Fuji XF f/1.0 R WR Announcement

It is an exciting week for the Fujifilm fans because the company announced its fastest prime lens for the X mount – the Fuji XF f/1.0 R WR. This is a significant milestone for the company, as it is the world’s first f/1.0 mirrorless lens with autofocus capabilities.

Obviously, a telephoto lens with such a wide maximum aperture is not going to be small, light, or cheap. It weighs a whopping 845 grams – even heavier than the XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR, and only 150 grams lighter than the XF 50-150mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR! Take a look at the size of the lens relative to the Fuji X-T4:

At $1,500, it falls into more of an “exotic” territory as far as XF lenses are concerned. With the excellent XF 56mm f/1.2 R retailing for $500 less, the question you have to ask yourself is whether the extra half a stop and the added bulk plus heft are worth it. The XF 56mm f/1.2 R is not weather sealed like this f/1.0 lens, but who shoots portraits in nasty weather?

In my opinion, very few people actually need such a lens for their photography needs, but if you are a pro or an enthusiast who likes shooting portraits with a very fast telephoto lens, the Fuji XF 50mm f/1.0 R WR looks pretty incredible.

Take a look at its MTF chart:

For a comparison, here is the MTF chart of the XF 56mm f/1.2:

It looks like the new XF 50mm f/1.0 R WR isn’t as sharp as its smaller cousin at its widest aperture. But I think that’s a given, considering how incredibly difficult it would have been to make a sharp f/1.0 lens. As a 75mm f/1.5 full-frame equivalent, I expect the lens to yield beautiful bokeh at its widest aperture, and it will do a nice job at isolating subjects from their backgrounds.

