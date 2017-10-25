DxO Now Owns Nik Software

These past couple weeks have been a roller coaster for photography software. For some companies, the past couple years have been a roller coaster, too — Nik software in particular. In May of 2017, Google (which had owned Nik software since 2012) announced they were ceasing new developments on the program. No new features, bug fixes, or guaranteed support for updated operating systems. That happened just a couple months after making the software completely free. Justifiably, Google’s decision to end developments disappointed many photographers who relied on the software, and who happily would have paid for further updates. Today, though, there is some cautiously good news: DxO, the company behind DxO OpticsPro (which — also as of today — is now called DxO PhotoLab), announced that they bought Nik from Google. On top of that, they announced the development of a new version of the Nik Collection planned for mid-2018. If you use Nik software as part of your workflow, what does this mean for you?
1) The Good News
Here’s the most important line in DxO’s press release:
DxO plans to continue development of the Nik Collection. The current version will remain available for free on DxO’s dedicated website, while a new version is planned for mid-2018.
On balance, this seems like a very good development, although it’s worth having some caution before embracing the news all-out.
For most photographers, the main thing is that the Nik Collection will continue to exist with future updates, which, before today, very few people expected. Based upon the wording of the press release — a “new version” for mid-2018 — it also sounds as though we’re going to get some additional in-depth features in the coming months. Not bad.
Personally, I use the Nik Collection to edit some of my trickier landscape photos. It offers an extra set of sliders compared to what you’d find in software like Lightroom or Capture One, and the U-point technology (which lets you apply selective edits) is a great tool as well. Although it has some competitors on the market, such as Topaz, it’s no secret that a lot of photographers use Nik in their workflow.
Also: Less publicized in the photography community is that DxO changed the name of their flagship software from “DxO OpticsPro” to “DxO PhotoLab.” The big difference? U-Point technology. DxO now allows local adjustments in their software, and it’s a direct result of their acquisition of Nik.
(DxO sounded practically giddy about this new development in their short FAQ for DxO PhotoLab: “Today with the integration of local adjustments including a famous technology, and a big announcement to be official very soon, it was time for us to change the name into DxO PhotoLab.”)
- The big takeaway: If Nik software is crucial or important for your photography, you should be very happy by this development. In some shape or form, it now has a safer future.
2) The Ambiguous News
There’s still a lot of uncertainty so far.
Uncertainty isn’t always bad — we’ll have to wait and see. But it’s best to exercise caution at first, because no one knows exactly what DxO is planning to do with the company they just acquired.
It’s possible that they’re planning to keep the standalone Nik Collection available for photographers to enjoy (and perhaps fixing some bugs over time), while spending more effort on the new DxO PhotoLab. The U-Point technology might just be the beginning, and the “new version” they advertise could be available only to DxO PhotoLab buyers.
It’s also possible that, several years down the road, they’ll scrap the standalone version of Nik completely after shifting its technologies to DxO PhotoLab. Or, they might do what Google did and stop updating it entirely. That would leave us back to square one (where your downloaded version of Nik software still works, but you can’t expect any updates or bug fixes over time).
On the other hand, they could release a revamped Nik Collection some time next year, but charge a price to buy it standalone. That’s not inherently a bad thing, either. They just bought a popular technology from Google for, presumably, a decent sum. Software development is expensive, and vast improvements to the Nik Collection are likely to (deservedly) have a price tag attached. But what sort of major update would we see? That remains an open question.
If this seems like a lot of speculation, that’s because it is. All that DxO has said so far about future development is, essentially, that there will be future development. We don’t know what direction they’re going, except that they’ve already started using U-Point technology in their DxO PhotoLab software. I strongly doubt that’s the only thing they’ll do with this acquisition.
Most likely, whatever route they choose will work great for some photographers, and not as well for others. For all I know, they’re working on a fully-fledged Lightroom competitor with great organizational and cataloging features, and they want Nik’s technologies in their new program. That would be extremely interesting.
Or, they simply could have acquired it for the same reason Google did — to implement some of Nik’s proprietary technologies into their own software, and not really prioritize the standalone Nik collection or develop new features.
Most likely, the final result will be somewhere in the middle. And that’s still good news! Even if upgrades to the Nik Collection cost money, it’s still better than not having that option in the first place. The Nik software you already have on your computer (or that you can download for free from DxO) is likely to keep working for a long time. However, it might be a bit premature to celebrate wholeheartedly, since we really don’t yet know what the future of Nik will be.
3) How to Download Nik Software
Just like with Google, DxO currently is offering Nik software as a free download. However, I had a few issues with their website earlier.
In theory, you can go to the new DxO/Nik website, enter your email address, and receive links to download the software. I tried doing this on multiple computers with several different email addresses, and the links never arrived in my inbox. (I did check my spam mail, as well.) This is definitely temporary (or just an issue for me).
My hope is that inputting your email address doesn’t auto-subscribe you to DxO’s mailing list. I’m sure I’ll find out within the next week or so — I’ll either get a dozen identical newsletters to all my email addresses, or none at all. We’ll see.
I checked the original Google link to download the Nik Collection, and you can still download it there if the DxO site isn’t working for you.
Update: The DxO link now works for me. A few others have reported issues getting their email to arrive, but it seems like most people are not having a problem.
4) Conclusion
There are still plenty of unknowns here. We don’t yet know how DxO plans to continue with Nik’s technology, or even if they’ll continue offering a free standalone in the upcoming years. We also don’t know the pricing structure for future upgrades, or if you need to be using DxO OpticsPro in order to access any of these new developments. All we know is that there will be an update to the Nik Collection in mid-2018, and the U-Point technologies are already in the new DxO PhotoLab software.
Despite the uncertainty, there’s more good in this announcement than bad. Nik is back in the hands of the photography community, and it seems highly likely that new features will arrive some time next year (paid or not). At worse, if you end up disliking whatever direction DxO takes, this announcement means there’s no change for you. You still have access to the free, standalone Nik software, just like you did before this news.
So, on the whole, I’m happy about this development — and cautiously optimistic that DxO will take the Nik Collection back in the right direction for photographers. My strong assumption is that DxO acquired Nik for a good reason, more than just adding U-Points to DxO OpticsPro. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly what it is.
This was a great strategic acquisition for DxO! As they looked to further develop DxO Optics Pro the obvious next step was to add local editing tools. By sourcing them from Nik they have bought huge brand awareness and a respected tool set in one move. As a long time DxO user I’m very pleased!
Mark, yes, I suspect that existing DxO users will be happiest by this development! And other photographers will likely be glad as well — Nik is a very good product, and now it has a safer future (even if we don’t know exactly where DxO will take it next).
As a long time DxO user AND a more recent Nik Colour Efex Pro user (for selective editing/finishing purposes) I am more than pleased – I am absolutely delighted and excited !
Why did Google buy Nik, then abandon so quickly? Help me understand the business objective please… Was it to squash competition? What about “…do no evil…”?
It was not for reasons of competition — Google is too big for that. Instead, Google built their Snapseed app largely on Nik technologies, and it has become a big hit for mobile photography (not at the level of Instagram, but still huge). As enjoyable as the professional photography world is, we’re not nearly lucrative enough for Google to waste effort on developing software just for us. So, once they acquired Nik’s technology for their app, they ceased developments and offered it for free.
Snapseed had already been developed at Nik before Google purchased them. In fact there was initially a desktop version as well but Google killed it off soon after the Nik acquisition.
For the technology and people behind it.
It certainly helped google in SnapSeed and the success we know for the Pixel smartphone.
Its interesting that not all the snapseed features are available in the google photos app. I would have assumed it would be great to offer all that killer functionality – unless they are trying to dumb it down to make it more convenient for the average end user.
Do you have any info on, if this nix / snapseed tech was used in the new photo SOC on the pixel 2.
To me this looks very promising. I’m already DxO Optics Pro so L’ll upgrade to this new version.
Now L need to find a good DAM to work with DxO and I’m set for the next couple of years. :-)
If you need a good DAM, you should take a close look at IMatch 2017 www.photools.com. A very large set of features, and it works transparently with DxO Pro/PhotoLab.
Windows only. :-(
Used U-point from the old Nikon NX-2 stuff until Google bought them out and Nikon had to discontinue support.
This will work for me as I have been using OPtix Pro (now up to 11) since the end of NX-2.
Good to hear the news. Thanks for the update.
Thanks for your article. Love the U-point technology in the Nik Collection plug-ins. Especially love Silver Efex Pro2. Hoping that both will continue to be available as Windows operating systems, Adobe software, and hardware changes. Don’t mind paying for it. Just am not anxious to totally change my workflow.
As a long-time DXO and NIK user, this is great news for me! I was wondering how DXO were going to progress. We now have an excellent RAW converter complete with a great image manipulation package.
As a long time DxO user (Now using DxO Optics Pro 11 Elite), will DxO PhotoLab be an upgrade to OpticsPro 11, or is it entirely new product to be purchased once again?
When I looked at “My Account” on Dxo.com, we can upgrade for $69.
It is a new software called PhotoLab with Nik already built in. You can download the trail to check it out or watch a video here
www.dxo.com/us/ph…o-photolab
Great article thanks, I have Free Nik and like others used it on occasion with Nikon’s software.
I suspect when Google announced they wouldn’t support Nik any longer they had already sold it to DXO. How else would DXO have it in Photo Labs already? That’s a good thing, probably. I’ll now take DXO more seriously and give it a try as a replacement for Lightroom. Although I’ll have to keep something else around to work with all the Fuji files I have…. argh. (assuming I keep DXO).
Do you believe that any possible update to the NIK collection will still operate as a Lightroom plugin so that you can open files directly from Lightroom? I assume that the existing version of NIK works with Lightroom classic. Has anyone tried? I would assume that eventually DXO would want to include the NIK features in DXO which would be fine with me and strong motivation to go with DXO so long as it still integrates with ith Lightroom workflow. As irritated as I am about the death of standalone Lightoom I still think it offers the best workflow and the ould not want to loose the inv investment I have in my catalog.
1) Nikon asleep at the switch yet again! Unbelievable.
– lose NIK to Google and scrape NX-2…. huge mistake
– NX-D is a laughable piece of useless garbage…. G A R B A G E! Period.
Then, when the opportunity presents itself for redemption, lose it again to DXO.
WOW, how stupid can you be?
2) The GOOD NEWS IS …. well, we hope, NIK is back. Best software on the market. I just love it, still use it. Thank God, a Photography oriented company bought it and is bringing it back! THANK YOU, DXO!
Why did Google buy it in the first place?
To take the code for their other products. Now, they don’t need it any more, so sell off the shell. You can be sure they kept the code they wanted to keep and got rid of the reset to recoup the investment. Smart.
Nikon Japan ….. you are FOOLS! You have state of the art cameras and GARBAGE SOFTWARE. Don’t kid yourselves here, you missed the BOAT again!
Now, you can go beg DXO to fix NX-2 for you. FOOLS!
Capture NX-D is not garbage at all. It is still the only converter to render colours from NEFs accurately. I agree it was a huge step backwards from Capture NX 2 which was not only a great RAW converter but thanks to the U-Points and the integration of Color Efex Pro 3 a very capable image editor, at least for my needs. So, with DxO integrating and developing the entire Nik Collection, I hope that my dream of a Capture NX 3 will come true.
Only someone who never got deep into NX-D would arbitrarily call it trash without mentioning why he is justified for such derision. It has some very good capabilities. I use it almost exclusively. While I could surely do more with Photoshop or Corel (which i own), I’m not trying to create something vastly different than what I saw, only enhance it a bit. It does this well.
I agree Nikon should listen to their customers, a LOT more. They are part of the Mitsubishi family of companies and unfortunately, have the same arrogant attitude that they know best. This is why they cannot respond quickly to unforeseen issues. Consider the extremely lengthy period where they ignored the D600 shutter problem, eventually fixing them for free, but only after ticking off a lot of customers!
So am I! It was the first thing that came in my minds when I read this news.
Yes, I agree, it is shame that Nikon have not done anything to really create a software for all of us.
Nikon has always botched software. I wouldn’t trust them to not mess it up. Although it’s contrary to their ethos, they would be better off with strategic partnerships with full support rather than go it alone yet again.
For the most accurate colors out of your Nikon camera you have to use Capture NX-D . Lightroom can come close but you need a lot of editing. If you use the settings in your camera, like active d-lighting and picture controls, properly you need only very little editing with NX-D. I do the basic conversion to tiff with Capture NX-D and further tweaking with any other editing software. This gives me structural better results than with Lightroom. The only downside is that 16 bit tiffs are huge (for me no D850, with the original Nikon software the results with my D750 are just fantastic and 24 mp is already more than I need!).
Fred, you are an irritating juvenile. How old are you? 4?
The Download button on the link works fine. It downloads nikcollection-full-1.2.11.exe
I tried to download using the Google link you provided and it perfectly works. Maybe too many people tried yesterday at the same time.
It works now for me too. Not sure what was up yesterday.
If DXO integrates Nik in their DXO software this is not a bad thing IMO. Before NIK was integrated completely in Capture NX2 which had the huge advantage that the effects were added directly to the raw files so you did not have to convert first. This could make DXO a much more interesting alternative for Lightroom. For now NIK is in my workflow a perfect companion to Capture NX-D which together gives me easily better results than with Lightroom.
Technically the u-points were not rendered in raw but when you did a “layer” outside the base conversion section in NX and NX2 you were doing it in a pixel layer over the raw. So no real advantages there.
Still easier to use and you do not need to convert to the huge 16bit tiff files first.
Well, usability is a bit in the eye of the beholder. I agree about a 16 bit tiff but modifiying the NEF always seemed risky to me as well. When they finally fixed the speed issues at the end it was nice but time had passed it by.
It’s already implemented in their new version. Other name though; DxO PhotoLab
Hmmm! It looks like this is a completely new piece of software. I can’t find any suggestion of an upgrade to DXO11. In fact, I can’t find any mention of it on their web-site – or the forum. I did check that this wasn’t April 1st!
Another great marketing strategy to get people to buy – and why not? Unfortunately, my usual method of upgrading every other year will have to be re-considered as I’ve only just upgraded to DXO ver11. DXO, however, have usually been fair about pricing their upgrades so here’s hoping we won’t have to pay the full price for this version – and not on subscription! As an existing user, (from version 4) I look forward with interest to an email from DXO, offering me the new version at a discount. Alan
If you purchased OpticsPro on or after September 1st, you can get PhotoLab for free. Otherwise the upgrade is $69.00.
If you login to the DxO site and try to buy PhotoLab you will be shown an upgrade price from your current DxO product.
But not if you live in Australia or Canada!!
I live in Canada and I upgraded to PhotoLab for US$69. I signed into my DxO account and went to my list of currently owned software and the upgrade was listed.
Yeah it is listed for me too but I can’t insert Australia for country and it won’t proceed – I just noticed in my country dropdown that Canada was not listed – was it for you or did you find a work around? I have queries on board with DxO so hoping for some good news – best wishes – Fred
I’m in Australia, and I’ve successfully upgraded (from OpticsPro 11) to the new PhotoLab – at US$69, being the discounted price for existing DxO users.
The link you need to access the discounted upgrade price is My Account, which is “hidden” under the Shop-menu … (it took me a while to discover it too).
John M
Thanks John – I had done all that – tried again tonight and (lol) I was able to complete the purchase!
Thank you Sirraj and Mark. I have now found the link. Now to download the trial.
I am a very dedicated fan to NIK. I cannot stress how important has been for me to use this software that IMHO, there is nothing out there better than NIK. The U-point technology is something that I appreciate more than anything else because of the freedom to apply whatever changes you want to make to your photo without altering the entire picture.
For me, Silver Efex is the only one that I use for my black and white pictures and I will be very sad if for any reason they decide not to keep it the way it is now. I do hope that they develop this software and improve it without touching the U-point technology. I did acquire NIK way before Google bought it, so I paid a lot of money for and I hope they respect that so if for any reason they develop it and ask for money to upgrade it to the new version, again, I do hope they do not charge the same amount to all of us who paid the full price long ago. Crossing my fingers here !
Regarding downloading the free Nik software from DxO/Nik, just subscribe to their newsletter, then request the Nik software, voila!
Fantastic news, I love the Nik collection.
Does this or will this affect Snapseed? I love it!
Further question: why would Google want Nik and Snapseed in the first place? They ignored Nik but used the technology for Snapseed. And who updated and improved Snapseed? Google engineers? DxO?
Like many others in the photo community I started using the Nik plugins when Capture NX was a Nikon/Nik product. Some time late I migrated to using it with Photoshop and was OK up to CC2017. I have just updated to CC2018 and find the the Nik plug-ins don’t work – they appear to allow you to do the image editing and when you come to save PS crashes with none of the editing saved. That said there is not a lot of sense in the free download. Let us hope that DxO integrates Nik software with both Photoshop and PhotoLab (which I can’t upgrade from DxO11 as Australia doesn’t exist in the DxO atlas).
Waiting with baited breath I am. :-)
This link may help … after copying the plug-ins from PS2017 to plug-ins PS2018 it worked for me on my Mac
forums.adobe.com/thread/2396932
In order to download, one can olso use this link :
www.google.com/nikcollection/
I’ve just now been able to download from/
Tried to download from the DxO site. Same experience. Did not work.
Ben, I tried it again, and it now works for me. Not sure what’s up, but you might consider trying it again.
I just tried the dxo download link and it sent me an email. The email will ask you to confirm subscription to the mailing list first before the download link is provided to you.
I’m happy for all those who use DxO for everything I’ve heard about it is that it is an outstanding product. BUT…..it can’t handle Fuji’s X-Trans files and I get the impression that they aren’t about to fix that anytime soon. I surely wish they would for I’m at the end of my rope with Adobe. : ((
I have been wondering what would happen to Silver Effects. Definitely one of the top features of NIK. Since I frequently use textures and distortion in post processing, I was fearful that the Toy Camera effects would soon be lost. Topaz has some effects similar but I have not found any true replacement.
I hope the new version lets us hide those presets (in Analog Efex and Color Efex) that make your image look like a slide that Aunt Ethel has kept in her attic since 1967. What’s with that? I’d like to see presets that make your image look like Kodachrome or Velvia.
These film simulation presets are already available in DxO. You don’t need to use Nik to access it.
I downloaded the Nik bundle right after the announcement Google was offering it free, and used it now and then – especially the grayscale and noise reduction components. When Google announced it was shutting Nik down, I checked to see if there was some newer version I’d missed in the interim. Nope. The latest Windows download has exactly the same version number as what was on offer Day 1 of Google’s free offer.
The comment above, that Google built its (very good) mobile app Snapseed on Nik, seems to have it right – Google never had any interest in further development of Nik per se. We’ll see if the new buyer develops the Nik packages or just wants the intellectual property for other purposes, as Google did.
we can still download from google for now : www.google.com/intl/…ollection/
button link is up right
I’m happy as I have the complete Nik Collection, but like many, I’ll wait and see the details next year on how a current user is going to be able to continue with the Nik Collection.
I love that your site ads show that Google’ Nik Software is now FREE! while right next to it is an ad saying Nik Software Suite- Now $149.
Really nice to have such up to date information…
Coline, those are not ads — they are “related articles” that we have written in the past about Nik software. So, you are right, they are not up to date, by definition!
The article saying Nik is now free was written in 2016, and the article with the $149 price was written in 2013 (and updated in March of 2017 because one of the images had stopped showing up). This new article is the most up to date of all, since it deals with information released yesterday. Hope that helps.
WOW WOW WOW! I just install the new DxO_PL version with the POWERFUL NIK U-POINT.
Incredible tool. Like the old U-Point but with more adjustments choices.
DxO and Nik are incredible merge. Very happy with DxO_PL
So have I, but I cannot see where I can access the NIK Collection from within Photolab. I would have expected a way to use them now that they own the software, perhaps with the next update?
Good news IMO. DxO is an excellent company and I am sure they will do an excellent job of upgrading it. Undoubtedly, I will be a customer.
will this free nik collection from DXO work in windows 10?
Yes !
It’s crashing my LRCC and PSCC after a couple days. I’ve done the uninstall/reinstall until I’m blue in the face. I’ve downloaded from the google site. Maybe I should try it from the new one?
I have been using NIK for years. My last download was probably two years ago. Should I do another download now or stay with what I have now?
I have used NIK for several years. My last download of the collection was one year ago. Should I do another update now or run with what I have noe?
Just upgraded my elite license for 69$us
Didn’t quite a few Nik employees join Macphun in 2013?
www.sandiegouniontribune.com/busin…story.html
macphun.com/blog/…-of-an-era
Maybe that’s why Luminar is so similar to Color Efex Pro in some regards.
Will be interesting to see what DxO makes out of it. U-point in DxO is really a great new feature.
I find it a great news. I’ve been using DxO OpticsPro for some years as my main RAW developer. I tested it against Lightroom at the beginning and there were no comparison between regarding treating RAW files. The adoption of the U-point technology will, however, reduce the gap to the rest of the workflow parts. Let’s see what is coming later.
Sorry, a bit late, but will Nik suite be available to access from within DxO Photolab? I have upgraded to Photolab, but cannot find any links within the menus to access the Nik plug-ins. Am I missing something please?
No, the Nik suite sliders are not available within DxO Photolab — just the U-point technology. Though, it is possible that a future update will make Nik’s sliders work within Photolab.
Thank you Spencer for that clarification.
So I have really two different questions, well I guess technically 3. I’ll start with the DxO questions
1) I recently acquired DxO Optics Pro 11 Essential for free via a news story link (www.dxo.com/us/pr…hotography), over all it seems very similar to Lightroom (I have 4.4) but the main thing I seem be unable to find is the equivalent to the Highlights, Shadows, Whites, Darks sliders found in the LR basic panel (not to be confused with the same options found in the tone curve panel). All I see are the corresponding tone sliders in Optics Pro 11, am I missing something or is there not a comparable functions in Optics Pro11 Essential?
2) I just recently installed the Nik collection after installing Optics Pro11 Essential to find that Optics Pro11 is not a compatible host application. Is that only the case with the essential version, or is it not compatible outside of PhotoLab? Additionaly, having never used Nik before how would I use it from/with Lightroom 4.4?
3) In Optics Pro 11 Essential, when exporting JPGs can I rename the entire batch of files like I did in Lightroom?
hmm