Great Deals on Nikon Z, D850, Fuji Gear

Retailers like B&H, Adorama, and Amazon have announced sales on some of the most popular camera equipment today, including the D850 and Fuji X-T2. Some camera shops are also promoting an offer for the Nikon Z6 and Z7: trade in one of your working cameras, and get $200 (Nikon Z6) or $400 (Nikon Z7) off your purchase – plus the value of the camera you traded. Especially for such new cameras, these are exciting offers to see.

Nikon Z6 and Z7 Trade-In Offer

The first items on the list are the Nikon Z6 and Z7, currently selling new for $2000 and $3400 respectively. You need to trade in one of your current (functioning) cameras in order to get a deal, but it’s a pretty good one – those prices go down to $1800 and $3000, and you additionally get the value of the camera you traded in. If you’re planning to move from DSLR to mirrorless, this can take out some of the sting.

The offer doesn’t just apply to the body-only versions of the Nikon Z6 and Z7, but also to the various kits of each. That’s especially important if you were thinking about buying the Z6 filmmaker’s kit, which itself saves about $400 versus buying each item separately (gimbal, microphone, Ninja V recorder, and Z6 + lens + FTZ adapter).

Both B&H and Adorama are promoting this offer, as well as the retailer Focus Camera, which is adding in a 120 GB XQD card. Keep in mind that all three of these retailers may give you different quotes on the equipment you’re trading in, so you might actually save more money with one rather than the others:

Nikon D850 Sale

Along with the Nikon Z trade-in offers, we’re also seeing one of the first ever sales on the Nikon D850 from B&H, Amazon, and Adorama. The camera normally sells for $3300, but currently is $200 off, at $3100. For a camera as popular as the D850 – which was sold out for more than a year after its debut at most retailers – it’s nice to start seeing prices drop, even if it is just temporary. Here are the links to this deal:

Fuji X-H1, X-T2, and 16mm f/1.4

Last on our list of deals is equipment from Fuji, including the X-H1, X-T2, and 16mm f/1.4. The X-H1 is Fuji’s top-of-the-line crop-sensor camera, normally selling for $1300 body-only, but currently selling for the same price with a battery grip and extra battery (a set that normally costs $1760).

The Fuji X-T2, another one of its higher-end cameras, is also on sale for a good price. Normally $1600, the new deal shaves off $500 to bring the price down to $1100, body only. See our comparison article of the Fuji X-H1 and X-T2. At these new prices, both cameras are great values.

Last on the list is the Fuji 16mm f/1.4, an amazing lens (our review is coming soon) that normally retails for $1000. Its new price is $750, a great value for one of Fuji’s best wide-angle lenses.

You can get each of the Fuji deals at the links below: