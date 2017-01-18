Fuji GFX 50S Sample Images

Fuji so far has only released a total of 3 full resolution sample images to demonstrate the capabilities of its new Fujifilm GFX 50S medium format camera, one from each lens. While the images were shot at relatively low ISOs, the provided sample images give us a glimpse of what to expect from both the camera and the lenses in terms of image quality. As expected, the amount of detail in the images is exceptionally high, with all three lenses capable of resolving a lot of detail. Of particular interest is the GF 32-64mm f/4 WR, which shows exceptional performance in terms of sharpness from the center all the way to the extreme corners.
If you would like to see each image in full resolution, please right-click the images and open them in a new browser window, or save them to your computer.
I will be updating this article with more images as they become available.
Comments
What are the 35mm full frame equivalent focal lengths of these lenses?
63mm – 50mm
32-64mm – 25-51mm
120mm -90mm
Thanks for stepping in!
Please disregard my previous post as I have found the answer in the next PL email!
Wonderful images Nasim. Looking forward to learn more about this medium format camera and lens in the days to come. You mentioned that this setup is appropriate for landscape, architectural, product and portrait photography. Perhaps this isn’t an intelligent question; how about sports and wildlife photography? Are they planning to introduce some tele lenses that can allow those outdoor photogs to capture some equally great shots while the system is tripod mounted? The reason I ask this question is; these days, in order to please ignorant photogs, both Canon and Nikon have messed up the enthusiast sports gears with too much resolution that produce noise. Cannot forget the beautiful images Canon EOS 40D and Nikon D300 turned out with any glass.
Thank you advance.
Ahmed, medium format was never designed for sports and wildlife. I am not sure if Fuji is planning to do anything about that, but if they were to make AF as quick as on the X-T2, they would be the first. Also, medium format cameras usually have a lot of resolution and hence a lot of bandwidth is needed to transfer images from the camera to the buffer and memory card. Because of this, frame rates suffer greatly, making medium format cameras very slow – typically between 1-3 frames per second.
Excellent and informative article on the awesome image quality capability of the new Fujifilm GFX 50S! Regrettably, though relatively inexpensive for a medium format system, the XT-2 and superb XF lenses are more within my budget at this time. Even with the X-System’s X-Pro 2, I can still achieve quite sharp 20×30″ prints, so I can only imagine the stellar levels of detail obtainable with the GFX 50S!
As this is a medium format camera, not many will buy it unless there is a need for large enlargement. As the reader commented that his XT-2 was able to give images at 20X30. As a professional, getting a Phase one digital system or the Hasselblad XD1 are beyond reach so this Fuji system is really affordable.
Hi Nasim!
I as just about to push the button on the Nikon D 810 and the full lens system,
but something stalled me. I just found this Fuji and wow.
I wondered if I can have your opinion.
If my purpose is 90% landscape – using filters and long exposures, etc: Fine Art Landscape photography
Would you choose the Nikon or wait for the Fuji?
I want to see more sample images to get a feel for the colors…before i decide