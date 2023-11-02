Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 Announced: A Zoom with New Reach

Canon has just announced the RF 200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM, a supertelephoto zoom lens for Canon mirrorless cameras that offers a unique maximum focal length of 800mm in a package the size of most lenses that just go to 600mm! What does Canon’s new zoom have to offer?

Canon’s Supertelephoto Zoom

Undoubtedly, the most interesting aspect of Canon’s new supertelephoto zoom is that it goes to 800mm, albeit with a fairly narrow aperture of f/9. At the 600mm focal length, it is slightly brighter with maximum aperture of f/8.

Given its MSRP of $1,899 USD, I expect its performance to be in line with most typical supertelephoto zooms – in other words, fairly good but not at the level of an exotic prime. I think this lens is going to make a pretty nice combination when paired with a camera like the Canon R7, which is Canon’s most advanced APS-C body. With a combined price of $3398, this lens plus the R7 is by far one of the cheapest ways to get into wildlife photography with this level of reach.

Even though this lens is 800mm, it’s still fairly compact In fact, with a length of 31.4mm (12.4″) and a weight of 2kg, it’s a tad shorter and lighter than the Sony 200-600mm (though the Canon has an external zooming mechanism).

This lens also takes Canon’s newest 1.4x and 2x teleconverters, although with the 1.4x teleconverter you’ll already be at f/12.6. Given such a narrow maximum aperture, and considering that this lens already reaches 800mm natively, I’d skip the teleconverters.

Note that there is also a Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L already, which provides less reach but is significantly smaller and lighter (1.4 kilos versus 2 kilos, or 3 pounds versus 4.5 pounds). Both lenses have similar light-gathering capabilities at a given focal length.

Specs and Comparison with the Nikon 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3

I find it interesting to compare this lens against its counterpart in the Nikon world, the Nikon 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR. Here are the most important features of each:

Spec Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 Nikon 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 Minimum Focal Length 200mm 180mm Maximum Focal Length 800mm 600mm Aperture at 600mm f/8 f/6.3 Max Magnification 0.25x 0.25x Optical Design 17 elements, 11 groups 25 elements, 17 groups Vibration Reduction Yes Yes Filter Thread 95mm 95mm Length 31.41mm (12.4″) 31.55mm (12.4″) Weight 2kg (4.5 lbs) 1.9kg (4.3 lbs)

In terms of size and weight, these lenses are almost exactly alike. My prediction is that sharpness will also be similar. The main advantage to the Nikon is the brighter maximum aperture at 600mm, while the Canon of course has 200mm more reach on the telephoto end. It would be interesting to compare the optical performance of the Nikon with a 1.4x teleconverter, which gives an 840mm f/8.8, versus the Canon’s 800mm f/9.

Conclusion

Canon’s new 200-800mm f/6.3-9 is a great release for photographers who need a huge zoom range, and it’s nice to see manufacturers experimenting with new kinds of focal length configurations. Never before have we see such a focal length in a first-party zoom. If the lens performs decently in the 600mm-800mm range, it may become a very popular choice among wildlife photography enthusiasts who don’t mind the narrow maximum aperture.

As usual, if you intend to pre-order the Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 and want to support Photography Life, consider ordering it through B&H.

