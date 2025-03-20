Fuji GFX100RF Announced: Fixed-Lens Medium Format!

Fuji just announced a one-of-a-kind camera: the Fuji GFX100RF, a fixed lens, medium format camera with a 35mm f/4 lens (28mm full-frame equivalent). This 102-megapixel camera takes up very little space for a medium format body and weighs just 735 grams (1.62 pounds). That’s less than a Nikon Z6 III without the lens!

Some exciting features of the Fuji GFX100RF are the base ISO of 80, the 16-bit color sensor, and the starting price of $4899 – not bad at all for a medium format camera. There’s also a “digital teleconverter” to simulate up to an 80mm focal length (63mm equivalent) by cropping.

I’ll linger on the digital teleconverter a little longer. While I personally prefer not to use the digital zoom feature found on many cameras, the story could be a little different with the GFX100RF. Fuji has added a dedicated dial to the GFX100RF for selecting between aspect ratios, and a lever on the front of the camera for “zooming” digitally with crops. Thankfully, the cropped view does appear both in the viewfinder and rear LCD, which is crucial for accurate framing. Otherwise, I think most people would simply prefer to crop after the fact.

What sort of resolution do you lose with these digital crops? Not enough to prevent some large prints. Because of this camera’s impressive 102-megapixel sensor, cropping to a full-frame area achieves a 35mm effective focal length that still manages 65.3 megapixels. Further cropping allows you to simulate a full-frame equivalent 50mm or 63mm, which results in 32 megapixels or 20.1 megapixels respectively. So, there is no shortage of resolution on this camera – you can get an (effective) 28-63mm zoom without dipping under the 20 MP mark.

There is, however, one drawback with the Fuji GFX100RF that could harm its versatility: there is no in-body (or in-lens) image stabilization. For a camera that embraces light weight and versatility, I think that this could be its biggest downside, especially combined with the relatively dim f/4 lens. I’d still be very eager to use this camera for landscape photography, street photography, or even environmental portraiture. But its versatility as a general travel photography camera does suffer without IBIS, in my opinion.

In any case, I think that the GFX100RF will be a seriously desirable camera in the vein of the X100 VI, albeit more niche because of the price for a medium format sensor. You can pre-order the GFX100RF in silver or black, and see all the detailed specs, at the link below!

This camera is expected to ship as soon as April 24.

