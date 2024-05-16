Fuji X-T50 and XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 Announced

A few hours before the Spring 2024 Fujifilm X Summit commences, Fuji has announced a number of major new products! For X-series users, the biggest news is the X-T50. This lightweight, 40-megapixel camera succeeds the previous X-T30 II. Also announced is a new advanced kit lens: the Fuji XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 lens. The camera and lens will ship June 17th for $1400 and $700 respectively, or $1800 if purchased together.
Fujifilm X-T50
The X-T50 is Fuji’s newest X-series camera, and it brings a number of changes with it, both internal and external. Here are the main specs:
- Sensor: 40 megapixel X-Trans BSI CMOS sensor
- In-Body Image Stabilization: Yes (rated 7.0 stops)
- Mechanical Shutter: 8 FPS continuous shooting
- Electronic Shutter: 20 FPS continuous shooting with crop
- Video Resolution: 6.2K/30p or 4K/60p
- Video Quality: 10-bit 4:2:2, or raw video over HDMI
- Electronic Viewfinder: 2.36 million dots, 0.62x
- LCD: 3.0″, tilting, 1.84 million dots
- Pop-Up Flash: Yes
- Battery Life: Up to 390 shots
- Dimensions: 120 x 84 x 49 mm (4.9 x 3.3 x 1.9 inches)
- Weight with Battery + Card: 438 grams (0.97 pounds)
- Launch Price: $1400 (pre-order here)
One of the most interesting new physical features of the camera is a dedicated mode dial for changing the camera’s Film Simulation. Although your chosen Film Simulation is only baked into the file if you shoot JPEG, Lightroom and Capture One now read Film Simulation data if you shoot RAW, and they automatically apply your chosen Simulation upon import in post-processing.
The shape of the camera body has also been redesigned since the X-T30 II, with a rounder design and a more substantial grip. It is a bit heavier than the X-T30 II: 438 grams versus 383 grams, including battery and card (0.97 vs 0.84 pounds). However, the more ergonomic design should make it just as comfortable to hold, if not more so.
On the inside, the Fuji X-T50 arguably has more in common with its older sibling, the X-T5, than with the X-T30 II. The sensor has been upgraded from 26 megapixels to 40 megapixels, and video capabilities now reach 6.2K/30p (as well as 4K/60p) rather than maxing out at 4K/30p. Fuji has also added in-body image stabilization, which is conspicuously lacking on the X-T30 II. (Then again, the X-T30 II is about $500 cheaper.)
If you need dual memory card slots, a longer battery life, or a higher-resolution viewfinder, the $1700 Fuji X-T5 still makes plenty of sense in Fuji’s lineup. It remains a more advanced alternative to this camera. Still, the X-T50 can achieve most of the same capabilities in a smaller, less expensive package, while adding some nice touches like the film simulation dial and a pop-up flash. That should make it an appealing choice for a number of X-series photographers.
Other pre-order options include the following kits:
Fujifilm XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8
Along with the X-T50 camera, Fuji also announced a new kit lens that will take the place of the highly-regarded XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4. It’s about half a stop slower on the long end (and has a little less reach), but it’s also a bit wider, offering an approximately 24mm equivalent focal length. The maximum magnification of the lens has also increased substantially (from 1:6.7 to 1:3.3), allowing it to function as a nice close-up option.
Apart from image quality, which Fujifilm says has been improved, the most interesting change is that the new 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 will be an internally-zooming lens. This should make it a more versatile choice in adverse weather conditions, especially compared to typical kit lenses. It also weighs meaningfully less: 240 grams versus 330 grams (0.53 pounds versus 0.73 pounds).
This looks like a promising choice to pair with the new X-T50. It should be a good balance between maximizing image quality while minimizing weight, and the narrower aperture on the long end seems like a reasonable tradeoff. Of course, all of this is pending real-world testing to confirm that the lens lives up to its image quality potential.
You can pre-order the new lens at the following links. As with the camera, it begins to ship on June 17th.
- XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8, lens only, $700
- Kit with Fuji X-S20, $1700
- Kit with Fuji X-T50, $1800
- Kit with Fuji X-T5, $2100
Press Release
Calling All Creatives: Fujifilm Announces FUJIFILM X-T50 Mirrorless Digital Camera and FUJINON XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR Lens
Latest X Series Camera and Lens Offer Solutions for Creatives on the Go
VALHALLA, N.Y. – FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division, today announces the launch of its FUJIFILM X-T50 mirrorless digital camera (X-T50), designed with the similar manual controls and classic camera styling of FUJIFILM X100VI and other X100 Series fixed-lens cameras, but with the flexibility of interchangeable lenses for those who seek added versatility in their everyday carry camera. Also introduced today is FUJINON XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR lens (XF16-50mm) featuring a versatile focal length range, making it suitable for a broad range of applications, from wide-angle landscape and architectural photography to portrait photography. With their lightweight designs and compact form factors, these new X Series innovations are designed for active image makers.
“Passionate creatives are ready to grab their gear and create content at any given moment,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging Division and Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “X-T50 and XF16-50mm are made to be everyday-carry items; lightweight, comfortable tools that can be thrown in a bag for folks that are on the move. X-T50 is a great example of how we are keeping creativity top of mind for our users. From the dedicated Film Simulation dial to AI-based subject detection autofocus, X-T50 is more than ready the moment inspiration of any kind strikes.”
X-T50 Mirrorless Digital Camera
Dedicated Film Simulation Mode Dial
For the first time on any X Series camera, X-T50 features a dedicated Film Simulation dial for fast, easy access to a wide variety of Fujifilm Film Simulations. There are a total of 20 Film Simulation modes available for X-T50 including the recently introduced REALA ACE mode, which combines true-to-life color reproduction and crisp tonal gradations. The new Film Simulation dial is incorporated on the top plate, allowing users to intuitively switch between the included Film Simulation modes with ease.
40.2 Megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor
- X-T50’s compact and lightweight body weighs approximately 438 grams (15.45 ounces)1, and features the X Series’ popular back-illuminated 40.2 megapixel X-Trans™ CMOS 5 HR sensor and the high-speed image processing engine X-Processor 5. The latest image processing algorithm in the fifth generation X Series cameras delivers high resolution while maintaining a high signal-to-noise ratio. X-T50 is compatible with all X Series lenses, and the sensor’s high pixel count of approximately 40.2 megapixels is maximized by the digital teleconverter function2, allowing images to be magnified by either 1.4x or 2x. X-T50’s pixel structure allows light to be captured efficiently; with ISO 125, the electronic shutter can be set to a shutter speed of up to 1/180000 second, achieving highly precise control of exposure time.
In-body Image Stabilization (IBIS) and Auto mode
- X-T50 is equipped with a 5-axis IBIS function with a maximum of 7.0 stops3. While maintaining the mobility that has been a key feature of previous X Series models, X-T50 enables comfortable, hand-held image making, even in low light. Equipped with an AI-based subject detection autofocus (AF) developed using deep learning technology, X-T50 can detect animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects, and drones4. When in Auto mode, X-T50 detects the subject and tracks it while keeping it in focus, making it easy to create high-quality still images and movies.
6.2K/30P and 4K/60P video capabilities
- For video creators, 6.2K/30P recording is available. Tracking AF functionality is also available for high-quality video recording.
- X-T50’s extensive 13+ stop dynamic range on F-Log2 is perfect for color grading.
Sophisticated product design
- X-T50 features a 1.84 million-dot, tiltable rear LCD monitor inside a new, rounded body and grip, designed to fit comfortably in the hand while maintaining a compact size.
- A pop-up flash integrated into the viewfinder is mounted on the top plate, automatically controlling the amount of light needed for dark scenes and backlit portraits.
Native Frame.io Camera to Cloud Connectivity
X-T50 offers an accessory-free, native Camera to Cloud integration for Adobe’s Frame.io, which allows users to wirelessly connect any X-T50 to an active internet connection, authenticate it to Frame.io, and automatically upload photos and videos just moments after they are created. This can drastically reduce the amount of time needed to reach the end of any post-production workflow. X-T50 is the latest X Series camera to integrate Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud technology, joining FUJIFILM X-H2, FUJIFILM X-H2S, FUJIFILM X-T5, FUJIFILM X-S20, and FUJIFILM X100VI mirrorless digital cameras in offering the capability.
FUJINON XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR Lens
XF16-50mm is a standard zoom lens that covers a focal length range from wide-angle 16mm (equivalent to 24mm in 35mm format) to medium telephoto 50mm (equivalent to 76mm in 35mm format). It offers high-speed and high precision autofocus, with magnification of 0.3x at the telephoto end (equivalent to magnification of 0.45x in 35mm format), allowing the user to get as close as approximately 4cm (1.4 inches) in minimum focusing distance throughout the zoom range and as close as 15cm (approximately 6 inches) from the front of the lens to the subject.
XF16-50mm features a weather resistant structure (weather sealing applied to 13 areas of the lens barrel) and is temperature resistant down to -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit), allowing for versatile use in a wide range of scenes.
Adopting a lens configuration of 9 groups and 11 elements, including 3 aspherical lenses and 3 extra-low dispersion (ED) lenses, XF16-50mm suppresses chromatic aberration and maintains high-resolution performance throughout the zoom range. In addition to its high-resolution performance, XF16-50mm also has a close-up capability equivalent to roughly half that of macrophotography in 35mm format, making it effective for photographing food, crafts, plants, and various everyday scenes.
Product Features
Lightweight Design
- By optimizing the placement of the lens, XF16-50mm has a weight of approximately 240 grams (8.5 ounces), making it the lightest zoom lens in the XF lens lineup to date.
- The constant-length design, in which the lens does not extend during zooming, provides a truly comfortable zoom operation for users.
Fast and accurate Autofocus
XF16-50mm uses the inner focus method, which drives a compact and lightweight group of focus lenses with a linear motor. In addition, the high-speed and high precision autofocus system, achieved through the miniaturization of the focus lens group, creates accurate AF within approximately 0.015 seconds5.
Pricing and Availability for FUJIFILM X-T50 and FUJINON XF16-50mm
FUJIFILM X-T50 digital camera will be available in Black, Charcoal Silver, and Silver with expected availability in June 2024 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $1,399.95 USD ($1889.99 CAD). Additionally, Fujifilm plans to introduce a kit featuring X-T50 and FUJINON XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens, at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $1,499.95 USD ($1,999.99 CAD).
FUJINON XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR lens is also expected to be available in June 2024, at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $699.95 USD ($949.99 CAD).
Alongside the release of the FUJINON XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR lens, Fujifilm plans to introduce kits featuring this lens with its FUJIFILM X-T50, FUJIFILM X-T5, and FUJIFILM X-S20 mirrorless digital cameras, each of which feature in-body image stabilization designed to maximize the lens’s performance. Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price of the X-T50 kit variations will be as follows:
- FUJIFILM X-T50 with XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR Lens Kit: MSRP $1,799.95 USD ($2,429.99 CAD)
- FUJIFILM X-T5 with XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR Lens Kit: MSRP $2,099.95 USD ($2,839.99 CAD)
- FUJIFILM X-S20 with XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR Lens Kit: MSRP $1,699.95 USD ($2,299.99 CAD)
For more information, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/cameras/x-t50 and https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/lenses/xf16-50mmf28-48-r-lm-wr/.
1 Including battery and memory card.
2 Depending on the shooting mode, the digital teleconverter may not be deactivated or selected.
3 Based upon CIPA standard in pitch / yaw directions, and when coupled with FUJINON XF35mmF1.4 R lens.
4 Set the subject detection setting to “Bird” to detect insects or “Aircraft” to detect drones.
5 Autofocus speed on the wide-angle end, using an internal measurement method compliant with the CIPA Guidelines, when mounted on the FUJIFILM X-T4 mirrorless digital camera and with Phase Detection AF and High Performance mode activated.