Fuji X-H1 vs X-T2

Fuji X-H1 vs X-T2

By

The Fujifilm X-H1 is the top of the line camera in Fuji’s X-series line-up. But before its release, the Fuji X-T2 was arguably the most feature-rich choice and certainly a popular mirrorless cameras among many enthusiast and professional photographers. As a current or prospective X-T2 owner, or potentially as someone interested in the new Fuji X-H1, you might be wondering how it compares to the X-T2 in terms of features, ergonomics and specifications. We have put together this X-H1 and X-T2 comparison specifically to help you make the right choice, so let’s get started!

Fuji X-H1 vs X-T2

As always, it is important to note that this comparison is based purely on technical specifications and released product images. We have not had a chance to use the X-H1, but we have reviewed the Fuji X-T2 in detail. First, let’s take a look at the two side-by-side in a table comparison:

Fujifilm X-H1 vs X-T2 Specification Comparison

Camera FeatureFujifilm X-H1Fujifilm X-T2
Sensor Resolution24.3 Million24.3 Million
AA FilterNoNo
Sensor TypeX-Trans CMOS IIIX-Trans CMOS III
Sensor Size23.6×15.6mm23.6×15.6mm
Sensor Pixel Size3.9µ3.9µ
Native ISO SensitivityISO 200-12,800ISO 200-12,800
In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS)5-Axis IBISNo
Dust Reduction / Sensor CleaningYesYes
Image Size6,000 x 4,0006,000 x 4,000
Image ProcessorDual X-Processor ProX-Processor Pro
Lens Modulation OptimizerYesYes
Viewfinder TypeElectronic (EVF)Electronic (EVF)
Viewfinder Resolution3,690,000 dots, 0.75x2,360,000 dots, 0.77x
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%
Diopter AdjustmentYesYes
Built-in FlashNo (external unit as part of the package)No (external unit as part of the package)
Flash Sync Speed1/250s1/250s
Storage Media2x SD, UHS-II Compatible2x SD, UHS-II Compatible
Continuous Shooting Speed8 fps, Up to 14 fps with VPB-XH18 fps, Up to 14 fps with VPB-XH1
Mechanical Shutter Speed Range1/8000 to 30 sec1/8000 to 30 sec
Electronic Shutter Speed Range1/32000 to 30 sec1/32000 to 30 sec
Electronic Front Curtain ShutterYesNo
Exposure Metering SensorTTL 256-zone metering, Multi / Spot / Average / Center WeightedTTL 256-zone metering, Multi / Spot / Average / Center Weighted
Exposure Compensation Range±5 stops±5 stops
Autofocus System325-point Hybrid AF system325-point Hybrid AF system
Autofocus Phase Detection EV Sensitivity-1 EV, usable up to f/110.5 EV, usable up to f/8
Movie Recording FeaturesUp to 4K (4096 x 2160) @ 24p / 23.98p 200Mbps / 100Mbps / 50Mbps up to approx. 15min.Up to 4K (3840 x 2160) @ 29.97p / 25p / 24p / 23.98p 100Mbps up to approx. 10min.
Slow Motion Movie RecordingFull HD (1920 x 1080) HS @ 59.94p / 50p / 29.97p / 25p / 24p / 23.98p 200Mbps up to approx. 6min.No
4K Movie Mode Face DetectionYesNo
Internal F-LogYesNo
LCD Size3.0″ diagonal LCD3.0″ diagonal LCD
LCD Resolution1,040,000 dots1,040,000 dots
Articulating LCDYesYes
Touchscreen LCDYesNo
Built-in GPSNoNo
Built-in BluetoothYesNo
Built-In Wi-Fi FunctionalityYesYes
Film Simulation Modes1615
Flicker ReductionYesNo
Interval Timer ShootingYesYes
Weather Sealed BodyYesYes
Operating Temperature-10°C – +40°C-10°C – +40°C
USB Version2.02.0
Weight (Body Only)673g with battery and memory card507g with battery and memory card
Dimensions139.8mm (W) x 97.3mm (H) x 85.5mm (D)132.5mm (W) x 91.8mm (H) x 49.2mm (D)
BatteryLi-ion battery NP-W126SLi-ion battery NP-W126S
Battery Life310 frames340 frames
Body Construction25% Thicker Magnesium AlloyMagnesium Alloy
Price$1,899$1,599

While most of the specifications between the two cameras are very similar, there are some important and very distinct feature differences worth pointing out. First of all, the Fuji X-H1 has in-body image stabilization (IBIS), which is the first of its kind on X-series cameras. That alone is something that many photographers will argue make the X-H1 worth getting, since it can stabilize all X-series lenses. Lenses that do not have optical stabilization can get up to 5.5 stops of stabilization, whereas OIS-equipped lenses will get the best of two worlds depending on their OIS design and focal length. With stabilized lenses, the X-H1 is going to be far more usable than the X-T2 when shooting in low-light situations, making it a superb choice for street, event and travel photography.

Next, the Fuji X-H1 has a dual processor that allows for more throughput to allow more robust 4K video recording, less blackout time, faster focusing and faster overall operation of the camera. The camera also drives a 3.69 MP electronic viewfinder (EVF), which is superior to the one on the X-T2, although it does lose a little bit of magnification at 0.75x vs 0.77x on the X-T2.

Another distinct feature is the electronic front curtain shutter (EFCS), which can completely eliminate camera shake originating from the mechanical shutter – a feature that Fuji had previously only made available on the medium format Fuji GFX 50S camera. As explained in the linked article, EFCS can be extremely useful in many situations and I consider it to be a very important feature on a modern digital camera. In fact, EFCS along with IBIS are the two main reasons why I will be personally purchasing the Fuji X-H1…

Next, we come to video recording features. While the Fuji X-T2 had impressive 4K video recording features at the time it was released, the X-H1 pushes those features to the next level. In addition to all the standard 4K video recording options, the X-H1 can now shoot video at much higher bandwidths, up to 200 Mbps and its recording limit is capped at 15 minutes without a battery pack, and up to 30 minutes with a battery grip. Those who like to color-grade their videos can do that with the Internal F-Log feature, also something that previously did not exist on the X-T2. Unfortunately, the X-H1 still does not have a headphone input for video recording – it is only provided on the battery grip, just like on the X-T2. For shooting indoors, the X-H1 is equipped with a flicker-reduction feature, which does not exist on the X-T2.

The LCD is still the same 3.0″ diagonal with 1.04 million dots, but the X-H1 now has a touchscreen feature, which is certainly nice to have when viewing images, focusing or navigating the camera menu. Lastly, The X-H1 also comes with built-in Bluetooth and 1 extra film simulation mode called “Eterna”.

Ergonomic Changes

Aside from the above-mentioned feature differences, there are also important ergonomic changes. Take a look at the below comparison of the cameras from the top:

Fuji X-H1 vs X-T2 Top View

As you can see, the changes in ergonomics are significant. The Fuji X-H1 is like a mini GFX-50S, with its large and comfortable grip and a beautiful LCD display on the right side. Fuji removed the exposure compensation dial and put it into a smaller button to the right of the shutter release / camera on-off button. Personally, I really like this change, because that’s how Nikon DSLRs are organized as well and I am very used to dialing exposure compensation with a button. The large LCD screen is wonderful and it is fully customizable, so you can make it display only the information you care about.

The back of the camera also saw some heavy changes:

Fuji X-H1 vs X-T2 Back View

Fuji wanted photographers to be able to use gloves with the X-H1, so they made buttons larger and spaced them out a bit. This is another welcome change, because the buttons on X-series cameras are often too small to comfortable use with gloves on. The joystick is separated a bit and put a bit closer to the top of the camera, which should make it comfortable to use with the thumb. My personal favorite is the new dedicated AF-ON button and its excellent placement. Using the focus and recompose technique with the X-H1 is going to be a pure joy!

Obviously, all of these ergonomic changes made the X-H1 larger and heavier compared to the X-T2. The X-H1 is 166 grams heavier and noticeably larger compared to the X-T2. While for some photographers this might not be desirable, I personally welcome a more comfortable camera to hand-hold, even at the expense of slightly larger size and heavier weight.

Overall, the X-H1 looks like an incredible camera with a lot of great new features and a much more polished look and ergonomics. At $1,899 it is not a cheap camera by any means, but that’s what you pay to get the top-of-the-line Fuji X-series camera…

  1. 1) Romicom
    February 15, 2018 at 1:37 am

    These are evolutionary and welcome improvements on the already excellent Xt2. The addition of IBIS really points out to the fact that Fuji really listens to its customers. This is good positioning of Fuji in the APS-C sensor market. I am confident the image quality from this sensor will be as Fuji as always ….

    Reply
  2. 2) Peter Tomsu
    February 15, 2018 at 1:46 am

    The XH1 has a ton of improvements the make it a real photographers (and videographers) camera, I especially welcome IBIS, the larger size, larger buttons and finally the exposure compensation dial has gone and can be dialled in now like on Nikon cameras. Also the EVF is a very welcome and needed improvement. And not to forget the video improvements!

    What I do not like is the use of the old batteries, I think the XH1 would have significantly benefited from the GFX battery, although that would have further increased the (grip) size.

    Overall I am really getting serious about jumping into the Fuji X system again 😄

    Reply

