Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L Announced: The Holy Grail Midrange Zoom

One of my favorite long-running gags in the photography world is that, whenever someone wishes for an unrealistic lens, another photographer will chime in sarcastically asking for a lightweight 14-200mm f/2.8 with perfect optics, or something just as impossible. Apparently Canon took that as a challenge. The newly released RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L is a huge jump in focal length over traditional 24-70mm f/2.8 lenses, and frankly has the wildest specs I’ve ever seen on a midrange zoom. Here’s what we know about the Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L so far.

Specifications

Full Name: Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z

Mount Type: Canon RF mount

Focal Length: 24-105mm (4.4x zoom)

Angle of View (Full Frame): 84° to 23°20′

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 11, rounded

Filter Size: 82mm

Lens Elements: 23

Lens Groups: 18

Special Elements: 4 ultra-low dispersion and 3 aspherical

Anti-Reflection Coatings: Super spectra and air sphere

Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes

Image Stabilization: Yes

Internal Focusing: Yes

Internal Zooming: Yes

Control Rings: Zoom, focus, aperture, custom

Function Button: 2, duplicating

Switches: AF-MF, focus distance limiter, iris lock, image stabilization, stabilizer mode

Tripod collar: Yes, removable

Focus Motor: Dual nano USM

Minimum Focus Distance: 45 cm (17.7 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.08× (1:12.5) at 24mm, 0.29× (1:3.4) at 105mm

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 199 × 89 mm (7.8 × 3.5 inches)

Weight: 1300 g (2.9 lbs)

MSRP: $2999 (check availability)

My main takeaway is that this is Canon’s first Z lens! All right, maybe not my main takeaway, but I did find that to be an amusing part of the lens’s full name. In fact, the Z means that it’s compatible with Canon’s new PZ-E2 and PZ-E2B power zoom adapters (also announced today) to allow video users to zoom the lens more smoothly.

The real takeaway, though, is that this lens’s features are completely nuts – in a good way. Canon has thrown all their technology at it, from their top coatings to dual nano USM focusing motors, 11 rounded aperture blades, an aperture ring, and extensive manual controls. It’s a long and fairly heavy lens that even has an optional tripod foot.

Here are Canon’s supplied MTF charts, which indicate a strong lens:

Product Photos

Analysis

What more is there to say, other than this is the new holy grail midrange zoom? It’s huge, expensive, and packed with Canon’s best features. I expect it to be optically excellent based upon the supplied MTF charts, which make it look a bit better than Canon’s current RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L.

Many of the 24-105mm f/2.8 L’s most unique attributes are its video features. The lens has a clickless aperture ring (though only compatible for video, not stills, for now), power zoom compatibility, minimal focus breathing, a parfocal design, and minimal shifts in lens balance while zooming – ideal for working on a motorized gimbal. It’s certainly a hybrid lens at heart.

Although the lens’s high price, size, and weight will keep it relatively niche, I can see a lot of event and wedding photographers drooling over this lens. It could be a true one-lens solution for a lot of situations, superseding the dual-camera kits that many event photographers use. Plus, the weight and price look a lot better if it can replace a second camera :)

Canon has really been putting a lot of effort into unorthodox lens designs with their mirrorless system, and I’m a fan. Lenses like this one, the 28-70mm f/2, 600mm f/8, 800mm f/11, 10-20mm f/4, and others are unique designs that we hadn’t seen for their DSLR system. I personally can’t wait to test the 24-105mm f/2.8 L both in the field and in the lab for an upcoming review.

Sample Photos

Pre-Order

The Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L is expected to ship December 14th for a price of $2999, just in time for Christmas. The two power zoom adapters (one with USB-C and one with a 20-pin connector) will ship sometime next spring for $999 and $1299 respectively.

If you want to pre-order this equipment, you can support Photography Life through our affiliate links with B&H below at no extra cost to you:

