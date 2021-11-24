Photography Life

Few Spots Left for Death Valley and Jordan Workshops

Join us for incredible experiences in Death Valley NP and Jordan / Dubai in 2022!

We have had a couple of cancellations for the Death Valley Workshop that’s taking place in early January of 2022. If you would like to join us in this adventure, I recommend signing up as soon as possible, as these spots will fill up quick. To sign up for the workshop, please see the Workshop Registration page, and if you want to find out more about the workshop and our detailed schedule, please click on the image below:

Death Valley Workshop

If you are looking for an adventure of a lifetime with incredible photo opportunities, we have one spot available in our Jordan / Dubai photography workshop that’s taking place in March of 2022. To sign up for this workshop, please see the Jordan Workshop Registration Page. And if you want to find out more about the workshop, please click on the image below:

Jordan Photography Workshop

If you have any questions about these workshops, please let us know in the comments section below.

For those of our readers from the USA, Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!

About Nasim Mansurov

Nasim Mansurov is the author and founder of Photography Life, based out of Denver, Colorado. He is recognized as one of the leading educators in the photography industry, conducting workshops, producing educational videos and frequently writing content for Photography Life. You can follow him on Instagram and Facebook. Read more about Nasim here.

