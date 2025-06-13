The X-E5 May Become Fuji’s Biggest Camera Yet

Fuji has just announced the X-E5 – a camera that is less of an X-E4 replacement and more of an interchangeable-lens version of the X100VI. Fuji also released a new 23mm f/2.8, a clear callout to the 23mm f/2 of Fuji’s X100 cameras. The X-E5 is small in size, but could it become Fuji’s biggest camera yet?
Before anything else, let’s see where the X-E5 fits into Fuji’s lineup by examining its key specifications:
- Camera Sensor: 40.2 megapixel X-Trans CMOS sensor (APS-C size)
- Image Processor: Fuji X-Processor 5
- Lens Mount: Interchangeable lenses, Fuji X mount
- ISO Range: 125-12,800 (64-51,200 extended)
- Image Stabilization: 7-stop, 5-axis IBIS
- Burst Rate: 8 FPS mechanical, 13 FPS electronic
- Autofocus: Hybrid AF with subject recognition
- Video: 6.2K/30p, 4K/60p, and 1080p/240p
- EVF: 2.36 million dot electronic viewfinder
- LCD: 1.04 million dot tilting touchscreen
- Weight: 445 grams (0.98 lbs) including battery and card
- More Features: Film simulation dial with Recipes setting, self-timer switch, retro design akin to X100 series
- Price: $1699 body-only, or $1899 with new 23mm f/2.8 lens
A lot of this is very different from the previous Fuji X-E cameras. The X-E4, for example, is comparatively minimalist and doesn’t have the same retro design elements. Previous X-E cameras have also been somewhat less expensive and not as high-end as the X-E5.
In fact, I would argue that the X-E5 is not really a continuation of any existing Fuji line, despite the name. In pure specifications, the most similar alternative at the moment is probably the Fuji X-T50. But compared to the X-E5, the X-T50 is missing the film simulation recipe features and retro design, which are important to many photographers who would choose Fuji in the first place. (The two cameras are about the same price in most markets, although US pricing of the new X-E5 is $300 higher.)
To me, there’s another Fuji camera that makes even more sense for a comparison: the ultra-popular Fuji X100VI. The X100VI is very similar to the new X-E5 in most respects, including the retro appearance and controls – except, crucially, the X100VI has a fixed 23mm f/2 lens rather than allowing interchangeable lenses.
Fuji has gained its fair share of viral fame over the last several years thanks to the X100V and X100VI cameras. These cameras are portable, capable, and stylish. However, one of the defining features of the X100V and X100VI – the fixed 23mm f/2 lens – is also the cameras’ biggest issue.
Sometimes, a fixed lens is a good thing. If you need a camera for travel photography that fits in your pocket and is always ready to shoot, the X100V and X100VI are very appealing. However, most photographers will want the flexibility to change lenses at least sometimes. This single limitation means that, for many photographers, the X100V or X100VI couldn’t be their primary camera.
There’s an additional reason to pick an interchangeable-lens Fuji camera, too: Fuji’s lineup of dedicated APS-C lenses is easily better than that of any other company. That’s because most other camera brands have focused on their full-frame lenses instead – but full-frame glass tends to be heavier and more expensive, since it needs to accommodate a larger camera sensor. A camera that matches the form factor of the X100 series, while still allowing interchangeable Fuji X lenses, has been a dream for many years, and now it’s here with the X-E5.
If all of this sounds like I’m just a Fuji fanboy, I can assure you I’m not. Some of their equipment is quite good, but not all of it – like the Fuji X Half from last month, which I consider one of the dumbest new camera releases in a long time. Thankfully, the Fuji X-E5 looks much more exciting, and I expect it to be very popular. Perhaps the retro form factor combined with interchangeable lenses will even allow it to overtake the viral X100V and X100VI as Fuji’s biggest camera yet!
That said, given the X-E5’s higher launch price in the United States, any US-based photographers who don’t need the retro features should strongly consider picking the Fuji X-T50 instead, which would save you $300 without sacrificing many features.
Pre-Order Information
The Fuji X-E5 will begin shipping approximately August 28th. It is available both in black and silver for $1699, or with the new 23mm f/2.8 lens for $1899 (which should ship the same date). At the moment, pre-orders are open at B&H and Adorama, but not Amazon:
- Fuji X-E5 at B&H: Body only (silver), Body only (black), with 23mm f/2.8 lens (silver), and with 23mm f/2.8 lens (black)
- Fuji X-E5 at Adorama: Body only (silver), Body only (black), with 23mm f/2.8 lens (silver), and with 23mm f/2.8 lens (black)
Fuji’s press release for the new X-E5 is below:
Press Release
Fujifilm Introduces FUJIFILM X-E5 Mirrorless Digital Camera
VALHALLA, N.Y. – June 12, 2025 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division, announces the launch of FUJIFILM X-E5 (X-E5) rangefinder-style mirrorless digital camera. X-E5 combines the classic look and feel that has made Fujifilm’s X-E series a sought-after tool among photographers, with an updated design and the latest features X Series has to offer including a customizable Film Simulation (FS) dial, in-body image stabilization, enhanced viewfinder capabilities, and more.
“X-E5 is a masterstroke of elegant design, delivering the perfect balance between form and function,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “It blends our fifth-generation digital imaging technology with soulful touches of classic design, creating a camera that brings even seasoned users a new way to immerse themselves in our subculture of Film Simulations.”
Main Features:
Lightweight, compact form factor, featuring new Film Simulation dial
- X-E5 is designed to be an everyday carry camera, weighing approximately 445g (approximately 1lb.)[1].
- For the first time in the history of FUJIFILM X Series, the top-plate is machined from a single piece of aluminum. The distinct tapered design on the rear of the top plate enhances the metallic texture while improving the operability of the dials, ensuring a seamless and comfortable creative experience. By combining sharp, flat edges with carefully curved surfaces, the top-plate delivers a smooth metallic texture and a high sense of rigidity, offering a premium feel when holding the camera.
- In addition to providing quick access to Fujifilm’s exclusive Film Simulation modes, the FS dial features three additional positions that allow users to create and save their own custom FS recipes to FS1, FS2, or FS3.
- Refinement is central to every aspect of X-E5’s design. For example, the viewfinder and diopter adjustment control fit flush with the body. By refining vertical and horizontal elements, the design preserves the essence of a traditional camera while exuding a sophisticated presence.
New Electronic Viewfinder Capabilities
- Inspired by retro film cameras, the new Classic Display mode[2] on X-E5’s rangefinder-style electronic viewfinder (EVF), displays key information at the bottom of the frame.
- X-E5 also has a new Surround View function that displays a black, semi-transparent or outlined area outside the image. While looking through the viewfinder, users can easily switch between these three options using the Control Lever on the front of the camera, providing an image making experience similar to a traditional optical viewfinder.
- The Control Lever offers additional customizable functions including changing aspect ratios and adjusting the digital teleconverter magnification. This ensures exceptional operability and versatility, even with one-handed operation.
Powerful in-body image stabilization (IBIS), digital teleconverter, and video capabilities
- A new IBIS algorithm and upgraded gyro sensor work together to increase responsiveness to camera shake across five axes. This offers a benefit of up to 7.0 stops at the center and 6.0 stops at the periphery[3].
- The camera features a digital teleconverter function that allows for 1.4x and 2.0x zoom options. This enables users to crop into the frame with a minimal loss of image quality, for additional creative versatility.
- The rear tilting monitor can be flipped upward and forward facing up to 180 degrees, which can accommodate a wide variety of compositions, from high to low angle, as well as selfies.
- X-E5 is capable of shooting in 6.2K/30P resolution. It features a tracking AF function during video recording, ensuring high-quality and smooth footage.
High-performance sensor and high-speed image processing engine for high-quality images and autofocus (AF)
- X-E5 is equipped with the back-illuminated 40.2 megapixel X-Trans™ CMOS 5 HR sensor. Updated image processing algorithms deliver high resolution while maintaining a high signal-to-noise ratio.
- An improved pixel structure allows light to be recorded more efficiently on the imaging sensor, unlocking ISO 125 as a native sensitivity. On the previous model[4] this was only available as an extended option. Additionally, the electronic shutter can be set to a maximum shutter speed of 1/180,000 of a second to achieve highly precise exposure control.
- X-E5 features AI-based subject-detection autofocus, developed using deep learning technology to detect animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects, and drones[5].
- The latest AF predictive algorithm delivers high tracking performance for moving subjects and high precision AF in low-contrast lighting.
Pricing and Availability
Available in both black and silver varieties, the FUJIFILM X-E5 mirrorless digital camera will be available late summer 2025 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $1,699.95 USD and $1,999.99 CAD. A kit will also be available featuring the newly announced FUJINON XF23mmF2.8 R WR lens, at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $1,899.95 USD and $2,249.99 CAD. For more information, visit https://www.fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/cameras/x-e5/.
[1] Including battery and memory card
[2] Only available on the EVF
[3] Based on CIPA 2024 standards. Yaw/pitch/roll correction performance when equipped with FUJINON XF35mmF1.4 R lens (sold separately)
[4] FUJIFILM X-E4
[5] Set the Subject Detection Setting to BIRD to detect insects and AIRPLANE when to detect drones.
No, you actually did not sound like a Fuji fanboy to begin with. Those can be seen plenty on fujirumours ;)
I would argue that most of Fuji’s cameras have a retro aesthetic to them. Perhaps the X-S/H lineup being the least retro.
I really tend to think of APS-C as just a built in tc, which is a little limited and unfair. This is a very good release from Fuji, it’s a bit expensive, but people seem to have a lot of money.
I was in the marked for this camera, but it lost me with the EVF and LCD. Looks like I have to wait for the x-pro.
I think this one is going to be a great success. Yes, it’s marketed for the same public as the x100vi, but, the stock on those sell so fast that people are buying mark-ups for 2k instead of the 1.8k they should. This one is like the x100 series, but more versatile, so I expect this camera to sell a ton.
I’m just not its target market.
Yeah, no reason for Fuji to try to price this camera aggressively when people are clearly willing to buy the X100VI at higher than MSRP!
I have owned an X100S since soon after release and find the focusing too slow for anything but static subjects. I don’t use it anymore.
I am finally adopting the Z system to replace a 12 year old D600 and 5 lenses. The Z6III is an amazing camera value!
I understand Fuji have greatly improved the focus system and possibly the 23mm f2.0 focus quickness in successive models. Though the new 23mm f2.8 pancake loses a stop compared to the fixed lens on the X100VI, I wonder if the optical quality and focus speed are superior with the pancake?
I liked being able to sync fill flash at higher shutter speeds with the leaf shutter in the X100S — a feature that the X-E5 and pancake 23mm don’t have.
The low quality EVF and back monitor are two reasons I wouldn’t consider the X-E5.
Otherwise this is an appealing camera, but expensive compared to a Nikon Z50II, which has far greater overall functionality, imo.
In the late 70s and early 80s I used the Leica M system, and also a Minolta CLE kit with flash, 28, 40 and 90mm lenses, which I adored!
Perhaps I will try a Fuji again in the future…
Thanks for the article!
Fuji definitely has improved their autofocus. It’s gone from being pretty sluggish to arguably best-in-class for APS-C cameras. That said, Nikon has done the same with the Z50 II’s autofocus.
Knowing and using the Fujifilm ecosystem, I was wrong prior to the release of the X-E5 about the film simulation dial. The way Fujifilm placed it and realizing the usability of film sims, I like what they did.
It isn’t a bad feature, especially if your raw processing software can default to those film simulations (or close, at least) upon importing .RAF files.
Fujifilm fully leaned into nostalgia with the X-Pro, and that camera is gone. But only the X100 series is low profile enough to really be pocketable. This new camera seems like a rehash of the X-Pro but greatly simplified, yet it’s priced above the latest X100 even without a lens. The EVF is poverty spec and is going to be pretty underwhelming. Fujifilm makes way too many cameras whose capabilities overlap and whose differences amount to form and style over function.
All of that makes logical sense, but Fuji’s market right now is different from that of other camera companies. They’ve managed to reach a younger and more online audience with the X100V and X100VI, so things like the EVF specs are almost irrelevant in that sense. It’s more akin to Leica, where specs are secondary. I think the success of the X-E5 will depend completely on whether “an X100VI but with customizable lenses” takes off from a marketing standpoint in that target demographic.
The X-E5 is in fact an X-T50 in an X100-like form factor, with a few very minor enhancements that mostly benefit JPEG shooters. That form factor has a remarkable side-effect, which is that people don’t seem to notice when you take photos, probably because it doesn’t look like an interchangeable lens camera. With a pancake lens, the X-T50 is the same size and weight as the X100VI, but its SLR-like shape attracts far more attention, which is why I expect to replace my own X-T50 with an X-E5 for when I want to be inconspicuous while shooting.
A lot of photographers look down on form factor, but I agree with you. There’s a reason why the X100 series became Fuji’s biggest hit, rather than something like the X-T50 with the XF 23mm f/2 R. The right camera design sells! (And so do those JPEG settings that a majority of our readers probably don’t use.)