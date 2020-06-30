Fuji GF 30mm f/3.5 R WR Announcement

Today Fujifilm unveiled yet another addition to its line-up of excellent GF lenses with its GF 30mm f/3.5 R WR lens. With a total of 13 elements in ten groups, which includes two aspherical and two extra-low dispersion elements, this lens is designed to be sharp, with exceptional levels of contrast on cameras like the Fuji GFX 100. Similar to other GF-series lenses, it is weather-sealed to withstand dust and moisture.

Fujifilm designed the lens to minimize focus breathing, so it should be an excellent choice for both stills and video shooting. At 510 grams and 99.4 x 84mm, it will be a small and lightweight choice by medium format standards. The lens will be priced at $1,699 MSRP and it will be available in late July or early August.

Below is the full press release from Fujifilm USA:

Fujifilm Launches FUJINON GF30mmF3.5 R WR Lightweight, High Resolution Lens Valhalla, N.Y., June 30, 2020 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the launch of the FUJINON GF30mmF3.5 R WR (GF30mmF3.5 R WR), a wide-angle prime lens with a focal length equivalent of 24mm (in the 35mm film format) for the FUJIFILM GFX System of large-format digital cameras. With its dust and weather-resistant design, the GF30mmF3.5 R WR caters to a variety of shooting styles including landscapes, architecture, as well as casual snapshots on the move. “This lens is a great compliment to our existing series of GF lenses and gives image-makers a great wide-angle option for landscapes, architecture, or wide environmental portraits,” said Victor Ha, senior director, marketing and product management with the Electronic Imaging Division of FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “We are really excited to see the images our community will make with this lens.” Main product features:

Image quality

The lens consists of thirteen lens elements in ten groups, including two aspherical elements and two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements. The high-performance lens groups are positioned to control various aberrations, especially distortion to which wide-angle lenses are prone, to achieve edge-to-edge sharpness. The lens is able to resolve an impressive amount of detail, compatible with 100MP sensors — “enabling the photographer to re-create the atmosphere of each scene with a sense of visual honesty and feeling,” said Ha. Portability

This compact lens weighs approximately 18 ounces (510g) and measures 3.9 inches (99.4mm) with a maximum diameter of 3.3 inches (84mm). In addition, the slim design balances well on a GFX System camera, making it a perfect lens to carry on-the-go. Performance

The new GF30mmF3.5 R WR lens uses an internal focusing system, offering fast and quiet autofocus (AF). Focus breathing is just 0.05%, making it a great lens for recording video. Like all of Fujifilm’s lenses in the GF family, the GF30mmF3.5 R WR incorporates Fujifilm’s optical design and production technology processes to achieve a sub-micron level precision lens surface. This allows the lens to bring out the full potential of the FUJIFILM GFX 50S and GFX 50R mirrorless digital cameras, as well as the 100MP image sensor of the FUJIFILM GFX 100. Durability

The lens is sealed at nine locations to make it dust and weather-resistant. It can also be used in temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C), offering photographers peace-of-mind when shooting in inclement weather or dusty environments. The GF30mmF3.5 R WR lens will be available in late July or early August in the U.S. and Canada for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of USD $1699.95 and CAD $2299.00. For more information, visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en- us/products/lenses/gf30mmf35-r-wr/

