Fuji GFX 100S and GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR Announcements

Another big set of camera gear announcements this week comes from Fujifilm, which released its GFX 100S and X-E4 camera bodies, along with a few G and X mount lenses. The Fuji GFX 100S is basically a mini-GFX 100, minus the grip and slightly inferior features at a price point of $5,999, or roughly $4K cheaper than its big brother. It comes with the same excellent 102 MP medium format BSI CMOS sensor, the same X-Processor 4 image processor, and an improved in-body image stabilization system (IBIS). The GF 80mm f/1.7 R lens is Fuji’s fastest lens produced to date (roughly 63mm f/1.34 full-frame equivalent). The lens will retail for $2,299 MSRP when it is released together with the GFX 100S in March.

The main difference between the GFX 100 and the new GFX 100S is in body size (the GFX 100 is much larger and has a built-in vertical grip). Fuji engineers were able to reduce the footprint of the newer 5-axis IBIS by 20%, which allowed them to reduce the overall size of the camera, while simultaneously being able to improve stabilization by 0.5 stops to provide a total of 6 stops of stabilization by CIPA standards.

Size-wise, the new GFX 100S measures just 15cm x 10.4cm x 8.7 cm, which makes it comparable to other full-frame cameras. That’s very impressive, considering how large the mount and the sensor of the GFX 100S are.

Speaking of the sensor, the 102 MP BSI CMOS sensor is absolutely amazing. Having previously used the GFX 100 (see my Fuji GFX 100 Review), I was blown away by the image quality of the sensor, as well as with the amount of detail I could get with Fuji’s excellent GF lenses. Take a look at the below sample image that I captured with that camera:

Fujifilm GFX 100 + GF23mmF4 R LM WR @ 23mm, ISO 100, 0.6 sec, f/11.0

Without a doubt, this is one of the best sensors on the market today for high-resolution work. So if you are a landscape, architecture or studio photographer who is looking for the ultimate tool that basically beats everything else out there in the sub-$10K medium format category, the GFX 100S is basically it.

When it comes to ergonomics, I really wish Fuji added the D-Pad back to all of its cameras, because the joystick is a pain to use with gloves on. I also wish Fuji started putting labels on its buttons so that you don’t have to guess what they do. Thankfully, there are only three unlabeled buttons compared to nine on the GFX 100 (come on Fuji, don’t do that!).

At the same time, I am happy to see that this camera retains the excellent LCD screen from the GFX 50S and GFX 100 that can be tilted both horizontally and vertically. This makes it so much easier to shoot with the camera in any orientation.

The non-removable EVF has a total of 3.68 million dots, which is inferior to the GFX 100 that has a 5.76 million-dot EVF. It also offers a reduced magnification of 0.77x versus 0.86x on the GFX 100.

Fuji chose the newer NP-W235 battery from the X-T4 on this camera, which can yield around 460 shots on a single charge (per CIPA standards). Not a big deal for new owners, but potentially disappointing for those who already own a bunch of NP-T125 batteries used on previous-generation medium-format cameras from Fuji.

Similar to its bigger brother, the GFX 100S can also shoot 4K videos (DCI or UHD 4K) at 30 FPS, up to 400 Mbps. If you want to record videos externally, it can manage 10-bit 4:2:2 or 12-bit RAW data stream through its HDMI port.

When it comes to storage, the camera has 2x UHS-II compatible SD memory card slots, which should provide plenty of speed even when capturing images at 5 FPS, which is the maximum continuous shooting speed of the camera.

The new GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR looks very exciting as well. At 795 grams, it is a pretty lightweight medium format lens for its large aperture, especially when compared to the much-bulkier GF 110mm f/2 R LM WR that weighs over a kilo. I am a huge fan of the GF 110mm f/2 R LM WR lens, but for travel and portraiture work, it is a beast to carry around. If the new GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR is as sharp as the GF 110mm, that’s would make it the ultimate portrait lens for the GFX cameras. It is also $500 cheaper, which is an added bonus.

Overall, both the Fuji GFX 100S and the GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR look absolutely amazing. I can’t wait to try out this combo when it becomes available in March. Time to sell my GFX 50S!

Official Press Release

Below is the official press release from Fujifilm: