Don’t Update EOS R Firmware to Version 1.1.0

Yesterday, I posted an article comparing the banding noise on today’s mirrorless cameras. The results showed the Canon EOS R to have a bit more such noise than Nikon or Sony. However, one Photography Life reader, Todd (thanks!), noted Canon released a firmware update last week to fix horizontal linear noise. I downloaded it and re-ran the test today, and the results turned out much *worse* – our analysis is below. For now, don’t update your EOS R firmware.
To start, here is the image I posted yesterday from the EOS R with the original firmware, 1.0.0. I underexposed this shot by six stops for the test, which, of course, is a laughable thing to do in real-world shooting. Although there is some horizontal noise, it is likely nothing you will see in the realm of actual photography (which was the whole point of yesterday’s article in the first place):
However, under these extreme conditions, the Canon’s banding was still a bit worse than that of the Sony A7 III, Nikon Z6, and Nikon Z7. So, I assumed there was a real possibility that Canon’s “horizontal linear noise” fix in their most recent firmware update would put it on par with the others, or at least offer some improvements. I downloaded version 1.1.0, retested the camera today, and got this result:
Not good at all. The new version has some gigantic lines of banding that didn’t exist at all in the original, especially the copper-colored streak of banding that goes across all four color swatches at the top of this crop. A wider crop of these two photos shows the problem even more (ignore the shifting figures in the background; I didn’t expect to do crops this wide):
My first thought was that the studio light might be doing something strange. So, I shot a different test outside to eliminate any confounding variables from artificial light. Same result:
(And here’s the properly exposed version just so you can see which lines are due to banding and which are due to the subject):
Then I wanted to double check that the process of converting to DNG and opening in RawDigger wasn’t causing any problems. It shouldn’t, but to make sure, I opened the original CR3 file in Capture One. Naturally, some of the colors changed, but the noise pattern did not:
I ran more tests with silent shutter on and off, and then anti-flicker shooting on and off, but the results were always the same. When recovering shadow detail from the EOS R’s new firmware, banding appeared no matter what settings I picked.
To me, that settled it. From the relatively clean file yesterday to the extreme banding today, the only thing that changed is that I updated the firmware. I really wish I had the original firmware back on the EOS R to run more side by side tests. Unfortunately, I only have one other comparable file, which is the same ColorChecker shot but with five stops of underexposure. The difference is not quite as drastic here, but the new version (“After” in the slider below) is still clearly worse. It has essentially a rainbow pattern in the shadows outside the area of the ColorChecker:
My takeaway is that you definitely shouldn’t upgrade the Canon firmware to version 1.1.0 just yet. Who knows? It might only be my specific EOS R that is experiencing this problem. I only have one copy at the moment to test. Then again, better safe than sorry; at least on my version, it seems highly likely that the cause of the new banding is the firmware update. So, if you are a Canon EOS R user who has not yet switched to 1.1.0, don’t. Keep 1.0.0 at least until other photographers have looked into this issue in more detail. After searching for a bit, I unfortunately did not find a way to revert to 1.0.0; I couldn’t find that version floating around anywhere online.
Yesterday, I was the one saying how silly it is to look at files that are six stops underexposed, and how unrealistic that is in practice. That remains true. If this noise is mainly visible in photos that are five or six shots underexposed, it’s essentially a non-issue. In my brief real-world tests today with the EOS R’s new firmware version, I still see some of this noise in photos that are four stops underexposed, and there remains a small bit in photos that are three stops underexposed. I don’t yet know how visible it is in properly exposed photos with significant shadow recovery and other post-processing (say, clarity adjustments), or in photos at higher ISOs with any sort of recovery, but I will update this article if I find it to be visible there too.
Have any Photography Life readers with an EOS R updated their firmware and noticed something similar? I’m just one person with a single copy of the EOS R, and I can’t generalize my results beyond that. I’d love to post more before/after comparisons, or even just images after the update (which would help determine if it’s something weird with my single EOS R copy) – but I don’t want anyone else to update their firmware just for the sake of this test. It’s not possible to say when Canon will take note of this issue and fix it in a future firmware update, but until then, keep version 1.0.0 if you haven’t changed it already.
Comments
Ouch, that’s incredible. What were they thinking?! Is this even fixable?
Fixable with a firmware update? Definitely. Whether or not this issue affects all EOS R cameras, the original firmware is at least better on some. Canon just needs to roll back some of their fixes, or identify why certain cameras show such strange noise patterns in the first place.
Fixable in post-processing? That’s trickier. At the levels it may occur in real world shooting – such as boosting shadows in a high-contrast scene – I think some standard noise reduction (both luminance and color) should solve the problem. However, if your goal is to get rid of this pattern completely in photos with 4-6 stops of underexposure, good luck. I think some post-processing software has a correction for this type of noise, but I don’t remember which one off the top of my head, and I can’t say if it will get rid of the issue completely.
I am not surprised about the noise problem with the R series. Canon screwed up again and again. They rushed to create a mirrorless camera to answer Nikon Z series then they blew it. So many magazines and online reviews were inexperience evaluation and gave readers with inaccuracy information. I refused to buy R camera body and RF lenses because they were worthless compared with EF camera body and EF lenses. The RF lenses are fatty with the large barrel over the EF because they add unnecessary stuff into the lenses. They continue the same mistake when they abandoned world best lenses, FD and FDn lenses. They blew it in 1996. Now, they blew it again!!!.
The best for everyone not to buy R body and RF lenses then Canon will have to resume full support for EF body and EF lenses.
One thing about Canon’s unprofessional behavior when they ceased make camera body or lenses or accessories. They also ceased replacement parts to zero. Because they want you to abandon an old camera, old lenses, and old accessories for a new one with thousands of dollars from your pocket. Then we should not buy Canon until they restore replacement parts back to 50 years to save a lot of film-based systems included a digital system with reasonable cost. The bottom line, Kodak films are coming back again. I finally use Tri-X and other colors negative films such as Porta, Gold, and Ektar. I heard they will have Kodachrome slide films come back into the market.
Fortunately, my film-based cameras are top condition except for my T90 due internal battery replacement is under the top cover (how Canon did it very stupid design think the battery can run forever?) My Canon MA drive for my Canon A-1 dead because of poorly designed by Canon. One screw was not able to remove due overtightened by Canon. That screw was not available for replacement one??? The Ni-CD batteries were expired and need to replace it but Canon did not have it in their stock. I had a hard time and finally, I rebuilt. My early made EOS lenses stop working and found a bad board. Canon did not have it in stock for replacement. They tell me to find the replacement from eBay for hundreds of dollars over only 15 dollars a piece? Fortunately, I have an EE degree and fixed the board. I just reheated component due poorly soldering and bingo it up and running normally.
I lost my faith with Canon for their cruel treatment to our customers with a lack of replacement parts for all Canon products. Do they think we are millionaire photographers can afford to disposable things for a new one? It is a good time to write up to our Congress to put a bill to protect everyone with available replacement parts for any products included cars.
It sounds like you’ve been using Canon much longer than I, and I can’t speak one way or another to parts of what you’re saying. Especially in terms of replacement parts, I have always admired companies like Leica that will service decades-old equipment without a problem.
Then again, from my experience reviewing some Canon cameras last year and testing others in the field since then, I actually like a lot of the company’s products. Canon’s prices are good, its lenses are great, and its cameras feel photographer-tested. The big problem for them in terms of attracting new users is that their image sensors tend to test below those of other companies, and even that I have sympathy for, since many of these differences are only visible in lab tests. But it is nevertheless worth doing those lab tests, because otherwise we might not learn about issues such as this that can be corrected with firmware updates.
Steven the R mirrorless system is the future for Canon. They may have gotten off to a bad start, but they certainly won’t abandon it. Although the EF L series lenses are great, they don’t completely handle the 4-8K resolution that’s required to be the best. Whether anyone likes it or not, mirrorless is the future and the high resolution demands of the 4-8K market will force Canon to catch up with Sony. Sony has taken their (GM) lenses to a frequency of 50 line pairs per millimeter. Canon’s L series is around 30. The RF lenses will have to be the same or better. The problem here with Canon is their sensors trying to keep up with Sony who has set the standard.
I have a few FD lenses. They are nice lenses but they can never compete with the lenses coming out today.
The RF lenses that we have tested so far are excellent. Hopefully we will publish those reviews within a couple weeks. The same is true of Nikon’s S-series lenses for the Z cameras, which are perhaps the sharpest Nikon lenses we have ever tested. Every indication shows that Panasonic’s new lenses will be very good, and of course there are many Sony lenses (and Sony Zeiss lenses) with excellent sharpness numbers as well. Compared to the typical lenses released just 5-10 years ago, it’s hardly a contest.
There’s no denying that mirrorless buyers today have a lot of good lenses to choose from. It comes with some tradeoffs in price and weight, but sharpness is one area where we have never had more impressive options.
Thanks for the response and doing the test again. I have the R and have updated it, defiantly cant get the banding you get. Hopefully some other R owners can do a test and share results. The update did fix a bug I had that disabled the on/off switch when silent shutter was selected.
You are welcome, Todd! And thank you again for bringing the update to my attention. It’s very interesting that you don’t see the issue on your own Canon EOS R. Did you happen to notice an improvement in banding when you updated the firmware, as Canon implied would be the case? Or is that not something you tested ahead of time / saw no real difference?
It could be that the issues above only affect certain EOS R samples. Maybe I even got a broken camera, who knows, although it didn’t seem to have issues before this update. I’m assuming you ran similar tests, underexposing in manual mode by five or six stops, then boosting the image in software like Lightroom or Capture One? I had to use layers in C1 to brighten it enough, and I also needed to turn off the default noise reduction, which hides a lot of the rainbow pattern.
Anyway, let’s hope this issue isn’t widespread. The fewer people affected by such banding, the better.
I was not, even thinking in buy any Canon mirrorless camera anyway. I knew Canon was going to screw up again. I cheer myself up!!!
Haha, Milo, you’re not wrong to be glad that your camera isn’t affected. I have to say, personally, it doesn’t bring me joy to point out issues with a new camera, regardless of brand. I don’t shoot Canon except for reviewing them, but I do tend to think that better technology from other companies is what drives overall camera tech forward. Hopefully, Canon will issue a fix for this issue soon, or at least identify that it only affects certain EOS R cameras and not all of them.
I thought the pdaf-pixels (or whatever you call them) was the reason for banding with mirrorless cameras. Therefore I thought that Canons dual pixel system would not be affected. Can you see this banding in Canons DSLRs with dual pixel as well? Are we witnessing two different sorts of banding? The new Lumix cameras I suppose then would not show this issue. Anyway thanks for your posts!
Dual pixel autofocus is actually a phase detection system in each pixel. I don’t know whether or not it is the root cause here; that’s beyond my area of knowledge. Dpreview did say they suspected phase detect pixels to be behind the Z7’s shadow banding, so perhaps that’s the reason here as well.
And yes – there are actually more than just two different sorts of banding, which is part of what makes this discussion so complicated (and why I don’t really like using the word “banding” here at all). The type in this article is horizontal linear noise, also known as line pattern noise or directional noise. But there is also “banding” of small vertical stripes in backlit situations, which we hope to demonstrate in tests soon. You will also find large bands of uneven brightness in a photo due to using the electronic shutter under certain artificial light. Not to mention what I consider “true” banding, which is when an image with low bit rate has uneven gradations of color, like the sky with 8-bit JPEGs and heavy editing.