All Our Full-Length Courses Are Now Online!

Last month, we announced our intent to make all three Photography Life video courses free on YouTube. Today, I’m happy to say that we have finished uploading every chapter! With a total of 56 videos, there’s a ton of good information here, covering photography basics, post-processing, and landscape photography.

If you are wondering why we haven’t been posting much content on the website during this time, that’s because the videos took us a while to re-author, re-extract and upload. We wanted to make sure that our content is future-proof and up-to-date, so we went through each video, chapter-by-chapter and updated it with the most current information.

In addition to all this, we have also been working on the back-end of Photography Life. We have updated our comment system, modified the design, and increased our server capacity and speed, so that the pages load very quickly, no matter what device you view our pages on (by the way, if you notice any bugs / issues with the website, please let us know in the comments section).

Below you will find every chapter of each photography course, starting from our Level 1: Photography Basics, all the way to Level 2: Landscapes. It gets a bit long, but this way you can pick and choose which chapters you want to watch more easily. If you want to watch the videos or playlists directly on YouTube, you can visit our channel here.

Level 1: Photography Basics

Level 1: Workflow and Post-Processing

Level 2: Landscape Photography

Conclusion

We hope you get a lot of value from these courses and find them useful for learning photography! If you have questions or thoughts about any information in these videos, please let us know below, or in the comments section on YouTube.