Fujifilm Announcements: Fuji X-T5 and 30mm f/2.8 Macro

In its final X-Summit of the year, Fujifilm just announced the release of the X-T5, the newest camera in their very popular X-T lineup. They also announced a new 30mm macro lens for the X-Series cameras. With a 40mp sensor, an updated processor with 2x faster readout speeds, and a new AI-based autofocus system, the Fujifilm X-T5 is a camera that many long-time Fuji users have been anticipating.

Fujifilm X-T5

The Fujifilm X-T5 brings Fuji’s 5th-generation sensor and processor technology to their classically-styled camera bodies for the first time. Featuring the same 40-megapixel CMOS sensor as the Fujifilm X-H2 – not to mention the X-Processor 5, AI-Based autofocus, and Pixel Shift Technology – the X-T5 may be less expensive than the X-H2, but it’s not a downgrade.

Fujifilm made it clear that the Fujifilm X-T5 is the embodiment of their “Photography First” development philosophy. While the X-T5 does offer video options, the X-H2 and X-H2s cameras are Fuji’s hybrid still-video cameras to a greater degree. For one example, the X-T5 returns to the 3-way tilting screen of the X-T3 (as opposed to fully articulating) and doesn’t include all of the latest video upgrades that we saw in the new X-H cameras.

Fujifilm product designer Masazumi Imai described the design of the X-T5 as a balance of “most classic and most modern.” While the X-T5 features the same general styling and body design of the X-T4, The X-T5 is 2mm shorter, 5mm narrower, and 50g lighter. That puts it closer in size to the original X-T1. The X-T5 also uses the same NP-W235 battery as the X-T4 and X-H2, but it features improved battery life.

The Fujifilm is available for pre-order now at the same $1699 release price as its predecessor. It’s scheduled to begin shipping on November 17th.

Below are the specifications for the new X-T5, plus a comparison against the X-T4 and the X-H2:

X-T5 X-T4 X-H2 Sensor APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Effective Pixels 40.2 million 26.1 million 40.2 million Processing Engine X-Processor 5 X-Processor 4 X-Processor 5 Shutter Speed 1/8000 mechanical or 1/180000 electronic 1/8000 mechanical or 1/32000 electronic 1/8000 mechanical or 1/180000 electronic Digital Teleconverter 1.4x, 2.0x none 1.4x, 2.0x ISO 125-12800 (64-51200 Extended) 160-12800 (80-51200 Extended) 125-1280 (64-51200 Extended) Continuous Shooting 20fps (1.3x crop) electronic shutter, 15fps mechanical shutter ~30fpx (1.25 crop) electronic shutter, 15fps mechanical shutter 20fps (1.3x crop) electronic shutter, 15fps mechanical shutter Autofocus Intelligent Hybrid

Contrast: -4.0EV

Phase Detection: -7.0EV (XF50mmF1.0 attached) Intelligent Hybrid

Contrast: -3.0EV

Phase Detection: -7.0EV (XF50mmF1.0 attached) Intelligent Hybrid

Contrast: -4.0EV

Phase Detection: -7.0EV (XF50mmF1.0 attached) Face/Subject Detection Yes Yes Face/ No Subject Yes View Finder EVF: 0.5 inch OLED Color Viewfinder, Approx. 3.69 million dots

Coverage of Viewing Area vs. Capturing Area: Approx. 100% EVF: 0.5 inch OLED Color Viewfinder, Approx. 3.69 million dots

Coverage of Viewing Area vs. Capturing Area: Approx. 100% EVF: 0.5 inch OLED Color Viewfinder, Approx. 5.76 million dots

Coverage of Viewing Area vs. Capturing Area: Approx. 100% LCD 3.0 inch 3-direction tilt type Color LCD Monitor

Aspect Ratio: 3:2

Dots: Approx. 1.84 million dots 3.0 inch fully articulating Touch Screen Color LCD Monitor

Aspect Ratio: 3:2

Dots: Approx. 1.62 million dots 3.0 inch fully articulating Touch Screen Color LCD Monitor

Aspect Ratio: 3:2

Dots: Approx. 1.62 million dots Max Video Resolution 6240×3510 (6k), 4096×2160 (4k) 4096×2160 (4k) 7680×4320 (8k), 6240×3510 (6k), 4096×2160 (4k) Max Framerate 6k at 30p, 4k at 60p 4k at 60p 6k and 8k at 30fps, 4k at 60fps Movie Recording Formats MOV, HEVC, MPEG-4, MP4 MOV, MPEG-4, MP4 Apple ProRes 422 HQ, Apple ProRes 422, Apple ProRes 422 LT, H.265, H.265, Mov, MP4 Storage Formats SD/SDHC/SDXC/UHS-I/UHS-II SD/SDHC/SDXC/UHS-I/UHS-II SD/SDHC/SDXC UHS-I/UHS-II, CF Express Type B Battery NP-W235, ~580 frames (normal mode) NP-W235, ~500 frames (normal mode) NP-W235, ~540 Frames (normal mode) Dimensions Width:129.4mm, Height: 91mm, Depth: 63.8mm, minimum depth: 37.9mm Width: 134.6mm

Height: 92.8mm

Depth: 63.8mm

(Minimum Depth) 37.9mm Width: 136.3mm

Height: 92.9mm

Depth: 84.6mm

(Minimum Depth) 42.8mm Weight 557g (With battery and memory cards) 607g (With battery and memory cards) 660g (With battery and memory cards) Price $1699 $1699 $1999

Fujifilm 30mm 2.8 R LM WR Macro Lens

In addition to the X-T5, Fujifilm also announced the 30mm 2.8 R LM WR macro lens. This lens features a “normal” field of view, with a 45mm full-frame equivalent focal length. It also features an f/2.8 maximum aperture, a linear focusing motor, and a weather-resistant build. The macro is a full 1:1, with a minimum focusing distance of just 1.2 mm from the front of the lens.

Fuji announced this as a “practical standard lens” more than a dedicated macro lenses. Fuji’s lens catalog has longer macro lenses (60mm and 90mm) if you are doing traditional macro photography where you want some distance between yourself and your subject. By comparison, I consider the 30mm f/2.8 more of a standard prime lens that has the ability to move in close as needed, making it a compelling walk-around or everyday lens.

Below, you can take a look at the specifications for this lens and how it stacks up to Fujifilm’s other macro lens options:

30mm Macro 60mm Macro 80mm Macro Focal Length 30mm 60mm 80mm Lens Construction 11 Elements in 9 groups 10 Elements in 8 groups 16 elements in 12 groups Angle of View 50.7 26.6 20.1 Max Aperture 2.8 2.4 2.8 Min Aperture 22 22 22 Aperture Blades 9 9 9 Max Magnification 1x 0.5x 1x Focus Range 0.1 m to infinity 0.6 m to infinity (normal); 0.26-2.0 m (macro) 0.25 m to infinity Weather Sealing Yes None Yes Image Stabilization None None Yes Dimensions 60 x 70mm 64 x 64mm 80 x 130mm Weight 195 g 215 g 750 g Filter Size 43mm 39mm 62mm Price $699 $649 $899

This lens is available for pre-order for $699 and is expected to begin shipping on November 17th.

Press Release: Fujifilm X-T5

Fujifilm Introduces FUJIFILM X-T5 Mirrorless Digital Camera Delivering Fifth-Generation Image Sensor and Processing Technologies in a Compact and Lightweight Body VALHALLA, N.Y. — FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to announce the introduction of the FUJIFILM X-T5 digital camera (X-T5), the latest addition to Fujifilm’s innovative line of X Series, X-T mirrorless digital cameras. Fujifilm brings its fifth-generation imaging sensor and processing technology to X-T5 in a camera body that is more compact than each of its previous three X-T system camera models1. X-T5 is the latest X Series camera to feature Fujifilm’s new, powerful back-illuminated 40.2MP X-TransTM CMOS 5 HR imaging sensor and high-speed image processing engine, X-Processor 5. It also provides up to 7.0 Stops2 of 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and features a 3.69-million-dot EVF viewfinder with 0.8x magnification, and dual SD-card slots, delivering the highest image quality and resolving performance in the history of the X Series. “X-T5 combines all the fan favorites in one body. This system offers IBIS in a compact and lightweight body – designed for portability which is at the core of our X-T system. We’re also reintroducing the 3-way tilt screen to create stills and video from any position,” said Masato Yamamoto, general manager, Imaging Solutions Division, FUJIFILM Corporation. “At Fujifilm, we continue to push the boundaries of camera technology with each new camera release. X-T5 is no exception – offering fantastic all-round performance for both stills and video.” Features of X-T5 include: Image quality and resolving performance

• The new 40.2MP back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Imaging Sensor, with a state-of-the-art image processing algorithm, delivers advanced image resolution without compromising the signal to noise (S/N) ratio. This image processing algorithm delivers outstanding results, packed with detail across the native ISO range, which with X-T5 extends to ISO 125. Additionally, the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot feature allows photographers to make 160MP, super high-resolution images, while Subject Detection autofocus (AF) – capable of detecting animals, birds and a variety of other common subjects– combined with the auto white balance, will assist photographers of all levels with producing superb, high-quality images. • X-T5 offers 19 Film Simulation modes, including “Nostalgic Neg.,” characterized by high saturation and soft tonality. Creators can use Film Simulation presets, which mimic photographic film, for various subject types and scenes. X-T5 supports the HEIF image format, which delivers 10-bit image quality in files up to 30% smaller than standard JPEGs. Hardware, design and operability that provides powerful support to users’ content creation

• X-T5’s in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system, works in five axes, combats all types of camera movement, and provides up to seven stops of compensation which can continuously freeze 20 frames in a single click of the shutter. The dedicated software “Pixel Shift Combiner” processes the captured frames to generate an image containing some 160 million pixels. • A maximum electronic shutter speed of 1/180,000 sec is also now available for photographers wishing to freeze subjects moving at high speeds. The 1.84-million-dot, three-way tilting LCD makes it easy for users to create in vertical position or at waist level. • The new sensor offers a high number of phase detection pixels for impressive AF-S focus on a high-frequency subject, providing accurate autofocusing in situations such as landscape photography and portraiture. Also, the AF prediction algorithm offers stable focusing in AF-C mode. • Equipped with a high-magnification, 3.69-million-dot EVF with 0.8x magnification, the viewfinder delivers optimal suppression of parallax and distortion which typically occur when an eye position becomes displaced while using the viewfinder. • The classic X Series design has been retained with dials for ISO, shutter speed and exposure compensation – quick and easy to set, even with the camera switched off. Weighing just 1.23 lbs. (557g) 3, X-T5 is 50g lighter than the prior FUJIFILM X-T4 digital camera model and is perfect for a wide variety of photographic genres from street / documentary photography, where mobility is a requirement, to landscape photography and portraiture, which require particularly high resolution. Portability coupled with the camera’s weather-resistant structure allow users to take X-T5 into nearly any weather conditions. Featuring extended video functions

• Offering powerful video functionality, movies can be recorded internally at up to 6.2K/30p in 4:2:2 10-bit color. In addition, the 4K HQ mode oversamples 6.2K footage for superior 4K output. X-T5 supports F-Log2, which records an expansive dynamic range of 13+ stops—a range wider than that provided by current F-Log– for extremely broad post-production potential. • When combined with an ATOMOS HDMI device, the RAW video output from X-T5 can be recorded as 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW at frame sizes up to 6.2K and frame rates up to 29.97fps. And when combined with Blackmagic Design Video Assist 12Gs, the RAW video output from the X-T5 can be recorded as Blackmagic RAW at frame sizes up to 6.2K and frame rates up to 29.97fps. Optional accessories

• MHG-XT5 hand grip (specifically designed for X-T5): This grip facilitates the users’ ability to hand-hold the camera when a large-aperture lens is mounted. The hand grip does not have to be removed to change a battery or SD card. In addition, the MHG-XT5 grip can be used as a plate compatible with the Arca-Swiss quick release system. Pricing and Availability

X-T5 will be available in black and silver colors and is expected to be available in late November, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1699.95 Body Only ($2,299.99 CDN). X-T5 digital camera with lens kits featuring FUJINON XF18-55mmF2.8-4 R LM OIS and FUJINON XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR will also be available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail pricing of $2099.95 ($2839.99 CDN) and $2199.95 ($2,969.99 CDN) respectively. 1 Compared to overall external dimensions of the FUJIFILM X-T2, FUJIFILM X-T3, and FUJIFILM X-T4 digital cameras

2 With FUJINON XF35mmF1.4 R lens mounted

3 Weight references includes battery and memory card

