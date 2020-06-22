All Our Full-Length Courses Are Now Online!

Last month, we announced our intent to make all three Photography Life video courses free on YouTube. Today, I’m happy to say that we have finished uploading every chapter! With a total of 56 videos, there’s a ton of good information here, covering photography basics, post-processing, and landscape photography.
If you are wondering why we haven’t been posting much content on the website during this time, that’s because the videos took us a while to re-author, re-extract and upload. We wanted to make sure that our content is future-proof and up-to-date, so we went through each video, chapter-by-chapter and updated it with the most current information.
In addition to all this, we have also been working on the back-end of Photography Life. We have updated our comment system, modified the design, and increased our server capacity and speed, so that the pages load very quickly, no matter what device you view our pages on (by the way, if you notice any bugs / issues with the website, please let us know in the comments section).
Below you will find every chapter of each photography course, starting from our Level 1: Photography Basics, all the way to Level 2: Landscapes. It gets a bit long, but this way you can pick and choose which chapters you want to watch more easily. If you want to watch the videos or playlists directly on YouTube, you can visit our channel here.
Level 1: Photography Basics
Level 1: Workflow and Post-Processing
Level 2: Landscape Photography
Conclusion
We hope you get a lot of value from these courses and find them useful for learning photography! If you have questions or thoughts about any information in these videos, please let us know below, or in the comments section on YouTube.
What a fantastic resource Nasim and thank you for all your hard work. Even better that we now have a “go to“ training area for all levels of competency. Very impressed need, well done.
Thank you for your kind words Richard, we always appreciate feedback from our community!
Thanks Nasim and team! So so cool of you to do this. Can’t wait to go through the ones I haven’t yet (and re do the first ones).
Regarding the website, the only thing I’ve had issues with is the article submission page. Gets stuck on the first page and won’t advance to allow me to submit. Thanks again!
Adam, could you please try it again? We had some issues with the form earlier, but it should be working now.
Nasim,
I tried it just now. when I click the “yes” option on the front submit page, it does not give me the option to move to the next page. However, I was playing around with it and clicked “no”, and then yes again, and then it allows me to move to the submission page.
On a related note, what is the max zip size? I have a zip doc that is under 10mb but it says it’s too large to submit.
Thanks again for your help!
Adam, thanks for letting me know! Looks like we had a few bugs there that needed to be addressed. They should be fixed now :) The max file size is 100 MB, so the upload should go just fine!
Works great now – thanks!!
Wow, this is truly the best photographic resource on the entire internet. You guys are the absolute best! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
BTW, I’m a serious amateur with 45+ years of experience. Even with all the knowledge I have amassed over the years, your site will always be my number one stop on my continuing and never ending quest for knowledge.
Wow how generous!!!! Thanks
You guys are wonderful and so generous for doing this!
Thank you for your feedback Caroline, glad you are enjoying the content!
Thank you for this resource! I’m a beginner and have already learned so much from these videos..and your website in general.
Thank you Gil, we alwauys appreciate the feedback!
Perfect!
Glad you like our content Bojan!
Excellent body of resource ‘photographylife’
Just a brief comment to thank you for providing such comprehensive training.
Thank you for your feedback Avril!
Thanks a lot guys!!! magnificent work, great material!!! Well Done!
Thank you Seif, glad you are enjoying it!