Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

Home » News » Miscellaneous

Happy New Year!

By 6 Comments
Published On

With only a few hours left until 2019 ends (which it already did for some of our readers in other countries), I wanted to wish a very Happy New Year to all of our readers around the world. Thank you for continuing to come back to Photography Life to get your photography articles, news, reviews and hopefully some inspiration! I wish you all lots of health, love, prosperity and success in everything you do.

Christmas Tree with Ornaments

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

If you liked this article, please subscribe below to our weekly email to get more great content like this!
Filed Under: Miscellaneous Tagged With:

About Nasim Mansurov

Nasim Mansurov is the author and founder of Photography Life, based out of Denver, Colorado. He is recognized as one of the leading educators in the photography industry, conducting workshops, producing educational videos and frequently writing content for Photography Life. You can follow him on Instagram and Facebook. Read more about Nasim here.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Jim
    December 31, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    And a great, healthy and Happy New Year to you as well! Always a pleasure to read your well written and informative posts.

    Reply
  2. polizonte
    December 31, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Happy New Year to you and your family. I am already looking forward to another year of your informative photography articles.

    Reply
  3. Elaine Lansdown
    December 31, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Happy New Year Nasim and Spencer,
    Best wishes to both of you in the coming year. I look forward to another year of beautiful photos and excellent essays that teach us so much about our chosen field of study – photography!
    Best regards,
    Elaine

    Reply
  4. Clinton B.
    December 31, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    Looking forward to continued wonderful content in 2020! Happy New Year, PL!

    Reply
  5. Rajendra Jagtap
    December 31, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    thank you for your new year wishes, we also wish you and your team a great, healthy and joyful new year.
    Also wish to thank you for the knowledge you share through your articles on photography
    Rajendra Jagtap

    Reply
  6. Niels Krarup Jessen
    January 1, 2020 at 2:58 am

    Thank You, Nassim
    As a new reader of the magazine I am impressed and excited by the contents that I have seen and read so for and I look forward to following.

    Reply

Comment Policy: Although our team at Photography Life encourages all readers to actively participate in discussions, we reserve the right to delete / modify any content that does not comply with our Code of Conduct, or do not meet the high editorial standards of the published material.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *