Photography Life on DPReview’s Closure

Like most of you, I was stunned this morning to see that Digital Photography Review, the biggest dedicated photography website, is closing their doors after more than two decades of operation. I’m still trying to process the news, but here are a couple of the early things I’d like to say.
First, I’ve been following DPReview since my first days as a photographer about 12 years ago. Other than Photography Life itself (then called Mansurovs.com), it was the formative website that I used to learn photography, especially through the wealth of knowledge in the forums. Even as the site grew and was bought by Amazon, they maintained a level of credibility and detail that few other photography websites could match. The online photography world is worse off for their demise. It’s even worse for new photographers, who will now have one less credible resource in an era where it’s about to become even harder to trust what you read.
I’ve been fielding questions from Photography Life’s readers about how DPReview’s closure will affect us. Long story short, we are not at any risk of closing. Ad CPMs have been dropping this year, but our views have been growing gradually, and we’re fully sustainable despite the shrunken photography industry this past decade. Unlike DPReview, Photography Life is not owned by any larger entities like Amazon who can drop us at their whim. The only owners of the website are myself and Nasim.
As for more details, like the possibility of us hosting a replacement forum or offering to buy any of DPReview’s assets, all I can say is that I don’t yet know. We’re looking into all the options, but frankly, we didn’t expect DPReview to close – I don’t think anyone outside of Amazon did. My hope is that DPReview’s flame can continue in one way or another, and that other photography websites like us can play a part in that. But it will be a while before we know what’s possible and what’s not.
I may say more as we learn more about the closure and how it’s going to shake out. For now, I’ll be watching the DPReview homepage as they publish some retrospective articles in the coming weeks and following along with the sad nostalgia.
Lastly, just a quick side note for our regular readers. Thank you for being patient these last two weeks while I was traveling and testing five new lenses (the image above is from the Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 for Nikon Z). Because I lacked service during most of the trip, I couldn’t publish articles at our usual pace, and I had to push back the date of my Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S review. Now that I’m back home, I’ll be publishing it tomorrow night. By next week, Photography Life will have ramped up again to our usual schedule of an article per day.
I’m a bit surprised Amazon didn’t try to spin the website off or sell it to a third party. I would imagine there would be some takers out there considering the size and scale and outreach of the website.
An attempt is being made to provide the community with a new landing space that would mimmic the current forums as closely as possible. I am not convinced this can be pulled off on such a short notice, but if some of you want to help with the technical side or (at least as important!) spreading the news as widely as possible, here’s the unfolding discussion thread: www.dpreview.com/forum…t/66957601
Greg, thank you for linking to that thread. I’ve just reached out to Bob (bobn2), who is a name I know and trust from the DPReview forums, to see if there’s anything we can do to help his efforts.
Amazon is a cancer. Nobody should be surprised.
I’ve been visiting DPReview for years. It’s very sad to see it go. I picked up a lot of photography knowledge there just talking to other members and reading reviews.
No kidding, it’s a great resource. I don’t know of anywhere else that reviews so many cameras at such a depth.
I’m very sad about that DPReview will be closed. It’s unbelievable that a big company like Amazon will drop one of the most trustful sources for digital photography.
Truly a sad moment in the photography community. DPReview was one of my most trusted sources of information and data relating to cameras, so its loss will be deeply felt, and has left a hole that’s hard to fill up…
Also, I don’t mean to ask for spoilers, but what do you think of the 100-400 so far? I’ve owned mine for a few months (after waiting months for my order to come in) and I’ve enjoyed using it a lot.
Keep an eye out on late tonight and you’ll see the review! But yes, it’s a great lens.
Nice write up. I am sad to see them go.
Sweetening the devastating news by promising the 100-400 mm lens review at the end. Well played, Sir. ;)
This is devastating news. Years of in-depth reviews/research/articles. I keep hearing/reading that the site will just shut down. Amazon won’t foot the bill to keep even what has been there, the forums, going. Chris/Jordan… I read they’re going to PetaPixel but PetalPixel can’t be the answer. It too has bent to the whim of clickbait so I hope they retain their style while producing content for them.
I hope Fstoppers et al aren’t next.
Makes me sick to think of Bezos in his gilded palaces while all this effort crumbles and is lost. Will Amazon really save that much closing such an institution down?
I hope someone – other than the internet archive – keeps it alive. Maybe Canon/Nikon/Sony/Fuji/Olympus/Pentax join foirces make it happen. Make 100% independent an each contributes a sum to keep it going. From whom else will we get detailed reviews of camera sensors going forward. I don’t trust let alone like the staleness of DXO. So sad.
For sensor testing, Bill Claff’s www.photonstophotos.net/ is an invaluable resource. He also just stated (in DPR’s Photographic Science and Technology Forum) an interest in branching out towards optics.
I joined DPR back in 2002, and learned so much in those early days from warm community of photography (rather than tech) minded people in the Samples and Galleries forum. Ten years ago, getting into Milky Way/astrophotography, I found an even more knowledgeable group of people in the Astrophotography Talk forum, generously helping beginners like me and discussing highly technical subjects for the improvement of amateur astrophotography. (The sometimes heated discussions between Roger Clark, Mark Shelley, Jon Rista, etc,, with occasional input from the likes of Jim Kasson, Iliah Borg and Bill Claff, were legendary, and an invaluable treasure trove of often-over-my-head information.)
I wish (some of) the forums and articles could be maintained as a source of information, but alas it doesn’t look like Amazon is willing to even consider this. LensRental’s Roger Cicala has already stated an interest in helping out the DPR crew in terms of employment, and saving some of the content for posterity. No idea how, but I would love to see Roger, Nasim and you join forces in an attempt to rescue bits of the DPR (community) content. (Those bits that are worth saving, meaning anything but the brand war trolls.)
Btw, I first learned of Photography Life on the dpreview comments section (very glad I did!). Which is just another illustration of how central a role DPR has played for a generation of photography enthusiasts and ‘related’ websites… Very good to hear that PL is still alive, kicking and healthy!