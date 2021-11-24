Few Spots Left for Death Valley and Jordan Workshops

We have had a couple of cancellations for the Death Valley Workshop that’s taking place in early January of 2022. If you would like to join us in this adventure, I recommend signing up as soon as possible, as these spots will fill up quick. To sign up for the workshop, please see the Workshop Registration page, and if you want to find out more about the workshop and our detailed schedule, please click on the image below:

If you are looking for an adventure of a lifetime with incredible photo opportunities, we have one spot available in our Jordan / Dubai photography workshop that’s taking place in March of 2022. To sign up for this workshop, please see the Jordan Workshop Registration Page. And if you want to find out more about the workshop, please click on the image below:

If you have any questions about these workshops, please let us know in the comments section below.

For those of our readers from the USA, Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!