Fuji GFX 50R Announcement

Fuji just announced their rumored (comparatively) affordable medium format mirrorless camera, the GFX 50R, a 51.4 megapixel camera with a rangefinder design, due in November 2018. The retail price is $4500, which, though not cheap, makes it the least expensive medium format digital camera ever upon launch. The GFX 50R’s specifications match those of the GFX 50S in many ways, with the biggest differences being the form factor – more similar to that of the Fuji crop-sensor cameras – and the lower price.
A sensor measuring 44 × 33 mm isn’t quite the largest medium format sensor on the market, but it’s akin to the size you’ll find in cameras like the Pentax 645Z and the Leica S series. By diagonal, it’s 1.28 times larger than full frame sensors (0.78× crop factor), and the image quality improvement is there to match (see our GFX 50S Review). The new GFX 50R is internally almost exactly the same as the GFX 50S, but the lower price and smaller form factor – though still large – means that it will skim off more consumers who were eyeing a full-frame system like the Nikon Z7 or Sony A7R III instead.
Key Specifications
The GFX 50R is not exactly a speed demon, just like other medium format cameras on the market. Its maximum frame rate is 3 FPS, and its video specifications max out at 1080/30P. Although its autofocus system is entirely contrast detect, most of the target audience of this camera will be focused primarily on slow-moving scenes like landscapes and architecture, or potentially studio photography as well.
Here are the camera’s most important specifications:
- Mirrorless camera with 43.8 × 32.9 mm sensor (4 × 3 aspect ratio)
- Resolution: 51.4 megapixels (8256 × 6192)
- ISO range: 100-12,800 (expandable to 50-102,400)
- Autofocus System: Contrast Detect
- Maximum frame rate: 3 FPS
- Memory: 2x SD cards, UHS-II compatible
- Metering: 256 zone, on-sensor metering
- LCD: 3.2 inch touchscreen, tilting
- LCD Resolution: 2.36 million dot
- EVF: 3.69 million dot, 0.77× magnification
- Video: 1080p, 30 FPS maximum
- Connectivity: Bluetooth
- Weight: 775g
- Size: 161 × 97 × 66mm
- Price: $4500
Although this camera clearly has a more limited audience than something like the Nikon Z7 or Sony A7R III – not just because of the extra price – the high quality medium format sensor at an unusually low price is sure to turn heads. The weight of the GFX 50R is also 145 grams (1/3 pound) lighter than the GFX 50S, and only 100 grams (0.22 pounds) heavier than the Nikon Z7.
Compared to the GFX 50S, aside from differences in weight, the GFX 50R has a few ergonomic differences: a smaller grip, no direction pad, and a tilt screen that only tilts up (rather than both up or to the side). Beyond the design, the two cameras are very similar in feature set, with the most noteworthy difference being the addition of bluetooth and the removal of a dedicated headphone and microphone jack on the GFX 50R.
Press Release
Below is Fuji’s official press release:
Fujifilm launches new GFX Series medium format mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM GFX 50R”
– Incorporates a large sensor approximately 1.7 times the size of full-size 35mm image sensor
-New model with a rangefinder style design, a lightweight 775g* body and easy operability
-Produces ultra-high image quality with 51.4 million pixel sensor, ideal for both snapshots and portraits
September 25, 2018
FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) launches a rangefinder style GFX 50R as the latest model in the GFX Series of medium format mirrorless digital cameras incorporating a large sensor approximately 1.7 times the size of a full-size 35mm image sensor** (43.8mm x 32.9mm.) The GFX 50R will be released in November 2018.
The GFX 50R produces ultra-high image quality by incorporating Fujifilm G Format Image Sensor with 51.4 million pixels, high-speed image processing engine X-Processor Pro, the high resolution FUJINON GF Lens, and Fujifilm’s proprietary color reproduction technology accumulated for more than 80 years. Its lightweight and compact body – minimum width of 46mm and a weight of 775g* – makes GFX 50R an ideal tool for snapshots, documentary photographs and portraits.
Fujifilm introduced the GFX 50S as the first camera in the GFX Series in February 2017. With its compact, lightweight body and center viewfinder style, the GFX 50S proved popular among professional and high amateur photographers impressed with its image quality and mobility. While maintaining the same ultra-high image quality as the GFX 50S, the GFX 50R caters to the needs of photographers who wish to use a camera designed with a compact lightweight body and simple operability like a traditional film camera with the rangefinder style.
- Ultra-high image quality produced by the 51.4 million pixel medium format size G Format sensor and the high-speed image processing engine X-Processor Pro
• The GFX 50R uses a G Format sensor, a medium format sensor with approximately 1.7 times the area of a full size 35mm sensor which can detects more light per pixel. The sensor achieves high image quality of 51.40 million pixels, while also providing the user with excellent sensitivity and wide range tone reproduction to produce ultra-high quality images.
• Its image processing engine is the well-received X-Processor Pro, which is used with X Series digital cameras with APS-C size sensors***. It also incorporates Fujifilm’s unique “Film Simulation” mode, which allows photographers to enjoy color reproduction of photographic films such as PROVIA, Velvia and ACROS used by professional photographers and hobbyists with traditional medium format cameras.
- Rangefinder style design, with a minimum width of 46mm, and light compact body weighing just 775g, provides superior mobility
• Weighing just 775g, 145g lighter*4 than the GFX 50S, and with a body reduced to just 46mm in thickness at its narrowest part, the camera is easy to carry around and store, and also achieves superior mobility.
• The camera uses the rangefinder style, which the photographer can look through the viewfinder with their right eye while seeing the subject with their left eye, an approach that helps the photographer shoot while taking in the atmosphere of their chosen scene.
• The electronic viewfinder has a magnification of 0.77, and uses a high resolution 3.69 million dot organic EL panel. Accurate focusing is also possible even when shooting with the large sensor for medium format size, which has a shallower depth of field than the 35mm full-size sensor.
- Combination of extreme toughness with simple operability to meet the needs of professional photographers
• It includes a Focus Lever, the popular feature of X Series models, which provides instantaneous control of the focus point while letting the photographer to maintain a firm hold on the camera. The upper surface of the body includes both shutter speed and exposure control dials for simple operability. In addition, the dials made of aluminum give the camera a classy touch, while enabling a smooth click when they are rotated.
• Its strong magnesium alloy body is sealed in 64 different places to provide dust and weather resistant, and it is also capable of operating in environments as cold as -10°C. Its tough, durable body meets the needs of professional photographers.
- Supports photographers with diverse range of shooting styles with rich lineup of interchangeable lenses and compatible to various software
• It can be used in a wide variety of scenes together with all of the 11 FUJINON GF interchangeable lenses included in the new development roadmap announced today, which cover a range of focal distances from 23 mm (equivalent to 18mm in the 35mm film format) to 350 mm (equivalent to 277mm in the 35mm film format). In addition, all of the Fujifilm GF lens are equipped with a resolution sufficient to handle 100 million pixel sensors and are designed for an extremely wide range of usage conditions, through dust and weather resistant, and capable of operating in environments as cold as -10°C, ensuring the camera can withstand the harsh conditions faced by professional photographers.
• It is also fully compatible with tether shooting software, an indispensable tool for professional photographers, including HS-V4 for Windows and the Tethered Shooting Plug-In PRO for Adobe® Photoshop® Lightroom®. The camera is also compatible with Capture One Pro FUJIFILM*5. This allows photographers to harness the camera for various shooting techniques in the studio, adapting it to various workflow categories.
- First Bluetooth® compatible camera in the GFX series provides improved connectivity
• The GFX 50R is the first camera in the GFX Series to include Bluetooth® low-energy technology. Photographers can use the FUJIFILM Camera Remote application for use with smartphones or tablets in order to send images quickly and easily to a device registered in advance with the camera using the pairing feature.
- Expanded 35mm format mode meets a broad range of user needs
• The 35mm format mode which records only the central portion of the sensor (36.0mm x 24.0mm; equivalent to approximately 30 million pixels) can now be used with a FUJINON GF lens or the interchangeable SUPER EBC FUJINON HC lens for medium format film cameras, The 35mm format mode works well with the FUJINON GF Lens, which shows extremely strong optical performance, providing a brighter image while keeping high resolution even in corners.
• The 35 mm format mode and other new functions will also be available for the GFX 50S users following firmware updates*6.
* Camera weight when shooting (includes attached battery and memory card)
** 36mm x 24mm size image sensor
*** 23.6mm x 15.6mm size image sensor
*4 Comparison with GFX 50S when using EVF
*5 Image software distributed by Phase One. For further details, please see the Phase One website.
*6 Scheduled for release in October 2018. Functionality including the LCD/EVF can be added to the GFX 50S.
1. Product, release date, price
Product name：Digital camera FUJIFILM GFX 50R
Release date: November 2018
Comments
There’s a lot to like in what these two new bodies *promise* buyers. It’ll be important to learn what lenses are currently available and what additional focal lengths will be introduced in 2019. These will likely appeal most to landscape and architecture photographers.
hi Larry,
Fuji also unveiled a new roadmap for the GFX lens line. It can be found here:
www.fujifilm.com/produ…index.html