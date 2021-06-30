Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 IS Announced

Canon recently announced an addition to its mirrorless lens system in the form of the full-frame, ultra-wide RF 14-35mm f/4 IS. With a price of $1700, it’s not a cheap optic, but it’s packed with features. It ships in August.

Here are the lens’s specifications:

544 g (1.2 lbs) MSRP: $1700

As you can see, this is an advanced lens in many ways. It manages to add a 77mm filter thread and image stabilization without bringing the weight up too high. The zoom range is also impressive, going to 35mm on the long end while maintaining 14mm on the wide end. It also has an unusually high 1:2.6 magnification at 35mm, which is plenty of magnification for close-up photography.

All these features do come at a cost; at $1700, the RF 14-35mm f/2.8 is not a cheap lens. Compare that to Nikon’s Z 14-30mm f/4, which retails for $1300 and is currently on sale for $1100. The Canon’s price puts it close to the level of a pro-grade f/2.8 zoom even though it only goes to f/4.

The RF 14-35mm f/4 rounds out Canon’s line of full-frame f/4 mirrorless zooms. The other two are the 24-105mm f/4 and 70-200mm f/4 lenses. There’s a bit of overlap in those focal lengths, which has its pros and cons (less need to change lenses, but a bit more weight).

Many photographers choose mirrorless cameras in the first place for the lighter weight and smaller size compared to a DSLR. As versatile as f/2.8 zooms can be, the advantages of f/4 zooms are hard to ignore if you want to use a compact system. Landscape photographers in particular may prefer the f/4 trio rather than the heavier f/2.8 trio.

Here’s the full-frame Canon RF lens lineup at the moment:

24-105mm f/4-7.1

24-240mm f/4-6.3

35mm f/1.8 Macro

50mm f/1.8

50mm f/1.2

85mm f/2 Macro

100mm f/2.8 Macro (ships July)

100-500mm f/4.5-7.1

400mm f/2.8 (ships July)

600mm f/4 (ships July)

2.0x Teleconverter

For comparison, here’s the current full-frame Nikon Z lens lineup:

14-24mm f/2.8

14-30mm f/4

20mm f/1.8

24mm f/1.8

24-50mm f/4-6.3

24-70mm f/2.8

24-70mm f/4

24-200mm f/4-6.3

28mm f/2.8 (ships late July)

35mm f/1.8

40mm f/2 (development announced)

50mm f/1.2

50mm f/1.8

50mm f/2.8 Macro

58mm f/0.95

70-200mm f/2.8

85mm f/1.8

105mm f/2.8 Macro

1.4x Teleconverter

2.0x Teleconverter

I won’t include the Sony EF lens lineup here for comparison because there are far too many of them! Sony users have the broadest lens lineup right now because Sony mirrorless has been around longer.

Between Nikon and Canon, Canon is clearly ahead on the telephoto end of things. Nikon only has three lenses that go beyond 100mm: the 105mm f/2.8 macro, 24-200mm f/4-6.3, and 70-200mm f/2.8. By comparison, Canon has eleven (though three of them won’t ship until later in July). While Nikon does have a couple advantages of its own – such as wide-angle prime lenses – Canon’s lineup is broader overall at the moment. Now that the RF 14-35mm f/4 fills in the “lightweight ultrawide” gap, that’s even more true – if you don’t mind the price.

We’re looking forward to testing more Canon gear at Photography Life, including the 14-35mm f/4 IS when it ships. In the meantime, here’s Canon’s full press release for this lens: