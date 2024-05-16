Fuji X-T50 and XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 Announced

A few hours before the Spring 2024 Fujifilm X Summit commences, Fuji has announced a number of major new products! For X-series users, the biggest news is the X-T50. This lightweight, 40-megapixel camera succeeds the previous X-T30 II. Also announced is a new advanced kit lens: the Fuji XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 lens. The camera and lens will ship June 17th for $1400 and $700 respectively, or $1800 if purchased together.

Fujifilm X-T50

The X-T50 is Fuji’s newest X-series camera, and it brings a number of changes with it, both internal and external. Here are the main specs:

Sensor: 40 megapixel X-Trans BSI CMOS sensor

In-Body Image Stabilization: Yes (rated 7.0 stops)

Mechanical Shutter: 8 FPS continuous shooting

Electronic Shutter: 20 FPS continuous shooting with crop

Video Resolution: 6.2K/30p or 4K/60p

Video Quality: 10-bit 4:2:2, or raw video over HDMI

Electronic Viewfinder: 2.36 million dots, 0.62x

LCD: 3.0″, tilting, 1.84 million dots

Pop-Up Flash: Yes

Battery Life: Up to 390 shots

Dimensions: 120 x 84 x 49 mm (4.9 x 3.3 x 1.9 inches)

Weight with Battery + Card: 438 grams (0.97 pounds)

Launch Price: $1400 (pre-order here)

One of the most interesting new physical features of the camera is a dedicated mode dial for changing the camera’s Film Simulation. Although your chosen Film Simulation is only baked into the file if you shoot JPEG, Lightroom and Capture One now read Film Simulation data if you shoot RAW, and they automatically apply your chosen Simulation upon import in post-processing.

The shape of the camera body has also been redesigned since the X-T30 II, with a rounder design and a more substantial grip. It is a bit heavier than the X-T30 II: 438 grams versus 383 grams, including battery and card (0.97 vs 0.84 pounds). However, the more ergonomic design should make it just as comfortable to hold, if not more so.

On the inside, the Fuji X-T50 arguably has more in common with its older sibling, the X-T5, than with the X-T30 II. The sensor has been upgraded from 26 megapixels to 40 megapixels, and video capabilities now reach 6.2K/30p (as well as 4K/60p) rather than maxing out at 4K/30p. Fuji has also added in-body image stabilization, which is conspicuously lacking on the X-T30 II. (Then again, the X-T30 II is about $500 cheaper.)

If you need dual memory card slots, a longer battery life, or a higher-resolution viewfinder, the $1700 Fuji X-T5 still makes plenty of sense in Fuji’s lineup. It remains a more advanced alternative to this camera. Still, the X-T50 can achieve most of the same capabilities in a smaller, less expensive package, while adding some nice touches like the film simulation dial and a pop-up flash. That should make it an appealing choice for a number of X-series photographers.

Other pre-order options include the following kits:

Fujifilm XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8

Along with the X-T50 camera, Fuji also announced a new kit lens that will take the place of the highly-regarded XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4. It’s about half a stop slower on the long end (and has a little less reach), but it’s also a bit wider, offering an approximately 24mm equivalent focal length. The maximum magnification of the lens has also increased substantially (from 1:6.7 to 1:3.3), allowing it to function as a nice close-up option.

Apart from image quality, which Fujifilm says has been improved, the most interesting change is that the new 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 will be an internally-zooming lens. This should make it a more versatile choice in adverse weather conditions, especially compared to typical kit lenses. It also weighs meaningfully less: 240 grams versus 330 grams (0.53 pounds versus 0.73 pounds).

This looks like a promising choice to pair with the new X-T50. It should be a good balance between maximizing image quality while minimizing weight, and the narrower aperture on the long end seems like a reasonable tradeoff. Of course, all of this is pending real-world testing to confirm that the lens lives up to its image quality potential.

You can pre-order the new lens at the following links. As with the camera, it begins to ship on June 17th.

