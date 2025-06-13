The X-E5 May Become Fuji’s Biggest Camera Yet

Fuji has just announced the X-E5 – a camera that is less of an X-E4 replacement and more of an interchangeable-lens version of the X100VI. Fuji also released a new 23mm f/2.8, a clear callout to the 23mm f/2 of Fuji’s X100 cameras. The X-E5 is small in size, but could it become Fuji’s biggest camera yet?

Before anything else, let’s see where the X-E5 fits into Fuji’s lineup by examining its key specifications:

Camera Sensor: 40.2 megapixel X-Trans CMOS sensor (APS-C size)

40.2 megapixel X-Trans CMOS sensor (APS-C size) Image Processor: Fuji X-Processor 5

Fuji X-Processor 5 Lens Mount: Interchangeable lenses, Fuji X mount

Interchangeable lenses, Fuji X mount ISO Range: 125-12,800 (64-51,200 extended)

125-12,800 (64-51,200 extended) Image Stabilization: 7-stop, 5-axis IBIS

7-stop, 5-axis IBIS Burst Rate: 8 FPS mechanical, 13 FPS electronic

8 FPS mechanical, 13 FPS electronic Autofocus: Hybrid AF with subject recognition

Hybrid AF with subject recognition Video: 6.2K/30p, 4K/60p, and 1080p/240p

6.2K/30p, 4K/60p, and 1080p/240p EVF: 2.36 million dot electronic viewfinder

2.36 million dot electronic viewfinder LCD: 1.04 million dot tilting touchscreen

1.04 million dot tilting touchscreen Weight: 445 grams (0.98 lbs) including battery and card

445 grams (0.98 lbs) including battery and card More Features: Film simulation dial with Recipes setting, self-timer switch, retro design akin to X100 series

Film simulation dial with Recipes setting, self-timer switch, retro design akin to X100 series Price: $1699 body-only, or $1899 with new 23mm f/2.8 lens

A lot of this is very different from the previous Fuji X-E cameras. The X-E4, for example, is comparatively minimalist and doesn’t have the same retro design elements. Previous X-E cameras have also been somewhat less expensive and not as high-end as the X-E5.

In fact, I would argue that the X-E5 is not really a continuation of any existing Fuji line, despite the name. In pure specifications, the most similar alternative at the moment is probably the Fuji X-T50. But compared to the X-E5, the X-T50 is missing the film simulation recipe features and retro design, which are important to many photographers who would choose Fuji in the first place. (The two cameras are about the same price in most markets, although US pricing of the new X-E5 is $300 higher.)

To me, there’s another Fuji camera that makes even more sense for a comparison: the ultra-popular Fuji X100VI. The X100VI is very similar to the new X-E5 in most respects, including the retro appearance and controls – except, crucially, the X100VI has a fixed 23mm f/2 lens rather than allowing interchangeable lenses.

Fuji has gained its fair share of viral fame over the last several years thanks to the X100V and X100VI cameras. These cameras are portable, capable, and stylish. However, one of the defining features of the X100V and X100VI – the fixed 23mm f/2 lens – is also the cameras’ biggest issue.

Sometimes, a fixed lens is a good thing. If you need a camera for travel photography that fits in your pocket and is always ready to shoot, the X100V and X100VI are very appealing. However, most photographers will want the flexibility to change lenses at least sometimes. This single limitation means that, for many photographers, the X100V or X100VI couldn’t be their primary camera.

There’s an additional reason to pick an interchangeable-lens Fuji camera, too: Fuji’s lineup of dedicated APS-C lenses is easily better than that of any other company. That’s because most other camera brands have focused on their full-frame lenses instead – but full-frame glass tends to be heavier and more expensive, since it needs to accommodate a larger camera sensor. A camera that matches the form factor of the X100 series, while still allowing interchangeable Fuji X lenses, has been a dream for many years, and now it’s here with the X-E5.

If all of this sounds like I’m just a Fuji fanboy, I can assure you I’m not. Some of their equipment is quite good, but not all of it – like the Fuji X Half from last month, which I consider one of the dumbest new camera releases in a long time. Thankfully, the Fuji X-E5 looks much more exciting, and I expect it to be very popular. Perhaps the retro form factor combined with interchangeable lenses will even allow it to overtake the viral X100V and X100VI as Fuji’s biggest camera yet!

That said, given the X-E5’s higher launch price in the United States, any US-based photographers who don’t need the retro features should strongly consider picking the Fuji X-T50 instead, which would save you $300 without sacrificing many features.

Pre-Order Information

The Fuji X-E5 will begin shipping approximately August 28th. It is available both in black and silver for $1699, or with the new 23mm f/2.8 lens for $1899 (which should ship the same date). At the moment, pre-orders are open at B&H and Adorama, but not Amazon:

Fuji’s press release for the new X-E5 is below:

