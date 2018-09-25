Fuji GFX 50R Announcement

Fuji just announced their rumored (comparatively) affordable medium format mirrorless camera, the GFX 50R, a 51.4 megapixel camera with a rangefinder design, due in November 2018. The retail price is $4500, which, though not cheap, makes it the least expensive medium format digital camera ever upon launch. The GFX 50R’s specifications match those of the GFX 50S in many ways, with the biggest differences being the form factor – more similar to that of the Fuji crop-sensor cameras – and the lower price.

A sensor measuring 44 × 33 mm isn’t quite the largest medium format sensor on the market, but it’s akin to the size you’ll find in cameras like the Pentax 645Z and the Leica S series. By diagonal, it’s 1.28 times larger than full frame sensors (0.78× crop factor), and the image quality improvement is there to match (see our GFX 50S Review). The new GFX 50R is internally almost exactly the same as the GFX 50S, but the lower price and smaller form factor – though still large – means that it will skim off more consumers who were eyeing a full-frame system like the Nikon Z7 or Sony A7R III instead.

Key Specifications

The GFX 50R is not exactly a speed demon, just like other medium format cameras on the market. Its maximum frame rate is 3 FPS, and its video specifications max out at 1080/30P. Although its autofocus system is entirely contrast detect, most of the target audience of this camera will be focused primarily on slow-moving scenes like landscapes and architecture, or potentially studio photography as well.

Here are the camera’s most important specifications:

Mirrorless camera with 43.8 × 32.9 mm sensor (4 × 3 aspect ratio)

Resolution: 51.4 megapixels (8256 × 6192)

ISO range: 100-12,800 (expandable to 50-102,400)

Autofocus System: Contrast Detect

Maximum frame rate: 3 FPS

Memory: 2x SD cards, UHS-II compatible

Metering: 256 zone, on-sensor metering

LCD: 3.2 inch touchscreen, tilting

LCD Resolution: 2.36 million dot

EVF: 3.69 million dot, 0.77× magnification

Video: 1080p, 30 FPS maximum

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Weight: 775g

Size: 161 × 97 × 66mm

Price: $4500

Although this camera clearly has a more limited audience than something like the Nikon Z7 or Sony A7R III – not just because of the extra price – the high quality medium format sensor at an unusually low price is sure to turn heads. The weight of the GFX 50R is also 145 grams (1/3 pound) lighter than the GFX 50S, and only 100 grams (0.22 pounds) heavier than the Nikon Z7.

Compared to the GFX 50S, aside from differences in weight, the GFX 50R has a few ergonomic differences: a smaller grip, no direction pad, and a tilt screen that only tilts up (rather than both up or to the side). Beyond the design, the two cameras are very similar in feature set, with the most noteworthy difference being the addition of bluetooth and the removal of a dedicated headphone and microphone jack on the GFX 50R.

Press Release

Below is Fuji’s official press release: