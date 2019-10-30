Photography Life

Death Valley and Jordan Workshops – Spots Available

Due to last minute cancellations, my upcoming November 19-24, 2019 and January of 14-19, 2020 Death Valley workshops have a couple of spots available. If you would like a more exotic location, the Dubai – Jordan workshop in March of 2020 is also around the corner and we are about to start booking the flights.

If you are interested in the Death Valley workshop, you can register for it directly through the workshop registration page. The information page is located below:

Death Valley Workshop

If you would like to register for the Dubai – Jordan workshop, please see this workshop registration page. Below is the link to the workshop page, where you can find all the relevant information:

Jordan Photography Workshop

And if you have any questions about either workshop, please let me know in the comments section below!

