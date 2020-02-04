Fuji X100V Announcement

Today Fujifilm unveiled its X100V, a relatively major update to the popular Fuji X100-series cameras. Armed with the latest 26 MP X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C sensor, a completely reworked 23mm f/2 lens with two aspherical elements, an advanced OLED hybrid viewfinder, 4K video recording features and other enhancements, the Fuji X100V is the most advanced and versatile compact camera Fuji has ever released. And with the addition of the all-new AR-X100 filter ring and PRF-49 protection filter, the X100V is also the first in the series to be weather-sealed.

Although the camera’s ergonomics remain similar to its predecessors, and the camera remains gorgeous, there are a few notable changes worth going over, especially in the back of the camera. With the addition of joystick, the D-Pad has been getting removed on the latest Fuji cameras and the X100V is not an exception. While I personally favor the D-Pad over the joystick (primarily due to convenience of using it in cold weather with gloves), I don’t think it is a big deal for the X100-series cameras. In fact, it makes the back of the camera look much cleaner, in my opinion (I just wish Fuji made the joystick a bit larger in size).

As a result, some of the button have also changed places. For example, the “Drive” button has now been relocated to where the “View Mode” button used to be, and it now serves as a dual button to delete images when previewing images on the camera.

The touchscreen LCD screen features a new two-way tilting mechanism without adding more bulk to the camera, and a number of different gestures can be programmed through the camera menu to perform specific functions.

Video shooters will enjoy being able to finally shoot 4K video at up to 30 FPS with F-log internal recording, and up to 120 FPS slow motion video at 1080p. In addition, the X100V will also make it possible to record 10-bit 4:2:2 footage through its HDMI port. A separate microphone port is provided, and if one wants to listen to the audio track, it is possible to attach headphones using the USB Type-C port on the side of the camera. The USB Type-C port is going to provide two addition features – the ability to charge the camera battery, as well as the ability to transfer images from the camera’s memory card slot.

The autofocus system has also been completely reworked. It is dramatically faster compared to the X100F, and offers ability to focus down to -5 EV, making it a great choice for low-light photography. Face / Eye detection modes, as well as subject tracking have also been significantly upgraded. The X100V offers burst speeds of up to 20 FPS with the electronic shutter, and up to 30 FPS when using a 1.25x crop.

The Fujifilm X100V will be available in late February 2020, and will be priced at $1399 USD.

INTRODUCING THE FUJIFILM X100V: MAKE EVERYDAY REMARKABLE Valhalla, New York – February 4, 2020 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of the FUJIFILM X100V (X100V), the latest model in a long line of iconic, portable, and fun X100 premium compact digital cameras. The fifth iteration in Fujifilm’s X100 Series, the X100V is a significant upgrade over previous X100 line models. Featuring a new 23mm f/2 lens, advanced hybrid viewfinder, optional weather resistance*, and 2-way tilting rear LCD screen, among a host of other product line updates, the X100V also uses the latest generation X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 to provide all creatives from professionals to everyday image makers with an easy to use, fully capable, and sophisticated tool that provides incredible image quality when shooting both stills and video. Key features and improvements of X100V include:

Sophisticated appearance, advanced operability and classical design

X100V’s timeless body has top and bottom plates milled from single pieces of aluminum, which results in a refined and classic camera body with clean edges. Finished with a beautiful satin coating, slight enhancements have also been made to the camera’s grip, ISO dial, and lens barrel to make it incredibly comfortable to hold and operate. Weather resistance appears for the first time in the X100 line when the optional AR-X100 adapter ring and the PRF-49 protection filter are attached. Additionally, a new two-way tilting touchscreen LCD screen fits flush at the back of the camera and provides intuitive touch controls, unlocking even more possibilities for image-makers to see, frame, and create images. A new lens to make the most out of any image

X100V features a new 23mm f/2.0 lens to ensure that every detail from its X-TRANSTM CMOS 4 Sensor is resolved beautifully. Designed for higher resolution, lower distortion and improved close focus performance, this lens is a significant upgrade from the design used on previous X100 cameras, while maintaining the same overall size and compatibility with legacy WCL/TCL conversion lenses, and retaining its internal ND filter that now features 4 stops. At the heart of X100V is the state-of-the-art X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 combination. The exceptional 26.1MP sensor uses a back-illuminated design to maximize quality and dynamic range, while its unique color filter array controls moiré and false color without the need for an optical low pass filter. Such outstanding imaging capability is complemented by the quad-core X-Processor 4. This powerful CPU not only ensures images are quickly and smoothly processed, but also, thanks to a new algorithm, boosts AF performance with precision face and eye detection down to -5EV. Two ways to see an image

X100V’s vastly improved hybrid viewfinder enables image-makers to quickly and easily choose between the 0.52x magnification optical viewfinder (OVF) or the 3.69M dot OLED electronic viewfinder to make their images. Offering 95% frame coverage, the OVF provides parallax-correcting frame lines to provide an uninterrupted view of the world, while the camera’s EVF delivers a real-time representation of the image as it is being made. The Electronic Rangefinder (ERF) function can also be selected to display a small EVF at the bottom right corner of the OVF, which gives image-makers another helpful tool as they frame and make their images. More than just a still camera

X100V offers the ability to record 4K video at up to 30 frames per second or capture 120 frames per second at 1080p to create super slow motion effects. Filmmakers needing extreme color fidelity can record 10-bit, 4:2:2 color externally via the HDMI port and leverage Fujifilm’s advanced color reproduction technology, to apply film simulations, like “Eterna”, to their video footage. Additionally, image makers can also incorporate numerous shooting functions, such as “Monochrome Adjustments” and “Color Chrome” to extend their creative visions directly to the footage being recorded. Optional accessories

Use the wide conversion lens (WCL-X100 II) or tele-conversion lens (TCL-X100 II) to extend X100V’s fixed 23mm focal length to a 28mm equivalent (0.8x) or 50mm (1.4x) equivalent lens on a 35mm format system. Add a premium, genuine leather case (LC-X100V) to X100V to complement its classic design, while giving complete access to the camera’s battery and memory card without removing the X100V from its case. X100V will be available in both black and silver and is expected to be available for sale in late February 2020 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,399.95 USD and $1,799.99 CAD. For more information, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/X100V. *With the combined use of the optional AR-X100 Adapter ring and the PRF-49 protection filter (sold separately)

