Canon RF Lens Announcements

Along with the EOS R mirrorless camera, Canon just announced four full-frame mirrorless “RF” lenses. Two of them are relatively standard for a new system launch – a 24-105mm f/4L and a 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro – but Canon also announced two very surprising lenses as well. The 28-70mm f/2L will be widest aperture 28-70mm lens in history, while the 50mm f/1.2L joins a highly select club of f/1.2 autofocus lenses. All four lenses have customizable control rings.
Canon RF 24-105mm f/4L
Canon’s current 24-105mm f/4L for DSLR cameras is one of its most popular lenses, primarily because it ships as a kit lens of sorts for many of Canon’s full-frame cameras. The new RF 24-105mm looks to fill the same shoes, but for mirrorless cameras instead.
It’s worth noting that this new lens is very similar on paper to Canon’s DSLR version of the 24-105mm. The new one weighs ever so slightly more at 700 grams versus 670 grams. It is also practically the exact same size at 83.5 x 107.3 mm versus 83.5mm x 107mm. Both lenses have a filter diameter of 77mm and a lens construction with 18 elements (in 13 groups on the DSLR version and 14 groups on the mirrorless version). Even the minimum focus distance is practically identical, with 1.48 feet (17.71 inches) for the new lens and 17.76 inches for the old one, or roughly 77 mm each.
In short, if you’re a fan of the old Canon 24-105mm f/4L, chances are good that you’ll like the RF version as well (and just the opposite if you don’t like the old version)! They appear to have very similar designs and handling characteristics.
The RF 24-105mm f/4L will sell for $1099.
Specifications
- Lens construction: 18 elements in 14 groups
- Diagonal angle of view: 84° to 23°20′
- Focusing actuator: NANO USM
- Minimum focusing distance: 1.48 ft. / 0.45m
- Image stabilization: Yes, up to 5 stops
- Aperture blades: 9
- Filter size: 77mm
- Maximum diameter and length: Ø3.29 x 4.22 in. / Ø83.5 x 107.3mm
- Weight: Approx. 1.54 lbs. / 700g
Canon 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro
The only non-L lens announced today is the Canon 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro lens, which is notable for two reasons. First, it is Canon’s widest-aperture 35mm lens ever to have image stabilization; they currently have a 35mm f/2 IS for DSLRs, but that’s it. With image stabilization, this lens is going to be very versatile for travel photography or any handheld work, so well done to Canon for including that feature.
Second, Canon gave this lens the “macro” label, and its specifications confirm an impressive close-focus distance of 17 cm (6.69 inches). Assuming this lens performs well, it looks like a great walk around prime for a wide range of situations.
Travel photographers will be happy to hear that this 35mm lens is very lightweight, totaling just 305 grams (0.67 lbs). By comparison, Nikon’s newly announced Z 35mm f/1.8 S lens weighs 370 grams (0.81 lbs). Neither of them are heavy lenses, but it still shows that Canon prioritized weight to an impressive degree.
The RF 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro will sell for $499.99.
Specifications
- Lens construction: 11 elements in 9 groups
- Diagonal angle of view: 63°
- Focusing actuator: Gear-type STM
- Minimum focusing distance: 0.56 ft. / 0.17m
- Image stabilization: Yes, up to 5 stops
- Aperture blades: 9
- Filter size: 52mm
- Maximum diameter and length: Ø2.93 x 2.47 in. / Ø74.4 x 62.8mm
- Weight: Approx. 0.68 lbs. / 305g
Canon 50mm f/1.2L
Most people expected Canon to announce a 50mm lens with their new mirrorless system – if not immediately, at least soon after it launched – but few suspected that their first one would be an f/1.2!
You can count the total number of full-frame autofocus f/1.2 lenses available on the market with one hand. Before now, we’ve only had the Canon 50mm f/1.2 and 85mm f/1.2 DSLR lenses (as well as the super exotic Canon 50mm f/1.0 lens that only exists today on eBay) – but now you can add another lens to the tally.
An aperture of f/1.2 is half a stop wider than an aperture of f/1.4, which is enough to make a difference in certain situations. I suspect that plenty of filmmakers will be especially interested in this lens, as well as low-light and portrait photographers who need to gather as much light as possible or capture an exceptionally thin depth of field.
However, at $2299, it certainly doesn’t come cheap. It also weighs a hefty 950 grams (2.05 pounds), which isn’t unmanageable, but certainly is more than most 50mm lenses!
Specifications
- Lens construction: 15 elements in 9 groups
- Diagonal angle of view: 46°
- Focusing actuator: Ring USM
- Minimum focusing distance: 1.31 ft. /0.4m
- Image stabilization: No
- Aperture blades: 10
- Filter size: 77mm
- Maximum diameter and length: Ø3.54 x 4.25 in. / Ø89.8 x 108.0mm
- Weight: Approx. 2.09 lbs. / 950g
Canon 28-70mm f/2L
Canon’s biggest “wow” lens of the bunch is their upcoming 28-70mm f/2L, which will sell for $2999. That’s expensive, but its price isn’t the main headline here. What makes this lens so interesting is that it is only the second-ever f/2 full-frame zoom lens – and the other, the Sigma 24-35mm f/2, has a much smaller zoom range by comparison.
The 28-70mm f/2 is huge and heavy, weighing almost as much as Canon’s 70-200mm f/2.8L (with the f/2 lens at 1430 grams and the newest 70-200mm f/2.8L III at 1480 grams). It promises to be a killer lens for weddings, portraits, documentaries, and video – assuming you need f/2 badly enough, and primes aren’t a feasible solution for the same purpose.
This lens doesn’t share any major specifications with Nikon’s recently announced Z 58mm f/0.95 S manual focus lens, but make no mistake – these two lenses are competitors, at least symbolically. Sure, each one is ideal for a different purpose, but they’re both intended to be the pinnacle of Canon’s and Nikon’s new mirrorless lens lineups. They represent what Canon and Nikon can do with their new lens mounts, grabbing headlines and attracting attention along the way.
Specifications
- Lens construction: 19 elements in 13 groups
- Diagonal angle of view: 75° to 34°
- Focusing actuator: Ring USM
- Minimum focusing distance: 1.28 ft. / 0.39m
- Image stabilization: No
- Aperture blades: 9
- Filter size: 95mm
- Maximum diameter and length: Ø4.09 x 5.50 in. / Ø103.8 x 139.8mm
- Weight: Approx. 3.15 lbs. / 1430g
Press Release
MELVILLE, N.Y., September 5, 2018 – Helping to rewrite the rules of visual expression, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today introduced a variety of new RF lenses and accessories to accompany the newly announced EOS R Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera System. The four new RF lenses are built around Canon’s new RF mount, which features a large 54mm diameter and shorter back focus distance than on current EOS DSLR cameras. The new RF mount enables new possibilities in optical design and lens formulation, allowing for faster and lighter lenses with higher performing optics.
The four new lenses, the Canon RF 28-70mm F2 L USM, RF 50mm F1.2 L USM, RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM and RF 35mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM capitalize on the robust optic foundation of Canon’s new EOS R system. The design behind Canon’s new EOS R camera and RF lens system started with the concept of the optimal rear lens element diameter and shorter distance (back focus) for a Full-Frame image sensor.
With over 130 million EF lenses in circulation since Canon launched the mount in 1987*, the Company is enhancing the possibilities for its loyal customers who own and love their EF glass. Canon is introducing three RF Lens Mount Adapters that expand the capabilities of existing EF lenses when paired with the EOS R camera. The Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R allows photographers to utilize the full breadth of Canon’s EF, EF-S, TS-E, and MP-E lenses on the newly introduced EOS R camera system. The Control Ring Mount Adapter adds a customizable control ring via the adapter that provides photographers with added functionality to their fingertips. The Drop-in Filter Mount Adapter now easily places circular polarizing or variable neutral density filters behind the lens, opening up new options for lenses such as the EF 11-24mm where using optical filters were previously not an option.
“Knowing exceptional optics are a vital tool in shaping the image a photographer captures, Canon designed the EOS R camera system from the ground up with optics as the starting point,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Canon is very excited about the world-class optics we have developed to marry with the new RF mount. With our rich history and more than 130 million EF lenses being used across the globe, Canon optics will continue to be at the forefront of our digital imaging development now and into the future.”
New Canon RF Series Lenses
Three of the newly announced Canon RF lenses are counted among Canon’s top-of-the-line L-series optics; incorporating rugged, dust and water-resistant construction. All four new RF lenses feature a customizable control ring that allows photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture or ISO.
The Canon RF 28—70mm F2 L USM lens, the world’s first standard zoom lens with an f/2 aperturei is excellent for capturing landscapes, weddings and portraits with its large aperture for stunning bokeh. Initial testing within Canon has shown this new lens to produce better optical image quality and sharpness over similar focal length EF-series lenses, including the extremely popular and highly regarded EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM.
A portrait photographer’s must-have, the Canon RF 50mm F1.2 L USM lens sports an ultra large-diameter f/1.2 aperture and Canon’s Air Sphere Coating (ASC) technology to dramatically reduce flares and ghosting. This amazing new lens is capable of rendering subjects life-size on the full-frame sensor with its minimum focusing distance of only 0.59 inches.
Photographers seeking an all-around utility lens for the new EOS R camera system need to look no further than the Canon RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens. Coming in nine percent shorter in length than the EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM, this compact lens employs a CIPA standard of 5 stops of IS and is equipped with NANO USM technology, the first L-series lens with the technology. This small chip-shaped ultrasonic motor is engineered to help deliver high-speed, smooth, precise and near-silent operation, plus full-time manual focus (when using one-shot AF).
A fast, wide-angle single focus lens, the Canon RF 35mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM lens is an excellent option for photographers looking for an affordable compact lens. Featuring a maximum shooting magnification of 0.5x, the lens can easily shoot macro photography of subjects such as flowers, food and even insects. The lens also utilizes a CIPA standard of 5 stops of IS and is compatible with Hybrid IS, compensating for both angular and shift camera shake.
Enhanced Capabilities for Canon EF Lenses
Thanks to its large lens mount design, Canon’s new EOS R series camera system delivers new capabilities in both design and function, but for existing Canon lens owners it does something incredible. It enhances the capabilities of existing EF and EF-S lenses with full compatibility and in some cases, enhanced functionality when paired with one of three RF mount adapters.
Canon lenses are historically top-rated, and the Company is looking to help customers gain even more value in their investment with three new RF mount adapters.
- The Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R is a standard adapter that provides full compatibility with EF lenses. Autofocus, metadata, and Optical Image Stabilization on EF lenses all continue to work seamlessly with the new EOS R camera through this adapter.
- The Control Ring Mount Adapter EF-EOS R continues full EF lens compatibility with the addition of a customizable control ring. Functions that can be assigned and adjusted by the control ring include aperture, shutter speed, ISO speed and exposure compensation.
- In addition to full EF lens compatibility, the Drop-In Filter Mount Adapter EF-EOS R allows for lens filters to be used behind any EF lens and help photographers conveniently utilize variable ND and circular polarizing filters with any EF lens.
New Speedlite Series
Canon is also introducing a new compact and lightweight Speedlite, the EL-100. Designed for photographers who are just beginning to use an external flash or are in need of a secondary unit, the new Speedlite delivers both soft and natural lighting reproduction. In addition, the EL-100 can rotate upwards and to the left and right enabling photographers to bounce the flash off of nearby ceilings, walls or surfaces.
Additional Features of the Canon Speedlite EL-100 include:
- Maximum Guide Number of Approx. 85 ft./26m at ISO 100
- 24mm Wide-angle Coverage
- Optical Wireless Flash Function (Sender and Receiver)
- Flash Exposure Control Including Support for Stroboscopic Flash and Continuous Shooting Camera-linked Functions Including Interlocked External Flash Power On/Off
- Mode Dial with AUTO Position
Availability and Pricing
The Canon RF 50mm F1.2 L USM will be available in October 2018 for an estimated retail price of $2299. The Canon RF 28-70mm F2 L USM, RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM and RF 35mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM will all be available for purchase in December 2018 for an estimated retail price of $2999, $1099 and $499.99 respectively.
The Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R and Control Ring Mount Adapter EF-EOS R will be available for purchase in October 2018 for an estimated retail price of $99.99 and $199.99 respectively. The Drop-in Filter Mount Adapter EF-EOS R will all be available for purchase in February 2019 for an estimated retail price of $399.99 with a variable ND filter or $299.99 with a circular polarizing filter.
The Canon Speedlite EL-100 will be available for purchase in October 2018 for an estimated retail price of $199.99.
