Canon RF Lens Announcements

Along with the EOS R mirrorless camera, Canon just announced four full-frame mirrorless “RF” lenses. Two of them are relatively standard for a new system launch – a 24-105mm f/4L and a 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro – but Canon also announced two very surprising lenses as well. The 28-70mm f/2L will be widest aperture 28-70mm lens in history, while the 50mm f/1.2L joins a highly select club of f/1.2 autofocus lenses. All four lenses have customizable control rings.

Canon RF 24-105mm f/4L

Canon’s current 24-105mm f/4L for DSLR cameras is one of its most popular lenses, primarily because it ships as a kit lens of sorts for many of Canon’s full-frame cameras. The new RF 24-105mm looks to fill the same shoes, but for mirrorless cameras instead.

It’s worth noting that this new lens is very similar on paper to Canon’s DSLR version of the 24-105mm. The new one weighs ever so slightly more at 700 grams versus 670 grams. It is also practically the exact same size at 83.5 x 107.3 mm versus 83.5mm x 107mm. Both lenses have a filter diameter of 77mm and a lens construction with 18 elements (in 13 groups on the DSLR version and 14 groups on the mirrorless version). Even the minimum focus distance is practically identical, with 1.48 feet (17.71 inches) for the new lens and 17.76 inches for the old one, or roughly 77 mm each.

In short, if you’re a fan of the old Canon 24-105mm f/4L, chances are good that you’ll like the RF version as well (and just the opposite if you don’t like the old version)! They appear to have very similar designs and handling characteristics.

The RF 24-105mm f/4L will sell for $1099.

Specifications

Lens construction: 18 elements in 14 groups

18 elements in 14 groups Diagonal angle of view: 84° to 23°20′

84° to 23°20′ Focusing actuator: NANO USM

NANO USM Minimum focusing distance: 1.48 ft. / 0.45m

1.48 ft. / 0.45m Image stabilization: Yes, up to 5 stops

Yes, up to 5 stops Aperture blades: 9

9 Filter size: 77mm

77mm Maximum diameter and length: Ø3.29 x 4.22 in. / Ø83.5 x 107.3mm

Ø3.29 x 4.22 in. / Ø83.5 x 107.3mm Weight: Approx. 1.54 lbs. / 700g

Canon 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro

The only non-L lens announced today is the Canon 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro lens, which is notable for two reasons. First, it is Canon’s widest-aperture 35mm lens ever to have image stabilization; they currently have a 35mm f/2 IS for DSLRs, but that’s it. With image stabilization, this lens is going to be very versatile for travel photography or any handheld work, so well done to Canon for including that feature.

Second, Canon gave this lens the “macro” label, and its specifications confirm an impressive close-focus distance of 17 cm (6.69 inches). Assuming this lens performs well, it looks like a great walk around prime for a wide range of situations.

Travel photographers will be happy to hear that this 35mm lens is very lightweight, totaling just 305 grams (0.67 lbs). By comparison, Nikon’s newly announced Z 35mm f/1.8 S lens weighs 370 grams (0.81 lbs). Neither of them are heavy lenses, but it still shows that Canon prioritized weight to an impressive degree.

The RF 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro will sell for $499.99.

Specifications

Lens construction: 11 elements in 9 groups

11 elements in 9 groups Diagonal angle of view: 63°

63° Focusing actuator: Gear-type STM

Gear-type STM Minimum focusing distance: 0.56 ft. / 0.17m

0.56 ft. / 0.17m Image stabilization: Yes, up to 5 stops

Yes, up to 5 stops Aperture blades: 9

9 Filter size: 52mm

52mm Maximum diameter and length: Ø2.93 x 2.47 in. / Ø74.4 x 62.8mm

Ø2.93 x 2.47 in. / Ø74.4 x 62.8mm Weight: Approx. 0.68 lbs. / 305g

Canon 50mm f/1.2L

Most people expected Canon to announce a 50mm lens with their new mirrorless system – if not immediately, at least soon after it launched – but few suspected that their first one would be an f/1.2!

You can count the total number of full-frame autofocus f/1.2 lenses available on the market with one hand. Before now, we’ve only had the Canon 50mm f/1.2 and 85mm f/1.2 DSLR lenses (as well as the super exotic Canon 50mm f/1.0 lens that only exists today on eBay) – but now you can add another lens to the tally.

An aperture of f/1.2 is half a stop wider than an aperture of f/1.4, which is enough to make a difference in certain situations. I suspect that plenty of filmmakers will be especially interested in this lens, as well as low-light and portrait photographers who need to gather as much light as possible or capture an exceptionally thin depth of field.

However, at $2299, it certainly doesn’t come cheap. It also weighs a hefty 950 grams (2.05 pounds), which isn’t unmanageable, but certainly is more than most 50mm lenses!

Specifications

Lens construction: 15 elements in 9 groups

15 elements in 9 groups Diagonal angle of view: 46°

46° Focusing actuator: Ring USM

Ring USM Minimum focusing distance: 1.31 ft. /0.4m

1.31 ft. /0.4m Image stabilization: No

No Aperture blades: 10

10 Filter size: 77mm

77mm Maximum diameter and length: Ø3.54 x 4.25 in. / Ø89.8 x 108.0mm

Ø3.54 x 4.25 in. / Ø89.8 x 108.0mm Weight: Approx. 2.09 lbs. / 950g

Canon 28-70mm f/2L

Canon’s biggest “wow” lens of the bunch is their upcoming 28-70mm f/2L, which will sell for $2999. That’s expensive, but its price isn’t the main headline here. What makes this lens so interesting is that it is only the second-ever f/2 full-frame zoom lens – and the other, the Sigma 24-35mm f/2, has a much smaller zoom range by comparison.

The 28-70mm f/2 is huge and heavy, weighing almost as much as Canon’s 70-200mm f/2.8L (with the f/2 lens at 1430 grams and the newest 70-200mm f/2.8L III at 1480 grams). It promises to be a killer lens for weddings, portraits, documentaries, and video – assuming you need f/2 badly enough, and primes aren’t a feasible solution for the same purpose.

This lens doesn’t share any major specifications with Nikon’s recently announced Z 58mm f/0.95 S manual focus lens, but make no mistake – these two lenses are competitors, at least symbolically. Sure, each one is ideal for a different purpose, but they’re both intended to be the pinnacle of Canon’s and Nikon’s new mirrorless lens lineups. They represent what Canon and Nikon can do with their new lens mounts, grabbing headlines and attracting attention along the way.

Specifications

Lens construction: 19 elements in 13 groups

19 elements in 13 groups Diagonal angle of view: 75° to 34°

75° to 34° Focusing actuator: Ring USM

Ring USM Minimum focusing distance: 1.28 ft. / 0.39m

1.28 ft. / 0.39m Image stabilization: No

No Aperture blades: 9

9 Filter size: 95mm

95mm Maximum diameter and length: Ø4.09 x 5.50 in. / Ø103.8 x 139.8mm

Ø4.09 x 5.50 in. / Ø103.8 x 139.8mm Weight: Approx. 3.15 lbs. / 1430g

Press Release