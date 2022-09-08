Big Fuji Announcements: X-H2 Camera, 2 Lenses, & Grip

Fujifilm just announced perhaps its most anticipated camera of the year, the 40-megapixel X-H2. With 20 FPS stills, 8K video, and subject-detection autofocus, the Fuji X-H2 aims to be a serious APS-C alternative to cameras like the Nikon Z9 and Sony A1 — but for $2000 instead of $5500+. Alongside the X-H2, Fuji also announced two lenses (one for X-mount cameras like the X-H2, and one for G-mount medium format cameras) and a vertical file transmitter grip for the X-H2 and X-H2S cameras.

Fuji X-H2

The biggest headline of the day for Fujifilm is the X-H2 camera. Here are the camera’s specs:

Sensor: 23.5 × 15.6 mm (APS-C) X-Trans CMOS

Resolution, effective: 40.2 megapixels

ISO range: 125-12,800

In-body image stabilization: Yes

Autofocus system: Hybrid phase/contrast-detect

AF subject recognition: Face, eye, animal, bird, automobile, motorcycle/bike, airplane, train

Max frame rate: 20 FPS (1.3x added crop, electronic shutter), 15 FPS (mechanical shutter, no limitations)

Buffer: 1000+ lossless compressed RAW at all FPS settings

LCD type: Fully articulating touchscreen

Max video specs: 7680 x 4320 (8K) at 30 FPS; 4K at 60 FPS; 1080p at 240 FPS

Video compression: ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422, ProRes 422 LT, ProRes 422 Proxy, H.265, H.264

Battery life: 540 photos (normal mode); 680 photos (economy mode)

Memory cards: 1x CFExpress Type B; 1x SD (UHS-II compatible)

Weight w/ battery and card: 660g (1.46 lbs)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 136 × 93 × 85 mm (5.4 × 3.7 × 3.3 in.)

(5.4 × 3.7 × 3.3 in.) Price: $2000 (body only), $2500 (with 16-80mm f/4 kit)

That’s a whopper of a specification list. It harkens to speed/resolution beasts like the Canon EOS R5, Nikon Z9, and Sony A1, but with a price that’s thousands of dollars cheaper. The biggest tradeoff is that the X-H2 has a smaller APS-C sensor, which means it’s expected to perform about 1.3 stops worse in terms of high ISO and dynamic range compared to full-frame. (Granted, this is Fuji’s first use of the 40 megapixel sensor, and its performance may be a bit better or worse than the theory.)

Other useful features on the X-H2 beyond the specifications include a sensor-shift mode for 4x the resolution, an optional file transmitter grip (more on that in a minute), and RAW video capabilities when shooting 8K over an external monitor. One of my favorites features on the X-H2 – though also found on other Fuji cameras – is the pre-shot burst, which allows up to one second of 20 FPS back-in-time capture! (There’s an extra 1.3x crop when you shoot at 20 FPS, but if you drop down to 13 FPS, you can use the same pre-shot feature without an added crop.) All of these features are geared toward professional photographers in different disciplines, and they make the X-H2 a highly capable tool for almost any genre of photography.

I suspect the X-H2 will be in high demand for a while. You can pre-order it here for $2000 body only, or here for $2500 with the 16-80mm f/4 kit lens. The estimated shipping date is September 29.

Fuji 56mm f/1.2 R WR

Alongside the X-H2, Fujifilm also announced a lens for their X-mount cameras that’s sure to be popular: the second generation of their venerable 56mm f/1.2. Here are the lens’s specs:

Full Name: Fujinon XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR

Focal Length: 56mm

Maximum Aperture: f/1.2

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Aperture Blades: 11, rounded

Filter Size: 67mm

Lens Elements: 13

Lens Groups: 8

Fluorine-Coated Front Element: Yes

Special Elements: 2 aspherical, 1 ED glass element

Coatings: Super EBC

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.5 meters (1.6 feet)

Maximum Magnification: 0.14× (1:7)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 76 × 79 mm / 3.0 × 3.1 inches

Weight: 445 g / 0.98 lbs

Price: $1000

The previous-generation Fuji 56mm f/1.2 has long been considered one of their best lenses, and a very popular choice for portrait photography. The new version seems to improve upon it in a number of ways.

First, the MTF chart of the new 56mm f/1.2 shows better performance across the frame, both at low spatial frequencies (contrast) and high spatial frequencies (detail). You can see the official charts here:

Beyond that, the new version has better close-focus capabilities, with a maximum reproduction ratio of about 1:7, compared to about 1:11 on the previous version. Finally, the new lens is now weather sealed! This was one of our few complaints about the prior version in our review.

Assuming that Fujifilm managed similarly high-quality bokeh, and perhaps improved the focusing speed of the lens a bit, there will be very little about the new 56mm f/1.2 WR to complain about. Fuji even kept the price the same on the new version, despite more than eight years that passed in the meantime.

As with the X-H2, I expect this lens to be in high demand. You can pre-order it here for $999. The estimated shipping date is September 29.

Fuji GF 20-35mm f/4

Today’s announcements weren’t all about the X-mount, with one new lens for Fuji’s medium format GFX cameras also being announced. The 20-35mm f/4 is the widest lens yet for the G-mount, with approximately a 16-28mm full-frame equivalent focal length. Here are the specs:

Full Name: Fujinon GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR

Focal Length: 20-35mm

Maximum Aperture: f/4 (constant)

Minumum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 82mm

Lens Elements: 14

Lens Groups: 10

Fluorine-Coated Front Element: Yes

Special Elements: 7 total (1 ED aspherical, 3 aspherical, 3 ED glass elements)

Coatings: Nano GI

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Internal Zoom: Yes

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.35 meters (1.15 feet)

Maximum Magnification: 0.14× (1:7)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 113 × 89 mm / 4.4 × 3.5 inches

Weight: 725 g / 1.6 lbs

Price: $2500

This is going to be a very exciting lens for Fuji’s medium format customers, in part because it’s the widest native lens for the camera system yet. (Previously, the 23mm f/4 R WR was Fuji’s widest prime, and the 32-64mm f/4 R WR was their widest zoom.) Considering how much Fuji has been pushing the GFX cameras for landscape usage, a native ultra-wide zoom will be extremely welcome.

The GF 20-35mm f/4 looks like it will have very good sharpness and contrast, based on the MTF charts:

While MTF charts don’t tell the full story of a lens’s performance, these are encouraging figures, especially for a wide-angle zoom. Read more in our article on how to read MTF charts.

The GF 20-35mm f/4 is available for pre-order here for $2500. The estimated shipping date is October 6.

Fuji FT-XH File Transfer Grip

The last announcement of the day from Fuji is a file transfer grip that’s compatible with the XH-2 and X-H2S cameras. This may sound like a minor announcement, but it’s a big part of making the XH-2 a viable APS-C alternative to cameras like the Nikon Z9.

Specifically, the FT-XH grip allows FTP data transfer and tethered shooting via wired LAN and wireless LAN with the supported cameras, and also allows USB smartphone tethering. It supports remote recording via wired or wireless LAN, allowing for up to four Fuji cameras to be controlled simultaneously.

For broadcast and event professionals, these capabilities can be essential, making Fuji’s XH-2 and XH-2S cameras viable for professional work. The FT-XH file transfer grip also has the features of a typical vertical grip, with an additional shutter button, built-in controls, and the capacity for two batteries.

The file transfer grip seems to be part of Fuji’s strategy of putting advanced features into accessories rather than built into the camera, making the base camera less expensive and allowing photographers to tailor the accessories to their needs. Something similar can be said about the optional cooling fan for video usage and external video recorder for capturing 8K RAW on the X-H2.

The FT-XH file transfer grip is available for pre-order at $1000. It ships October 27. If you don’t need the file transfer capabilities, the standard vertical grip for the XH-2 is the VG-H2, which is currently selling for $400.

