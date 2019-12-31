With only a few hours left until 2019 ends (which it already did for some of our readers in other countries), I wanted to wish a very Happy New Year to all of our readers around the world. Thank you for continuing to come back to Photography Life to get your photography articles, news, reviews and hopefully some inspiration! I wish you all lots of health, love, prosperity and success in everything you do.
Comments
And a great, healthy and Happy New Year to you as well! Always a pleasure to read your well written and informative posts.
Happy New Year to you and your family. I am already looking forward to another year of your informative photography articles.
Happy New Year Nasim and Spencer,
Best wishes to both of you in the coming year. I look forward to another year of beautiful photos and excellent essays that teach us so much about our chosen field of study – photography!
Best regards,
Elaine
Looking forward to continued wonderful content in 2020! Happy New Year, PL!
thank you for your new year wishes, we also wish you and your team a great, healthy and joyful new year.
Also wish to thank you for the knowledge you share through your articles on photography
Rajendra Jagtap
Thank You, Nassim
As a new reader of the magazine I am impressed and excited by the contents that I have seen and read so for and I look forward to following.