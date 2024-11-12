Creative Landscape Photography eBook Updated!

Today, I’m excited to announce the newest edition of “Creative Landscape Photography: Light, Vision, and Composition”! Along with many smaller changes, Nasim and I have added two major new chapters that cover post-processing with artistic intent. The book is now 167 pages long (up from 149) and stands as our most detailed tutorial on landscape photography yet.

As always, Photography Life’s Silver and Gold Members get access to all eBook updates included with their Photography Life membership. If you aren’t a Photography Life Member, the eBook is available to purchase for $20. Either way, head over to the download page if you’re interested in getting a copy!

This eBook is one of the most detailed dives into the art of landscape photography that you will find anywhere online or in print. Nasim and I wrote it with the goal of providing a truly comprehensive explanation of one of the lesser-discussed, but most important, elements of a successful photo: the creative side. It is not a book that talks very much about camera settings or gear. Instead, it focuses on what truly makes a photo successful and how to achieve that success in your own work. Below are a few sample pages to show you what you can expect from the eBook (click to see full size).

I am also excited to announce that we’re running a sale on annual memberships to coincide with the updated eBook. For a limited time, all Photography Life annual memberships are 12% off, and this discount applies permanently. In other words, you will continue to get 12% off not only this year, but also every subsequent year. This is our steepest discount – if you were considering an annual membership, now’s the time to sign up and lock it in at this price. Our memberships include early access to our lens tests, eBook updates, monthly photo critiques, in-depth Online Workshops, and more.

Aside from today’s announcement, November is going to be another big month for Photography Life Members. Keep an eye out as we publish an eBook based on our Photography Basics guide on November 19th, followed by a multi-hour video course titled “Creative Post-Processing: How to Bring Out the Best of Your Photos” on November 26th, and our monthly photo critique on November 30th. I hope you enjoy these fruits of our labor and use them to improve your photography skills!

Finally, some of you may remember when we first offered this eBook for sale at Photography Life many years ago, before we had a membership page. If you bought the eBook at that time, you are also entitled to this update. Please reach out to me via the Contact Us form if that applies to you, and I will send your copy to you for free.