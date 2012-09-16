Chrome Color Management is Finally Working

From the day it came out, Chrome has been my favorite Internet browser. It is very fast, has plenty of integration with Google services, very few bugs and it is not heavy on resources like some other browsers. However, one of the biggest issues that I have had with it for a number of years now, was its lack of support for embedded ICC profiles on PCs with the Windows operating system. Because of this, I had to switch between Firefox (which is color managed) and Chrome when viewing websites, which was very inconvenient. And now we have great news. Finally, after the last couple of years of customer complaints, Google has now addressed this issue and fixed support for ICC profiles in its current beta version of Chrome (version 22). This means that you can safely use Chrome for viewing all photography websites and the colors will be reproduced properly.
Here is how my page “is your browser color-managed” now looks like in Chrome:
Mac users have had a color managed version of Chrome for a while now and now PC users can rejoice as well. In order to get this functionality though, you will need to get the latest beta release from the Google Chrome Beta page. Once you install/update Chrome Beta, visit the above link from our site and make sure that both images look the same. If they do, you are all set!
Comments
FINALLY! It has been ridiculous for the past 4 years that I had to switch between FF and Chrome.
Thank you SO much for posting this. I’m trying it out now, with great results. I was getting VERY tired of crashy, pokey FF.
Nasim, thank you for your articles.
Can you explain how to work with color management (may be in new article) in postprocessing photos?
Can you give some recomendations how to build a workflow?
Thank you
Nasim, Thanks for posting this article.
IE9 (according to this link support ICC color profile versions 2 and 4. But FF and Chrome (beta 22) support only ICC version 2.
I primarily use FF (because I knew it was the only color managed browser). I was unaware about IE9 and ICC profile support and so was pleasantly surprised.
Does it matter in real life if FF and Chrome does not support ICC profile version 4? Can you please comment?
IE9 isn’t color managed. What it does, is it converts any image tagged as not sRGB to sRGB, and then completely disregards the installed display color profile.
So, no, it doesn’t support ICCv4. It’s completely broken.
Hi Nazim.
The images look the same in both Chrome. FF and IE9. I expected this in FF and Chrome, but not in IE9. Is this because I manage my monitor calibration with a Huey calibrator anyway so it’s already colour managed please? I have a Huey standard calibrator, but others recommend the Xrite products, I have noticed that with Huey that yellows present themselves more like orangy/yellow. Your advice will be welcomed please.
I always have found monitor and print colour management a bit of a dark art!
Richard
Sorry ” I have noticed that with Huey that yellows present themselves more like orangy/yellow”, I mean when printed, not in the monitor.
And this, sir, is not true. Try it.
Tomas. I am sorry, but I don’t have a clue what you are talking about!
So Chrome can now handle tagged images fine… but untagged images still appear incorrect. Is there any way to make untagged images appear as if they are sRGB tagged? I have a high gamut display, but Firefox handles this fine (by selecting “Enable color management for: All images” rather than just for “Only images with ICC tags”).
I would simply use Chrome’s “–enable-monitor-profile”, but for some reason this appears to have stopped working (at least on Windows 8).
I have the same problem, many websites now display over-saturated since this latest chrome beta.
I installed Chrome Beta and colour management seemed to be working with the two test images. Unfortunately my Flickr stream now looks desaturated and pretty terrible quite frankly.
I’m not sure what to do, go back and assign a different colour space to my images or leave them in sRGB and add 10 saturation in LR or CS6.
I have always shot in AdobeRGB which looks over saturated without a colour managed browser and so compensated accordingly and exported files as sRGB rather than the original files AdobeRGB.
I’ve actually gone back to Chrome stable so I don’t have to deal with it right now…
Even if I did go back and change all my online photos, what good does that do when most people are not using a colour managed browser, I’d be faced with the same over saturation problem again – at least for the majority of people viewing my shots.
Using a Dell U3011 IPS screen which is damn sweet for photography, any advice?
Cheers,
Steve
Annoyingly Chrome is partially colour aware. It picks the profile of the monitor it starts on. If I start Chrome with only my internal laptop display and then connect my profiled U2711 monitor and drag the window over, it does not use the AdobeRGB profile on the U2711. The result is oversaturated images on the U2711. Restarting Chrome fixes this.
reading this thread, i’m hoping you can help me! i am noticing recently that the photos uploaded via chrome look horribly contrasty and dark, especially on facebook, but also on smugmug and gmail picture viewer. No problem with colors.
IE9 renders them just like in ps5 and lightroom.
it’s frightening, what others may be seeing. How are we to know?
i’m not as savvy as you guys, plus i’m blonde – so go slow! ;-)
Sorry, Nasim, but no – it’s not working. I just installed v.25.xxx to try it out and this page is still broken: ie.microsoft.com/testd…rProfiles/
Chrome don’t even output the color to the monitor color space, just generic sRGB, so on my wide gamut NEC everything is oversaturated. :(
Correction, ‘–enable-monitor-profile’ now seems to work, but it has to be put INCLUDING the quotation marks into the target row of the shortcut (“–enable-monitor-profile”) .
But, strange thing is, some text still has funky colors.
Correction 2: While “–enable-monitor-profile” seems to work, some colors are still a bit oversaturated, so something is not right. I guess since color profiles of images are not working (test failed @ , sRGB tagged images appear strange. I give up – back to FF.
Correction 3: *Untagged* images seem to be skipped by the color management. sRGB are fine.
Hi Nasim,
I really enjoy this blog and your teams’ informative contributions.
Since I could not locate a thread devoted to sRBG vs Adobe RBG, this one is the closest.
Even though you use AdobeRBG settings, do you recommend amateurs & semi-pros who shoot in RAW + JPEG to also do so? Ken Rockwell suggests using sRGB but most other Pros recommend Adobe RGB.
Could you provide some good insights and rationales on Adobe RGB over sRBG?
I shoot with Nikon D800 and use Lightroom for post. Does Adobe RGB have a significant effect on JPEGs rendered by Nikon EXPEED3? 14 bit vs 16 bit processing?
Thanks,
David
Thanks.!
Chrome doesn’t seem to allow color management from the monitor profile standpoint…The same image open in chrome and Firefox shows chrome’s version overly saturated toward the reds and no monitor gray scale calibration at all! (The gradient) which I worked so hard to achieve with a colorimeter… Granted, with Firefox you first have to download an extension which accesses the program and tells it to use your monitor profile of choice.
I found this out be emailing an Image to myself which I still had open on my screen in a color managed application…Side by side the difference was unbelievable! Chrome only goes half way to manage color…From that day on I’ve been happily using Firefox……Grrr…
I think Chrome (on a PC) is colour managing tagged sRGB files through to the monitor profile. I’ve been doing a lot of testing recently trying to understand how browsers render photographs on Facebook and other social media sites – colour management is a big part of what I’ve been looking at. Since I’m in the middle of that now, I thought I’d share my observation so far.
I use a wide gamut Eizo monitor as my main editing monitor, flanked by a couple of 100% sRGB monitors. On my wide gamut monitor Chrome displays tagged photos correctly, i.e. they are identical to how they look in a fully colour managed application like Photoshop or a colour managed instance of Firefox. This means the monitor profile is part of the colour management solution for Chrome. I was surprised! The images also look fine on the sRGB monitors, as I would expect.
Untagged photos (as long as they have been converted to sRGB) appear to be treated by Chrome as sRGB but the RGB values are sent through to the monitor unchanged, i.e. the monitor profile is ignored, and therefore are incorrect and appear to be over-saturated, mostly in the reds. The same image looks fine on the sRGB monitors of course since they are being rendered within the sRGB colour space.
For Microsoft Edge and IE11, colour management behaviour seems to be that all images, tagged with a profile or not, are assumed to be sRGB and the monitor profile is ignored. Again, this results in over-saturated images on a wide gamut monitor but looks fine on an sRGB device, including iPads.
I haven’t tested Safari yet.
I wouldn’t publish anything other than images converted to sRGB on the Internet. I have been testing how Adobe RGB (1998) images are handles as part of my testing (partly to figure out what Facebook does to images) but I absolutely would not recommend publishing images in this colour space by default.
As I have been testing uploads on Facebook, I’ll share my specific observations here as well – it might interest some of you. Facebook will tag uploaded jpegs with either it’s C2 profile – for images less than 960px on their longest edge – or the standard sRGB profile even if you upload a jpeg without tagging it with an ICC profile). PNG files less than 1024Kb have any tagged ICC profile stripped from them so are treated as untagged by browsers (Chrome treats them like untagged jpegs for example and again they appear over-saturated on wide gamut displays). PNG files over 1024Kb are converted by Facebook to jpegs and, as they are very likely to be larger than 960px on the longest edge, will be assigned the standard sRGB profile.
You can find a lot of good and relevant info on Gary Ballard’s website www.gballard.net/psd/s…ofile.html
I’d be interested to hear any thoughts on this. I want to make sure my observations are accurate before I publish them any wider so do let me know if your observations differ from mine.
Hi Phil,
I run into similar results as you indicated,
I work on a Dell XPS 15 9550 laptop, which has a wide gamut UHD screen. Recently I decided to calibrate the monitor and since then, I am seeing differences in the way browsers, but also Windows 10 apps display photos.
I upload jpegs to e.g. Flickr and ClickASnap with sRGB profile included.
After enabling the color manament options in Firefox, the images seem to be rendered taking into account the sRGB profile in the image / the display profile.
Chrome, however, seems to render the images correctly only, if the sRGB-profile is included in the image. I am not sure, but it seems that ClickASnap removes the ICC profile upon upload, and subsequently is handled differently by Chrome, as the same image is displayed much more saturated on my screen.
Edge seems to completely ignore included profile/the display profile a images always seems to be rendered based on the full display gamut and hance are oversaturated, both on Flickr and ClickASnap.
I see similar behaviour in Windows 10 apps: the default Windows 10 photo app does not seem to use either the included ICC profile and/or display profile, as images are displayed with much more saturation/based on the full display gamut. The photo viewer that was included in Windows 7 (and can still be acccess in Windows 10), does seem to perform the proper rendering (also if you view jpegs in other color spaces, like Abobe RGB).
I am not an expert in color management; for me this behaviour is very confusing to say the least!
That is correct. bugs.webkit.org/show_…gi?id=9567
“Mac users have had a color managed version of Chrome for a while ”
Really?
Never seen it.
For me, today, Chrome is the only browser not supporting the color managment on Mac
From today it is color managed on Mac too!
Chrome Version 61.0.3163.79 (Official Build) (64-bit)