Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 DS and RF 70-200mm f/2.8 Announcements

Today, Canon officially announced two lenses we knew were coming: the RF 85mm f/1.2 DS and RF 70-200mm f/2.8 mirrorless lenses. The 85mm ships in early December for $3000, while the 70-200mm ships in late November for $2700.
These are the ninth and tenth lenses released so far for Canon’s EOS R full-frame mirrorless system. The ten total lenses (with the new ones bolded) are below:
- 15-35mm f/2.8
- 24-70mm f/2.8
- 24-105mm f/2.8
- 24-240mm f/4-6.3
- 28-70mm f/2
- 70-200mm f/2.8
- 35mm f/1.8 Macro
- 50mm f/1.2
- 85mm f/1.2
- 85mm f/1.2 DS
So, what do we know about the two new lenses? Here’s the information Canon announced today.
RF 85mm f/1.2L USM DS
The 85mm f/1.2 DS is not the first 85mm f/1.2 Canon has made for its R system, as you may notice from the list above. The other version (non-DS) has been shipping since June and sells for $2700. The one announced today sells for $3000 and sports an additional “Defocus Smoothing” designation.
Defocus Smoothing is not an additional setting on the lens – unlike Nikon’s “Defocus Control” on the 105mm f/2 and 135mm f/2 F-Mount lenses. Rather, it is simply a lens coating, albeit one we have never seen before. Whether or not it is worth the additional $300 remains to be seen.
Canon claims that Defocus Smoothing is “designed to enhance the appearance of bokeh in the images captured with the lens.” They go on to explain that DS “allows off-axis flux to pass through the periphery of the lens that gradually decreases the transmittance of light, which results in images with beautifully blurred backgrounds.” It’s hard to know exactly what this entails without seeing sample images, but there’s no denying that bokeh is a critical reason why photographers buy wide-aperture 85mm lenses in the first place.
Here are the specifications for the 85mm f/1.2 DS:
- Focal Length: 85mm
- Maximum Aperture: f/1.2
- Minimum Aperture: f/16
- Aperture Blades: 9 rounded
- Lens Construction: 13 elements, 9 groups
- Aspherical Elements: One
- UD Glass Elements: One
- Fluorine Coating: Yes
- Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.85 meters (2.79 feet)
- Maximum Magnification: 0.12×
- Focusing Motor: USM (ultrasonic motor)
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Filter Thread: 82mm
- Image Stabilization: No
- Size (Diameter × Length): 103.2 × 117.3 mm (4.06 × 4.62 inches)
- Weight: 1195 g (2.63 lb)
You can pre-order the RF 85mm f/1.2 DS here at B&H.
RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM
Of the two lenses announced today, the bigger news is arguably the highly-anticipated RF 70-200mm f/2.8L, which will sell for $2700. In addition to the usual interest around 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses, this one in particular caught photographers’ eyes because of how small it looked in Canon’s prototypes. That bears out with the lens’s announcement today.
Officially, Canon didn’t say how much the RF 70-200mm f/2.8 weighs, nor give the length. However, the press release states that it is “27 percent shorter and 28 percent lighter than its EF counterpart.”
That’s pretty simple to calculate, given the EF 70-200mm f/2.8 III as the “counterpart” in question. That lens is 7.83 inches long (199 mm) and weighs 3.3 pounds (1480 g). So, the new RF lens will be about 5.71 inches long (145 mm) and weigh about 2.45 pounds (1066 g). That is very impressive for a 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom.
Note, however, that the new 70-200mm does extend as you zoom in. As nice as it would have been to get an internal zoom, that just wasn’t going to happen at the small size of this lens. Canon still rates the lens as dust and weather resistant.
Here are the specifications we know for the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8:
- Focal Length: 70-200mm
- Maximum Aperture: f/2.8
- Lens Construction: 17 elements, 13 groups
- Aspherical Elements: Two
- UD Glass Elements: 1 Super UD, 4 UD
- Fluorine Coating: Yes
- Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.70 meters (2.3 feet)
- Maximum Magnification: 0.23×
- Focusing Motor: USM (ultrasonic motor)
- Filter Thread: 77 mm
- Image Stabilization: Yes, 5 stops (CIPA)
- Size (Length): 145 mm (5.71 inches)
- Weight: 1066 g (2.45 lb)
You can pre-order the RF 70-200mm f/2.8 here at B&H.
Comments
Good luck selling with these price tags.
Believe me, both lenses will sell like hot cakes.