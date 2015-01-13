DxO ClearView Anti-Haze Adjustment First Impressions

The purpose of this article is to share my initial impressions of the DxO ClearView anti-haze function which is contained in the Elite Version of DxO OpticsPro 10 software. As many Photography Life readers know, I’ve been using DxO OpticsPro as my main RAW processor for some time. I started out using DxO OpticsPro 8, then upgraded to 9 in order to get the PRIME noise reduction function, then upgraded again to OpticsPro 10 in order to get speed improvements with PRIME, some enhanced Smart Lighting presets, and the new ClearView anti-haze function. With each upgrade I felt my money was well spent.
To address haze issues the DxO ClearView function is designed to recover and reconstitute the black point within the elements of an image. It then uses that to help improve contrast, details and hues in the image. The results can be quite dramatic as you can see in the following before and after comparison of an image I took at Bryce Canyon National Park.
First, here is an out-of-camera jpeg.
Next is the final image processed from the RAW file using DxO OpticsPro 10 with its new DxO ClearView anti-haze function.
I’ve been using the new DxO ClearView function for a couple of months now and I’ve found it to be a very useful feature, primarily for landscape and cityscape images where haze is present. This powerful function is controlled by one slider in DxO OpticsPro 10 and when used it makes a number of coordinated adjustments. As a result it needs to be applied with some care, and in my view should not be considered to be ‘standard’ adjustment that a photographer would apply to all images.
I’ve found it can be a very helpful tool when processing more than just landscape images. Almost any image that is suffering from a haze-like appearance in terms of weak blacks, low contrast, poorly defined details and weak colour saturation can benefit from the use of this function. For example, I’ve had some good results with bird and animal images. The two rhinoceros in this out-of-camera jpeg is a typical image to which I would apply the DxO ClearView adjustment when processing a RAW file.
The results below were achieved after running the corresponding RAW file through my standard process of OpticsPro 10 (this time using the DxO ClearView function), then exporting a DNG file into CS6 and Nik Suite for some final tweaks.
A closer examination and comparison of 100% crops helps to demonstrate the effects of DxO ClearView. Here is a crop of the original OOC jpeg.
And, here is a 100% crop of the finished image produced using the RAW file and using the DxO ClearView function.
What I like about DxO ClearView is that it allows me to make dramatic improvements to images suffering from haze-like problems with one simple slider adjustment. That also helps reduce my time in making adjustments to try to rid an image of haze.
When a RAW file is opened up in DxO OpticsPro 10 the program makes some automatic adjustments including tone (DxO Smart Lighting), noise reduction, and the protection of saturated colours. If the lens used to produce the image is covered by the DxO Lens Softness function then some automatic adjustments will also be made in that area.
Since DxO ClearView can apply some very dramatic enhancements to an image it is important that the adjustments noted above are made before applying DxO ClearView. This can be done either manually or by using the Auto function. My preference is to always run my RAW files through Auto mode as I find it quick and easy.
The DxO ClearView slider is found in the right hand control column. This bank of adjustment options opens up in DxO OpticsPro 10 when the ‘Customize’ tab is clicked. As noted in the following screenshot above the default setting for DxO ClearView is ‘50’. When using this adjustment I always move the slider over to the far left and drop it, then start making some incremental adjustments by moving the slider to the right. Since a number of images attributes are being adjusted on a simultaneous basis I find it helpful to zoom in and out and inspect various areas of my image before finalizing my DxO ClearView adjustment value.
After setting DxO ClearView I usually set the value of the DxO Smart Lighting function as well, often by using one of the presets. I’ve found that this pair of functions can be very helpful to create my ‘foundation’ look.
Algorithms for the DxO Smart Lighting adjustment have changed from one version of OpticsPro software to the next. When using OpticsPro 10 you can choose from 3 presets (Slight, Medium and Strong) of the current algorithms. There are also options to choose the versions used in OpticsPro 7 or 9. Custom adjustment of DxO Smart Lighting is also possible.
After setting DxO ClearView and Smart Lighting I usually make some additional adjustments to Tone and Lens Softness to fine tune my image in DxO OpticsPro 10. Adjustments to other aspects like Contrast, Lens Softness, Sharpening, Saturation, Vibrance etc. should only be done after you have set DxO ClearView. I then export a DNG file into CS6, and into Nik for final tweaks.
The following three images help to demonstrate the effects of the DxO ClearView and Smart Lighting functions. First, let’s look at an out-of-camera jpeg of the entire image.
Now, let’s look at a 100% crop of the OCC jpeg…
The following image is the same 100% cop of a partially processed RAW file. I’ve set DxO ClearView to ‘70’ and DxO Smart Lighting to the ‘Strong’ preset.
You can see in the image above that just these two slider adjustments have made a significant impact on the image.
Below is a 100% crop the finished image after all DxO OpticsPro 10 adjustments were made and final tweaks were done to the DNG file in CS6 and Nik.
Here is a full frame view of the finished image. (Note: based on reader feedback I made one additional adjustment to the final image and have inserted a revised image in its place. I made a quick hue adjustment in CS6 and removed most of the green hue. I should have done this with the original image.)
Using the DxO ClearView function does come with some additional processing considerations. The digital noise in your image can increase quite a bit when using DxO ClearView and any dust specs on your camera’s sensor can become much more noticeable. As a result I always use the DxO PRIME noise reduction function for any images on which I’ve used DxO ClearView, regardless of the ISO at which they were originally shot. It is also a good idea to give your images a once over looking for dust specs that may not have been visible previously.
I’ve also noticed that if the DxO ClearView adjustment is done too aggressively some unusual circular banding can occur.
I certainly do not consider myself an expert in the use of DxO OpticsPro 10 and interested readers can find additional information and a number of tutorials on the DxO website. At the time of writing this article a free trial download was available on the DxO website.
Readers can also use the links provided to view more of my Images of Bryce Canyon National Park that were processed using the DxO ClearView function, or to get some additional details on using DxO ClearView when processing images of animals.
Technical Note: All images were shot hand-held. Images of rhinoceros and hippopotamus were shot with a Nikon D800 and Tamron 150-600 f/5-6.3 VC at the Metro Toronto Zoo. Images of Bryce Canyon National Park were shot with a Nikon D7000 and Nikkor 70-300 f/4.5-5.6 VR.
Article and all images Copyright Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, duplication, copying or adaptation of any kind is allowed without written consent.
Comments
Interesting read – thanks ! The effect looks similar to that achieved by the Photoshop plugin Topaz Adjust. Since I have DXO and Topaz I might try to compare thw two and see for myself how similar they are. Cheers, Marco.
Hi Marco,
Thanks for your comment. Comparing the two functions would be an interesting exercise.
Tom
I was a DXO user until I switched to Fuji X Trans . DXO resolutely refuse to support Fuji X Trans – I have discussed this with Hector Martinez ( at UK Focus Exhibition , NEC ) and whilst he agreed he could get ALL the necessary information from Fuji he will not support X Trans Cameras . I have switched to Capture Pro One which is exceptional with X Trans Files.
Yes it’s a shame that DXO refuse to support x-trans – I guess they won’t put the time into re-writing their algorithms to support x-trans, and I suppose this is based on them assuming their are not enough potential customers out there using x-trans. I agree, C1 does a good job with x-trans, though I think Adobe’s much maligned raw processors ACR and LR are actually not as bad as has been made out. I wish Fuji had worked with Phase One though, as I miss the in-camera film emulations (Astia, Velvia etc) which Adobe has in LR.
It’s not Fuji who did not work with Phase One regarding film emulations in C1 . I actually asked this question during a webinar and was told that they considered that such film emulations gave variable results for varying conditions ( Lighting , ISO etc ) and different Camera / Lens combinations . The presenter said that with careful use of the tools in C 1 that various film effects could be obtained. I shoot with in Camera emulations – using Classic Chrome a lot right now.
Hmm, that sounds like a bit of a BS answer on their part since C1 replicate some in-camera color variations for Canon and Nikon cameras…
They are all just BS excuses for companies not getting off their butts to support alternative cutting edge technology. If Fuji can produce consistent renderings for each of their emulations when considering this is only a small part of what they do (engineer and build numerous camera bodies, lenses etc.) you’d think a company like Phase One, DXO etc would be able to do it seeing image processing is their bread and butter.
Hi Kevin,
I image that DxO has done an initial cost/benefit analysis to determine if the potential investment in supporting the new Fuji cameras makes business sense for them. They likely have a good idea about what kind of market share they have of the world wide post processing software market and they should be able to get statistics on what share of the camera market Fuji has with their new sensor cameras.
For example, I was able to find stats on the Japanese market for 2014 and in terms of mirror-less camera sales in Japan Fuji isn’t in the top 3. The market leaders are: Olympus 28.9%, Sony 26.5%, and Panasonic 14.2%. Given that the overall world wide market share of Olympus is estimated to be under 8%, it would appear logical that Fuji would be an even a smaller overall player in the global camera market.
(As a side note…some business analysis have expressed concern about the longer term viability of Olympus and many other camera manufacturers with small market shares. Some have gone so far as to predict that only Canon, Nikon and Sony will ultimately survive. I think this may be an overly negative prediction. In terms of Olympus, there is added concern by analysts based on the company’s continued lack of profitability with its camera business.)
Of course the stats above are based on what I could find ‘for free’ on the web. I didn’t want to spend $69US to download an industry report to get estimates for camera market share out to 2018.
Anyway, after getting those basic facts, DxO could estimate their breakeven point in terms of the number of Fuji-related software sales they would need to cover their initial development costs. Then they would need to estimate what ongoing support would cost them. Basically they’d just look at their development costs and divide it by their anticipated margin per unit sale to Fuji owners to get their breakeven point, compare that against their market potential unit sales and decide if it made sense for them or not.
Just for fun I got my calculator and tumbled some numbers based on the following assumptions;
Fuji world wide camera market share = 5% (I gave them more than half of what Olympus has which still may be optimistic)
Annual photographic software sales (this is a total guess on my part but industry insiders would know. I assumed that P&S owners would not buy post processing software, users would not buy new software annually, and the market is primarily made up of DSLR and ILC owners) = 5,000,000 units
DxO Optics Pro market share (again just a guess on my part but I think Adobe would dominate the market) = 7.5%
Maximum market potential of Fuji version of OpticsPro 10 = 5,000,000 x 5.0% (Fuji market share) = 250,000 units x 7.5% (OpticsPro 10 market share) = 18,750 units
Estimated Margin on software sales = 8.0%. This is rounded up from the average software margin for all software types as estimated by NYU.
Let’s say it would cost DxO a minimum of $500,000 US to develop an all new software platform and testing regimen to support Fuji (again my estimate) and let’s use a ‘best case’ scenario that 50% of Fuji users would all buy the higher end version of DxO at about $200 US each, the other 50% would buy the standard software at $100 US.
So the best case scenario for margin would be an average of $12.00 US per copy. Based on development costs of $500,000 US and an average margin per sale of $12 DxO would need to sell 41,667 units to break even on their development costs to support Fuji.
Based on my earlier assumptions and estimates on the annual market potential for a Fuji version of OpticsPro 10 of 18,750 units, it simply would not make economic sense for DxO to pursue this part of the market as it would take them over 2 years just to cover their development costs, not to mention increased marketing efforts, and the costs for ongoing support. All of the this is obviously just hypothetical on my part. The point being I don’t believe that DxO has anything ‘against’ Fuji. It is just a simple business decision whether the costs to support Fuji make economic sense or not. If Fuji was a dominant market share player like Canon or Nikon, or a strong, emerging force like Sony, I imagine their decision may be different.
In the future, as more photographers see their ‘gear’ as an integrated system of camera bodies, lenses and software I believe that more and more will include software considerations in their overall buying decision when buying a new camera body.
Tom
Hi Thomas
Very detailed assessment and i agree with your conclusions . I do , however, think that Fuji CSC’s are gaining more market share all the time so DXO might live to regret their decision . I did a lot of research about Fuji RAW converters and it seems there are many software suppliers willing to support Fuji and in fact I was spoilt for choice with renditions as good as or even better than DXO – I just wish I’d never bought DXO in the first place !
Hi Kevin,
I think its great that you have found some excellent software choices to work with your Fuji! From what I have read the company is making some great cameras that are gaining a lot of fans. As the brand keeps growing, DxO may indeed change their mind.
Tom
Sorry …. While I think the Bryce shot shows worthwhile improvement, I don’t like the rhino or hippo shots. To my eye, they have the same ‘what was he/she thinking?’ look that bad HDR has. I’m not saying it looks like HDR, only that it looks incredibly overdone, and in the same bad taste as poorly applied HDR.
Hi JTW,
Thanks for expressing your opinion on the shots. I appreciate that many folks may not like individual shots.
Tom
I am a user of DxO Optics Pro and I like the rather neutral results.
I use a lot the “clear view” function, but I reduce greatly the effects by adjusting the value at very low levels (6-12). When I use clear view, I’m cautios not to exceed with micro-contrast and vibrancy; sometimes I impose negative values. Fortunately DxO offers numerous opportunities for manual adjustment, even if this slows down the workflow.
I think that Thomas wanted to give some examples of what the tool can do, not a manual of how it can be used. Moreover, because of the combination of “smart functions” and freedom of action left to the photographer, there isn’t a unique way to use the tool.
Hi Francesco,
Thanks for posting your additional insights on OpticsPro, it’s always great to have more input from other users. I’ve also found that on some images negative values are needed.
Tom
Is that a sponsored link to DXo? If so then it would reasonable for you to say so.
Hi MikeDF,
No, it is not a sponsored link to DxO.
Tom
Mr. Stirr,
I have been following you here on Photography Life for some time and I must say I am VERY impressed with your photography.
I own a Nikon D7100 and recently purchased a Nikon V2 with the 10-30 and 30-110mm lens kit. I just obtained a 70-300mm Nikon FX lens and FT-1 adapter too. I love the way I can now share my regular Nikon lenses with the V2.
I am a Lightroom user and use the NIK collection with it. Your articles have also opened my eyes to DxO Optics Pro which I tried for the 30 days and purchased.
Please keep up your findings and insights with all of these products. I know that you are providing a very valuable viewpoint which inspires others to experiment and find yet other paths to follow.
Thank you again for all of your work.
Hi Bob,
Thank you for your generous comment – it is most appreciated!
If you’re like me you’ll really enjoy the Nikon 1 V2…I now have 3 of them for my business. They are great, little cameras for video and so convenient to use for stills as well. Down the road you may find that you get bitten by the Nikon 1 bug and you may end up buying more Nikon 1 lenses!
When I bought my first V2 I had no intention on adding any Nikon 1 lenses as I initially viewed the camera as a good ‘second camera’ for video and as an inexpensive 2/7x teleconverter. Since that time I’ve added a lot of Nikon 1 gear and I must admit that unless I’m doing client work I usually grab for one of my V2’s first.
Tom
I still don’t understand why people get so worked up about websites like this one being sponsored, it’s not like you (or any of us) pay these guys a cent for all the great work they do and tremendous amount of time they invest into ensuring you (and I) have a pleasant and informative read. Ultimately it’s up to the individual to assess what product best serves their needs.
Hi Sam,
Thanks for your comment. It is always appreciated when readers participate in these forums. I think Mike was asking a fair question and I was pleased to clarify it for him. I went back onto my photo blog and clarified the link that was in another article.
Tom
While this process looks useful, I have to say the hippo shots looked over-the-top to me. I know such things are personal judgements, but it’s simply looking too unnatural.
Hi Spy Black,
Thanks for your comment. As you said, whether we individually like a particular shot or not is a matter of personal taste. The most important part of the article is the fact that when people use the DxO ClearView function they can use one slider to make significant improvements to an image.
Tom
Wow, Thomas, I truly admire your calm responses! Thank you so much for posting these real world examples of what ClearView can do. I’ve been quite excited to try it myself, as I’ve often been frustrated with how the haze is much more apparent in my photos than to my eye. It’s nice to have the ability to recover some of that contrast to make it more natural looking, or even to have the option to overdrive it for a whole other artistic effect. Thanks for your hard work.
Hi David,
Thanks for your comment and kind words – they’re appreciated! I’m glad you found the article useful.
Tom
I’ve found small doses of this can help many “flat” images. But it comes with the same caveats as tone-mapping. Halos around foliage are especially problematic, and of course, it’s easy to overdo. In general I find the Tonal Contrast tool in Nik Color Efex Pro 4 does much the same thing but with greater control and less risk of artifacts.
Hi Mark,
Thanks for your comment and the insight on Tonal Control in Nik. I’ll have a look at that adjustment.
Tom
Thanks, Thomas: I have been a sometime user of DxO but have become a much more dedicated user with the latest version and the Clear View haze reduction slider, which of course can be easily overdone. (By the way, I actually like the effect on the Hippos…). I still favor Capture One Pro not least because of the ability to use brushes and Local Adjustments/’Layers’, and in spite of a clunky file system, but the two programs are a good combination. Nice to have choices!
HI Gerald,
One of the shortcomings with DxO OpticsPro is the lack of ability to make spot adjustments – thanks for pointing that out.
Tom
I use a similar app called Clearview on my Android phone, which works very nicely in a similar fashion to this one. For my “real” photography I use an Oly. E-M5 and/ or a Nikon D7100, and now have the Tamron 150-600 (which I love BTW) and process the raw files in LR. Is there a similar plugin or app for LR, that has the same effect?
Thanks, Richard
Hi Richard,
I’ve never used LR so perhaps another reader can comment on your question.
Tom
The problem with this article for me is the question of who is it really aimed at? It’s too specific for someone who is not doing any processing to opt for DxO with any rationality. I would guess that someone already using DxO would probably know this. As a Lightroom user, I wonder if it’s any different from what you could easily do with clarity and vibrance. There will be alternative ways to do this in Lightroom, Nik, Capture One, Topaz and even Photoshop.
A more useful demonstration would be not to show how you can cut haze in one of those programs but which is easiest, which works best and which gives the most subtle results? Or even are they all much the same?
Perhaps the solution would be to make a RAW image available with a given deficiency (such as excess haze), offer readers to submit their
solutions and explain with illustrations what program they used and how they did it.
Murray,
from what I am seeing, DxO merely made the adjustment more accessible and easy-to-use for those who are not as proficient with regular post-processing tools, such as the Tone Curve. From what I am seeing, even a complete novice could use the feature, which is great in my opinion.
Hi Romanas,
Always good to hear from a fellow team member!
The ClearView function does affect a range of settings and I think many casual photographers looking to enhance their images with a minimum of fuss would find ClearView to be an easy-to-use single slider. Using ClearView and Smart Lighting as a two step adjustment may be all a lot of folks want or need.
Tom
Hello, Thomas!
Then I am correct, which is a relief since I know so little about DxO, I rarely even dare speak up :) It is so great you are covering that particular piece of software so extensively, as you can see from all the well-deserved compliments.
Hope you are doing well!
I’m still down towards the bottom of the learning curve…but doing my best with it – thanks for the encouragement.
Tom
Murray, I was thinking the same thing. That is about using the clarity & vibrance slider in LR.
Hi Murray,
We have been getting more reader interest in DxO OpticsPro over the past year or so and the intent of the article was to give folks who already have an interest in the program some insights on one of its new features. OpticsPro 10 was introduced last fall and it is the only version that has this feature in it so many current users of fairly current OpticsPro versions like 8 or 9 would not have any experience at all with this new feature.
Your idea about comparing software techniques is certainly a good one and perhaps other folks on the team here at Photography Life would be interested in taking up the challenge. Since I don’t use LR, Capture One and some of the other programs that many Photography Life readers use I’m not the guy to do this kind of article.
As far as getting similar results with other programs, it would be logical to assume that this would be possible. Based on information on the DxO website the ClearView function makes a series of coordinated changes that can effect a range of image attributes including contast, details, and hues so I would imagine that a number of sliders would need to be adjusted.
Tom
What I would love is for a guide on each feature of DXO to be written up.
The documentation on the DXO site is poor at best and largely aimed at the complete beginner.
The before and after pictures are more useful than completed pictures.
And even more useful is to take “messed up” pictures and detail how each of the settings can be used to fix certain aspects. Something similar has been done before but was too convoluted using multiple programs. Just take one illustrative picture and demonstrate an aspect of DXO. Then repeat. That would be a tremendously helpful resource. There are other nuances, such as applying Clearview makes skin tones ugly, but what if you want a clear background and nice skin tones? Do you come down on the microcontrast, etc.? These are useful approaches that would be illustrative.
Hi manhattanboy,
There are a number of post processing articles on Photography Life that various team members have written. While most of them are about Lightroom I think there are some great insights that can be applied to other software platforms.
At the end of the day I think 90% of what most of the software programs do is pretty much the same. Sliders may be called different names but the problem/solution is pretty common between all platforms. In many cases various slider names are identical and function in similar ways.
You make a good point about ClearView and its use on portraits…that would be a mismatch and other adjustments outside of ClearView would be a better solution.
DxO OpticsPro 10 does not allow for spot adjustments and is best used for global corrections to RAW files. I don’t use Lightroom but I believe that OpticsPro 10 now has functionality where users can do their RAW processing in OpticsPro then export directly into Lightroom for additional adjustments.
Tom
I downloaded a trial version of DxO OpticsPro 10 last night and had a quick question:
Can one send a file that has already been processed with LR5 to DxO for further processing, noise reduction etc., and if so, if shooting in RAW and sRGB what are the best settings to export back to LR5.
Hi Simon,
I don’t use LR so I don’t know the answer to your question. OpticsPro 10 is really a RAW file processor. You could likely load up a RAW file you had previously worked on in LR…I’m just not sure what OpticsPro would do with it.
Tom
You can export images from LR to DxO but that’s not recommended because DxO relies very much on EXIF data, that might have been changed by LR, and, also, because DxO adjustments work much better with RAW images.
The other way around (opening RAW files in DxO and exporting to LR after some adjustments) is the recommended way of using the two together.
Please note: I’m a DxO user but not a LR user so I don’t have first hand experience of using both.
Hi Flores,
Thanks for sharing the additional insights.
Tom
My pleasure. I hope I’ve helped Simon.
You can export a raw file as a DNG to OpticsPro and have the resulting image sent back to LR for further processing. DNG, if you didn’t know, is still the raw data but converted to an open source format.
Hi Patrick,
Thanks for sharing your LR experience.
Tom
Hi Thomas,
As always, I love the photographs and for showing how the Clear
I downloaded and eventually purchased a copy of DXO Pro. That said, I am not impressed with this product as an alternative to Lightroom, which I was hoping it might be. I also do not find the Clear View setting particularly compelling. I don’t have the Nik Suite, but do have some other plugins for LR / PS and I think Topaz Clarity is a better tool for reducing haze. It is not as simple, but offers much greater control / targeting.
What I do love about DXO is the Prime noise reduction feature. I think it works better than LR and Topaz DeNoise for that purpose. That feature alone makes it a worthwhile purchase for me.
Unfortunately, as a value proposition DXO is not great. I treat it like I would a specialized plugin instead of a go to program for post processing. Personally, I don’t mind paying for a few great features, but many would think the expense is high for the settings they would use. So, I guardedly recommend it if you want / need some of the features like the noise reduction.
Hi skeptical1,
The choice of software is a very personal one and what ‘feels right’ and works well for one person may not be the best choice for another. When I first started using ClearView I did find it very tricky to use and not all images are suitable candidates. That was actually my first mistake, i.e. trying to apply it to everything. Now I use it sparingly and I’m getting better at figuring out which images to use it on, and which images need other types of treatment.
I also discovered that the ClearView function works best if I grab the slider and move it to the extreme left and drop it before I make any adjustments. To my eye it just seems to work a bit differently for some reason…it does not seems as aggressive. Perhaps since this is a new function in OpticsPro 10 it may be a slight programming issue.
The other thing that I learned was to anticipate how other adjustments I was planning to make after ClearView would impact the image…and then pull back from where I thought I wanted ClearView set. This allowed for more latitude with the other adjustments. I’m better at landscape images and still experimenting quite a bit with animal/bird images.
I agree that PRIME is a wonderful noise reduction function. I really like how it handles my Nikon 1 V2 files and having this software has increased my confidence when shooting with the V2 by 2 full stops.
Tom
Thomas thank you for taking the time to share with us your impression of Dx O Clear View and your tips and suggestions for adjusting. I always appreciate learning more than one way to obtain “a desired look.” My “desired look” won’t be everyone’s ” desired look” but that’s the beauty of being in control and making our own adjustments. I have downloaded the free-trial software and am playing around with it now. I have a question regarding your protocol. You said “Since DxO ClearView can apply some very dramatic enhancements to an image it is important that the adjustments noted above are made before applying DxO ClearView. This can be done either manually or by using the Auto function. My preference is to always run my RAW files through Auto mode as I find it quick and easy.” Where is this auto mode found? Is it the “apply preset” in the Organize View? Thanks in advance.
Hi Valerie,
Unless you choose to adjust settings manually OpticsPro 10 will default to the Auto so you don’t have to worry about it.
Tom
Hi Thomas. Nice pictures and review.
When I saw your processed Hippo image I thought that the same effect was possible without plugins and only Photoshot. And yes, I found a way:
1.Open original file in Photoshot with the command: open as/camera raw found in the file menu.
2.In Camera Raw: Clarity 100%, Highlights -100%,Shadows 25%. Open in Photoshop.
3.In Photoshop: Add one Curve adjustment layer with the following values:
Dot1: Input=95, Output=65
Dot2: Input=210, Output=195
4.Add one Levels adjustement layer on top and move the black and white triangles to the limits of the histogram. My values were: (32, 1,14, 204).
5. As a finishing touch You can add smart blur.
I hope this helps.
Best wishes.
Hi Andres,
I’m sure Photoshop users will really appreciate all of the details that you provided in your post – great stuff and thanks for the cool information!
It’s always helpful to learn different ways to get from A to B, regardless of the software that each of us may own.
Tom
Hi Tom: Thanks for sharing your experience with Optics Pro 10 with us. I think seeing the impact and effect of Clear View on photographs is the educational component of the article and that anyone reading it will get something out of it, even if it is only the curiosity to check it out for themselves.
Hi Gord,
Thanks for the comment, appreciated as always, I love it that some readers are sharing some of their approaches in dealing with haze in images which I think is terrific regardless of whether people check out OpticsPro or not.
Tom
Hey Thomas,
I agree with Spy Black. To me it seems the landscapes benefited more from DxO ClearView than the orange hippo swimming in green goo. Also highlights seem really blown. Just my humble opinion .
Hi Michael,
I agree with Spy Black that the ClearView function does work better for landscape images…it makes logical sense that it would since that is what DxO designed it to do! Using it on animal images is just another example of my habit of pushing things into new or different uses to see what happens. Sometimes it works better than others. I do think that this function has the potential to be very useful for animal and bird images. I’m better using it with landscape images and I’d be the first to admit that I’m not proficient at it yet. I’ll be continuing to play around with it though as I do think it has some interesting potential with these other images as well as with landscapes.
Tom
Hi Tom,
Thank you for your review. I guess most of us don’t have the time to review the functionality of software and stick to ‘what we know best’ so your review is welcomed, although on a single feature of DXO.
It would be nice if you could have posted pictures with your ‘other’ adjustments to the raw file (I assume there were some) and then just added the ‘ClearView’ adjustment so one could have compared ‘with’ and without’ directly (not sure if the comparisons are JPEG vs. Raw or not as the first comparison is?)
Agree with your synopsis that ClearView works better with scenery than it does with animals :-)
As software and PP is an integral part of digital photography these days and any software review is appreciated (a not so subtle hint to Nasim as well for more along the same lines :-) )
Hi FredBear,
Thank you for your positive comment. There are a few additional interim image steps shown on a related article on my blog. I’m certainly not an expert with the use of DxO OpticsPro 10 so I try and keep my articles on this software to very specific topics where I have some experience. I would not want to set an unrealistic expectations about my level of expertise with readers.
In terms of when to apply the ClearView function in the post process, DxO recommends doing it after the auto adjustments have been made, and before anything else is done in OpticsPro 10. Since this adjustment impacts a number of image attributes a user can quickly get into a heap of trouble applying this function at the wrong stage.
Tom
Thomas; Thanks for your exploration of Clear View. I see it as another tool to use as and when I see fit. Also thanks to the Mark Finney for reminding me about the Tonal Contrast Nik Plugin I do like how this can be applied selectively. We have so many tools at our disposal it is easy to forget some and simply keep using the ones we have always used. It is good to have our memories jogged now and then.
For those interested in integrating DxO or other applications with Aperture or Lightroom, check out brushedpixel.com
Hi Bert,
Thanks very much for your comment! As is often said there are many roads leading to the same destination and I agree that it can be helpful for all of us to be reminded of functions in our software that we may be forgetting to use.
Tom
Thomas,
I just started a trial of DXO 10 yesterday, and I have to agree with you that it is quite powerful,
if used correctly and sparingly (to taste, of course).
Just curious, what would be your suggested “adjustment flow”. I think you have alluded to it above,
but wanted to make sure.
My thoughts:
1) Smart Lighting Slider
2) Selective Tone Adjustments (as needed)
3) DXO Clearview
4) Prime denoising
(If the photo is pretty close to ideal, then I’d say you may be able to get away with 1) and 3).
I think steps 3) and 4) are almost always done last…)
A little movement is slider may go along way, so those concerned about “over baking” can make
smaller adjustments, which may look more natural.
Appreciate your thoughts and suggestions.
In any case, good article!
Eric
Hi Eric,
Since the ClearView adjustment impacts quite a few other adjustments I would not do any Selective Tone Adjustments until after adjusting ClearView. Also, I’d suggest stopping ClearView short of what you envision in your mind, then use the other adjustments to get to the final image you want.
I’m still working with ClearView to see how best to apply it based on the subject image. On the DxO site they recommend applying it immediately after OpticsPro 10 has done all of its auto corrections. This would mean that you also would not adjust Smart Lighting until after ClearView.
I think many users may find adjusting ClearView and Smart Lighting may be all they need with many images. As you suggested, moderation in use of ClearView is a good idea.
As far as PRIME goes, I apply it with any image where I’ve made ClearView adjustments.
Tom
how do i do this, remove haze, in photoshop?
Hi Gregory,
If you look above, Andres Rozo posted his suggestion on how to remove haze using Photoshop. Perhaps that will be helpful for you.
Other PS and LR users may also have some suggestions…?
Tom
thanks
Hi Thomas, I’m a new user of DxO and think it’s a great bit of software, however, have you or any of your contributors noticed a ripple effect from the center of the image moving out to the extremities. Unfortunately I’m not an IT wiz to send a screen shot, but if you import an image back into Lightroom from DxO, go into Develop mode and click on spot removal (moving the slider to the far right) you should see these rings. I’ve tried the default settings just in case I’ve moved the sliders too much, but they can still be seen. Is it me and if so what have I done to create these……?
Hi Fowlesy,
Some of the OpticsPro adjustments are quite sensitive and if you overdo some of them you may get some circular type artifacts. I’d suggest you go back on those images that have the artifacts and back off on some of your OpticPro adjustments. Things like ClearView and even Smart Lighting (depending on the image) need to be done carefully. If you redo the images and back-off on those two things to start with, you may find that those circular patterns disappear. Another hint that you have overdone an adjustment is if you suddenly see a lot more sensor dust showing up on your images that wasn’t visible before the adjustments were made.
Tom
Before and after just using DXO Clearview
Thanks for sharing Robert!
Tom
A bit late to this conversation but as a user of both DxO Optics 10 Pro and LR CC I must say that LR is a far better tool at half the price. I regret my Dx0 purchase and use it only if I have a noisy image now as the Prime feature is worthy. For anything else LR is better by a wide margin. With the new Dehaze feature in LR it makes it even that much better.
I think the hippo and rhino images are way over-done in this article and look more HDRish than anything else. I do not think this is DxO’s intended application of clearview to be honest but rather for subtle enhancements and adjustments.
Hi Monte,
Thanks, as always, for your sharing your observations! Using the ClearView function with the zoo images was an experiment…and as you point out is not subject matter for which the ClearView function was intended. I agree with your point that ClearView is best used for subtle adjustments.
Tom
I was initially looking for an answer – difference between DxO ClearView vs micro-contrast.
And stumbled upon.
Unfortunately, I do not share your happiness with DxO products.
I started with DxO 6 (Win 7 64b) because it was auto-SW. I rather photograph than explore Wallgraphers features of SW. Stability was nightmare but performance on quad-core CPU was great.
I switched to Apple…well first versions of DxO on Apple were nightmare. More stable than Win version but performance was very poor.
Then DxO 7, 8, 9 and 10. On Apple computer was most stable version 8.5 – 9.5; DxO Labs went Windows way…sell quantity with useless features and sluggish/bugged core of program (at least on Apple; unsure about Win because I don’t use it since 2011 and guess what it works 99% times without any maintenance ;-)
DxO 9.5 is great on Mac OS X but slow despite all fancy GPU acceleration and SMP, SMT (multi CPU/cores, Multi Thread processing).
DxO 10 was blast – fast, stable a dream after years of misery. Then came 10.1 version…well it is slower than 9.5 now, unstable and it eats lots of resources (Apple MBP 2011 HR I – 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, i7 2.3GHz). I was so pissed off that I demanded refund of money and never went back.
DxO 10.5.1 – a year later or so I thought myself I try what has changed…SADLY NOTHING.
It is final goodbye to DxO products. Already bought Adobe Lightroom 5 and going to buy film emulation presets.
I used DxO for film emulation and simplicity. Thos features are no longer useful by DxO. Adobe Lr is stable, fast and industry standard and they keep integrity.
DxO started to satisfy HDR photographers and Wallgraphers – end of the great tool.
Hello Hajes,
Sorry to hear that your experience with DxO OpticsPro has not been as positive as mine has been. I’m a windows user and I’ve not had any issues with it. It is a core element in my processing flow and I like it so much that I would not even consider a camera if it wasn’t supported by OpticsPro.
Tom
I know your feeling, I was same. But until you try more systems and you get used to speed, it is hard to go backwards.
Somewhere around DxO 8.5 – Mac OS X version substantially exceeded performance of Windows.
There is quite large difference on Mac OS X vs Win (compared on same machine with two OS installed – just to clear confusion, Apple has got better drivers for Windows than other manufacturers)
Hi David,
My computer system is really custom built around my needs for client video work. Since I’m not the least bit tech-savvy I leave the custom build specs up to my youngest son. So far I have no complaints.
Tom
Hi Thomas,
I recently took another spin with DXO Optics Pro 10.5x ClearView feature along with Prime. Earlier, I commented that I didn’t think it did a better job then Topaz Clarity. I still think that is true, but want to update my comments. I was already in DXO to remove noise from a landscape image and decided, since I was already there, to use ClearView. With a push of the slider along with Prime, I got results that would have taken much longer then working with the contrast sliders in Clarity. Literally, I was done in seconds instead of minutes.
I think that part of the reason I was less satisfied with it before is because I wasn’t consistently using it with Prime. I know you suggested doing this but I really think I was using them separately and getting a little annoyed with the results. So, now that I am doing it correctly, I think it is much better then I originally thought in terms of results. Of course, it always had the advantage of speed.
Hi sceptical1,
Thanks for adding to the discussion and sharing your most recent experiences! I think the choice of software is similar to camera selection, i.e. it really comes down to personal preference. There are many roads to the same destination and folks should use whatever works best for them. I still use Clearview on occasion…and I also use the Curve function in CS6 and some of the adjustments in Nik to get to where I want with individual images.
I don’t think that a ‘perfect’ camera exists, nor does a ‘perfect’ software program. I recently discovered that when shooting with my Nikon 1 32mm f/1.2 prime and using some exposure compensation to my images that the PRIME noise reduction function in OpticsPro 10 failed to give me the results I wanted. Even at ISO-800 my files looked quite grainy. Luckily the images were just part of one of my random tests and not involved with any client work. There’s always something new to learn when it comes to photography!
Tom