Fuji X-T200 Announcement

Fujifilm has announced yet another X-series camera in its line-up, the Fuji X-T200, an upgrade to the popular X-T100 mirrorless camera. Unlike other Fuji X cameras with X-Trans sensors, it features a 24 MP Bayer sensor. Although the sensor is very similar to that of the X-T100, Fuji was able to reach 3.5x faster readout speeds and slightly better high ISO performance by changing copper wiring to aluminum.

In addition, the camera features faster and more accurate autofocus system, thanks to a more robust phase-detection AF system that offers a total of 425 focus points (versus 91 on the X-T100). Continuous shooting speed has also increased from 6 to 8 FPS.

The Fuji X-T200 also improves on its video features. Unlike the X-T100 that was limited to mere 15 FPS when shooting 4K, the X-T200 is capable of shooting up to 29.97 FPS in 4K, in addition to being able to shoot slow motion up to 120 FPS in 1080p – something the X-T100 could not do. 4K video is oversampled with no crop, and the camera features both microphone and headphone inputs, although the headphone input is only available with the provided USB-C adapter. This is great news for those who want to shoot high-quality 4K video on the cheap!

Lastly, the camera is much better ergonomically compared to its predecessor, thanks to a more protruding grip, which should make it easier to hand-hold the camera, especially when shooting with heavier X-series lenses. The EVF has also been improved – the X-T200 features a 2.36 Million dot OLED viewfinder with 0.62x magnification. The flip-out touchscreen LCD has been increased from 3″ to 3.5″, which should provide excellent image viewing opportunities, as well as a friendly touch-enabled menu system.

The X-T200 will be available for sale for $699 for its body-only version and $799 when bundled with an XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ kit lens.

Official Press Release

Below is the official press release from Fuji: