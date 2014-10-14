Fujifilm RAW and Lightroom: How Are Things as 2015 Nears?

As good as X-Trans sensors are in terms of performance, most software makers have had some trouble with demosaicing the slightly unusual RAW files in the past. Adobe Photoshop Lightroom has been noticeably trailing behind in this regard even back when version 5 was introduced, as I found out in the review. That’s not brilliant given that X-Trans has been around for, what, almost three years now? To be completely fair, the paint-like rendering isn’t as much of an issue in most cases as one might think, and yet I can’t help but wish Lightroom was able to render X-Trans RAW files at least as well as Fujifilm does with its in-camera conversion. After all, superior technical image quality is the whole point of RAW, and Lightroom should certainly deliver. So the question is – does it? Since the X-E2 has permanently taken residence in my camera bag and is now my second tool, if not quite the first one yet, I am very curious to see how my favorite RAW converter will perform.
Careful, now. I am about to get technical.
The Settings
I’ve converted five image samples, RAW to JPEG, using both in-camera engine and the latest version of Lightroom. Whilst Lightroom has Fujifilm colour profiles and you can get pretty close to in-camera JPEG look, it’s not identical. Discard any slight differences in colour reproduction, sharpness and contrast – instead, look at the way the image itself is rendered and whether the dreaded paint-like effect is present or not.
Keep in mind that the images have been processed with very “flat” standard settings (which I actually quite like). I avoided tinkering with shadows, highlights and colour so as to produce final results from two different RAW converters that are as similar as possible without having to start subtly readjusting the Tone Curve, etc. In-camera conversion settings were as follows:
- Film Simulation: PRO Neg. Std
- Color: MID
- Sharpness: STD
- Highlight Tone: STD
- Shadow Tone: STD
- Noise Reduction: STD
Settings I did not mention – white balance, push/pull processing and the rest – were at their default values.
When converting the RAW files with Lightroom, I just chose “Camera Pro Neg. Std” profile in the Camera Calibration tab, Develop Module, with the rest of the settings at default values.
The Images
Here are the five sample images I took specifically for this test. As I mentioned before, no post-processing has been done whatsoever save for the most basic conversion from RAW to JPEG. The uncropped images were converted in-camera and resized to 1920×1280 resolution with Adobe Photoshop CS5 using “Bicubic Sharper” resampling. Each sample is followed by two 100% crops, one of an image converted in-camera, the other – with Lighroom 5.6 (exported as 100 quality JPEGs with no Output Sharpening). Click on the cropped images to see them in full size (600×600) and use arrow keys on your keyboard to switch from one conversion to the other for simpler comparison as you really need to be eagle-eyed to see any difference by looking at them side-by-side.
Image Sample #1
Image Sample #2
Image Sample #3
Image Sample #4
Image Sample #5
Analysis
Let’s be honest – there’s not much to tell the images apart. Default sharpening settings used by Fujifilm and Adobe are, obviously, different. Fujifilm images are just a tad sharper, whilst Lightroom applies lower radius value. There is also a slight difference when it comes to contrast and colour, as we’ve mentioned already. But if the difference in looks is minor, the difference in rendering itself is almost nonexistent. I’d be hard-pressed to find even the smallest trace of the paint-like effect looking at Lightroom-converted image samples, regardless of colour and/or finesse of the detail in question. As far as I am concerned, Lightroom is certainly capable of rendering Fujifilm X-Trans RAW files without issues.
Is It Affected by Sharpening?
In case you rarely leave your sharpening settings at default values – and I can understand you if that is indeed the case – you might wonder what effect more prominent sharpening might have. After all, sharpening did bring out and emphasize the paint-like effect more than anything else in the past. Well, take a look at the following 100% crops (click to enlarge). The crop on the left is of an image converted with the X-E2. All the settings were as described previously save for Sharpeness, which was now set to HARD. The crop on the right is of an image converted with Lightroom 5.6 using, again, the exact same camera profile and default settings, save for sharpening (Amount: 60; Radius: 1,4; Detail: 30).
Lightroom handled these more aggressive sharpening settings admirably and, dare I say, even better than X-E2 itself. Adobe’s software might have left the background slightly busier chiefly because no Masking was applied, and because the radius seems to be smaller than that applied by Fujifilm’s conversion engine. But it can be fixed if necessary. On the other hand, Fujifilm-produced JPEG lacks the finest of detail and even produces a bright halo around high-contrast edges because of that same radius.
I’d go ahead and say “nice work, Adobe” at this point, but here’s a hunch. Somehow, I got the feeling Lightroom might not do as well with a different sort of texture. Care to look at some bricks? All the settings are as described for the previous sample:
You will instantly notice the Lightroom version to be sharper. But… it’s also less natural-looking. There it is, the paint-like effect. I managed to provoke it a little bit. Should you worry? No. The solution is actually very simply – don’t shoot brick walls! On a more serious note, I noticed the effect to get more prominent if you use the lowest of radius values – those below 1 – and only with very specific textures.
Basically, the issue is still there, lurking. Or maybe it’s a characteristic? Whichever you prefer, one thing is clear – instead of being this huge ugly pile of trash in the corner of a beautiful white room, it is now merely a drop of coffee someone spilled on the floor. It’s small and only noticeable if you happen to stand right next to it and look down. It is also easy to clean. I trust Adobe to do so, perhaps discreetly, without anyone noticing. At the same time I hope they do it quickly – it’s not nice, spilling coffee on the floor. Someone might think you’re careless.
Is It Affected by More Extensive Post-Processing?
You might find the post-processing of these image samples to be quite… conservative. And it is. In case you are wondering whether the paint-like effect gets more prominent with more aggressive editing, I can only say this – not from what I’ve encountered. I did my usual post-processing on some of these very same images in Lightroom and they turned out great. In fact, the crop on the left side of this paragraph is taken from a B&W conversion of one of the images showed earlier (you can see it at the end of this article). And, important or not, it looks good at pixel level to my eyes.
Now, it is certainly a little different to what I am used to seeing from my Nikon D700. Makes sense, since the camera is very different, and the technology used, too. But it is not bad different. Or good different, for that matter. Just different and in no way an issue for me.
Final Words
Lightroom has come a long way. It’s not perfect at rendering X-Trans RAW files, but, in my opinion, it is certainly capable to such an extent where post-processing potential should no longer be a factor when choosing Fujifilm as a system. And that is a good thing, too. Fujifilm was brave to launch new sensor technology, to innovate the way they did. It could have backfired, and the way X-Trans RAW files were handled could have very much been the reason for it. But it isn’t. And because of it, we, the users, are left with more important factors to help us decide which tool to acquire for our art and craft. Now, you either like the system or you don’t, and the same goes for Lightroom. Post-processing capability, at least in this specific case, is no longer an issue.
Problem…mostly solved!
Thanks for your perspective…I feel like we are 95% there….
Great article on sharpening X-Trans in Lightroom!
Fuji just needs a (much) faster flash sync for their X system, and they’ll have the perfect cameras.
The XT-1 with better flash sync and perhaps better continuous AF might very well be perfect. The XE-2 on the other hand has some very poor feeling dials, and some very poorly placed buttons (at least for my hands).
This was a great article. I have been torn between capture one 8″0 and a combination of Photoninja and Lightroom. Photoninja however does not look at Fuji film presets where Lightroom does. Time for me to take another look at Lightroom by itself.
The situation where the poor rendering in Lightroom was most evident was taking a picture of a forest/bushes from a distance where you have a bunch of really tiny leaves in the picture. You’d get a very noticeable mushy/swirly look when you viewed at 100%. Don’t see any pictures like that in your test set.
I agree. Romanas, it would be great if you could perhaps update this article with an additional sample of a lawn or large grass field (taken at wide angle) and see if the mush/swirl issue pops up, I can almost guarantee it will. (it is particularly noticeable on heavily textured greens).
Sam,
while I currently don’t own a wide angle lens for Fujifilm, I will update the article with a grass shot and see how it turns out.
this summer I tried ACR 8.5, Capture one 8 and photo ninja. The best one that renders a fine details without artefacts of woods foliage or bush is photoninja followed by capture one. ACR was really bad!!
Same with skintone too, get us a closeup and try to sharpen it to get it as close as CaptureOne8 or Iridient’s default output and the skin will look messed up – aside from sharpening the bokeh and the noise altogether just to match other processor’s output which is never nice.
Elijah,
portrait will have to wait just a little bit, but I will keep it in mind and work on the two updates as soon as opportunity presents itself.
no…I’ve found skintones pleasing and the RAW files lend themselves well to retouching and other editing as long as you get the sharpening correct.
It took lot’s of experimentation but I think I have it figured out…
Hey Leigh, very nice work. The sharpness of these images is outstanding. Any chance you’d be willing to give us some insight on your sharpness settings in LR – a starting point? Thanks!
Nice work Romanas!
I’ve had issues in the past with Lightroom’s rendering of Fuji RAW. I see it mostly in portraiture. It seems to rear its head on skin and hair. Sometimes the hair looks a little “mushy” and It’s probably more so when the ISO is higher.
I have used a trial copy of Capture One Pro and compared the RAW files to Lightroom and I have to say, without touching them, Capture One skin tones are way better and it’s very noticeable. Now I just have to find a way to stick with the same import paths / catalogue system as in Lightroom. Ideally I’d like to keep using Capture One for importing, and do all the adjustments in Lightroom, maybe as an unweildly TIFF.
Would be interested if others have found the same with Capture One, especially if they managed to integrate their workflow with Lightroom.
Hi Roman,
Thanks for the article, though I do have one bone of contention. The tone of the article seems to place the blame for the shortcomings in X-trans conversion firmly at the feet of Adobe. However Adobe can only guess and tweak and guess again until they get something that seems to work right.
Fujifilm on the other hand, clearly understand a lot more about the sensor and the relevant post-processing of the images. Don’t you think the Fuji should bear a little of the responsibility here? Wouldn’t you think that if you were going to release cameras with a new sensor type that you’d want to work pretty closely with Adobe to ensure the best possible conversion, as most of your customers use Adobe products as their preferred workflow? Doing so would make it so much easier for customers to feel comfortable buying your cameras.
Instead, from other articles I’ve read, we have the typical Japanese camera company response – try to lock your customers in to your products by making life as hard as possible should they try to use something else – instead of a genuine customer centred mentality.
Thanks again for your efforts Roman. I always enjoy reading your articles.
I disagree, Adobe seems to be the only converter struggling with these files. Every other company has somehow figured it out without any more help from Fujifilm than Adobe would have received.
Car manufacturers for example don’t have to go out and train every mechanic on how to fix/maintain their new vehicles, they put out technical maintenance manuals and hope mechanics are professional enough to understand what torque, TDC, gap tolerance etc mean and apply that knowledge to do THEIR job. It seems Adobe is one of those mechanics unwilling to spend the time to learn how to fine-tune an EFI and only work on carburettor engines when every other mechanic in the area has already made the move.
I would understand your argument if Fujifilm was the only company able to decipher their sensor data but in this instance Adobe is the exception and therefore the problem clearly lies with them.
I like Adkbe Lightroom, but I can’t agree less. Adobe was resistant at first until Fuki x started to become a player in the market. Then they decided to play nice. In the meantime Phaseone/camera one was out with a product that read Fuji sensor files and produced a great image. Irident developer handles Fuji files exceptionally well as does Photoninja. So that makes three raw processors that are better than Lightroom for straight processing.of Fuji raw files.
Don’t get me wrong. I use Lightroom and like it and use it in combination right now with Photoninja.
But to blame camera companies for Adobe’s stubbornness is not a fair asses,net unless you are talking about Nikon who competes with Adobe with Nikon Capture.
I spent a good part of my life in the camera industry and with the exception of Nikon all the other companies wanted Adobe recognition to aid in the sales of their camera products.
I have a X-T1 and X-A1. After going through lots of real world shooting and experiments with different scenes and various softwares, I conclude, I prefer the sensor in X-A1. That said, If u have an X-Trans equipped camera, there’s a trick to fix the weird-looking results of certain foliage patterns in Lightroom. This is how: In the DETAIL section under DEVELOP module, set the DETAIL slider to a high value, for example 100. U may need to keep the AMOUNT slider lower than 25, to avoid noise in the process. For RADIUS, I normally use 0.7~1.0. If you do that, the weird patterns, if exist previously, shrink to a much smaller scale, so it’s less noticeable. But the weird pattern STILL EXIST, if you view at 100%~200%, only much less noticeable. I prefer the Bayer sensor in X-A1, and which is much easy to work with, and the benefits I dare say is little.The smaller softwares like Iridient are doing a much better job than Adobe in demosaic X-Trans files. Iridient’s default profile renders X-T1’s file beautifully, compared to camera JPEGs, not only in giving more details but also much more texture to objects like walls, and it gives the same glorious Fuji colour (very slightly less yellow tint) and nice tone too (less shadow rollout compared to camera JPEG). But using this software, the more effective tools in Lightroom like Highlight and Shadow tools, as well as the irreplaceable tools like Clarity, Vibrance, HSL/Color/B&W are badly missed!!
FUJIFILM, you have created an excellent camera in X-T1, and also a line up of top quality, fast optics, please do something about the RAW conversion, it’s been a long time!!
ADOBE, come on, I’m sure you can do better than the smaller fellas!!
Somethign which I have still in mind to0 – Adobe and Fuji Xtrans
I had a comparison – between LR (Version 5 x) and Irdident Developer – the images rendered with Irident developer were much sharper with a lot more detail;
Then I found out the that reducing the Masking under ‘Sharpening’ section from 80 to less then 60 or even less 50 brougt back the sharpeness and detail;
So this works different to my Nikons; putting Masking beyond 50, 80 even 90 still detail remains in the sharpened areas.
My Observation : Masking sharpening on X-trans sensors effects like a softening filter. ( the softening effect is very visible on your cat – picture)
The other are area where I struggle is : Highlights and Shadows – for example if I increase shadow the picture tends to get a grey overlay – again a global effect on the image where it should be local. My Nikons are also different here. Ok the sensors are Full-Frame – but you can increase shadow extremely and the loss of contrast is much much less then to Fuji Xtrans;
/Karl
Excuse my ignorance but would the conclusions here also apple to the new X30?
Any X-Trans…though because of the sensor size you may not want to be as aggressive in sharpening…
Thank you for this article. Your experience largely mirrors my own. Only when I am being extremely fussy now do I see the need to deviate from LR’s raw conversion.
For those who haven’t tried this yet, LR’s Detail slider is your friend. Each end of the slider (0 and 100) represent a different method of sharpening. Some folks make the mistake of adjusting this slider from the default of “25” to “50” or “60”, and after looking at the results (which are a combination of the two techniques), conclude that they’ve gone too far. The truth is they probably haven’t gone far enough. X-Trans files struggle with the standard “unsharp mask” sharpening represented by the “0” end of the Detail range but they respond well to the deconvolution technique represented by “100”. Adjust this slider to 100, move sharpness amount to 35, and use this as your X-Trans default.
I shoot primarily landscapes and wildlife and I have yet to have a problem with the painterly effect after adjusting the Detail slider; and the converted files are consistent with what I get out of the CR2 files from my Canon 5D3 in terms of sharpness.
I have come across the problem in countless occasion, this is a typical example. Please look at the pattern of the leaves. X-A1 clear has a more natural presentation. For the X-trans file, even after using the Detail slider to 100%, we do see more details than LR’s default, but the weird/unnatural pattern of leaves is still evident:
www.icloud.com/photo…n8hH43vljA
I don’t disagree with your assessment. Just curious…what body were you using and what was the amount setting for your X-Trans Detail 100 crop?
I should clarify my question: What was the Sharpness amount setting used on your X-Trans Detail = 100 crop?
Depending on the ISO, the Amount setting has been between 15-35. I always start at a higher level downwards to a point where noise and sharpening artifacts is minimal. This particular photo was at about 30.
Well, as I said, I can’t disagree with your conclusions. Here’s hoping Adobe does actually put the issue to rest with LR6.
This is an interesting and useful comparison, but I wonder whether – as others hinted at – comparing Adobe to other RAW converters would not have been better. After all, if Lightroom has now become about as good as the Fuji JPGs out of camera, why would I want to bother shooting RAW? Admittedly, there are issue like WB and having a little more room to edit highlights/shadows etc., but surely the reason to invest the time, effort and extra storage of RAW is to deliver better output than the JPG sooc.
So, leaving other benefits of RAW aside, I think Adobe needs to demonstrate that it can be as good as other RAW converters, not that it can beat Fuji JPGs. From what I read in the comments, this does not seem the case yet – but it would be good to get the confirmed. Still, knowing that Adobe has mostly managed to catch up with Fuji’s JPGs is good to know – at least RAW won’t give you worse results than the camera does, and there is more flexibility in editing.
TR,
as far as I know, all the major software developers are yet to catch up with Fuji’s output, it’s that good. I myself use in-camera processing very often with the X-E2. And, surprisingly, WB issues are much more rare than they are with my D700 – X-E2 just seems to get perfect temperature judgement almost all the time. I am very impressed by that.
