Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 and 100-400mm f/5.6-8 Announcements

Today, alongside the big EOS R3 announcement, Canon announced two new lenses for their RF mirrorless mount: a 16mm f/2.8 and a 100-400mm f/5.6-8. Both aim to be lightweight and portable (at least for their type of lens) and pretty inexpensive at $300 and $650 apiece. They ship in October.

Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM

The first of the two lenses announced today is an ultra-wide, full-frame 16mm f/2.8 that Canon says is aimed at everything from architectural interiors to usage as a webcam. But the biggest market is certain to be landscape photography, particularly among photographers who want a less expensive, lighter weight lens than Canon’s 15-35 f/2.8.

16mm is not the most common focal length for a full-frame prime lens, but it’s an exciting one. Wide enough to encapsulate more than a more typical 24mm prime, but not so wide that it’s highly specialized, 16mm is an excellent focal length for landscape photography. The f/2.8 maximum aperture means it’s also a good lens for Milky Way photography where every photon is precious.

Here are the lens’s full specifications:

Mount Type: Canon RF Mount

Focal Length: 16mm

Angle of View: 107°

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 7, rounded

Filter Size: 43mm

Lens Elements: 9

Lens Groups: 7

Special Elements: One aspherical

Coatings: Super Spectra coating

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Image Stabilization: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Focus Motor: Stepping motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.13 meters (0.43 feet)

Maximum Magnification: 0.26× (1:3.8)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 40 × 69 mm / 1.6 × 2.7 inches

Weight: 165 g / 0.36 lbs

What stands out the most to me is the extremely light weight. This lens is almost as small and light as a pancake lens, easily making it one of the most portable ultrawides on the market today. Travel photographers, hikers, and simply people who carry their camera around all day will find this to be very welcome.

The following is an official sample image from this lens, showing a perhaps unorthodox use of it, but emphasizing that it has surprisingly solid close-up capabilities for a 16mm lens:

Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM

On the other end of the focal length range is the Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8, a supertelephoto zoom aimed at providing a lightweight option at an affordable $650 price. While there’s a lot to like about this lens’s specifications (especially the 635 g / 1.4 lbs weight), there’s no denying that f/8 is slow for a maximum aperture. You’ll have a difficult time focusing and keeping ISO values low if you’re using this lens at 400mm in low light. Here are the lens’s full specifications:

Mount Type: Canon RF Mount

Focal Length: 100-400mm

Angle of View: 24.4° to 6.2°

Maximum Aperture: f/5.6 at 100mm; f/8 at 400mm

Minimum Aperture: f/32 at 100mm; f/45 at 400mm

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 67mm

Lens Elements: 12

Lens Groups: 9

Special Elements: One UD glass, one aspherical

Coatings: Super Spectra coating

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Image Stabilization: Yes

Internal Focusing: Yes

Focus Motor: Stepping motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.88 meters (2.9 feet)

Maximum Magnification: 0.41× (1:2.4)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 165 × 80 mm / 6.5 × 3.1 inches

Weight: 635 g / 1.4 lbs

Even though 100-400mm lenses are typically the domain of budget wildlife photography, the f/8 maximum aperture at 400mm actually strikes me as ideal for landscapes instead. If you’re shooting nonmoving and slow-moving subjects from a tripod, there’s not nearly as much downside to a lens with slow maximum apertures. Granted, 400mm is longer than many landscape photographers need, but I’ve seen plenty of outstanding landscape photos at such focal lengths when the photographer chooses their subject carefully.

The 100-400mm f/5.6-8 lens also could be appealing for macro photographers given the excellent maximum magnification of 0.41×. If you’re trying to photograph distant, skittish subjects like lizards or butterflies, this lens checks a lot of the boxes. Granted, you need to have enough light on your subject – either via a flash or natural light – to counteract the narrow maximum aperture. But if you manage that, you could do a lot worse than this lens for close-up photography.

Regardless of the subject you focus on, the thing you’ll appreciate the most about the 100-400mm f/5.6-8 in the field is how light it is. A weight of 635 grams is kit lens territory – quite literally. (The RF 24-105mm f/4 weighs 700 grams.) Canon is making it easy to put together an inexpensive kit from ultra-wide to super-telephoto, with minimal weights at every step along the way. Pair this 100-400mm lens with the 16mm f/2.8 and the 24-105mm f/4-7.1, and you’ll break neither your back nor your wallet. Although you may need to bump up your ISO.

Here’s an official sample image from the Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8:

