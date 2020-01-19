Photographing the 10 Elements of Composition

For this week’s video, which I published a couple days ago on Youtube, I went to Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado in an attempt to photograph the ten elements of composition in 24 hours.

It’s the first time I’ve done this sort of video so far, and I had fun with it. If you’ve never seen the Great Sand Dunes before, you’d be surprised at just how big they are. The tallest is a whopping 750 feet tall (230 meters), and it certainly feels like it when you’re climbing up!

I’m still working out the best ratio between videos like this rather than standard tutorials from the studio. What I can say is that we’ll be doing more challenge type videos in the future, because I think they’re a good way to explain and teach concepts without coming across as too dry.

Anyway, if you want to see the videos on time (every Friday afternoon), I highly recommend subscribing to our channel. It looks like a lot of Photography Life readers have done so already, but if you haven’t, now’s the time. I can’t guarantee that I’ll post a separate article on PL’s homepage every time I publish a video, because I don’t want to spam our non-video-watchers every week.

So, without further ado, here’s this week’s video on the ten elements of composition in photography:

I also recommend checking out the article I published on this topic in 2018, in case you missed it.

And let me know below (or on Youtube under the video) if you have any feedback! Same goes if you have a preference for more field-based videos like this, studio tutorials, composition/creativity videos, and so on. The one thing I’m not planning to do is gear reviews, especially “gear war” clickbait, because there’s enough of that already :)