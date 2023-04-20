Canon RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM Announcement

Canon has just announced the RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM, which fills one of the last major gaps in the brand’s RF lens lineup. Instead of being a traditional 300mm f/2.8 prime lens, this zoom forms a sort of bridge between standard and super-telephoto lenses. Here’s what we know about the lens so far.

RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM Specifications and Features

Full Name: Canon RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM

Mount Type: Canon RF

Focal Length: 100-300mm (3× zoom)

Angle of View (FX): 24° to 8° 15′

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 9

Filter Size: 112mm

Lens Elements: 23

Lens Groups: 18

Special Elements: 1 fluorite element, 4 UD elements, 1 aspherical element

Coatings: Fluorine coating, and a super spectra (SSC) coating

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: 5.5 stop(s)

Internal Focusing: Yes

Internal Zooming: Yes

Control Rings: Focus ring, zoom ring and programmable control ring

Focus Motor: Two built-in nano ultra-sonic motors (USM)

Minimum Focus Distance: 1.80 meters (70.87 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.16×

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 323 mm x 128 mm (12.72 × 5.04 inches)

Weight: 2650 g (5.84 lb)

MSRP: $9,499.00 ( check current price and availability

The idea of taking a traditional lens in the 70-200mm f/2.8 range and extending its reach to 300mm, while retaining the maximum aperture of f/2.8, is not completely new – Sigma came up with a similar lens back in 2002, and a few companies have made them since. Still, it is a less common type of lens than a typical 70-200mm f/2.8 or 300mm f/2.8 prime. With the RF 100-300mm f/2.8, Canon is the first to make a dedicated mirrorless lens of this type.

Compared to a traditional 70-200mm lens, the extra 100mm of focal length will significantly expand the possibilities of using this lens. It will appeal to press photographers, wedding photographers, and sports and wildlife photographers. One could say that this lens merges together both the Canon 70-200mm f/2.8 and the Canon 300mm f/2.8.

Looking at the specs of the Canon RF 100-300mm f/2.8, several features caught my eye. First and foremost, of course, is the price. While the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 lens retails for $2800, the new RF 100-300mm f/2.8 will be available for $9500. This, of course, is a huge difference for many. But if we compare the price to the current Canon EF 300mm f/2.8L IS II lens, the situation begins to change. The price of that lens is $6100! So, if you’re the type of photographer who carries both a 70-200mm f/2.8 and a 300mm f/2.8, the price of the 100-300mm f/2.8 may not look so bad.

Then there’s the size and weight. At 2650 g (5.84 lbs), the new RF 100-300mm f/2.8 is not a light lens. But it’s barely heavier than the Canon EF 300mm f/2.8L IS II, which weighs 2400 g (5.29 lbs). Considering that this new lens is a 100-300mm zoom, I’m impressed that Canon kept the weight reasonable. The new lens also focuses a bit closer than the EF 300mm f/2.8, which will be welcome for photographing small subjects like nearby birds and lizards.

All other features of the RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM are what you would expect from a professional-grade, L-series lens. Canon has used the best technologies it currently has in its arsenal. Be it advanced coatings (SSC, Flourine Coating, ASC), 5.5 stop image stabilization, fully sealed construction, or a pair of Nano USMs for fast focusing. The proof will be in the performance, but everything I’m seeing so far suggests that the RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L will be a very impressive lens indeed.

Shipping and Pre-Order

The Canon RF100-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM is launching at an MSRP of $9499. You can pre-order it now at the links below, with shipping expected to begin in May 2023.

Official Press Release