enough image quality for most popular purposes – (nearly all, hooray)
* is popular and ubiquitous, so all your friends have one – (mixed)
* is small enough to fit in a jeans pocket – (a few compacts, unless you have huge pockets)
* provides meaningful improvements via software updates – (a few, such as Fujifilm)
* is relatively inexpensive, especially on a contract, where the upfront cost is very little – (compacts)
No traditional camera can do ALL of those things, much less even a third of those things. Yes, you get better image quality, but you lose out on almost everything else.
Note before the ad hominem attacks begin: I use a Nikon D800 and 4×5″ large format film cameras for my serious photography, and almost never use my phone camera. But we are the exception these days in terms of the number of photographs actually taken, the number of cameras sold, and the number of photographers.
Hi Sven,
Thanks for adding to the discussion by sharing your graph. There are various opinions as to what constitutes the ‘camera market’…and everyone is entitled to their view.
Tom
So… the “camera market” should not include *all cameras* anymore?
If you don’t want to include ALL cameras in your definition of “the camera market”, fine, but you’re sticking your head in the sand just the same way as CIPA*.
My graph is apples-to-apples – all consumer cameras. The difference between it and the one you posted at the top of your article is so staggering that it should make you question your conclusions.
But if you want to turn a blind eye to something so obvious, go nuts. Just make sure you read up on the backfire effect so you understand the psychology of why you’re doing that: youarenotsosmart.com/2011/…re-effect/
* CIPA formerly included all consumer cameras in their *analog* numbers – SLRs, rangefinders, point and shoots, medium and large formats. Likewise with digital… up until it came to cameras on phones. Source: www.cipa.jp/stats…r100_e.pdf
Hi Sven,
My opinion on what smartphones represent is clearly stated in my article. Obviously your opinion is different than mine. All my reply was intended to point out is that you are entitled to your opinion. It appears that you do not believe that I am entitled to have an opinion that differs from the one you have.
Tom
There’s a bit more to it than “opinion” I’d say.
As you wrote yourself, certain types of “people taking pictures” have moved from the simplest film camera incarnations, and then digital P&S cameras (which were the *only* available option at the time) to smartphones/phones with cameras.
Are these people a different marketing target from an amateur or professional photographer ? Yes, definitely.
But it doesn’t mean that the “real camera” market evolves in a vacuum, disconnected from this trend ; these people are still here, they’re still taking photos, more than ever actually. Moreover, “actual” photographers do the same in a lot of circumstances, I know photographers who have a habit of practicing certain kinds of photography with their iPhone, and it’s no less *photography* than with their DSLR.
Camera makers contortion themselves in order to appeal to this broad audience in some way, it’s where most of the money is, they spend resources on it ; yet somehow these people (and sales) are too often cropped out of the general picture, which tells a completely different story ; Sven’s plot don’t do that and is a much more accurate (or maybe, “actually correct”) representation of the camera market state.
All of this discussion is basically opinion. The facts are more or less restricted to the reported sales of various products in the broad digital imaging market. How we as individuals interpret those facts and assess/judge/view what they may mean in the future is all opinion.
I’m with you on this one, Sven: to best understand how the camera market is changing, one needs to include all cameras — Smartphones most certainly included. So much of this discussion is focusing on population trends at the sacrifice of individual preferences/choices in cameras. But the population is comprised by individuals. There are a ton of people using their iPhones for commercial (i.e. paid) work. Seriously. And I’m sure there’s data out there somewhere showing how much. F-Stoppers regularly features articles on some creative doing something outrageous with their phone (whether whole motion pictures, or glamour shooting). The range of add-on cine and still lenses and accessories to Smartphones is also intriguing. It’s too limiting to ignore this subset of the “camera market” because it has influence on the camera market. It’s hard to parse out just how much influence it has on, say, a person also purchasing a dSLR or point-and-shoot, but it’s harder still to image Smartphones having no affect on the more “traditional” camera market. Where does that leave Nikon, Canon, et al.? Teasing that out is probably what Nikon and Canon are trying desperately to do.
As an aside, I totally use my iPhone for photography. My Instagram is entirely comprised of iPhone-only shots. And the processing I do to the pics on my Instagram versus my regular photography is also totally different, and not just because I edit all those shots in-phone, either: I use my camera phone for a totally different aesthetic than I do my dSLR; and I use my dSLR for a totally different aesthetic than my SLR. And incredibly, I’ve sold a reasonable amount of 12×12 prints from my Instagram portfolio. So many other people I know use services such as Instagram to substantially promote and support their photography business, too, so it’s not only a camera phone but a virtual and mobile portfolio that can also take, develop and digitally print images on the fly. Certainly there is a need to understand how this market affects the entire camera market. Thanks for putting up that data set!
Best,
Brian
Great plot, what are we talking about ? We are talking about image capture both static and motion. Why the growth comes with exponential decrease in cost and increase in convenience to share and be viewed. Thoughts that come to my mind…
1) What if Camera companies realized they were in the image capture business would their strategy be different
2) What about kodak/fuji if they knew they were in the imaging business.
Will DSLRs and medium format go away, likely not but more and more of the pictures will be captured by the masses with smartphones. They have the luxury of huge volumes to drive silicon and software innovation to further increase their adoption. The “camera” companies struggle in all the wrong ways and are fighting the tide. Hopefully they will get a clue and survive as I am a GAS, I can afford the toys, but find more and more my whole family and me find the iPhone6 and Plus more than meet 99% of my needs. They are more then good enough, even journalists will soon migrate to phones with lenses then unwieldy DSLR for press items. Two years ago and two phone generations ago it was 76%, 4 phone generation ago the P&S was 50% and DSLR 50%.. is it any wonder why one is growing and the other is relegated to the dark ages. Think HiFi what revolution have they adopted in Moore’s Law… very llittle. Traditional camera companies will follow down that route.
I’m part of the ‘core’ camera market made up of people that want better image quality but I do also have a V3 that I can and do use as a point and shoot with RAW capability that I take full advantage of including D-lighting and selective NR, sharpening, and colour control points. I also use it for family travel with a suite of lenses. I’m still very interested in what the new J5 sensor can do – will be interesting and any DR increases will be very welcome. Also love video time permitting. And yes I have three Nikon DSLRs for serious, fun, and some paid work too and plan to continue to upgrade those as time and funding permit. Like many others here I alternate between getting additional or upgrading lenses when my needs are met by my current DSLRs and upgrading cameras when something compelling like a D400 (har-de-har) comes along. Lots of associates at work buy cameras in addition to their cell phones for special upcoming trips and milestones like children coming into play. Hopefully the camera market will plateau at a decent level for the camera industry to stay healthy and innovating, but scary times for sure.
Hi KnightPhoto,
Thanks for adding to the discussion! I agree with you that there is a ‘core’ camera market based on more discerning people concerned with image quality that isn’t going to disappear.
At this point it is too early to know if the camera industry will act in a cooperative and strategic way to take advantage of the huge growth of digital imaging in the cellphone market or not. If all of the camera manufacturers are smart they will see that there is a good opportunity to once again grow camera sales, but this time with current cellphone users.
To do this there will need to be another shift in need by consumers. This could very well happen. As these hoards of ‘new users’ of digital imaging in their cell phones become more used to the technology it is reasonable to assume that a certain portion of that market may want to experiment further with photography. When they do they will discover the limitations of their cellphones. At that point those consumers have a different need that cellphones cannot meet, and it would be a need on which camera companies could capitalize.
Given the fact that the camera manufacturers are all scrambling to hold on to as many unit sales as possible they many not be thinking strategically enough to see the future opportunity in a potential growing ‘camera need’ in the marketplace in the years to come.
Nothing in business is ever static as consumer needs ebb and flow.
Tom
There are now billions of cell phone users.
You’d think that a certain portion of that market would have experimented by now – if they were ever going to?
However, the ‘proper’ camera market is still collapsing.
I suspect almost all of the people using camera phones are perfectly satisfied with the output (especially as it’s constantly improving) and are not about to embark on anything as ‘complicated’ as a DSLR.
This apparent collapse is probably just a reversion to the same core of dedicated users who formed the mainstay of the film industry.
It just looks like a collapse because the expected ‘eternal growth’ has stopped, which is leading to panic among the manufacturers who have an evaporating cash flow and huge factories with thousands of employees about to lose their raison d’etre.
I’m not privy to any market research that various camera companies may have on the digital imaging market that may provide details on how they segment the market, what kind of consumer user group profiles they may have, how they identify and rank purchase criteria by defined market segment, as well as brand image profiles.
It would also be interesting to know if they have quantitative data on exit and entry rates of various digital imaging segments and what drives those consumer choices.
I agree with your assertion that the vast majority of current cell phone users would not enter into the DSLR market. Perhaps that’s why Nikon has patented a ‘build you own lens’ approach and is also looking into modular camera designs.
Tom
Can your Chinese toy camera (DSLR) match this scan from my $500 Epson scanner? 8×10 Ektar 100, and if you haven’t noticed, there are no diverging lines, because unlike the Chinese toy camera, my Deardorff has camera movements. Scanned at only half resolution (2000dpi).
farm4.staticflickr.com/3772/…c856_o.png
farm6.staticflickr.com/5525/…f504_o.png
Can you shoot birds in flight, motor racing or athletics events with your Deardorf?
I doubt that its ‘movements’ are fast enough!
I think you are, by your definition, a “lunatic.” Smartphones have completely changed the game, and this isn’t people being done with switchover or you’d have seen a blip much earlier with digital — it’s people completely changing how they handle photography. P&S cameras, except for a few niches like extreme conditions (I’m thinking here underwater models from the major manufacturers plus GoPro), are dead, dead, dead. Despite the fact that the world’s population has doubled in 40 years and disposable incomes have grown enormously, we’re headed to significantly lower per capita camera sales than 40 years ago — we’re already at mid 1970s levels and falling — because of this basic fact.
Hi decisivemoment,
Thanks for sharing your perspectives.
Tom
90% of the photog out there are printing like 3R, if they actually print any. 3R, why do you need anything better? seriously? 24mp? with file size like 20mb per piece? and check it in a 20 inch monitor? :D
The most simple answer to what happend is that the move from film to digital created a classical bubble. It was like a flood hit the analog photography and made it obsolete and in less than a decade everybody made the move to digital. The fast move of technology also meant some upgraded several times, increasing the bubble even further.
Now when most already have made the move and most digital cameras are good enough since a couple of years sales slow down rapidly. Especially for simple compacts as many are happy with their smartphones and don’t want or need to carry an extra device just in case they want to take a photo. Only in special cases like holidays consumers would take a camera with them.
I agree there will naturally always be a core of pro and amateur photographers who have a real need and interest in photography and therefore will continue to buy traditional cameras. Question is how big that core is?
Because as I noted in the post to the other article consumers also started buy more SLRs in the 1970’s and created a boom in sales for InterChangeableLens cameras that lasted until today. But now, and in future, when there are so many alternative cameras, will consumers continue buy traditional ICL cameras in the same amount as before? That is the multi million dollar question. Nishe offerings like superzoom-, rugged action- and UnderWater-cameras should certainly still find their buyers. But the rest?
One should also note that the Mayflower chart for camera sales based on CIPA figures doesn’t show the whole picture. First, as I understand, it only shows Japanese camera sales, completely ignoring the big western camera production. It propably also do not show simple cameras at all and maybe not that many compacts from the earliest years.
What not many younger people know today is that Nikon was mostly selling cameras to pro photographers and advanced amateurs until they introduced the consumer camera Nikon EM in 1979. And their first AF-compact didn’t arrive until 1983. That was quite late. It seems Nikon only after seeing the success of Canon AE-1 decided to enter the consumer market.
The Nikon 1 system is also a consumer offering. And like Nikon EM and its series E lenses it was late in the (mirrorless) market and have several limitations. It’s unclear what ideas Nikon had about Nikon 1. My guess is Nikon simply had developed that fast AF that demanded a smaller sensor with enough DOF for accurate AF and thought this is what soccermoms and -dads dreamt about. The latest Nikon 1 cameras indicate Nikon took note of the smartphone boom and decided smartphone users will be the target group upgrading to Nikon 1 as the cameras now use the same memory card standard.
But flirting with the consumers have alienated some of Nikons core customers who would have preffered a proper and more serious mirrorless system, something like the Fujifilm X system. On the other hand what is unique for the Nikon 1 system are propably more interesting for photographers than consumers. In essence Nikon built a camera system with features interesting for photographes but crippled the compatibility to the rest of the Nikon system and try to sell it to consumers. Makes sense?
It’s not that I dismiss the 1″ sensor because of its size. While bigger sensors certainly have their advantages in ISO capability and shallow DOF control a smaller sensor is good for most photos as we today mostly look at them on a screen. And I certainly do not dismiss photographers for buing into Nikon 1 if they see it fulfill some of their needs.
If only somebody could build the perfect 1″ zoom compact, something like Sony RX100 II with built in flash and hotshoe, but a good EVF (preferably the quality of the one in X-T1 or E-M1) at the left side of the LCD and control buttons beneath (one for ISO, but of course also Auto-ISO function for all exposure modes including manual), with a longer zoom, at least around 140-150mm FF eq with at least f/4 aperture at the long end, shutter speed dial and aperature control ring around the lens, a good grip and max thickness including built-in lenscap of 2″/5cm, then I would happily make most of my photos with that camera as it would always be with me inside the inside pocket of my coat or jacket. The latter may be the reason we will never see such a camera as many would realise it is good enough for their needs and they therfore would not need invest in an ICL camera system!
For me the 1″ sensor is the perfect choice for high quality zoom compacts. As I previously shown in a post here at photographylife the size and weight advantage for a Nikon 1 system over a M4/3 system is such small that it is insignificant. The only lens making a difference is the Nikon 1 70-300 zoom as a hypothetical M4/3 100-400 zoom (I think Olympus or Panasonic seriously should think building as there would be a market for it) would be a bit longer and heavier. But still much more compact than FF 100-400 zooms.
The only other advantage except for AF is that Nikon actually sells many of their Nikon 1 lenses at decent prices. Many lenses for M4/3, Fujifilm and Sony E are in comparision not good value. The only other camera producers in the mirrorless world understanding the importance of having a set of lenses with fair prices are Canon with their EOS-M and Samsung NX.
If I would answer the question which brand have the most potential in the mirrorless world I would actually say Samsung. They have interesting technology, make their own sensors and sell a good set of lenses for very decent prices and as a company have a lot of resources. Unlike Canon, Nikon and Sony Samsung (except for the small 1″ offspring NX-mini) doesn’t split their resources and have to think about protecting the sales of a FF system. Therefore Samsung can offer a full line-up (Certainly with many holes yet to be filled and much to improve. But as said, the potential is there.) from entry level to pro equipment. The only other mirrorless that can compete is M4/3, mostly Olympus with som help from Panasonic. But they have financial problems and try to recoup some money with high lens prices. Fujifilm mostly target advanced photographers and have high list prices for their lenses. And no, I don’t own any Samsung gear except computer screens and a printer.
The future will tell if Nikon made the right bet with their Nikon 1 system and will win the race for the smartphone upgraders. The big IF is if they think they need an upgrade as smartphones already take more photos (and video clips) today than traditional cameras.
So what will the future bring? Well it is basically quite clear that the rapid fall of compact sales will continue. A future with zoom lenses on smartphones will wipe out the remaining sales of simple compacts. High end super-zoom and other speciality compacts will still be in good demand.
For ICL cameras DSLR sales will continue their fall. Not so much for Canon’s and Nikon’s FF DSLRs that may even increase sales. The bulk of the lost sales will be for APS-C/DX DSLRs. The problem for those are that they because of the use of a FF flange distance for the lens mount never can be a full system as compact as comparable mirrorless camera systems.
The main reason a lot of people still buy DSLRs is that the entry level cameras still offer better value. When mirrorless cameras can be sold with a good EVF (minimum 1.44MP, preferably +2MP) and have comparable AF at close to the same price DSLRs will only attract buyers who need more reach with FF tele lenses and best AF-tracking and those who still prefer an optical finder.
Mirrorless will mostly keep their sales as they are constantly picking up sales from people leaving DSLRs for a smaller system.
Nikon could certainly attract some buyers by offering a cheaper FX DSLR, like a D500 based on the D5X00 DX camera. But for most people than very serious photographers FF camera systems are too big and heavy. Also if one compare the size of old manul SLRs with primes in the Leica M range (wide to short tele) with comparable FF DSLR and latest lenses it is clear Digital cameras are much bigger, actually close to the size of many MediumFormat film systems! And those who used MF film cameras before now mostly use FF digital cameras.
I wonder if Nikon realise their FX cameras are now operating in a market before occupied by Bronica, Hasselblad and Mamiya? And what Nikon used to sell is now best represented by the Fujifilm X system as well as in part by other mirrorless systems. Nikon 1 in comparance, not because of image quality, but because of other limitations, just doesn’t cut it. And I am doubtful Nikon can replace lost DX DSLR sales with Nikon 1 sales. Canon on the other hand when they see it is the right time to stop protecting DSLR sales very easy can make EOS M a serious alternative by introducing better cameras with built-in EVF and more lenses.
To be competitive with their biggest rivals Nikon would have to start all over again by building a new camera with a bigger sensor, for exemple same size as the 1.3 crop in D7200 (that still could fit in the Nikon 1 mount) and using the same flash system as in the DSLRs, and of course a new set of lenses covering the bigger format. But for the time being Nikon is comitted to the CX format and have limited resources developing a completely new system.
Nikon might end up where they started as a producer of mostly pro FF cameras. But that also means they will lose a majority of the sales they have today. As it looks the traditional camera market is as a whole declining. If the traditional camera producers want to sell in volume in the future they will have to think outside the box and produce new types of non-traditional cameras that will appeal to consumers. How the market will develop will be interesting to follow and we will see in a few years what is happening.
Hello EnPassant,
Thanks for sharing a wide range of perspectives and adding to the discussion. In terms of a bridge zoom camera with a 1″ sensor, you may want to check out the Pansonic FZ1000. It has an efov of 25-400mm f/2.8-4. It also shoots 4K video.
Tom
I know about the Panasonic camera. Unfortunately it is just too big and doesen’t even fit in an outside coat pocket. If a camera is that big I have enough choices of DSLRs and mirrorless cameras.
I want the best zoom compact possible with EVF that will fit in my inside jacket pocket and I can have with me all the time. Max thickness of 5cm/2inch is therefore the limit.
But so far that camera has not yet been made.