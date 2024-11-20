Four Sigma Lenses for Canon RF Have Arrived

It wasn’t just Sony that had a big day yesterday! Sigma also announced the arrival of four APS-C lenses for the Canon RF mount: a 16mm f/1.4, 23mm f/1.4, 30mm f/1.4, and 56mm f/1.4. These fast prime lenses bring the total number of Sigma RF lenses up to six – all APS-C so far.

I wrote about these lenses back in April and talked about what they might mean for Canon going forward. It’s no secret that Canon has been very slow to allow third-party autofocus lenses for their EOS R system, and I don’t need to re-hash all those details here. But I will say that I hope this marks a positive step toward a more open RF mount. I’d like to see some of the best third-party full-frame lenses available for Canon users one day, like the Sigma 14mm f/1.4 Art or the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8.

The other two existing Sigma lenses for the RF mount are the Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC and 18-50mm f/2.8 DC. With this set of six, Sigma has completed the miniature roadmap that they published in April. Whether we will get more Sigma RF lenses any time soon remains to be seen.

In any case, regarding the specific lenses released today, they look like very promising options for Canon APS-C shooters. Light, bright primes are always welcome in my book. And since Canon already has a great APS-C camera with IBIS (the 33-megapixel EOS R7), there is potential here for an excellent travel photography kit.

Sigma says that the 16mm and 23mm lenses will be available on January 23rd. The 30mm and 56mm lenses will be available even sooner, on December 5.

I’ve listed the specifications and prices of all four lenses below. If you plan to order any of these lenses, you can support Photography Life by pre-ordering with our affiliate links.

Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC

Full Name: Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary

Mount Type: Canon RF (also available for M4/3, Canon EF-M, Sony E, Leica L, Fuji X, and Nikon Z)

Focal Length: 16mm prime

Angle of View (APS-C): 79° 54′

Maximum Aperture: f/1.4

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 67mm

Lens Elements: 16

Lens Groups: 13

Special Elements: 2 aspherical, 2 special low dispersion (SLD), 3 FLD elements

Super Multilayer Coating: Yes

Fluorine Coated Front Element: No

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Focus

Function Buttons: None

Switches: None

Focus Motor: Stepping motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 25 cm / 9.8 inches

Maximum Magnification: 0.1x (1:10 magnification)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 90 × 72 mm (3.6 x 2.8 inches)

Weight: 415 g (0.91 lbs)

MSRP: $489

Lowest Sale Seen: $414 in other mounts (Pre-order here)

Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC

Full Name: Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary

Mount Type: Canon RF (also available for Sony E, Leica L, and Fuji X)

Focal Length: 23mm prime

Angle of View (APS-C): 60° 30′

Maximum Aperture: f/1.4

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 52mm

Lens Elements: 13

Lens Groups: 10

Special Elements: 2 aspherical, 3 special low dispersion (SLD)

Super Multilayer Coating: Yes

Fluorine Coated Front Element: No

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Focus

Function Buttons: None

Switches: None

Focus Motor: Stepping motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 25 cm / 9.8 inches

Maximum Magnification: 0.14x (1:7.3 magnification)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 77 × 69 mm (3.0 x 2.7 inches)

Weight: 345 g (0.76 lbs)

MSRP: $599

Lowest Sale Seen: $549 in other mounts (Pre-order here)

Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC

Full Name: Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary

Mount Type: Canon RF (also available for M4/3, Canon EF-M, Sony E, Leica L, Fuji X, and Nikon Z)

Focal Length: 30mm prime

Angle of View (APS-C): 48° 12′

Maximum Aperture: f/1.4

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 52mm

Lens Elements: 9

Lens Groups: 7

Special Elements: 2 aspherical, 1 high-refractive index

Super Multilayer Coating: Yes

Fluorine Coated Front Element: No

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Focus

Function Buttons: None

Switches: None

Focus Motor: Stepping motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 30 cm / 11.8 inches

Maximum Magnification: 0.14x (1:7.3 magnification)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 71 × 69 mm (2.8 x 2.7 inches)

Weight: 285 g (0.63 lbs)

MSRP: $369

Lowest Sale Seen: $289 in other mounts (Pre-order here)

Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC